Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
NGÀY/GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
V-League 2024/25 - Vòng 14
21/2 17:00 HAGL - Hà Nội FC FPT Play, TV360+4
Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25 - Vòng 26
22/2 03:00 Leicester - Brentford K+SPORT1
La Liga 2024/25 - Vòng 25
22/2 03:00 Celta Vigo - Osasuna SCTV15
Serie A 2024/25 - Vòng 26
22/2 02:45 Lecce - Udinese ON Sports+
Bundesliga 2024/25 - Vòng 23
22/2 02:30 Freiburg - Bremen ON Sports News
Ligue 1 2024/25 - Vòng 23
22/2 02:45 Rennes - Reims  
Siêu cúp Nam Mỹ
21/2 07:30 Racing - Botafogo  
VĐQG Saudi Arabia 2024/25 - Vòng 21
21/2 21:20 Damac - Al Ahli  
21/2 22:10 Al-Qadsiah - Okhdood  
22/2 00:00 Al Nassr - Al Ettifaq  

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2024/25 – VÒNG PLAY OFF LƯỢT VỀ

21/02  
00:45

Roma 3-2 Porto

ON FOOTBALL

Bodo Glimt 5-2 Twente

ON SPORTS +

Steaua Bucharest 2-0 PAOK Saloniki

ON SPORTS

Galatasaray 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

ON SPORTS NEWS

21/02  
03:00

Ajax 1-2 Union Saint-Gilloise

ON SPORTS

Sociedad 5-2 Midtjylland

ON SPORTS NEWS

Anderlecht 2-2 Fenerbahce

ON FOOTBALL

Viktoria Plzen 3-0 Ferencvarosi

ON SPORTS +

UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2024/25 – VÒNG PLAY OFF LƯỢT VỀ

21/02  
00:45

Heidenheim  1-3 FC Copenhagen

ON GOLF

Olimpija Ljubljana 0-0 FK Borac Banja Luka

AEP Paphos 2-1 Omonia Nicosia

Real Betis 0-1 KAA Gent

21/02  
03:00

APOEL Nicosia 0-2 NK Celje

Jagiellonia Bialystok 3-1 Backa Topola

Panathinaikos 2-0 Vikingur Reykjavik

Shamrock Rovers 0-1 Molde

ON GOLF

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 21

20/02  
22:15

Al Fateh 1-0 Al Orubah

20/02  
22:30

Al Feiha 0-0 Al Khaleej

21/02  
00:00

Al Riyadh 1-3 Al Raed