Bóng đá quốc tế hôm nay hứa hẹn rất sôi động vòng 20 Ngoại hạng, với các cặp đấu gồm Luton Town - Chelsea, Aston Villa - Burnley, Crystal Palace - Brentford, Man City - Sheffield Utd, Wolverhampton - Everton và Nottingham - MU.
Bên cạnh đó vòng 18 Serie A 2023/24 được dự đoán sẽ nhiều bất ngờ trong ngày cuối cùng của năm 2023.
Và các trận đấu thuộc các giải ở châu Á, châu Âu và châu Mỹ,... được cập nhật đầy đủ hôm nay.
|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 20
|
30/12
|
Luton - Chelsea
|K+SPORTS 1
|
30/12
|
Manchester City - Sheffield Utd
|K+SPORTS 1
|
Aston Villa - Burnley
|K+SPORTS 2
|
Crystal Palace - Brentford
|K+CINE
|
Wolverhampton - Everton
|K+LIVE
|
31/12
|
Nottingham Forest - Manchester Utd
|K+SPORTS 1
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18
|
30/12
|
Atalanta - Lecce
|
ON SPORTS+
|
30/12
|
Cagliari - Empoli
|
Udinese - Bologna
|
ON SPORTS+
|
31/12
|
AC Milan - Sassuolo
|
ON SPORTS+
|
Verona - Salernitana
|
31/12
|
Juventus - Roma
|
ON SPORTS+
|
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15
|
30/12
|
Estoril - Farense
|
Gil Vicente - Boavista
|
31/12
|
Casa Pia AC - Braga
|
31/12
|
Portimonense - Sporting Lisbon
|
VĐQG SCOTLAND 2023/24 – VÒNG 21
|
30/12
|
Celtic - G.Rangers
|
30/12
|
Aberdeen - Saint Mirren
|
Hearts - Ross County
|
Kilmarnock - Dundee
|
Motherwell - Livingston
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19
|
30/12
|
Al Fateh - Al Okhdood
|
Al Tai FC - Al Ittihad Jeddah
|
31/12
|
Al Shabab Riyadh - Al Wehda Club Mecca
|
Al Taawoun Buraidah - Al Nassr Riyadh
|
VĐQG AUSTRAILIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 10
|
30/12
|
Newcastle Jets - Western Utd
|
30/12
|
Melbourne Victory - Adelaide Utd
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18
|
30/12
00:30
|
Fiorentina 1-0 Torino
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Napoli 0-0 Monza
|
ON SPORTS +
|
30/12
02:45
|
Genoa 1-1 Inter Milan
|
ON SPORTS +
|
Lazio 3-1 Frosinone
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15
|
30/12
01:45
|
Benfica 3-0 Famalicao
|
30/12
03:45
|
FC Porto 0-0 Chaves
|
SIÊU CÚP THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023
|
30/12
00:45
|
Galatasaray - Fenerbahce
|Hoãn
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 25
|
30/12
01:00
|
Southampton 2-1 Plymouth
|
30/12
02:45
|
Birmingham 0-0 Bristol City
|
Cardiff 0-2 Leicester
|
Coventry 2-2 Swansea
|
Huddersfield 1-2 Middlesbrough
|
Hull City 3-2 Blackburn
|
Ipswich 0-0 QPR
|
Millwall 1-0 Norwich
|
Preston 0-1 Sheffield Wed
|
Rotherham Utd 1-1 Sunderland
|
Watford 1-1 Stoke
|
30/12
03:15
|
West Brom 1-0 Leeds
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19
|
29/12
22:00
|
Al Fayha 0-2 Al Hilal
|
Al Raed 4-3 Abha
|
30/12
01:00
|
Al Ahli 1-0 Al Khaleej
|
SIÊU CÚP UAE 2023
|
29/12
22:45
|
Al Ahli Dubai 6-2 Al Sharjah
|
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 10
|
29/12
15:45
|
Sydney FC 3-1 Wellington Phoenix