Lịch thi đấu chung kết và tranh HCĐ bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:
22/5 - 16h00: Malaysia - Indonesia (VTV6, On Football)
22/5 - 19h00: Việt Nam - Thái Lan (VTV6, On Football)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 38 Ngoại hạng Anh:
22/5 - 22h00: Crystal Palace - Man Utd
22/5 - 22h00: Man City - Aston Villa
22/5 - 22h00: Liverpool - Wolverhampton
22/5 - 22h00: Leicester City - Southampton
22/5 - 22h00: Norwich City - Tottenham
22/5 - 22h00: Brighton - West Ham
22/5 - 22h00: Burnley - Newcastle
22/5 - 22h00: Brentford - Leeds Utd
22/5 - 22h00: Chelsea - Watford
22/5 - 22h00: Arsenal - Everton
Lịch thi đấu vòng 38 La Liga:
23/05 - 01:00: Osasuna - Mallorca
23/05 - 01:00: Granada - Espanyol
23/05 - 01:00: Elche - Getafe
23/05 - 03:00: Barcelona - Villarreal
23/05 - 03:00: Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid
23/05 - 03:00: Sevilla - Athletic Bilbao
Lịch thi đấu vòng 38 Serie A
22/05 - 01:45: Atalanta 0-1 Empoli
22/05 - 01:45: Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus
22/05 - 01:45: Lazio 3-3 Hellas Verona
22/05 - 17:30: Spezia - Napoli
22/05 - 23h00: Inter Milan - Sampdoria
22/05 - 23h00: Sassuolo - AC Milan
23/05 - 02h00: Salernitana - Udinese
23/05 - 02h00: Venezia - Cagliari
Lịch thi đấu vòng 38 Ligue 1:
22/05 - 02:00: Paris SG 5-0 Metz
22/05 - 02:00: Angers 2-0 Montpellier
22/05 - 02:00: Brest 2-4 Bordeaux
22/05 - 02:00: Clermont 1-2 Lyon
22/05 - 02:00: Lens 2-2 Monaco
22/05 - 02:00: Lille 2-2 Rennes
22/05 - 02:00: Lorient 1-1 Troyes
22/05 - 02:00: Marseille 4-0 Strasbourg
22/05 - 02:00: Nantes 1-1 St.Etienne
22/05 - 02:00: Reims 2-3 Nice
Lịch thi đấu chung kết cúp quốc gia Đức:
22/05 - 01:00: Freiburg 1-1 Leipzig (pen 2-4)
Thiên Bình