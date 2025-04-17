|
|Ngày - Giờ
|Trận đấu
|Trực tiếp
|UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024/25 – TỨ KẾT LƯỢT VỀ
|02:00 - 17/4
|Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal
|TV360
|02:00 - 17/4
|Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich
|TV360
|Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25
|01:30 - 17/4
|Newcastle United 5-0 Crystal Palace
|K+SPORT1
|VĐQG Nhật Bản 2024/25
|17:00
|Yokohama Marinos 2-3 Shimizu S-Pulse
|17:00
|Vissel Kobe 2-1 Kawasaki Frontale
|17:30
|Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 Kyoto Sanga