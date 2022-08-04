Thể thao

04/08/2022   15:40 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 - 2023 mới nhất

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Lịch thi đấu Premier League 2022-2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 - 2023, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu
06/08/2022 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
06/08/2022 Fulham - Liverpool
06/08/2022 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
06/08/2022 Leeds - Wolves
07/08/2022 Leicester - Brentford
06/08/2022 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
06/08/2022 Tottenham - Southampton
06/08/2022 Everton - Chelsea
07/08/2022 Manchester United - Brighton
07/08/2022 West Ham - Manchester City
13/08/2022 Arsenal - Leicester
13/08/2022 Aston Villa - Everton
13/08/2022 Brentford - Manchester United
13/08/2022 Brighton - Newcastle
14/08/2022 Chelsea - Tottenham
16/08/2022 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
13/08/2022 Manchester City - Bournemouth
14/08/2022 Nottingham Forest - West Ham
13/08/2022 Southampton - Leeds
13/08/2022 Wolves - Fulham
20/08/2022 Bournemouth - Arsenal
20/08/2022 Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
20/08/2022 Everton - Nottingham Forest
20/08/2022 Fulham - Brentford
21/08/2022 Leeds - Chelsea
20/08/2022 Leicester - Southampton
23/08/2022 Manchester United - Liverpool
21/08/2022 Newcastle - Manchester City
20/08/2022 Tottenham - Wolves
21/08/2022 West Ham - Brighton
27/08/2022 Arsenal - Fulham
28/08/2022 Aston Villa - West Ham
27/08/2022 Brentford - Everton
27/08/2022 Brighton - Leeds
27/08/2022 Chelsea - Leicester
27/08/2022 Liverpool - Bournemouth
27/08/2022 Manchester City - Crystal Palace
28/08/2022 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
27/08/2022 Southampton - Manchester United
28/08/2022 Wolves - Newcastle
01/09/2022 Bournemouth - Wolves
01/09/2022 Arsenal - Aston Villa
31/08/2022 Fulham - Brighton
31/08/2022 Leeds - Everton
02/09/2022 Leicester - Manchester United
01/09/2022 West Ham - Tottenham
31/08/2022 Crystal Palace - Brentford
31/08/2022 Southampton - Chelsea
01/09/2022 Liverpool - Newcastle
01/09/2022 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
03/09/2022 Aston Villa - Manchester City
03/09/2022 Brentford - Leeds
04/09/2022 Brighton - Leicester
04/09/2022 Chelsea - West Ham
03/09/2022 Everton - Liverpool
04/09/2022 Manchester United - Arsenal
03/09/2022 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
03/09/2022 Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
03/09/2022 Tottenham - Fulham
03/09/2022 Wolves - Southampton
10/09/2022 Bournemouth - Brighton
11/09/2022 Arsenal - Everton
11/09/2022 Crystal Palace - Manchester United
10/09/2022 Fulham - Chelsea
13/09/2022 Leeds - Nottingham Forest
10/09/2022 Leicester - Aston Villa
10/09/2022 Liverpool - Wolves
10/09/2022 Manchester City - Tottenham
10/09/2022 Southampton - Brentford
11/09/2022 West Ham - Newcastle
17/09/2022 Aston Villa - Southampton
18/09/2022 Brentford - Arsenal
17/09/2022 Brighton - Crystal Palace
18/09/2022 Chelsea - Liverpool
17/09/2022 Everton - West Ham
18/09/2022 Manchester United - Leeds
17/09/2022 Newcastle - Bournemouth
17/09/2022 Nottingham Forest - Fulham
17/09/2022 Tottenham - Leicester
17/09/2022 Wolves - Manchester City
01/10/2022 Bournemouth - Brentford
01/10/2022 Arsenal - Tottenham
01/10/2022 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
01/10/2022 Fulham - Newcastle
01/10/2022 Liverpool - Brighton
01/10/2022 Southampton - Everton
01/10/2022 West Ham - Wolves
08/10/2022 Bournemouth - Leicester
09/10/2022 Arsenal - Liverpool
08/10/2022 Brighton - Tottenham
08/10/2022 Chelsea - Wolves
09/10/2022 Crystal Palace - Leeds
10/10/2022 Everton - Manchester United
08/10/2022 Manchester City - Southampton
08/10/2022 Newcastle - Brentford
11/10/2022 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
08/10/2022 West Ham - Fulham
16/10/2022 Aston Villa - Chelsea
15/10/2022 Brentford - Brighton
15/10/2022 Fulham - Bournemouth
16/10/2022 Leeds - Arsenal
15/10/2022 Leicester - Crystal Palace
16/10/2022 Liverpool - Manchester City
16/10/2022 Manchester United - Newcastle
15/10/2022 Southampton - West Ham
15/10/2022 Tottenham - Everton
15/10/2022 Wolves - Nottingham Forest
19/10/2022 Bournemouth - Southampton
21/10/2022 Arsenal - Manchester City
21/10/2022 Brentford - Chelsea
19/10/2022 Brighton - Nottingham Forest
21/10/2022 Fulham - Aston Villa
21/10/2022 Leicester - Leeds
19/10/2022 Crystal Palace - Wolves
20/10/2022 Newcastle - Everton
20/10/2022 Liverpool - West Ham
20/10/2022 Manchester United - Tottenham
23/10/2022 Aston Villa - Brentford
23/10/2022 Chelsea - Manchester United
22/10/2022 Everton - Crystal Palace
23/10/2022 Leeds - Fulham
23/10/2022 Manchester City - Brighton
22/10/2022 Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
23/10/2022 Southampton - Arsenal
22/10/2022 Tottenham - Newcastle
25/10/2022 West Ham - Bournemouth
23/10/2022 Wolves - Leicester
29/10/2022 Bournemouth - Tottenham
30/10/2022 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
29/10/2022 Brentford - Wolves
29/10/2022 Brighton - Chelsea
29/10/2022 Crystal Palace - Southampton
29/10/2022 Fulham - Everton
29/10/2022 Leicester - Manchester City
30/10/2022 Liverpool - Leeds
30/10/2022 Manchester United - West Ham
29/10/2022 Newcastle - Aston Villa
05/11/2022 Aston Villa - Manchester United
05/11/2022 Chelsea - Arsenal
05/11/2022 Everton - Leicester
05/11/2022 Leeds - Bournemouth
05/11/2022 Manchester City - Fulham
05/11/2022 Nottingham Forest - Brentford
05/11/2022 Southampton - Newcastle
05/11/2022 Tottenham - Liverpool
05/11/2022 West Ham - Crystal Palace
05/11/2022 Wolves - Brighton
12/11/2022 Bournemouth - Everton
12/11/2022 Brighton - Aston Villa
12/11/2022 Fulham - Manchester United
12/11/2022 Liverpool - Southampton
12/11/2022 Manchester City - Brentford
12/11/2022 Newcastle - Chelsea
12/11/2022 Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace
12/11/2022 Tottenham - Leeds
12/11/2022 West Ham - Leicester
12/11/2022 Wolves - Arsenal
26/12/2022 Arsenal - West Ham
26/12/2022 Aston Villa - Liverpool
26/12/2022 Brentford - Tottenham
26/12/2022 Chelsea - Bournemouth
26/12/2022 Crystal Palace - Fulham
26/12/2022 Everton - Wolves
26/12/2022 Leeds - Manchester City
26/12/2022 Leicester - Newcastle
26/12/2022 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
26/12/2022 Southampton - Brighton
31/12/2022 Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
31/12/2022 Brighton - Arsenal
31/12/2022 Fulham - Southampton
31/12/2022 Liverpool - Leicester
31/12/2022 Manchester City - Everton
31/12/2022 Newcastle - Leeds
31/12/2022 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
31/12/2022 Tottenham - Aston Villa
31/12/2022 West Ham - Brentford
31/12/2022 Wolves - Manchester United
02/01/2023 Arsenal - Newcastle
02/01/2023 Aston Villa - Wolves
02/01/2023 Brentford - Liverpool
02/01/2023 Chelsea - Manchester City
02/01/2023 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
02/01/2023 Everton - Brighton
02/01/2023 Leeds - West Ham
02/01/2023 Leicester - Fulham
02/01/2023 Manchester United - Bournemouth
02/01/2023 Southampton - Nottingham Forest
14/01/2023 Aston Villa - Leeds
14/01/2023 Brentford - Bournemouth
14/01/2023 Brighton - Liverpool
14/01/2023 Chelsea - Crystal Palace
14/01/2023 Everton - Southampton
14/01/2023 Manchester United - Manchester City
14/01/2023 Newcastle - Fulham
14/01/2023 Nottingham Forest - Leicester
14/01/2023 Tottenham - Arsenal
14/01/2023 Wolves - West Ham
21/01/2023 Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
21/01/2023 Arsenal - Manchester United
21/01/2023 Crystal Palace - Newcastle
21/01/2023 Fulham - Tottenham
21/01/2023 Leeds - Brentford
21/01/2023 Leicester - Brighton
21/01/2023 Liverpool - Chelsea
21/01/2023 Manchester City - Wolves
21/01/2023 Southampton - Aston Villa
21/01/2023 West Ham - Everton
04/02/2023 Aston Villa - Leicester
04/02/2023 Brentford - Southampton
04/02/2023 Brighton - Bournemouth
04/02/2023 Chelsea - Fulham
04/02/2023 Everton - Arsenal
04/02/2023 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
04/02/2023 Newcastle - West Ham
04/02/2023 Nottingham Forest - Leeds
04/02/2023 Tottenham - Manchester City
04/02/2023 Wolves - Liverpool
11/02/2023 Bournemouth - Newcastle
11/02/2023 Arsenal - Brentford
11/02/2023 Crystal Palace - Brighton
11/02/2023 Fulham - Nottingham Forest
11/02/2023 Leeds - Manchester United
11/02/2023 Leicester - Tottenham
11/02/2023 Liverpool - Everton
11/02/2023 Manchester City - Aston Villa
11/02/2023 Southampton - Wolves
11/02/2023 West Ham - Chelsea
18/02/2023 Aston Villa - Arsenal
18/02/2023 Brentford - Crystal Palace
18/02/2023 Brighton - Fulham
18/02/2023 Chelsea - Southampton
18/02/2023 Everton - Leeds
18/02/2023 Manchester United - Leicester
18/02/2023 Newcastle - Liverpool
18/02/2023 Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
18/02/2023 Tottenham - West Ham
18/02/2023 Wolves - Bournemouth
25/02/2023 Bournemouth - Manchester City
25/02/2023 Crystal Palace - Liverpool
25/02/2023 Everton - Aston Villa
25/02/2023 Fulham - Wolves
25/02/2023 Leeds - Southampton
25/02/2023 Leicester - Arsenal
25/02/2023 Manchester United - Brentford
25/02/2023 Newcastle - Brighton
25/02/2023 Tottenham - Chelsea
25/02/2023 West Ham - Nottingham Forest
04/03/2023 Arsenal - Bournemouth
04/03/2023 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
04/03/2023 Brentford - Fulham
04/03/2023 Brighton - West Ham
04/03/2023 Chelsea - Leeds
04/03/2023 Liverpool - Manchester United
04/03/2023 Manchester City - Newcastle
04/03/2023 Nottingham Forest - Everton
04/03/2023 Southampton - Leicester
04/03/2023 Wolves - Tottenham
11/03/2023 Bournemouth - Liverpool
11/03/2023 Crystal Palace - Manchester City
11/03/2023 Everton - Brentford
11/03/2023 Fulham - Arsenal
11/03/2023 Leeds - Brighton
11/03/2023 Leicester - Chelsea
11/03/2023 Manchester United - Southampton
11/03/2023 Newcastle - Wolves
11/03/2023 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
11/03/2023 West Ham - Aston Villa
18/03/2023 Arsenal - Crystal Palace
18/03/2023 Aston Villa - Bournemouth
18/03/2023 Brentford - Leicester
18/03/2023 Brighton - Manchester United
18/03/2023 Chelsea - Everton
18/03/2023 Liverpool - Fulham
18/03/2023 Manchester City - West Ham
18/03/2023 Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
18/03/2023 Southampton - Tottenham
18/03/2023 Wolves - Leeds
01/04/2023 Bournemouth - Fulham
01/04/2023 Arsenal - Leeds
01/04/2023 Brighton - Brentford
01/04/2023 Chelsea - Aston Villa
01/04/2023 Crystal Palace - Leicester
01/04/2023 Everton - Tottenham
01/04/2023 Manchester City - Liverpool
01/04/2023 Newcastle - Manchester United
01/04/2023 Nottingham Forest - Wolves
01/04/2023 West Ham - Southampton
08/04/2023 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
08/04/2023 Brentford - Newcastle
08/04/2023 Fulham - West Ham
08/04/2023 Leeds - Crystal Palace
08/04/2023 Leicester - Bournemouth
08/04/2023 Liverpool - Arsenal
08/04/2023 Manchester United - Everton
08/04/2023 Southampton - Manchester City
08/04/2023 Tottenham - Brighton
08/04/2023 Wolves - Chelsea
15/04/2023 Aston Villa - Newcastle
15/04/2023 Chelsea - Brighton
15/04/2023 Everton - Fulham
15/04/2023 Leeds - Liverpool
15/04/2023 Manchester City - Leicester
15/04/2023 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
15/04/2023 Southampton - Crystal Palace
15/04/2023 Tottenham - Bournemouth
15/04/2023 West Ham - Arsenal
15/04/2023 Wolves - Brentford
22/04/2023 Bournemouth - West Ham
22/04/2023 Arsenal - Southampton
22/04/2023 Brentford - Aston Villa
22/04/2023 Brighton - Manchester City
22/04/2023 Crystal Palace - Everton
22/04/2023 Fulham - Leeds
22/04/2023 Leicester - Wolves
22/04/2023 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
22/04/2023 Manchester United - Chelsea
22/04/2023 Newcastle - Tottenham
26/04/2023 Everton - Newcastle
26/04/2023 Leeds - Leicester
26/04/2023 Nottingham Forest - Brighton
26/04/2023 Tottenham - Manchester United
26/04/2023 West Ham - Liverpool
26/04/2023 Wolves - Crystal Palace
26/04/2023 Aston Villa - Fulham
27/04/2023 Chelsea - Brentford
27/04/2023 Southampton - Bournemouth
27/04/2023 Manchester City - Arsenal
29/04/2023 Bournemouth - Leeds
29/04/2023 Arsenal - Chelsea
29/04/2023 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
29/04/2023 Brighton - Wolves
29/04/2023 Crystal Palace - West Ham
29/04/2023 Fulham - Manchester City
29/04/2023 Leicester - Everton
29/04/2023 Liverpool - Tottenham
29/04/2023 Manchester United - Aston Villa
29/04/2023 Newcastle - Southampton
06/05/2023 Bournemouth - Chelsea
06/05/2023 Brighton - Everton
06/05/2023 Fulham - Leicester
06/05/2023 Liverpool - Brentford
06/05/2023 Manchester City - Leeds
06/05/2023 Newcastle - Arsenal
06/05/2023 Nottingham Forest - Southampton
06/05/2023 Tottenham - Crystal Palace
06/05/2023 West Ham - Manchester United
06/05/2023 Wolves - Aston Villa
13/05/2023 Arsenal - Brighton
13/05/2023 Aston Villa - Tottenham
13/05/2023 Brentford - West Ham
13/05/2023 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
13/05/2023 Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
13/05/2023 Everton - Manchester City
13/05/2023 Leeds - Newcastle
13/05/2023 Leicester - Liverpool
13/05/2023 Manchester United - Wolves
13/05/2023 Southampton - Fulham
20/05/2023 Bournemouth - Manchester United
20/05/2023 Brighton - Southampton
20/05/2023 Fulham - Crystal Palace
20/05/2023 Liverpool - Aston Villa
20/05/2023 Manchester City - Chelsea
20/05/2023 Newcastle - Leicester
20/05/2023 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
20/05/2023 Tottenham - Brentford
20/05/2023 West Ham - Leeds
20/05/2023 Wolves - Everton
28/05/2023 Arsenal - Wolves
28/05/2023 Aston Villa - Brighton
28/05/2023 Brentford - Manchester City
28/05/2023 Chelsea - Newcastle
28/05/2023 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
28/05/2023 Everton - Bournemouth
28/05/2023 Leeds - Tottenham
28/05/2023 Leicester - West Ham
28/05/2023 Manchester United - Fulham
28/05/2023 Southampton - Liverpool

BTC Ngoại hạng Anh mới công bố lịch thi đấu mùa giải 2022 - 2023. Theo đó, mùa giải mới sẽ bắt đầu từ ngày 6/8 và kết thúc vào ngày 28/5/2023. Như vậy mùa giải năm sau sẽ bắt đầu sớm hơn một tuần, kết thúc muộn hơn một tuần so với mùa giải trước.

Premier League mùa giải 2022/23 hứa hẹn hấp dẫn và khốc liệt

Premier League mùa giải 2022/23 bao gồm 34 vòng thi đấu cuối tuần, 3 vòng vào giữa tuần và một vòng vào dịp lễ hội. VCK World Cup 2022 ảnh hưởng lớn đến lịch thi đấu mùa giải tới.

Dự kiến, Ngoại hạng Anh có kỳ nghỉ kéo dài 7 tuần (sau ngày 13/11) trong thời gian diễn ra ngày hội bóng đá lớn nhất hành tinh tại Qatar, với trận chung kết diễn ra vào ngày 18/12.

Lịch thi đấu chi tiết Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 -2023 đang được cập nhật.

Lịch thi đấu các CLB hàng đầu Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23:

Lịch thi đấu của MU

07/08 - Man Utd - Brighton

13/08 - Brentford - Man Utd

20/08 - Man Utd - Liverpool

27/08 - Southampton - Man Utd

30/08 - Leicester City - Man Utd

03/09 - Man Utd - Arsenal

10/09 - Crystal Palace - Man Utd

17/09 - Man Utd - Leeds United

01/10 - Manchester City - Man Utd

08/10 - Everton - Man Utd

15/10 - Man Utd - Newcastle United

19/10 - Man Utd - Tottenham Hotspur

22/10 - Chelsea - Man Utd

29/10 - Man Utd - West Ham United

05/11 - Aston Villa - Man Utd

12/11 - Fulham - Man Utd

26/12 - Man Utd - Nottingham Forest

31/12 - Wolverhampton - Man Utd

02/01 - Man Utd - A.F.C. Bournemouth

14/01 - Man Utd - Manchester City

21/01 - Arsenal - Man Utd

04/02 - Man Utd - Crystal Palace

11/02 - Leeds United - Man Utd

18/02 - Man Utd - Leicester City

25/02 - Man Utd - Brentford

04/03 - Liverpool - Man Utd

11/03 - Man Utd - Southampton

18/03 - Brighton - Man Utd

01/04 - Newcastle United - Man Utd

08/04 - Man Utd - Everton

15/04 - Nottingham Forest - Man Utd

22/04 - Man Utd - Chelsea

25/04 - Tottenham Hotspur - Man Utd

29/04 - Man Utd - Aston Villa

06/05 - West Ham United - Man Utd

13/05 - Man Utd - Wolverhampton

20/05 - A.F.C. Bournemouth - Man Utd

28/05 - Man Utd - Fulham

Lịch thi đấu của Man City

07/08 - West Ham United - Man City

13/08 - Man City - Bournemouth

20/08 - Newcastle United - Man City

27/08 - Man City - Crystal Palace

31/08 - Man City - Nottingham Forest

03/09 - Aston Villa - Man City

10/09 - Man City - Tottenham Hotspur

17/09 - Wolverhampton - Man City

01/10 - Man City - Manchester United

08/10 - Man City - Southampton

15/10 - Liverpool - Man City

18/10 - Arsenal - Man City

22/10 - Man City - Brighton

29/10 - Leicester City - Man City

05/11 - Man City - Fulham

12/11 - Man City - Brentford

26/12 - Leeds United - Man City

31/12 - Man City - Everton

02/01 - Chelsea - Man City

14/01 - Manchester United - Man City

21/01- Man City - Wolverhampton

04/02 - Tottenham Hotspur - Man City

11/02 - Man City - Aston Villa

18/02 - Nottingham Forest - Man City

25/02 - Bournemouth - Man City

04/03 - Man City - Newcastle United

11/03 - Crystal Palace - Man City

18/03 - Man City - West Ham United

01/04 - Man City - Liverpool

08/04 - Southampton - Man City

15/04 - Man City - Leicester City

22/04 - Brighton - Man City

26/04 - Man City - Arsenal

29/04 - Fulham - Man City

06/05 - Man City - Leeds United

13/05 - Everton - Man City

20/05 - Man City - Chelsea

28/05 - Brentford - Man City

Lịch thi đấu của Liverpool

6/08/2022: Fulham (sân khách)

13/08/2022: Crystal Palace (sân nhà)

20/08/2022: Manchester United (sân khách)

27/08/2022: A.F.C. Bournemouth (sân nhà)

31/08/2022: Newcastle United (sân nhà)

03/09/2022: Everton (sân khách)

10/09/2022: Wolverhampton (sân nhà)

17/09/2022: Chelsea (sân khách)

01/10/2022: Brighton (sân nhà)

08/10/2022: Arsenal (sân khách)

15/10/2022: Manchester City (sân nhà)

19/10/2022: West Ham United (sân nhà)

22/10/2022: Nottingham Forest (sân khách)

29/10/2022: Leeds United (sân nhà)

05/11/2022: Tottenham Hotspur (sân khách)

12/11/2022: Southampton (sân nhà)

26/12/2022: Aston Villa (sân khách)

31/12/2022: Leicester City (sân nhà)

02/01/2023: Brentford (sân khách)

14/01/2023: Brighton (sân khách)

21/01/2023: Chelsea (sân nhà)

04/02/2023: Wolverhampton (sân khách)

11/02/2023: Everton (sân nhà)

18/02/2023: Newcastle United (sân khách)

25/02/2023: Crystal Palace (sân khách)

04/03/2023: Manchester United (sân nhà)

11/03/2023: A.F.C. Bournemouth (sân khách)

18/03/2023: Fulham (sân nhà)

01/04/2023: Manchester City (sân khách)

08/04/2023: Arsenal (sân nhà)

15/04/2023: Leeds United (sân khách)

22/04/2023: Nottingham Forest (sân nhà)

25/04/2023: West Ham United (sân khách)

29/04/2023: Tottenham Hotspur (sân nhà)

06/05/2023: Brentford (sân nhà)

13/05/2023: Leicester City (sân khách)

20/05/2023: Aston Villa (sân nhà)

28/05/2023: Southampton (sân khách)

Lịch thi đấu của Chelsea

06/08 - Everton - Chelsea

13/08 - Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur

20/08 - Leeds United - Chelsea

27/08 - Chelsea - Leicester City

31/08 - Southampton - Chelsea

03/09 - Chelsea - West Ham United

10/09 - Fulham - Chelsea

17/09 - Chelsea - Liverpool

01/10 - Crystal Palace - Chelsea

08/10 - Chelsea - Wolves

15/10 - Aston Villa - Chelsea

18/10 - Brentford - Chelsea

22/10 - Chelsea - Manchester United

29/10 - Brighton - Chelsea

05/11 - Chelsea - Arsenal

12/11 - Newcastle United - Chelsea

26/12 - Chelsea - Bournemouth

31/12 - Nottingham Forest - Chelsea

02/01 - Chelsea - Manchester City

14/01 - Chelsea - Crystal Palace

21/01 - Liverpool - Chelsea

04/02 - Chelsea - Fulham

11/02 - West Ham United - Chelsea

18/02 - Chelsea - Southampton

25/02 - Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea

04/03 - Chelsea - Leeds United

11/03 - Leicester City - Chelsea

18/03 - Chelsea - Everton

01/04 - Chelsea - Aston Villa

08/04 - Wolverhampton - Chelsea

15/04 - Chelsea - Brighton

22/04 - Manchester United - Chelsea

26/04 - Chelsea - Brentford

29/04 - Arsenal - Chelsea

06/05 - Bournemouth - Chelsea

13/05 - Chelsea - Nottingham Forest

20/05 - Manchester City - Chelsea

28/05 - Chelsea - Newcastle United

Lịch thi đấu của Tottenham

06/08/2022 Tottenham - Southampton

13/08/2022 Chelsea - Tottenham

20/08/2022 Tottenham - Wolverhampton

27/08/2022 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham

30/08/2022 West Ham United - Tottenham

03/09/2022 Tottenham - Fulham

10/09/2022 Manchester City - Tottenham

17/09/2022 Tottenham - Leicester City

01/10/2022 Arsenal - Tottenham

08/10/2022 Brighton - Tottenham

15/10/2022 Tottenham - Everton

19/10/2022 Manchester United - Tottenham

22/10/2022 Tottenham - Newcastle United

29/10/2022 A.F.C. Bournemouth - Tottenham

05/11/2022 Tottenham - Liverpool

12/11/2022 Tottenham - Leeds United

26/12/2022 Brentford - Tottenham

31/12/2022 Tottenham - Aston Villa

02/01/2023 Crystal Palace - Tottenham

14/01/2023 Tottenham - Arsenal

21/01/2023 Fulham - Tottenham

04/02/2023 Tottenham - Manchester City

11/02/2023 Leicester City - Tottenham

18/02/2023 Tottenham - West Ham United

25/02/2023 Tottenham - Chelsea

04/03/2023 Wolverhampton - Tottenham

11/03/2023 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest

18/03/2023 Southampton - Tottenham

01/04/2023 Everton - Tottenham

08/04/2023 Tottenham - Brighton

15/04/2023 Tottenham - A.F.C. Bournemouth

22/04/2023 Newcastle United - Tottenham

25/04/2023 Tottenham - Manchester United

29/04/2023 Liverpool - Tottenham

06/05/2023 Tottenham - Crystal Palace

13/05/2023 Aston Villa - Tottenham

20/05/2023 Tottenham - Brentford

28/05/2023 Leeds United - Tottenham

Lịch thi đấu của Arsenal

05/08 - Crystal Palace - Arsenal

13/08 - Arsenal - Leicester

20/08 - Bournemouth - Arsenal

27/08 - Arsenal - Fulham

30/08 - Arsenal - Aston Villa

03/09 - Manchester United - Arsenal

10/09 - Arsenal - Everton

17/09 - Brentford - Arsenal

01/10 - Arsenal - Tottenham

08/10 - Arsenal - Liverpool

15/10 - Leeds - Arsenal

18/10 - Arsenal - Manchester City

22/10 - Southampton - Arsenal

29/10 - Arsenal - Nottingham Forest

05/11 - Chelsea - Arsenal

12/11 - Wolves - Arsenal

26/12 - Arsenal - West Ham

31/12 - Brighton - Arsenal

02/01 - Arsenal - Newcastle

14/01 - Tottenham - Arsenal

21/01 - Arsenal - Manchester United

04/02 - Everton - Arsenal

11/02 - Arsenal - Brentford

18/02 - Aston Villa - Arsenal

25/02 - Leicester - Arsenal

04/03 - Arsenal - Bournemouth

11/03 - Fulham - Arsenal

18/03 - Arsenal - Crystal Palace

01/04 - Arsenal - Leeds

08/04 - Liverpool - Arsenal

15/04 - West Ham - Arsenal

22/04 - Arsenal - Southampton

26/04 - Manchester City - Arsenal

29/04 - Arsenal - Chelsea

06/05 - Newcastle - Arsenal

13/05 - Arsenal - Brighton

20/05 - Nottingham Forest - Arsenal

28/05 - Arsenal - Wolves

Lịch thi đấu MU ở Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23: Chờ HLV Erik Ten Hag trổ tàiCung cấp lịch thi đấu của MU tại Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23, dưới triều đại của tân HLV Erik Ten Hag cùng nhiều kỳ vọng về cuộc cách mạng tại Old Trafford.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022Cung cấp lịch thi đấu vòng chung kết World Cup 2022, Lịch VCK giải vô địch bóng đá thế giới diễn ra tại Qatar, từ ngày 21/11 đến 18/12/2022 đầy đủ và chính xác.
