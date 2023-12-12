{"article":{"id":"2225627","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 12/12/2023","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 12/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<p>Cập nhật nhanh <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tag13527180185210639379.html\" target=\"_blank\">kết quả bóng đá</a> các trận đấu muộn thuộc vòng 16 La Liga giữa Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo, đá muộn vòng 15 Serie A giữa Cagliari vs Sassuolo.</p>

<p>Ngoài ra là kết quả các trận đấu ở các giải đấu tại châu Âu, châu Á, châu Mỹ.... </p>

<table align=\"center\" style=\"width: 84.0967%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100%;\">

<h2><strong>Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay</strong></h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>12/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>Granada 1-1 Athletic Bilbao</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>12/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Celta Vigo</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>12/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>Empoli 1-1 Lecce</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>12/12<br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>Cagliari 2-1 Sassuolo</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 13</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>12/12<br>03:15</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>Gil Vicente 1-0 Moreirense</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>12/12<br>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>Konyaspor 0-1 Sivasspor</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>MKE Ankaragucu 1-1 Caykur Rizespor</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ROMANIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>11/12<br>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>FC U Craiova 1948 2-0 Botosani</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>12/12<br>01:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>Dinamo Bucuresti 0-1 Universitatea Cluj</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG BA LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 18</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>12/12<br>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>Puszcza Niepolomice 1-0 Widzew Lodz</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100%;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG NHÌ TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.2424%;\">

<p><span>12/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7879%;\">

<p><span>Tenerife 1-0 Alcorcon</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9697%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

thể yên tâm với nhiều sự lựa chọn chất lượng cao.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-viet-nam-khi-ong-troussier-dau-dau-trong-sung-suong-2225765.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/tuyen-viet-nam-khi-ong-troussier-dau-dau-trong-sung-suong-1349.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225807","title":"Tottenham đau đầu mất Son Heung Min 6 trận, bao gồm đấu MU","description":"HLV Postecoglou không khỏi đau đầu khi nhận ‘tin xấu’ về đội trưởng Son Heung Min, có thể vắng mặt trong 6 trận của Tottenham, bao gồm đấu MU.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tottenham-dau-dau-mat-son-heung-min-6-tran-bao-gom-dau-mu-2225807.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/tottenham-dau-dau-mat-son-heung-min-6-tran-bao-gom-dau-mu-1392.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T22:25:38","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225762","title":"Eric Bailly bị Besiktas trục xuất khỏi đội sau 98 ngày gia nhập","description":"Cựu trung vệ MU - Eric Bailly vừa bị CLB Besiktas loại khỏi đội một cùng 4 cầu thủ khác, sau những màn trình diễn kém cỏi về chuyên môn.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/eric-bailly-bi-besiktas-truc-xuat-khoi-doi-sau-98-ngay-gia-nhap-2225762.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/eric-bailly-bi-besiktas-truc-xuat-khoi-doi-sau-98-ngay-gia-nhap-1288.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T19:58:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225752","title":"MU quyết định để 'ông kễnh' Martial ra đi tự do","description":"Man United sẽ cho phép Anthony Martial ra đi theo dạng cầu thủ tự do khi hợp đồng hết hạn vào cuối mùa bóng 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-united-quyet-dinh-de-ong-kenh-martial-ra-di-tu-do-2225752.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/mu-quyet-dinh-de-ong-kenh-martial-ra-di-tu-do-1253.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T19:29:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225740","title":"Tuyển bóng chuyền nữ Việt Nam tới Trung Quốc: Thấp thỏm với Kiều Trinh","description":"Chiều 11/12, tuyển bóng chuyền nữ Việt Nam có mặt tại Hàng Châu (Trung Quốc), sẵn sàng tranh tài tại giải vô địch các CLB thế giới 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-bong-chuyen-nu-viet-nam-toi-trung-quoc-thap-thom-voi-kieu-trinh-2225740.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/tuyen-bong-chuyen-nu-viet-nam-toi-trung-quoc-thap-thom-voi-kieu-trinh-1240.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T18:56:20","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225612","title":"Jon Rahm về LIV Golf: Đồng tiền và sự thay đổi của thời đại","description":"Jon Rahm rời PGA Tour để về với LIV Golf, từ di sản và lịch sử đến sức mạnh đồng tiền, trong quá trình thay đổi mạnh mẽ của thế giới golf.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jon-rahm-gia-nhap-liv-golf-suc-manh-cua-dong-tien-2225612.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/jon-rahm-ve-liv-golf-dong-tien-va-su-thay-doi-cua-thoi-dai-830.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T18:03:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225641","title":"Quang Hải ghi bàn liên tiếp, HLV Troussier chưa thể vui","description":"Quang Hải liên tiếp gửi đi những tín hiệu rất vui đến với HLV Philippe Troussier nhưng như vậy là chưa đủ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/quang-hai-ghi-ban-lien-tiep-hlv-troussier-chua-the-vui-2225641.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/quang-hai-ghi-ban-lien-tiep-hlv-troussier-chua-the-vui-899.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T17:22:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225642","title":"Hai lý do khiến MU chần chừ sa thải HLV Erik ten Hag","description":"MU được loan cho có 2 lý do dẫn đến băn khoăn việc sa thải HLV Erik ten Hag, với mùa giải đang diễn ra vô cùng tệ hại ở Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hai-ly-do-khien-mu-chan-chu-sa-thai-hlv-erik-ten-hag-2225642.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/hai-ly-do-khien-mu-chan-chu-sa-thai-hlv-erik-ten-hag-794.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T14:51:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225604","title":"Đối thủ gọi bằng... chú, Văn Quyết phản ứng bất ngờ","description":"Tiền đạo Văn Quyết không muốn nhận làm chú khi được một cầu thủ trẻ của SLNA tới xin lỗi sau pha va chạm dẫn đến chấn thương ở vùng đầu.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/doi-thu-goi-bang-chu-van-quyet-phan-ung-bat-ngo-2225604.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/doi-thu-goi-bang-chu-van-quyet-phan-ung-bat-ngo-703.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T14:23:00","option":65536,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225594","title":"Thomas Tuchel chỉ ra điểm yếu MU, cảnh báo Bayern sẽ ‘nổi điên’","description":"Thomas Tuchel tuyên bố Bayern Munich sẽ có phản ứng mạnh sau trận thua thảm Frankfurt, trong khi cũng trông đợi MU chơi ra trò khi bị đẩy vào đường cùng Cúp C1.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thomas-tuchel-chi-ra-diem-yeu-mu-canh-bao-bayern-munich-noi-dien-2225594.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/thomas-tuchel-chi-ra-diem-yeu-mu-canh-bao-bayern-se-noi-dien-675.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T13:34:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225589","title":"MU mua Branthwaite, Liverpool lấy Bowen","description":"MU muốn lấy trung vệ trẻ Branthwaite, Liverpool đàm phán Bowen, Barca liên hệ Ndidi là những tin chuyển nhượng chính hôm nay, 11/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Tin chuyển nhượng","detailUrl":"/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tin-chuyen-nhuong-11-12-mu-ky-branthwaite-liverpool-mua-bowen-2225589.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/mu-mua-branthwaite-liverpool-lay-bowen-632.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T13:25:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225565","title":"Man City thắng trở lại: Nụ cười và nỗi sợ mang tên Haaland","description":"Man City đã biết thắng trở lại khi vượt qua Luton 2-1, nhưng HLV Pep Guardiola có lý do để lo lắng về tương lai khi Erling Haaland chấn thương.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-city-thang-tro-lai-nu-cuoi-va-noi-so-mang-ten-haaland-2225565.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/man-city-thang-tro-lai-nu-cuoi-va-noi-so-mang-ten-haaland-611.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T12:56:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225348","title":"Haaland có thể lỡ bao nhiêu trận cho Man City do chấn thương?","description":"Pep Guardiola lên tiếng về chấn thương của Erling Haaland sau khi lỡ hẹn cùng Man City thắng ngược Luton Town 2-1, vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/haaland-bat-ngo-vang-mat-man-city-dau-luton-town-pep-sot-vo-2225348.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/haaland-bat-ngo-vang-mat-man-city-dau-luton-town-pep-sot-vo-835.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T12:55:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225529","title":"Pep Guardiola gây hấn trọng tài, CĐV đòi BTC Premier League mạnh tay","description":"Pep Guardiola chỉ tay mắng mỏ trọng tài bàn, sau đó tiếp tục có màn ăn mừng quá khích khiến CĐV yêu cầu BTC Premier League mạnh tay, sau trận Luton Town 1-2 Man City.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/pep-guardiola-gay-han-trong-tai-cdv-doi-btc-premier-league-manh-tay-2225529.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/pep-guardiola-gay-han-trong-tai-cdv-doi-btc-premier-league-manh-tay-469.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T11:35:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225491","title":"Vụ hỗn loạn trên sân Quy Nhơn: VFF vào cuộc","description":"VFF và VPF khẳng định sẽ xử nghiêm những vi phạm sau sự cố hỗn loạn trên sân Quy Nhơn, trận Bình Định thua Thanh Hóa 2-3, vòng 5 V-League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/vu-hon-loan-tren-san-quy-nhon-vff-vao-cuoc-2225491.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/vu-hon-loan-tren-san-quy-nhon-vff-vao-cuoc-419.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T11:18:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2176404","title":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2023/24: Bất ngờ cái tên dẫn đầu","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga mùa giải 2023/24 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-bong-da-la-liga-mua-giai-2023-24-2176404.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/11/bang-xep-hang-bong-da-la-liga-mua-giai-202324-1029.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T10:35:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225460","title":"MU nhận tin vui trước đại chiến Bayern Munich, chờ phép màu Cúp C1","description":"MU nhận tin vui trước trận đấu quan trọng với Bayern Munich, cũng như cần ‘phép màu’ để có thể không bị loại sớm ở Cúp C1.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-nhan-tin-vui-truoc-dai-chien-bayern-munich-cho-phep-mau-cup-c1-2225460.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/mu-nhan-tin-vui-truoc-dai-chien-bayern-munich-cho-phep-mau-cup-c1-300.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T09:27:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225439","title":"Pep Guardiola tiết lộ ‘lời vàng’ giúp Man City ngược dòng Luton Town","description":"Pep Guardiola tiết lộ những gì ông đã nói với học trò trong giờ giải lao để Man City ngược dòng thắng 2-1 Luton Town, vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/pep-guardiola-tiet-lo-loi-vang-giup-man-city-nguoc-dong-luton-town-2225439.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/pep-guardiola-tiet-lo-loi-vang-giup-man-city-nguoc-dong-luton-town-265.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T08:41:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225383","title":"HLV Đinh Thế Nam: Tuấn Hải chưa phải là ngôi sao của Hà Nội FC","description":"HLV Đinh Thế Nam khẳng định Tuấn Hải là cầu thủ giỏi, nhưng chưa phải ngôi sao của CLB Hà Nội. Nam tiền đạo này đang thể hiện phong độ tốt, liên tục ghi bàn thắng quan trọng cho đội bóng Thủ đô.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hlv-dinh-the-nam-tuan-hai-chua-phai-la-ngoi-sao-cua-ha-noi-fc-2225383.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/hlv-dinh-the-nam-tuan-hai-chua-phai-la-ngoi-sao-cua-ha-noi-fc-218.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T07:50:55","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225376","title":"Tuấn Hải tiếp tục ghi bàn cho Hà Nội FC, ăn mừng như nhân vật Son Goku","description":"Tiền đạo Phạm Tuấn Hải tiếp tục ghi bàn giúp Hà Nội FC vượt qua SLNA với tỷ số 2-0 tại vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League, tối 10/12.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuan-hai-tiep-tuc-ghi-ban-cho-ha-noi-fc-an-mung-nhu-nhan-vat-son-goku-2225376.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/tuan-hai-tiep-tuc-ghi-ban-cho-ha-noi-fc-an-mung-nhu-nhan-vat-son-goku-216.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T07:50:28","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225202","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 11/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 11/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-11-12-2023-2225202.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-11122023-209.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T07:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225427","title":"Lukaku ghi bàn rồi bị đuổi, Roma đánh rơi chiến thắng","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Romelu Lukaku mở tỷ số từ sớm, xong chính anh phải nhận thẻ đỏ vì lỗi thô bạo ở cuối trận hòa 1-1 giữa AS Roma và Fiorentina, thuộc vòng 15 Serie A 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-roma-1-1-fiorentina-vong-15-serie-a-2023-24-2225427.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/lukaku-ghi-ban-roi-bi-duoi-roma-danh-roi-chien-thang-191.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T06:51:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225373","title":"Girona gây sốc khi đè bẹp Barca, chiếm đỉnh bảng La Liga","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - \"Hiện tượng\" Girona xuất sắc đánh bại Barca với tỷ số 4-2, ngay tại Nou Camp để qua mặt Real Madrid chiếm ngôi đầu La Liga 2023/24, sau vòng 16.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-barca-2-4-girona-vong-16-la-liga-2023-24-2225373.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/girona-gay-soc-khi-quat-nga-barca-chiem-dinh-bang-la-liga-161.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T06:25:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225423","title":"Cầu thủ Chelsea hùng hổ bóp cổ đối phương vì thua trận","description":"Nicolas Jackson có thể đối diện hình phạt từ Liên đoàn bóng đá Anh sau hành vi bóp cổ Nathan Patterson, khi kết thúc trận cầu Everton 2-0 Chelsea.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cau-thu-chelsea-hung-ho-bop-co-doi-phuong-vi-thua-tran-2225423.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/cau-thu-chelsea-hung-ho-bop-co-doi-phuong-vi-thua-tran-135.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T06:13:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225016","title":"Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16: Liverpool soán ngôi đầu của Arsenal","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-16-2225016.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-16-liverpool-soan-ngoi-dau-cua-arsenal-355.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T05:59:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

