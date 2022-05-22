Thể thao

22/05/2022   07:16 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 22/5: Chung kết bóng đá SEA Games, Ngoại hạng Anh vòng cuối

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay ngày 22/5 - Cung cấp lịch thi chung kết bóng đá nam SEA Games 31, vòng 38 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 38 La Liga, vòng 38 Serie A và vòng 38 Ligue 1.

Lịch thi đấu chung kết và tranh HCĐ bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:

22/5 - 16h00: Malaysia - Indonesia  (VTV6, On Football)

22/5 - 19h00: Việt Nam - Thái Lan (VTV6, On Football)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 38 Ngoại hạng Anh:

22/5 - 22h00: Crystal Palace - Man Utd

22/5 - 22h00: Man City - Aston Villa

22/5 - 22h00: Liverpool - Wolverhampton

22/5 - 22h00: Leicester City - Southampton

22/5 - 22h00: Norwich City - Tottenham

22/5 - 22h00: Brighton - West Ham

22/5 - 22h00: Burnley - Newcastle

22/5 - 22h00: Brentford - Leeds Utd

22/5 - 22h00: Chelsea - Watford

22/5 - 22h00: Arsenal - Everton

Lịch thi đấu vòng 38 La Liga:

23/05 - 01:00: Osasuna - Mallorca

23/05 - 01:00: Granada - Espanyol

23/05 - 01:00: Elche - Getafe

23/05 - 03:00: Barcelona - Villarreal

23/05 - 03:00: Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid

23/05 - 03:00: Sevilla - Athletic Bilbao

Lịch thi đấu vòng 38 Serie A

22/05 - 01:45: Atalanta 0-1 Empoli

22/05 - 01:45: Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus

22/05 - 01:45: Lazio 3-3 Hellas Verona

22/05 - 17:30: Spezia - Napoli

22/05 - 23h00: Inter Milan - Sampdoria

22/05 - 23h00: Sassuolo - AC Milan

23/05 - 02h00: Salernitana - Udinese

23/05 - 02h00: Venezia - Cagliari

Lịch thi đấu vòng 38 Ligue 1:

22/05 - 02:00: Paris SG 5-0 Metz

22/05 - 02:00: Angers 2-0 Montpellier

22/05 - 02:00: Brest 2-4 Bordeaux

22/05 - 02:00: Clermont 1-2 Lyon

22/05 - 02:00: Lens 2-2 Monaco

22/05 - 02:00: Lille 2-2 Rennes

22/05 - 02:00: Lorient 1-1 Troyes

22/05 - 02:00: Marseille 4-0 Strasbourg

22/05 - 02:00: Nantes 1-1 St.Etienne

22/05 - 02:00: Reims 2-3 Nice

Lịch thi đấu chung kết cúp quốc gia Đức:

22/05 - 01:00: Freiburg 1-1 Leipzig (pen 2-4)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu chung kết bóng đá nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu chung kết bóng đá nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu chung kết bóng đá nam SEA Games 31 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu trận chung kết môn bóng đá nam SEA Games 31.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.
 Lịch thi đấu của U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu của U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu của U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu bảng A có sự góp mặt của U23 Việt Nam môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

tin nổi bật

Trực tiếp SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: Tâm điểm chung kết bóng đá nam
Thể thao

Trực tiếp SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: Tâm điểm chung kết bóng đá nam

Cập nhật liên tục thành tích của đoàn thể thao Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5, với tâm điểm là trận chung kết bóng đá nam, lặn, bóng chuyền, muay, quyền anh.
Chuyên gia cược U23 Việt Nam hạ Thái Lan giành HCV SEA Games
Thể thao

Chuyên gia cược U23 Việt Nam hạ Thái Lan giành HCV SEA Games

Chuyên gia nhận định trận chung kết SEA Games 31 khó khăn với cả hai đội, nhưng U23 Việt Nam sẽ giành chiến thắng trước U23 Thái Lan.
Man City vs Aston Villa: Tưng bừng đón nhà vô địch
Thể thao

Man City vs Aston Villa: Tưng bừng đón nhà vô địch

Lợi thế sân nhà cùng thực lực mạnh hơn đối thủ, Man City sẽ không để tuột cơ hội bảo vệ chức vô địch Ngoại hạng Anh 2021/22.
Bảng tổng sắp huy chương SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: Chờ HCV bóng đá nam
Thể thao

Bảng tổng sắp huy chương SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: Chờ HCV bóng đá nam

Bảng tổng sắp huy chương SEA Games 31 hôm nay 22/5: Vietnamnet cập nhật sớm nhất bảng tổng sắp huy chương SEA Games 31 hôm nay.
HLV Mai Đức Chung lau mồ hôi cho học trò gây sốt ở trận chung kết
Thể thao

HLV Mai Đức Chung lau mồ hôi cho học trò gây sốt ở trận chung kết

HLV Mai Đức Chung dùng khăn lau những giọt mồ hôi trên mặt trung vệ Chương Thị Kiều trong trận chung kết gặp Thái Lan khiến CĐV bóng đá nữ Việt Nam cảm động.
Tuyển nữ Việt Nam rạng rỡ tung hoa ăn mừng HCV SEA Games 31
Video

Tuyển nữ Việt Nam rạng rỡ tung hoa ăn mừng HCV SEA Games 31

'Hotgirl' tuyển nữ Việt Nam - Hoàng Thị Loan rạng rỡ sau trận đấu. Cô vui vẻ nhận huy chương và hô hào đồng đội tung hoa ăn mừng, chụp ảnh kỉ niệm.
U23 Việt Nam đấu U23 Thái Lan: Bay lên, những chú Rồng Vàng!
Thể thao

U23 Việt Nam đấu U23 Thái Lan: Bay lên, những chú Rồng Vàng!

Chỉ còn một trận đấu cuối cùng, U23 Việt Nam làm tất cả để đánh bại Thái Lan tại Mỹ Đình, bảo vệ tấm HCV SEA Games.
SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: U23 Việt Nam đấu Thái Lan, chủ nhà 'chốt sổ'
Thể thao

SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: U23 Việt Nam đấu Thái Lan, chủ nhà 'chốt sổ'

U23 Việt Nam sẽ trở thành tâm điểm trong ngày thi đấu áp chót của SEA Games 31 khi bước vào trận chung kết tranh HCV với kình địch Thái Lan.
Mbappe 'quay xe' ký 3 năm với PSG, bỏ túi 600 triệu euro
Thể thao

Mbappe 'quay xe' ký 3 năm với PSG, bỏ túi 600 triệu euro

Kylian Mbappe từ chối lời đề nghị của Real Madrid để gia hạn hợp đồng với PSG đến năm 2025, nhận khoản tiền lót tay và mức lương cao chót vót.
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31 hôm nay 22/5: Chung kết U23 Việt Nam vs U23 Thái Lan
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31 hôm nay 22/5: Chung kết U23 Việt Nam vs U23 Thái Lan

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games hôm nay 22/5 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu trận chung kết bóng đá nam SEA Games 31 giữa chủ nhà U23 Việt Nam vs U23 Thái Lan.

Tuyển nữ Việt Nam rạng rỡ tung hoa ăn mừng HCV SEA Games 31

Video clips
Các 'cô gái vàng' của bóng đá Việt Nam cầm cờ chạy quanh sân, cúi đầu cảm ơn người hâm mộ

Các 'cô gái vàng' của bóng đá Việt Nam cầm cờ chạy quanh sân, cúi đầu cảm ơn người hâm mộ

Ghi bàn để tuyển nữ Việt Nam giành HCV, Huỳnh Như muốn tiếp tục phá kỉ lục SEA Games

Ghi bàn để tuyển nữ Việt Nam giành HCV, Huỳnh Như muốn tiếp tục phá kỉ lục SEA Games

HLV Mai Đức Chung nói gì sau khi hạ Thái Lan, giành HCV SEA Games thứ 3 liên tiếp?

HLV Mai Đức Chung nói gì sau khi hạ Thái Lan, giành HCV SEA Games thứ 3 liên tiếp?

Người hâm mộ đến sớm 5 tiếng,

Người hâm mộ đến sớm 5 tiếng, "nhuộm đỏ" sân Cẩm Phả cổ vũ tuyển nữ Việt Nam

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31 của đoàn Việt Nam hôm nay 22/5: Tiêu điểm bóng đá nam
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31 của đoàn Việt Nam hôm nay 22/5: Tiêu điểm bóng đá nam

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31 hôm nay 22/5, ngày thi đấu áp chót của Đại hội với niềm hi vọng vàng ở chung kết bóng đá nam, lặn, bóng chuyền, muay, quyền anh, eSports...
MU chuyển hướng De Jong, Chelsea nổ 2 hợp đồng
Thể thao

MU chuyển hướng De Jong, Chelsea nổ 2 hợp đồng

MU nhắm sao Stuttgart giá rẻ thay De Jong, Chelsea nổ 2 hợp đồng, Di Maria chia tay PSG sang Juventus là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 22/5.
U23 Việt Nam đấu U23 Thái Lan: Thầy Park được HLV Polking... gỡ rối
Thể thao

U23 Việt Nam đấu U23 Thái Lan: Thầy Park được HLV Polking... gỡ rối

U23 Việt Nam cùng thầy Park đối mặt với khá nhiều áp lực trước trận chung kết SEA Games 31, nhưng chỉ một câu nói của HLV Mano Polking có thể mọi thứ sẽ được gỡ.
Xúc động hình ảnh cầu thủ nữ Việt Nam cắm cờ Tổ quốc trên bục nhận huy chương
Thể thao

Xúc động hình ảnh cầu thủ nữ Việt Nam cắm cờ Tổ quốc trên bục nhận huy chương

Nữ tuyển thủ Việt Nam để lại hình ảnh rất xúc động khi cố gắng cắm cờ tổ quốc phía sau bục nhận huy chương trên sân Cẩm Phả
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 22/5: Những cơn mưa bàn thắng
Thể thao

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 22/5: Những cơn mưa bàn thắng

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 22/5 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá chung kết bóng đá nam SEA Games 31, vòng 38 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 38 La Liga, vòng 38 Serie A và vòng 38 Ligue 1.

Các môn khác

Trực tiếp SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: Tâm điểm chung kết bóng đá nam

Trực tiếp SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: Tâm điểm chung kết bóng đá nam

Bóng đá quốc tế

Man City vs Aston Villa: Tưng bừng đón nhà vô địch

Man City vs Aston Villa: Tưng bừng đón nhà vô địch

Bóng đá Việt Nam

Chuyên gia cược U23 Việt Nam hạ Thái Lan giành HCV SEA Games

Chuyên gia cược U23 Việt Nam hạ Thái Lan giành HCV SEA Games

Hậu trường

Haaland tặng quà chia tay khủng cho HLV và đồng đội ở Dortmund

Haaland tặng quà chia tay khủng cho HLV và đồng đội ở Dortmund

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Trực tiếp SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: Tâm điểm chung kết bóng đá nam

Trực tiếp SEA Games 31 ngày 22/5: Tâm điểm chung kết bóng đá nam

Tin chuyển nhượng

MU chuyển hướng De Jong, Chelsea nổ 2 hợp đồng

MU chuyển hướng De Jong, Chelsea nổ 2 hợp đồng