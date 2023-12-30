Bóng đá quốc tế hôm nay hứa hẹn rất sôi động vòng 20 Ngoại hạng, với các cặp đấu gồm Luton Town - Chelsea, Aston Villa - Burnley, Crystal Palace - Brentford, Man City - Sheffield Utd, Wolverhampton - Everton và Nottingham - MU.

Bên cạnh đó vòng 18 Serie A 2023/24 được dự đoán sẽ nhiều bất ngờ trong ngày cuối cùng của năm 2023. 

Và các trận đấu thuộc các giải ở châu Á, châu Âu và châu Mỹ,... được cập nhật đầy đủ hôm nay.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 20

30/12
19:30

 Luton - Chelsea

 K+SPORTS 1

30/12
22:00

 Manchester City - Sheffield Utd

 K+SPORTS 1

 Aston Villa - Burnley

 K+SPORTS 2

 Crystal Palace - Brentford

 K+CINE

 Wolverhampton - Everton

 K+LIVE

31/12
00:30

 Nottingham Forest - Manchester Utd

 K+SPORTS 1

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

30/12
18:30

 Atalanta - Lecce

ON SPORTS+

30/12
21:00

 Cagliari - Empoli

 Udinese - Bologna

ON SPORTS+

31/12
00:00

 AC Milan - Sassuolo

ON SPORTS+

 Verona - Salernitana

31/12
02:45

 Juventus - Roma

ON SPORTS+

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

30/12
22:30

 Estoril - Farense

 Gil Vicente - Boavista

31/12
01:00

 Casa Pia AC - Braga

31/12
03:30

 Portimonense - Sporting Lisbon

VĐQG SCOTLAND 2023/24 – VÒNG 21

30/12
19:30

 Celtic - G.Rangers

30/12
22:00

 Aberdeen - Saint Mirren

 Hearts - Ross County

 Kilmarnock - Dundee

 Motherwell - Livingston

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

30/12
22:00

Al Fateh - Al Okhdood

Al Tai FC - Al Ittihad Jeddah

31/12
01:00

Al Shabab Riyadh - Al Wehda Club Mecca

Al Taawoun Buraidah - Al Nassr Riyadh

VĐQG AUSTRAILIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 10

30/12
13:30

 Newcastle Jets - Western Utd

30/12
15:45

 Melbourne Victory - Adelaide Utd

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

30/12

00:30

Fiorentina 1-0 Torino

ON FOOTBALL

Napoli 0-0 Monza

ON SPORTS +

30/12

02:45

Genoa 1-1 Inter Milan

ON SPORTS +

Lazio 3-1 Frosinone

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

30/12

01:45

Benfica 3-0 Famalicao

30/12

03:45

FC Porto 0-0 Chaves

SIÊU CÚP THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023

30/12

00:45

Galatasaray - Fenerbahce

 Hoãn

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 25

30/12

01:00

Southampton 2-1 Plymouth

30/12

02:45

Birmingham 0-0 Bristol City

Cardiff 0-2 Leicester

Coventry 2-2 Swansea

Huddersfield 1-2 Middlesbrough

Hull City 3-2 Blackburn

Ipswich 0-0 QPR

Millwall 1-0 Norwich

Preston 0-1 Sheffield Wed

Rotherham Utd 1-1 Sunderland

Watford 1-1 Stoke

30/12

03:15

West Brom 1-0 Leeds

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

29/12

22:00

Al Fayha 0-2 Al Hilal

Al Raed 4-3 Abha

30/12

01:00

Al Ahli 1-0 Al Khaleej

SIÊU CÚP UAE 2023

29/12

22:45

Al Ahli Dubai 6-2 Al Sharjah

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 10

29/12

15:45

Sydney FC 3-1 Wellington Phoenix