|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2025 – VÒNG BẢNG
|
26/06
02:00
|
Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan HD
|
FPT Play
|
Fluminense 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
|
FPT Play
|
26/06
08:00
|
Inter Milan - River Plate
|
FPT Play
|
Monterrey - Urawa Reds
|
FPT Play
|
VÔ ĐỊCH U21 CHÂU ÂU 2025 – BÁN KẾT
|
25/06
23:00
|
Anh 2-1 Hà Lan
|
26/06
02:00
|
Đức 3-0 Pháp
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2025
|
26/06
06:30
|
Columbus Crew - Atlanta Utd
|
Montreal Impact - Cincinnati
|
New England - Nashville
|
Toronto - New York RB
|
26/06
07:30
|
Chicago Fire - Philadelphia Union
|
Dallas - SJ Earthquakes
|
Minnesota Utd - Houston Dynamo
|
Sporting Kansas - Charlotte
|
St Louis City - Orlando City
|
26/06
08:30
|
Colorado Rapids - L.A Galaxy
|
26/06
09:30
|
Vancouver Whitecaps - San Diego
|
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2025 – VÒNG 15
|
25/06
17:00
|
Kawasaki 3-1 Albirex Niigata
|
25/06
17:30
|
Yokohama Marinos 0-3 FC Tokyo
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2025 – VÒNG BẢNG
|
26/06
02:00
|
Dortmund - Ulsan HD
|
FPT Play
|
Fluminense - Mamelodi Sundowns
|
FPT Play
|
26/06
08:00
|
Inter Milan - River Plate
|
FPT Play
|
Monterrey - Urawa Reds
|
FPT Play
|
VÔ ĐỊCH U21 CHÂU ÂU 2025 – BÁN KẾT
|
25/06
23:00
|
Anh - Hà Lan
|
26/06
02:00
|
Đức - Pháp
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2025
|
26/06
06:30
|
Columbus Crew - Atlanta Utd
|
Montreal Impact - Cincinnati
|
New England - Nashville
|
Toronto - New York RB
|
26/06
07:30
|
Chicago Fire - Philadelphia Union
|
Dallas - SJ Earthquakes
|
Minnesota Utd - Houston Dynamo
|
Sporting Kansas - Charlotte
|
St Louis City - Orlando City
|
26/06
08:30
|
Colorado Rapids - L.A Galaxy
|
26/06
09:30
|
Vancouver Whitecaps - San Diego
|
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2025 – VÒNG 15
|
25/06
17:00
|
Kawasaki - Albirex Niigata
|
25/06
17:30
|
Yokohama Marinos - FC Tokyo