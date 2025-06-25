Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2025 – VÒNG BẢNG

26/06

02:00

Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan HD

FPT Play

Fluminense 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

FPT Play

26/06

08:00

Inter Milan - River Plate

FPT Play

Monterrey - Urawa Reds

FPT Play

VÔ ĐỊCH U21 CHÂU ÂU 2025 – BÁN KẾT

25/06

23:00

Anh 2-1 Hà Lan

26/06

02:00

Đức 3-0 Pháp

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2025

26/06

06:30

Columbus Crew - Atlanta Utd

Montreal Impact - Cincinnati

New England - Nashville

Toronto - New York RB

26/06

07:30

Chicago Fire - Philadelphia Union

Dallas - SJ Earthquakes

Minnesota Utd - Houston Dynamo

Sporting Kansas - Charlotte

St Louis City - Orlando City

26/06

08:30

Colorado Rapids - L.A Galaxy

26/06

09:30

Vancouver Whitecaps - San Diego

VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2025 – VÒNG 15

25/06

17:00

Kawasaki 3-1 Albirex Niigata

25/06

17:30

Yokohama Marinos 0-3 FC Tokyo

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2025 – VÒNG BẢNG

26/06

02:00

Dortmund - Ulsan HD

FPT Play

Fluminense - Mamelodi Sundowns

FPT Play

26/06

08:00

Inter Milan - River Plate

FPT Play

Monterrey - Urawa Reds

FPT Play

VÔ ĐỊCH U21 CHÂU ÂU 2025 – BÁN KẾT

25/06

23:00

Anh - Hà Lan

26/06

02:00

Đức - Pháp

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2025

26/06

06:30

Columbus Crew - Atlanta Utd

Montreal Impact - Cincinnati

New England - Nashville

Toronto - New York RB

26/06

07:30

Chicago Fire - Philadelphia Union

Dallas - SJ Earthquakes

Minnesota Utd - Houston Dynamo

Sporting Kansas - Charlotte

St Louis City - Orlando City

26/06

08:30

Colorado Rapids - L.A Galaxy

26/06

09:30

Vancouver Whitecaps - San Diego

VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2025 – VÒNG 15

25/06

17:00

Kawasaki - Albirex Niigata

25/06

17:30

Yokohama Marinos - FC Tokyo
Danh sách 32 đội dự FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Danh sách 32 đội dự FIFA Club World Cup 2025
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quy tụ 32 câu lạc bộ hàng đầu thế giới, bao gồm các ông lớn châu Âu như Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter, Juventus, Chelsea, Dortmund, Atletico Madrid...