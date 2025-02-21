|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|NGÀY/GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|V-League 2024/25 - Vòng 14
|21/2 17:00
|HAGL - Hà Nội FC
|FPT Play, TV360+4
|Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25 - Vòng 26
|22/2 03:00
|Leicester - Brentford
|K+SPORT1
|La Liga 2024/25 - Vòng 25
|22/2 03:00
|Celta Vigo - Osasuna
|SCTV15
|Serie A 2024/25 - Vòng 26
|22/2 02:45
|Lecce - Udinese
|ON Sports+
|Bundesliga 2024/25 - Vòng 23
|22/2 02:30
|Freiburg - Bremen
|ON Sports News
|Ligue 1 2024/25 - Vòng 23
|22/2 02:45
|Rennes - Reims
|Siêu cúp Nam Mỹ
|21/2 07:30
|Racing - Botafogo
|VĐQG Saudi Arabia 2024/25 - Vòng 21
|21/2 21:20
|Damac - Al Ahli
|21/2 22:10
|Al-Qadsiah - Okhdood
|22/2 00:00
|Al Nassr - Al Ettifaq
NGÀY/GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2024/25 – VÒNG PLAY OFF LƯỢT VỀ
|
21/02
|
Roma 3-2 Porto
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Bodo Glimt 5-2 Twente
|
ON SPORTS +
|
Steaua Bucharest 2-0 PAOK Saloniki
|
ON SPORTS
|
Galatasaray 2-2 AZ Alkmaar
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
21/02
|
Ajax 1-2 Union Saint-Gilloise
|
ON SPORTS
|
Sociedad 5-2 Midtjylland
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Anderlecht 2-2 Fenerbahce
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Viktoria Plzen 3-0 Ferencvarosi
|
ON SPORTS +
|
UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2024/25 – VÒNG PLAY OFF LƯỢT VỀ
|
21/02
|
Heidenheim 1-3 FC Copenhagen
|
ON GOLF
|
Olimpija Ljubljana 0-0 FK Borac Banja Luka
|
AEP Paphos 2-1 Omonia Nicosia
|
Real Betis 0-1 KAA Gent
|
21/02
|
APOEL Nicosia 0-2 NK Celje
|
Jagiellonia Bialystok 3-1 Backa Topola
|
Panathinaikos 2-0 Vikingur Reykjavik
|
Shamrock Rovers 0-1 Molde
|
ON GOLF
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 21
|
20/02
|
Al Fateh 1-0 Al Orubah
|
20/02
|
Al Feiha 0-0 Al Khaleej
|
21/02
|
Al Riyadh 1-3 Al Raed