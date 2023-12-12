Đêm nay rạng sáng mai, bóng đá quốc tế sẽ sôi động và rất đáng chờ đợi khi diễn ra lượt trận cuối cùng vòng bảng UEFA Champions League.

Tâm điểm chính là màn so tài giữa MU vs Bayern Munich trên SVĐ Old Trafford, lúc 3h00 ngày 13/12, theo giờ Việt Nam.

Một số cặp đấu đáng chú ý khác như PSV - Arsenal, PSV - Arsenal, Kobenhavn - Galatasaray, Union Berlin - Real Madrid,...

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

13/12

00:45

Lens - Sevilla

FPT Play

PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal

FPT Play

13/12

03:00

Inter Milan - Real Sociedad

FPT Play

Manchester Utd - Bayern Munich

FPT Play

Copenhagen - Galatasaray

FPT Play

Napoli - Braga

FPT Play

Salzburg - Benfica

FPT Play

Union Berlin - Real Madrid

FPT Play

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 21

13/12

02:45

Blackburn - Bristol City

Huddersfield - Preston

Rotherham Utd - West Brom

Stoke - Swansea

Watford - Ipswich

13/12

03:00

Sunderland - Leeds

CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/64

13/12

02:45

Barnet - Newport County

Crewe - Bristol Rovers

Port Vale - Stevenage Boroughh

Scarborough - Forest Green

Walsall - Alfreton

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG

12/12

16:30

Buriram Utd - Ventforet Kofu

Melbourne City - Zhejiang Greentown

12/12

17:00

Johor DT - Pathum Utd

Ulsan Hyundai - Kawasaki Frontale

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2023 – VÒNG LOẠI

13/12

01:00

Al Ittihad - Auckland City

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

12/12
03:00

Granada 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

SCTV15

12/12
03:00

Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Celta Vigo

SCTV15

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

12/12
00:30

Empoli 1-1 Lecce

ON FOOTBALL

12/12
02:45

Cagliari 2-1 Sassuolo

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

12/12
03:15

Gil Vicente 1-0 Moreirense

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

12/12
00:00

Konyaspor 0-1 Sivasspor

MKE Ankaragucu 1-1 Caykur Rizespor

VĐQG ROMANIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

11/12
22:00

FC U Craiova 1948 2-0 Botosani

12/12
01:45

Dinamo Bucuresti 0-1 Universitatea Cluj

VĐQG BA LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

12/12
01:00

Puszcza Niepolomice 1-0 Widzew Lodz

HẠNG NHÌ TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

12/12
03:00

Tenerife 1-0 Alcorcon