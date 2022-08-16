Thể thao

16/08/2022   07:15 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/8

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay (16/8), các trận đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.

Lịch thi đấu vòng loại UEFA Champions League:

17/08 - 02:00: Bodo/Glimt - Dinamo Zagreb

17/08 - 02:00: Kobenhavn - Trabzonspor

17/08 - 02:00: Rangers - PSV

Lịch thi đấu vòng 2 Ngoại hạng Anh:

16/08 - 02:00: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace (K+Sport1)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 1 La Liga:

16/08 - 00:30: Getafe 0-3 Atletico Madrid (On Football)

16/08 - 02:30: Betis 3-0 Elche (On Football)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 1 Serie A: 

15/08 - 23:30: Hellas Verona 2-5 Napoli (On Sports News)

16/08 - 01:45: Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo (On Sports News)

Ten Hag đổi ý, MU sẵn sàng tống khứ Ronaldo
Thể thao

Ten Hag đổi ý, MU sẵn sàng tống khứ Ronaldo

HLV Erik ten Hag vừa thay đổi ý định, loại Cristiano Ronaldo ra khỏi kế hoạch thi đấu của MU mùa này.
Ten Hag giục sếp lớn MU ký nhanh Icardi
Thể thao

Ten Hag giục sếp lớn MU ký nhanh Icardi

Trong bối cảnh hàng công thi đấu kém cỏi, HLV Erik Ten Hag yêu cầu sếp lớn MU gấp rút ký hợp đồng với Mauro Icardi.
MU nhận gáo nước lạnh từ Cody Gakpo
Thể thao

MU nhận gáo nước lạnh từ Cody Gakpo

Một trong những mục tiêu mà MU quan tâm trên thị trường chuyển nhượng, tiền đạo Cody Gakpo, vừa thẳng thừng khước từ lời đề nghị gia nhập Old Trafford.
MU bết bát với Erik ten Hag: Nhà giàu cũng khóc
Thể thao

MU bết bát với Erik ten Hag: Nhà giàu cũng khóc

Hai thất bại chấn động trước Brighton và Brentford cho thấy sự sụp đổ của MU, một trong những thế lực lớn nhất bóng đá thế giới, đội chi hơn 800 triệu bảng từ 2016 nhưng không hiệu quả.
Erik ten Hag nổi điên, trừng phạt các cầu thủ MU
Thể thao

Erik ten Hag nổi điên, trừng phạt các cầu thủ MU

Erik ten Hag nổi cơn tam bành với các cầu thủ MU ở trong phòng thay đổi, trừng phạt bằng cách lệnh ra sân tập thay vì được nghỉ.

