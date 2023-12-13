{"article":{"id":"2226057","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 13/12/2023: MU bật bãi khỏi C1","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 13/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<p>Cập nhật nhanh <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tag13527180185210639379.html\" target=\"_blank\">kết quả bóng đá</a> các cặp đấu của lượt trận cuối cùng vòng bảng UEFA Champions League. Trong đó đáng chú ý là hai trận MU vs Bayern Munich và Kopenhagen vs Galatasaray.</p>

<p>Cùng với đó là kết quả lượt trận cuối cùng của vòng bảng AFC Champions League mùa giải 2023/24.</p>

<p>Kết quả các trận đấu ở vòng 21 hạng Nhất Anh, vòng một FA Cup,...</p>

<table style=\"width: 84.2105%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<h2><strong>Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay</strong></h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.1002%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.1002%;\">

<p><span>13/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Lens 2-1 Sevilla</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Arsenal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"6\" style=\"width: 19.1002%;\">

<p><span>13/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Inter Milan 0-0 Real Sociedad</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Manchester Utd 0-1 Bayern Munich</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Napoli 2-0 Braga</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Salzburg 1-3 Benfica</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 21</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"5\" style=\"width: 19.1002%;\">

<p><span>13/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Blackburn 2-1 Bristol City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Huddersfield 1-3 Preston</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Rotherham Utd 0-2 West Brom</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Stoke 1-1 Swansea</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Watford 1-2 Ipswich</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.1002%;\">

<p><span>13/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Sunderland 1-0 Leeds</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/64</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"5\" style=\"width: 19.1002%;\">

<p><span>13/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Barnet 1-4 Newport County</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Crewe 2-4 Bristol Rovers</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Port Vale 2-2 Stevenage Boroughh</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Scarborough 2-4 Forest Green</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Walsall 1-0 Alfreton</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.1002%;\">

<p><span>12/12</span></p>

<p><span>16:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Buriram Utd 2-3 Ventforet Kofu</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Melbourne City 1-1 Zhejiang Greentown</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.1002%;\">

<p><span>12/12</span></p>

<p><span>17:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Johor DT 4-1 Pathum Utd</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Ulsan Hyundai 2-2 Kawasaki Frontale</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2023 – VÒNG LOẠI</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.1002%;\">

<p><span>13/12</span></p>

<p><span>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.7826%;\">

<p><span>Al Ittihad 3-0 Auckland City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.064%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

Tuy nhiên, ông Troussier cần nhiều hơn nữa từ tiền vệ tuyển Việt Nam.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-viet-nam-quang-hai-mang-diem-lanh-ong-troussier-con-can-2226256.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/cahn-2-1233-1625.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T05:04:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226219","title":"Thua Bayern Munich, MU bị loại khỏi Champions League","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - MU tiếp tục thể hiện phong độ kém cỏi khi thua 0-1 trước Bayern Munich, qua đó khép lại Champions League với vị trí bét bảng A.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-mu-0-1-bayern-munich-vong-bang-champions-league-2226219.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/truc-tiep-mu-0-1-bayern-munich-coman-xe-luoi-quy-do-h2-122.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T05:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2190725","title":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Cúp C1 2023/24 hôm nay","description":"Bảng xếp hạng Cup C1 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng giải bóng đá UEFA Champions League mùa giải 2023-24, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-cup-c1-mua-giai-2023-24-2190725.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/9/17/bang-xep-hang-uefa-champions-league-2023-24-651.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T04:47:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226065","title":"Kết quả bóng đá Cup C1 hôm nay 13/12: MU bị loại","description":"Kết quả bóng đá Cup C1 hôm nay 13/12 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá Cup C1 2023/2024 mới nhất tại đây.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-cup-c1-hom-nay-13-12-2226065.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/ket-qua-bong-da-cup-c1-hom-nay-1312-111.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T04:45:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226310","title":"Nketiah 'nổ súng', Arsenal bị PSV níu chân","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Tung ra sân đội hình hai, Arsenal chỉ giành được kết quả hòa 1-1 trên sân PSV ở lượt cuối vòng bảng Champions League.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-psv-1-1-arsenal-vong-bang-champions-league-2226310.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/nketiah-no-sung-arsenal-bi-psv-niu-chan-59.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T02:48:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226267","title":"Kết nối tinh hoa Võ thuật tại TPHCM","description":"Sáng 12/12, tại Trung tâm HL & TĐ TDTT TP.HCM diễn ra buổi giới thiệu chương trình Liên hoan Võ thuật TP.HCM 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lien-hoan-vo-thuat-tp-hcm-2023-noi-ket-noi-tinh-hoa-vo-thuat-2226267.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/ket-noi-tinh-hoa-vo-thuat-tai-tphcm-1586.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T23:21:16","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226241","title":"Tin dữ ập đến Chelsea, Reece James nghỉ 4 tháng","description":"Đội trưởng Chelsea - Reece James sẽ phải xa sân cỏ 4 tháng, sau khi dính chấn thương gân khoeo nghiêm trọng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tin-du-ap-den-chelsea-reece-james-nghi-4-thang-2226241.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/tin-du-ap-den-chelsea-reece-james-nghi-4-thang-1420.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T21:25:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226220","title":"Giải bóng đá nữ VĐQG 2023: 'Nóng' cuộc đua vô địch","description":"TP.HCM I, Hà Nội l, Than KSVN đều có chiến thắng ở vòng 9 giải nữ VĐQG – Cúp Thái Sơn Bắc 2023, khiến cuộc đua vô địch trở nên kịch tính.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giai-bong-da-nu-vdqg-2023-nong-cuoc-dua-vo-dich-2226220.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/giai-bong-da-nu-vdqg-2023-nong-cuoc-dua-vo-dich-1378.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T20:50:07","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226209","title":"Tuyển bóng chuyền nữ Việt Nam trong nỗi nhớ Thanh Thúy","description":"Trần Thị Thanh Thúy vắng mặt, còn Hoàng Thị Kiều Trinh bỏ ngỏ khả năng thi đấu, khiến tuyển bóng chuyền nữ Việt Nam gặp khó tại giải vô địch các CLB thế giới 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-bong-chuyen-nu-viet-nam-dau-vakifbank-12h-ngay-13-12-2226209.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/tuyen-bong-chuyen-nu-viet-nam-trong-noi-nho-thanh-thuy-1345.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T20:16:10","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2226217","title":"Chelsea bất ngờ thanh lý Conor Gallagher","description":"Chelsea sẵn sàng để Conor Gallagher rời CLB ở kỳ chuyển nhượng mùa đông tới, dù tiền vệ người Anh đang chơi tốt và mới đeo băng thủ quân ở trận đấu gần nhất.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/chelsea-bat-ngo-thanh-ly-conor-gallagher-2226217.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/chelsea-bat-ngo-thanh-ly-conor-gallagher-1324.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T20:07:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226120","title":"HLV Võ Đình Tân từ chức, Khánh Hoà khó chồng khó","description":"Ít ngày sau thất bại 0-2 trước Bình Dương trên sân nhà ở vòng 5 V-League 2023/2024, HLV Võ Đình Tân quyết định rời ghế nóng CLB Khánh Hoà.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hlv-vo-dinh-tan-tu-chuc-khanh-hoa-kho-chong-kho-2226120.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/hlv-vo-dinh-tan-tu-chuc-khanh-hoa-kho-chong-kho-983.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T16:08:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225947","title":"Man City vung tiền ký ‘bom tấn’ chuyển nhượng thay Haaland","description":"Man City được loan báo chuẩn bị tiền để tìm người thay Erling Haaland ở chuyển nhượng mùa Đông (tháng 1/2024) sau khi chấn sút Na Uy dính chấn thương.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-city-vung-tien-tim-bom-tan-chuyen-nhuong-thay-haaland-2225947.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/man-city-vung-tien-tim-bom-tan-chuyen-nhuong-thay-haaland-452.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T11:07:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225938","title":"Ba lý do Bayern Munich loại MU khỏi Cúp C1","description":"Sớm giành chiếc vé vào vòng knock-out, Bayern Munich vẫn được đánh giá cao hơn và nhiều khả năng hất văng MU khỏi đấu trường Cúp C1.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/3-ly-do-bayern-munich-loai-mu-khoi-cup-c1-2225938.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/ba-ly-do-bayern-munich-loai-mu-khoi-cup-c1-385.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T10:54:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225905","title":"Zidane nói thật lý do từ chối dẫn dắt MU","description":"Zidane một lần nữa được đồn đại có thể đến MU thay Erik ten Hag nhưng cựu thuyền trưởng Real Madrid nói thật lý do vì sao từ chối ‘ghế nóng’ ở Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/zidane-noi-that-ly-do-tu-choi-dan-dat-mu-2225905.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/zidane-noi-that-ly-do-tu-choi-dan-dat-mu-303.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T09:56:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225887","title":"MU mất tinh thần vì chiến tích vòng bảng Cúp C1 của Bayern Munich","description":"MU chưa đá đã toát mồ hôi vì chiến tích vòng bảng Cúp C1 khó tin của Bayern Munich, trước cuộc quyết đấu ở Old Trafford lúc 3h ngày 13/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-mat-tinh-than-vi-chien-tich-vong-bang-cup-c1-cua-bayern-munich-2225887.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/mu-mat-tinh-than-vi-chien-tich-vong-bang-cup-c1-cua-bayern-munich-237.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T09:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225855","title":"Ronaldo ghi bàn thứ 50 trong năm 2023, Al Nassr vào bán kết","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Cristiano Ronaldo cán mốc 50 bàn thắng trong năm 2023, góp công vào chiến thắng 5-2 của Al Nassr trước Al Shabab, ở tứ kết King's Cup 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-al-shabab-2-5-al-nassr-ronaldo-ghi-ban-thu-50-trong-2023-2225855.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/ronaldo-ghi-ban-thu-50-trong-nam-2023-al-nassr-thang-5-sao-132.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T08:18:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225617","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 12/12/2023: MU 'tử chiến' Bayern Munich","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 12/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-12-12-2023-2225617.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-12122023-mu-tu-chien-bayern-munich-710.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225639","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Cúp C1 hôm nay 12/12: MU tiếp đón Bayern Munich","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Cúp C1 hôm nay 12/12: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu đá Cup C1 mùa giải 2023/2024 mới nhất hôm nay tại đây.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-cup-c1-hom-nay-12-12-moi-nhat-2225639.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-cup-c1-hom-nay-1212-mu-tiep-don-bayern-munich-798.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T06:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225800","title":"MU vs Bayern Munich: Thắng và chờ 'phép màu'","description":"MU bắt buộc phải thắng Hùm xám Bavaria trên sân nhà để nuôi hy vọng giành tấm vé đi tiếp vào vòng knock-out Champions League.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-vs-bayern-munich-quy-do-khong-con-duong-lui-2225800.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/mu-vs-bayern-munich-quy-do-khong-con-duong-lui-1370.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T06:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225794","title":"Filip Nguyễn mang... tên gì sau khi nhập tịch Việt Nam","description":"Tên thật của thủ thành Filip Nguyễn sau khi trở thành công dân Việt Nam là một điều thú vị.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/he-lo-ten-that-filip-nguyen-sau-khi-nhap-tich-viet-nam-2225794.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/filip-nguyen-mang-ten-gi-sau-khi-nhap-tich-viet-nam-1436.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T06:03:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225627","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 12/12/2023: Ronaldo giúp Al Nassr thắng '5 sao'","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 12/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-12-12-2023-2225627.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-12122023-168.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T05:05:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225765","title":"Tuyển Việt Nam: Khi ông Troussier đau đầu trong… sung sướng","description":"Tuyển Việt Nam còn nhiều vấn đề cần xử lý trước Asian Cup 2024 nhưng riêng vị trí thủ môn ông Troussier hoàn toàn có thể yên tâm với nhiều sự lựa chọn chất lượng cao.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-viet-nam-khi-ong-troussier-dau-dau-trong-sung-suong-2225765.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/tuyen-viet-nam-khi-ong-troussier-dau-dau-trong-sung-suong-1349.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225807","title":"Tottenham đau đầu mất Son Heung Min 6 trận, bao gồm đấu MU","description":"HLV Postecoglou không khỏi đau đầu khi nhận ‘tin xấu’ về đội trưởng Son Heung Min, có thể vắng mặt trong 6 trận của Tottenham, bao gồm đấu MU.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tottenham-dau-dau-mat-son-heung-min-6-tran-bao-gom-dau-mu-2225807.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/tottenham-dau-dau-mat-son-heung-min-6-tran-bao-gom-dau-mu-1392.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T22:25:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225762","title":"Eric Bailly bị Besiktas trục xuất khỏi đội sau 98 ngày gia nhập","description":"Cựu trung vệ MU - Eric Bailly vừa bị CLB Besiktas loại khỏi đội một cùng 4 cầu thủ khác, sau những màn trình diễn kém cỏi về chuyên môn.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/eric-bailly-bi-besiktas-truc-xuat-khoi-doi-sau-98-ngay-gia-nhap-2225762.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/eric-bailly-bi-besiktas-truc-xuat-khoi-doi-sau-98-ngay-gia-nhap-1288.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T19:58:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

