Lịch thi đấu bóng đá đêm nay rạng sáng mai sẽ diễn ra 8 trận đấu còn lại của lượt trận cuối cùng vòng bảng UEFA Champions League.

Các cặp đấu đáng chú ý như Atletico Madrid - Lazio, Dortmund - PSG, Newcastle - AC Milan, Crvena Zvezda - Man City, Celtic - Feyenoord và FC Porto - Shakhtar.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

14/12

00:45

Crvena Zvezda - Manchester City

FPT Play

RB Leipzig - Young Boys

FPT Play

14/12

03:00

Dortmund - PSG

FPT Play

Newcastle - AC Milan

FPT Play

Atletico Madrid - Lazio

FPT Play

Celtic - Feyenoord

FPT Play

FC Porto - Shaktar Donetsk

FPT Play

Royal Antwerp - Barcelona

FPT Play

VĐQG THỤY SỸ 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

14/12

02:30

Winterthur - FC Zurich

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 21

14/12

02:45

Cardiff - Birmingham

Coventry - Southampton

Leicester - Millwall

Norwich - Sheffield Wed

QPR - Plymouth

14/12

03:00

Middlesbrough - Hull City

CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/64

14/12

02:45

Stockport County - Aldershot

COPA ARGENTINA 2023 – CHUNG KẾT

14/12

07:10

Estudiantes - Defensa y Justicia

CÚP QG CHILE 2023 – CHUNG KẾT

14/12

05:00

Magallanes - Colo Colo

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG

13/12

15:00

Kaya - Incheon Utd

Yokohama Marinos - Shandong Taishan

13/12

17:00

Jeonbuk - Bangkok Utd

Lion City - Kitchee

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

13/12

00:45

Lens 2-1 Sevilla

FPT Play

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Arsenal

FPT Play

13/12

03:00

Inter Milan 0-0 Real Sociedad

FPT Play

Manchester Utd 0-1 Bayern Munich

FPT Play

Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray

FPT Play

Napoli 2-0 Braga

FPT Play

Salzburg 1-3 Benfica

FPT Play

Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid

FPT Play

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 21

13/12

02:45

Blackburn 2-1 Bristol City

Huddersfield 1-3 Preston

Rotherham Utd 0-2 West Brom

Stoke 1-1 Swansea

Watford 1-2 Ipswich

13/12

03:00

Sunderland 1-0 Leeds

CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/64

13/12

02:45

Barnet 1-4 Newport County

Crewe 2-4 Bristol Rovers

Port Vale 2-2 Stevenage Boroughh

Scarborough 2-4 Forest Green

Walsall 1-0 Alfreton

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG

12/12

16:30

Buriram Utd 2-3 Ventforet Kofu

Melbourne City 1-1 Zhejiang Greentown

12/12

17:00

Johor DT 4-1 Pathum Utd

Ulsan Hyundai 2-2 Kawasaki Frontale

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2023 – VÒNG LOẠI

13/12

01:00

Al Ittihad 3-0 Auckland City