Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2024/25 –  TỨ KẾT LƯỢT VỀ

18/04  
02:00

Athletic Bilbao - G.Rangers

ON SPORTS +

Frankfurt - Tottenham

ON SPORTS NEWS

Lazio - Bodo Glimt

ON SPORTS

Manchester Utd - Lyon

ON FOOTBALL

UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2024/25 –  TỨ KẾT LƯỢT VỀ

17/04  
23:45

Fiorentina - Publikum Celje

ON SPORTS

Jagiellonia Bialystok - Real Betis

ON SPORTS NEWS

18/04  
02:00

Chelsea - Legia Warszawa

ON GOLF

Rapid Wien - Djurgardens

VĐQG  BRAZIL 2025 –  VÒNG 4

18/04  
07:30

Cruzeiro - Bahia

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 28

17/04 
 22:40

Al Ettifaq - Al Riyadh

17/04  
22:50

Al Shabab - Al Akhdoud

Al Hilal - Al Khaleej

18/04  
01:00

Al Fateh - Al Ittihad
Ngày - Giờ Trận đấu Trực tiếp
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024/25 – TỨ KẾT LƯỢT VỀ
02:00 - 17/4 Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal TV360
02:00 - 17/4 Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich TV360
Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25
01:30 - 17/4 Newcastle United 5-0 Crystal Palace K+SPORT1
VĐQG Nhật Bản 2024/25
17:00 Yokohama Marinos 2-3 Shimizu S-Pulse  
17:00 Vissel Kobe 2-1 Kawasaki Frontale  
17:30 Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 Kyoto Sanga  