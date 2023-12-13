Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá các cặp đấu của lượt trận cuối cùng vòng bảng UEFA Champions League. Trong đó đáng chú ý là hai trận MU vs Bayern Munich và Kopenhagen vs Galatasaray.

Cùng với đó là kết quả lượt trận cuối cùng của vòng bảng AFC Champions League mùa giải 2023/24.

Kết quả các trận đấu ở vòng 21 hạng Nhất Anh, vòng một FA Cup,...

Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

13/12

00:45

Lens 2-1 Sevilla

FPT Play

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Arsenal

FPT Play

13/12

03:00

Inter Milan 0-0 Real Sociedad

FPT Play

Manchester Utd 0-1 Bayern Munich

FPT Play

Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray

FPT Play

Napoli 2-0 Braga

FPT Play

Salzburg 1-3 Benfica

FPT Play

Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid

FPT Play

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 21

13/12

02:45

Blackburn 2-1 Bristol City

Huddersfield 1-3 Preston

Rotherham Utd 0-2 West Brom

Stoke 1-1 Swansea

Watford 1-2 Ipswich

13/12

03:00

Sunderland 1-0 Leeds

CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/64

13/12

02:45

Barnet 1-4 Newport County

Crewe 2-4 Bristol Rovers

Port Vale 2-2 Stevenage Boroughh

Scarborough 2-4 Forest Green

Walsall 1-0 Alfreton

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG

12/12

16:30

Buriram Utd 2-3 Ventforet Kofu

Melbourne City 1-1 Zhejiang Greentown

12/12

17:00

Johor DT 4-1 Pathum Utd

Ulsan Hyundai 2-2 Kawasaki Frontale

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2023 – VÒNG LOẠI

13/12

01:00

Al Ittihad 3-0 Auckland City