Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/8: Siêu kinh điển V-League, Chelsea đấu Tottenham

Lịch thi đấu vòng 12 V-League 2022:
14/08 - 17:00: Đà Nẵng - Viettel (On Football)
14/08 - 19:15: Hà Nội - HAGL (VTV6, VTV5&VTV5TN, On Football, Next Sports)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 3 Ligue 2:
14/08 - 00:00: Pau FC 1-1 Le Harve (Xem chi tiết)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 2 Ngoại hạng Anh:
14/08 - 20:00: Nottingham - West Ham (K+Sport1)
14/08 - 22:00: Chelsea - Tottenham (K+Sport1)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 1 La Liga:
14/08 - 00:00: Valladolid 0-3 Villarreal
14/08 - 02:00: Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano (On Football)
14/08 - 22:30: Cadiz - Real Sociedad (On Football)
15/08 - 00:30: Valencia - Girona (On Football)
15/08 - 03:00: Almeria - Real Madrid (On Football)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 2 Bundesliga:
14/08 - 20:30: Mainz 05 - Union Berlin (On Sports News)
14/08 - 23:30: Bayern Munchen - Wolfsburg (On Sports News)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 2 Ligue 1:
14/08 - 18:00: Lorient - Lyon (On Sports+)
14/08 - 20:00: Auxerre - Angers
14/08 - 20:00: Reims - Clermont
14/08 - 20:00: Troyes - Toulouse
14/08 - 20:00: Ajaccio - Lens
14/08 - 22:05: Nice - Strasbourg (On Sports)
15/08 - 01:45: Brest - Marseille (On Sports News)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 1 Serie A:
14/08 - 01:45: Lecce 1-2 Inter Milan (On Sports+)
14/08 - 01:45: Monza 1-2 Torino (ON)
14/08 - 23:30: Lazio - Bologna (On Sports+)
14/08 - 23:30: Fiorentina - Cremonese ((On Sports)
15/08 - 01:45: Salernitana - Roma (On Sports+)
15/08 - 01:45: Spezia - Empoli (ON)