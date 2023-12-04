{"article":{"id":"2222330","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 4/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 4/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<p>Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay đáng chú ý có trận đấu muộn nhất ở vòng 4 V-League giữa Hải Phòng và Công an Hà Nội, trên sân Lạch Tray, lúc 18h00.</p>\n<p>Trong khi đó, <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/bong-da-quoc-te\" target=\"_blank\">bóng đá quốc tế</a> có một số trận đấu muộn ở vòng 15 La Liga, vòng 13 Bundesliga, vòng 14 Serie A và vòng 14 Ligue 1.</p>\n<table align=\"center\" style=\"width: 81.9945%;\">\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<h2>Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay</h2>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\">\n<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12<br>02:45</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>Torino - Atalanta</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\">\n<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12 <br>03:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>Celta Vigo - Cadiz</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\">\n<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐAN MẠCH 2023/24 – VÒNG 17</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12<br>01:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>Midtjylland - Viborg FF</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>CÚP FA ANH - 2023/24 – VÒNG 2</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12 <br>02:45</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>AFC Wimbledon - Ramsgate</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12 <br>03:15</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>Sporting Lisbon - Gil Vicente</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG NGA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>04/12 <br>23:30</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>Dinamo Moscow - Rubin Kazan</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12<br>00:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>Fenerbahce - Sivasspor</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG ROMANIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12 <br>01:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>ACS Sepsi - Dinamo Bucuresti</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG HY LẠP 2023/24 – VÒNG 13</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>04/12 <br>23:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>PAOK Thessaloniki - PAS Lamia</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12 <br>00:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>AEK Athens - Aris Thessaloniki</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12 <br>02:30</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>Villarreal CF B - SD Eibar</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG URUGUAY 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12 <br> 03:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>CA Cerro - Plaza Colonia</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>05/12<br>06:30</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>Nacional Montevideo - Defensor Sporting</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9436%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 19.1094%;\">\n<p><span>04/12<br>15:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.2029%;\">\n<p><span>Macarthur FC - Adelaide United</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6313%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n</tbody>\n</table>\n<table align=\"center\" style=\"width: 81.856%;\">\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">\n<p><strong><span> V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 4</span></strong><strong><span></span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p>03/12<br>17:00</p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p>HAGL 1-1 Bình Dương</p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p>VTV5, VTV5TN, FPT Play</p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p>03/12<br>17:00</p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p>Hà Tĩnh 2-4 Nam Định</p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p>FPT Play</p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p>03/12<br>19:15</p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p>Hà Nội 0-1 Bình Định</p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p>FPT Play, HTV Keys</p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p>03/12<br>19:15</p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p>TP Hồ Chí Minh 2-0 Thể Công - Viettel</p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p>HTV Thể Thao, FPT Play</p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">\n<p><strong><span>NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12<br>21:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Chelsea 3-2 Brighton</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Liverpool 4-3 Fulham</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>K+SPORT2</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>K+ACTION</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>K+CINE</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12<br>23:30</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12<br>20:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Mallorca 0-0 Alaves</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12 <br>22:15</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Almeria 0-0 Real Betis</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>04/12 <br>00:30</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Sevilla 1-1 Villarreal</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>04/12 <br>03:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Barcelona 1-0 Atl. Madrid</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 13</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12 <br>21:30</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Mainz 0-1 Freiburg</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>ON SPORTS ACTION</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12<br>23:30</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Leverkusen 1-1 Dortmund</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>04/12<br>01:30</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Augsburg 2-1 Frankfurt</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12<br>18:30</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Lecce 1-1 Bologna</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12<br>21:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Fiorentina 3-0 Salernitana</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>ON SPORTS+</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Udinese 3-3 Verona</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>VTVCab ON</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>04/12<br>00:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Sassuolo 1-2 Roma</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>04/12<br>02:45</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Napoli 0-3 Inter Milan</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">\n<p><strong><span>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12<br>19:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Le Havre 0-2 PSG</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12<br>21:00</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Monaco 2-0 Montpellier</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>VTVCab ON</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Brestois 3-0 Clermont</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Toulouse 1-1 Lorient</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>03/12<br>23:05</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Lille 2-0 Metz</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\"></td>\n</tr>\n<tr>\n<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">\n<p><span>04/12<br>02:45</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">\n<p><span> Marseille 2-0 Rennes</span></p>\n</td>\n<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">\n<p><span>ON SPORTS</span></p>\n</td>\n</tr>\n</tbody>\n</table>\n<div class=\"ck-cms-insert-neww-group vnn-template-noneditable articles-edit\" id=\"vnn-editor-1701651667176\" data-temp=\"template20\">\n<article class=\"ck-cms-insert-news\" data-id=\"2222334\"><a href=\"/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-4-12-2023-2222334.html\"><picture><img src=\"\" <picture><img src="" data-original="https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-4122023-man-city-hoa-dien-ro-voi-tottenham-49.jpg?width=0&s=Ec37zsC6CCn1d3-1HAYngg" class="lazy " data-srcset="https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-4122023-man-city-hoa-dien-ro-voi-tottenham-49.jpg?width=260&s=7E7UN49dMI3uIheXTuexBA" alt="Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 4/12/2023: Man City hòa 'điên rồ' với Tottenham"></picture>
<div class="insert-wiki-content">
<h3 class="insert-wiki-title"><a href="/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-4-12-2023-2222334.html">Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 4/12/2023: Man City hòa 'điên rồ' với Tottenham</a></h3>
<div class="insert-wiki-description">Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 4/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.</div>
</div> 