14/08/2022   07:12 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/8: Siêu kinh điển V-League, Chelsea đấu Tottenham

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay (14/8), các trận đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.

Lịch thi đấu vòng 12 V-League 2022:

14/08 - 17:00: Đà Nẵng - Viettel (On Football)

14/08 - 19:15: Hà Nội - HAGL (VTV6, VTV5&VTV5TN, On Football, Next Sports)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 3 Ligue 2:

14/08 - 00:00: Pau FC 1-1 Le Harve (Xem chi tiết)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 2 Ngoại hạng Anh:

14/08 - 20:00: Nottingham - West Ham (K+Sport1)

14/08 - 22:00: Chelsea - Tottenham (K+Sport1)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 1 La Liga:

14/08 - 00:00: Valladolid 0-3 Villarreal

14/08 - 02:00: Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano (On Football)

14/08 - 22:30: Cadiz - Real Sociedad (On Football)

15/08 - 00:30: Valencia - Girona (On Football)

15/08 - 03:00: Almeria - Real Madrid (On Football)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 2 Bundesliga:

14/08 - 20:30: Mainz 05 - Union Berlin (On Sports News)

14/08 - 23:30: Bayern Munchen - Wolfsburg (On Sports News)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 2 Ligue 1: 

14/08 - 18:00: Lorient - Lyon (On Sports+)

14/08 - 20:00: Auxerre - Angers

14/08 - 20:00: Reims - Clermont

14/08 - 20:00: Troyes - Toulouse

14/08 - 20:00: Ajaccio - Lens

14/08 - 22:05: Nice - Strasbourg (On Sports)

15/08 - 01:45: Brest - Marseille (On Sports News)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 1 Serie A: 

14/08 - 01:45: Lecce 1-2 Inter Milan (On Sports+)

14/08 - 01:45: Monza 1-2 Torino (ON)

14/08 - 23:30: Lazio - Bologna (On Sports+)

14/08 - 23:30: Fiorentina - Cremonese ((On Sports)

15/08 - 01:45: Salernitana - Roma (On Sports+)

15/08 - 01:45: Spezia - Empoli (ON)

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 - 2023 mới nhất

Lịch thi đấu Premier League 2022-2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 - 2023, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
 Lịch thi đấu của Quang Hải tại Pau FC mùa giải 2022/23 mới nhất

Tiền vệ Nguyễn Quang Hải chính thức đầu quân cho CLB Pau FC của Pháp. Xin gửi tới quý độc giả lịch thi đấu của Pau FC mùa giải 2022/23 tại Ligue 2.
 Lịch thi đấu vòng 12 V-League 2022: Hà Nội đại chiến HAGL

Lịch thi đấu V-League 2022 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League 2022 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.

Lịch thi đấu vòng 13 V-League 2022
Lịch thi đấu V-League 2022 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 13 Night Wolf V-League 2022 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Trực tiếp bóng đá Đà Nẵng vs Viettel: Phan Tuấn Tài, Nhâm Mạnh Dũng đá chính
Tường thuật trực tiếp bóng đá Đà Nẵng vs Viettel thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League 2022, 17h hôm nay (14/8). Nhâm Mạnh Dũng, Phan Tuấn Tài đều được điền tên vào đội hình xuất phát.
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 2 hôm nay: Chelsea chiến Tottenham
Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 2 mùa giải 2022-2023, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu vòng 12 V-League 2022 hôm nay: Hà Nội đại chiến HAGL tại Hàng Đẫy
Lịch thi đấu V-League 2022 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League 2022 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
MU chốt Dumfries, Erik ten Hag thuyết phục De Jong
MU chốt mục tiêu Dumfries, PSG xong vụ Fabian Ruiz, Erik ten Hag thuyết phục De Jong là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 14/8.
MU thua bạc nhược Brentford: Thảm họa Erik ten Hag
Từ thất bại đến thất bại, MU thua thảm 0-4 trước chủ nhà Brentford, trong trận đấu mà Erik ten Hag bất lực và Quỷ đỏ để lộ ra rất nhiều hạn chế.
Xavi: Barca suy sụp vì những kỳ vọng
Huấn luyện viên Xavi thừa nhận sự cuồng nhiệt của người hâm mộ rất cần thiết, nhưng cũng chính kỳ vọng cao khiến Barca phần nào suy sụp và bị Rayo Vallecano níu chân.
MU chốt gấp Ardien Rabiot bằng hợp đồng 4 năm
MU đạt thỏa thuận hoàn toàn với Adrien Rabiot với hợp đồng 4 năm sau cuộc đàm phán tại Turin.
Báo Pháp chấm điểm Quang Hải không cao
Báo giới Pháp đánh giá Quang Hải có màn trình diễn tròn vai trong trận Pau hoà Le Havre 1-1 trên sân khách, vòng 3 Ligue 2.
Haaland lập kỷ lục tệ chưa từng có ở Man City
Erling Haaland chỉ hoàn thành 2 đường chuyền trong trận Man City đại thắng Bournemouth 4-0, con số thấp nhất với bất cứ cầu thủ nào tại Etihad thời Pep Guardiola.

Army Games 2022: Những màn đua xe tăng ấn tượng ở vòng loại Bảng 1

Tìm thấy thi thể 3 mẹ con trong nhà bị cháy ở Ninh Thuận

Tìm thấy thi thể 3 mẹ con trong nhà bị cháy ở Ninh Thuận

Xem đội tuyển xe tăng Việt Nam thi đấu trận đầu tiên tại Army Games 2022

Xem đội tuyển xe tăng Việt Nam thi đấu trận đầu tiên tại Army Games 2022

Trăm người xếp hàng mua vé trận Hà Nội - HAGL 'bất thành', giá vé chợ đen tăng gấp 5 lần

Trăm người xếp hàng mua vé trận Hà Nội - HAGL 'bất thành', giá vé chợ đen tăng gấp 5 lần

Câu chuyện khởi nghiệp của người đàn ông kiếm bộn tiền nhờ "không làm gì cả"

Câu chuyện khởi nghiệp của người đàn ông kiếm bộn tiền nhờ "không làm gì cả"

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Rực lửa derby London
Sau trận đại thắng ngày ra quân, thầy trò Antonio Conte tràn đầy tự tin tiến về Stamford Bridge với mục tiêu đánh bại gã hàng xóm.
Almeria vs Real Madrid: Phô diễn sức mạnh
Từ niềm vui Siêu Cúp châu Âu, Real Madrid tự tin hướng đến 3 điểm trước chủ nhà Almeria trong trận đấu mở màn chiến dịch bảo vệ danh hiệu La Liga.
De Gea: 'Tôi xin lỗi đã khiến MU thua thảm Brentford'
Thủ thành De Gea lên tiếng nhận lỗi sau trận thua thảm 0-4 của MU trước Brentford, vòng 2 Ngoại hạng Anh.
MU thua thảm, Erik ten Hag ôm mặt: Trận đấu của những sai lầm
Erik ten Hag đã đổ lỗi cho các cầu thủ sau trận thua thảm MU 0-4 Brentford đẩy Quỷ đỏ rơi xuống đáy BXH lần đầu tiên sau hơn 30 năm.
Neymar, Mbappe giúp PSG đại thắng '5 sao'
Neymar và Mbappe cùng nhau lập công giúp PSG đè bẹp Montpellier với tỷ số 5-2 ở vòng 2 Ligue 1, rạng sáng 14/8.

Golfer 20 tuổi Hàn Quốc lập kỷ lục ở PGA Tour

Bóng đá quốc tế

Xavi: Barca suy sụp vì những kỳ vọng

Bóng đá Việt Nam

Hà Nội đấu HAGL: 'Chung kết sớm' ở Hàng Đẫy

Hậu trường

Thibaut Courtois gây choáng, trả lời phỏng vấn bằng 4 thứ tiếng

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Trực tiếp bóng đá Đà Nẵng vs Viettel: Phan Tuấn Tài, Nhâm Mạnh Dũng đá chính

Tin chuyển nhượng

MU chốt Dumfries, Erik ten Hag thuyết phục De Jong

