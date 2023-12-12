Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu muộn thuộc vòng 16 La Liga giữa Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo, đá muộn vòng 15 Serie A giữa Cagliari vs Sassuolo.

Ngoài ra là kết quả các trận đấu ở các giải đấu tại châu Âu, châu Á, châu Mỹ.... 

Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

12/12
03:00

Granada 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

SCTV15

12/12
03:00

Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Celta Vigo

SCTV15

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

12/12
00:30

Empoli 1-1 Lecce

ON FOOTBALL

12/12
02:45

Cagliari 2-1 Sassuolo

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

12/12
03:15

Gil Vicente 1-0 Moreirense

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

12/12
00:00

Konyaspor 0-1 Sivasspor

MKE Ankaragucu 1-1 Caykur Rizespor

VĐQG ROMANIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

11/12
22:00

FC U Craiova 1948 2-0 Botosani

12/12
01:45

Dinamo Bucuresti 0-1 Universitatea Cluj

VĐQG BA LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

12/12
01:00

Puszcza Niepolomice 1-0 Widzew Lodz

HẠNG NHÌ TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

12/12
03:00

Tenerife 1-0 Alcorcon