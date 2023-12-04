Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay đáng chú ý có trận đấu muộn nhất ở vòng 4 V-League giữa Hải Phòng và Công an Hà Nội, trên sân Lạch Tray, lúc 18h00.

Trong khi đó, bóng đá quốc tế có một số trận đấu muộn ở vòng 15 La Liga, vòng 13 Bundesliga, vòng 14 Serie A và vòng 14 Ligue 1.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

05/12
02:45

Torino - Atalanta

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

05/12 
03:00

Celta Vigo - Cadiz

SCTV15

VĐQG ĐAN MẠCH 2023/24 – VÒNG 17

05/12
01:00

Midtjylland - Viborg FF

CÚP FA ANH - 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

05/12 
02:45

AFC Wimbledon - Ramsgate

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12

05/12 
03:15

Sporting Lisbon - Gil Vicente

VĐQG NGA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

04/12 
23:30

Dinamo Moscow - Rubin Kazan

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

05/12
00:00

Fenerbahce - Sivasspor

VĐQG ROMANIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

05/12 
01:00

ACS Sepsi - Dinamo Bucuresti

VĐQG HY LẠP 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

04/12 
23:00

PAOK Thessaloniki - PAS Lamia

05/12 
00:00

AEK Athens - Aris Thessaloniki

HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

05/12 
02:30

Villarreal CF B - SD Eibar

VĐQG URUGUAY 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

05/12 
 03:00

CA Cerro - Plaza Colonia

05/12
06:30

Nacional Montevideo - Defensor Sporting

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

04/12
15:00

Macarthur FC - Adelaide United

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

 V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 4

03/12
17:00

HAGL 1-1 Bình Dương

VTV5, VTV5TN, FPT Play

03/12
17:00

Hà Tĩnh 2-4 Nam Định

FPT Play

03/12
19:15

Hà Nội 0-1 Bình Định

FPT Play, HTV Keys

03/12
19:15

TP Hồ Chí Minh 2-0 Thể Công - Viettel

HTV Thể Thao, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

03/12
21:00

 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton

K+SPORT1

 Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

K+SPORT2

 Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa

K+ACTION

 West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

K+CINE

03/12
23:30

 Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham

K+SPORT1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

03/12
20:00

 Mallorca 0-0 Alaves

SCTV15

03/12 
22:15

 Almeria 0-0 Real Betis

SCTV15

04/12 
00:30

 Sevilla 1-1 Villarreal

SCTV15

04/12 
03:00

 Barcelona 1-0 Atl. Madrid

SCTV15

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

03/12 
21:30

 Mainz 0-1 Freiburg

ON SPORTS ACTION

03/12
23:30

 Leverkusen 1-1 Dortmund

ON SPORTS NEWS

04/12
01:30

 Augsburg 2-1 Frankfurt

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

03/12
18:30

 Lecce 1-1 Bologna

ON FOOTBALL

03/12
21:00

 Fiorentina 3-0 Salernitana

ON SPORTS+

 Udinese 3-3 Verona

VTVCab ON

04/12
00:00

 Sassuolo 1-2 Roma

ON FOOTBALL

04/12
02:45

 Napoli 0-3 Inter Milan

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

03/12
19:00

 Le Havre 0-2 PSG

ON SPORTS NEWS

03/12
21:00

 Monaco 2-0 Montpellier

VTVCab ON

 Brestois 3-0 Clermont

 Toulouse 1-1 Lorient

03/12
23:05

 Lille 2-0 Metz

04/12
02:45

 Marseille 2-0 Rennes

ON SPORTS