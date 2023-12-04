{"article":{"id":"2222334","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 4/12/2023: Man City hòa 'điên rồ' với Tottenham","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 4/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<p>Cập nhật nhanh <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tag13527180185210639379.html\" target=\"_blank\">kết quả bóng đá</a> các trận đấu hôm nay, với các trận đấu thuộc vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh mà tâm điểm là đại chiến Tottenham vs Man City. Kết quả chung cuộc hòa 3-3 sau màn rượt đuổi siêu kịch tính trên sân Etihad.</p>

<p>Trước đó, hai cặp đấu<span> Chelsea 3-2 Brighton và Liverpool 4-3 Fulham cũng đều có những cơn mưa bàn thắng được cầu thủ đôi bên tạo ra.</span></p>

<p>Các trận đấu ở vòng 15 La Liga, vòng 13 Bundesliga, vòng 14 Serie A và vòng 14 Ligue 1.</p>

<table align=\"center\" style=\"width: 81.856%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<h2>Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay </h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span> V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 4</span></strong><strong><span></span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p>03/12<br>17:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p>HAGL 1-1 Bình Dương</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p>VTV5, VTV5TN, FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p>03/12<br>17:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p>Hà Tĩnh 2-4 Nam Định</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p>03/12<br>19:15</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p>Hà Nội 0-1 Bình Định</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p>FPT Play, HTV Keys</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p>03/12<br>19:15</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p>TP Hồ Chí Minh 2-0 Thể Công - Viettel</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p>HTV Thể Thao, FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Chelsea 3-2 Brighton</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Liverpool 4-3 Fulham</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT2</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+ACTION</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+CINE</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>23:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>20:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Mallorca 0-0 Alaves</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12 <br>22:15</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Almeria 0-0 Real Betis</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12 <br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Sevilla - Villarreal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12 <br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Barcelona - Atl. Madrid</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 13</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12 <br>21:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Mainz 0-1 Freiburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS ACTION</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>23:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Leverkusen 1-1 Dortmund</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12<br>01:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Augsburg - Frankfurt</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>18:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Lecce 1-1 Bologna</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Fiorentina 3-0 Salernitana</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS+</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Udinese 3-3 Verona</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>VTVCab ON</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12<br>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Sassuolo - Roma</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12<br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Napoli - Inter Milan</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>18:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Lecce - Bologna</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>19:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Le Havre 0-2 PSG</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Monaco 2-0 Montpellier</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>VTVCab ON</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Brestois 3-0 Clermont</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Toulouse 1-1 Lorient</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>23:05</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Lille 2-0 Metz</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12<br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Marseille - Rennes</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-4-12-2023-2222334.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-4122023-man-city-hoa-dien-ro-voi-tottenham-49.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-4122023-man-city-hoa-dien-ro-voi-tottenham-50.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-04T01:42:17","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"04/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2222394","title":"Ông Park Hang Seo về với bầu Đức, tại sao không","description":"Ông Park Hang Seo chưa tìm được bến đỗ mới sau khi rời ghế thuyền trưởng tuyển Việt Nam. Nhưng ông không long đong khi phía sau vẫn còn... bầu Đức","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ong-park-hang-seo-ve-voi-bau-duc-tai-sao-khong-2222394.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/ong-park-hang-seo-ve-voi-bau-duc-tai-sao-khong-1005.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222413","title":"Man City tuột chiến thắng phút chót trước Tottenham","description":"Chơi áp đảo phần lớn thời gian nhưng Man City lại để cho Tottenham tìm được bàn gỡ 3-3 phút 90, đành ngậm ngùi rời sân với 1 điểm.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-man-city-3-3-tottenham-vong-14-ngoai-hang-anh-2222413.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/truc-tiep-man-city-3-3-tottenham-ruot-duoi-sieu-kich-tinh-h2-40.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T01:28:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222451","title":"Alexander-Arnold 'nổ' cú đúp, Liverpool thắng kịch tính Fulham 4-3","description":"Alexander-Arnold chói sáng với cú đúp bàn thắng tuyệt đẹp trong chiến thắng 4-3 hấp dẫn trước Fulham.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-liverpool-4-3-fulham-vong-14-ngoai-hang-anh-2222451.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/alexander-arnold-no-cu-dup-liverpool-thang-kich-tinh-fulham-4-3-1226.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T23:22:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222406","title":"Chelsea vượt khó thắng nghẹt thở Brighton","description":"Chơi với 10 người từ cuối hiệp một nhưng Chelsea vẫn xuất sắc đánh bại Brighton 3-2, với cú đúp của Enzo Fernandez.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-chelsea-3-2-brighton-vong-14-ngoai-hang-anh-2222406.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/truc-tiep-chelsea-3-2-brighton-joao-pedro-thap-len-hy-vong-h2-1153.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T23:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222436","title":"14 đội bóng dự VCK giải bóng rổ sinh viên toàn quốc 2023","description":"VCK giải bóng rổ sinh viên toàn quốc 2023 diễn ra tại Hà Nội từ 4/12- 9/12, quy tụ 14 đội bóng xuất sắc nhất vượt qua vòng loại.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/14-doi-bong-du-vck-giai-bong-ro-toan-quoc-2023-2222436.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/14-doi-bong-du-vck-giai-bong-ro-sinh-vien-toan-quoc-2023-1068.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T21:56:48","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222336","title":"Donnarumma bị thẻ đỏ, Mbappe giúp PSG giành 3 điểm","description":"Thủ thành Donnarumma bị đuổi ngay từ phút thứ 10, PSG vẫn đánh bại chủ nhà Le Havre nhờ màn tỏa sáng của Mbappe và Vitinha, qua đó củng cố ngôi đầu Ligue 1, sau vòng 14.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-le-havre-0-2-psg-vong-14-ligue-1-2023-24-2222336.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/donnarumma-bi-the-do-mbappe-giup-psg-gianh-3-diem-1042.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T21:56:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222207","title":"Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24 vòng 4: Nam Định củng cố ngôi đầu","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League 1 2023/24 - Cập nhật vòng 4 bảng xếp hạng giải vô địch quốc gia V-League mùa giải 2023/2024, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-v-league-2023-24-vong-4-moi-nhat-2222207.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/bang-xep-hang-v-league-202324-vong-4-nam-dinh-cung-co-ngoi-dau-1024.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T21:34:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222324","title":"CLB TP.HCM buộc Thể Công - Viettel ra về tay trắng","description":"CLB TP.HCM xuất sắc đánh bại Thể Công - Viettel 2-0 ở trận đấu đầu tiên sau khi đội bóng áo lính trở về tên gọi cũ, thuộc vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24, tối 3/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tp-hcm-2-0-the-cong-viettel-vong-4-v-league-2023-24-2222324.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/clb-tphcm-buoc-the-cong-viettel-ra-ve-tay-trang-1071.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T21:17:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222321","title":"Quy Nhơn Bình Định đánh bại Hà Nội FC ngay tại Hàng Đẫy","description":"Quy Nhơn Bình Định tận dụng sai lầm của Xuân Mạnh để để ghi bàn duy nhất hạ chủ nhà Hà Nội FC, thuộc vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24, tối 3/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-ha-noi-0-1-binh-dinh-vong-4-v-league-2023-24-2222321.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/truc-tiep-bong-da-ha-noi-0-1-binh-dinh-xuan-manh-mac-sai-lam-980.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T21:13:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222431","title":"Thủ môn Donnarumma chơi bóng kiểu… kungfu, bị đuổi thẳng khỏi sân","description":"PSG chỉ còn 10 người đấu chủ nhà Le Havre, vòng 14 Ligue 1, ngay từ phút thứ 10 sau khi thủ thành Donnarumma chơi bóng kiểu… kungfu nhận thẻ đỏ trực tiếp.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/donnarumma-da-kungfu-bi-duoi-thang-khoi-tran-le-havre-vs-psg-2222431.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/thu-mon-donnarumma-choi-bong-kieu-kungfu-bi-duoi-thang-khoi-san-951.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T20:41:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222423","title":"Messi bất ngờ thừa nhận cố ý làm bẽ mặt Lewandowski","description":"Messi lên tiếng thừa nhận bực bội với Robert Lewandowski nên đã cố ý làm bẽ mặt anh trong cuộc đụng độ tại World Cup 2022.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/messi-bat-ngo-thua-nhan-co-y-lam-be-mat-lewandowski-2222423.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/messi-bat-ngo-thua-nhan-co-y-lam-be-mat-lewandowski-896.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T19:52:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222323","title":"Văn Toàn chói sáng, Nam Định giữ vững ngôi đầu","description":"Văn Toàn trực tiếp ghi bàn cùng pha kiến tạo, Nam Định duy trì mạch trận toàn thắng khi vượt qua chủ nhà Hà Tĩnh 4-2, trong khuôn khổ vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League chiều 3/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-ha-tinh-2-4-nam-dinh-v-league-2023-24-2222323.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/van-toan-choi-sang-nam-dinh-giu-vung-ngoi-dau-880.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T18:57:00","option":512,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222319","title":"HAGL chia điểm Bình Dương trong ngày ra mắt tên mới","description":"Trong ngày chính thức thi đấu với tên mới, HAGL hòa Bình Dương 1-1 ở vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League, qua đó tiếp tục chuỗi trận không thắng.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hagl-1-1-binh-duong-ket-qua-v-league-2222319.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/truc-tiep-bong-da-hagl-1-1-binh-duong-tim-them-ban-thang-h2-748.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T18:55:00","option":512,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222364","title":"Yokohama FC xuống hạng, Công Phượng chưa rõ tương lai","description":"Yokohama FC xuống hạng sau trận thua 1-2 trước Kashima Antlers, khiến tương lai của tiền đạo Nguyễn Công Phượng trở nên mờ mịt.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/yokohama-fc-xuong-hang-cong-phuong-chua-ro-tuong-lai-2222364.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/yokohama-fc-xuong-hang-cong-phuong-chua-ro-tuong-lai-707.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T16:59:56","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222208","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 5 V-League 1 2023/24 hôm nay","description":"Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023/24 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 1 mùa giải 2023/2024 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-2222208.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lich-thi-dau-vong-5-v-league-1-202324-hom-nay-176.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T16:36:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222306","title":"MU chốt Guehi, Man City liên hệ Kimmich","description":"MU chốt ký Guehi, Man City liên hệ Kimmich, Juventus lấy Jadon Sancho lẫn Van de Beek là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 3/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Tin chuyển nhượng","detailUrl":"/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tin-chuyen-nhuong-3-12-mu-ky-guehi-man-city-lay-kimmich-2222306.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/mu-chot-guehi-man-city-lien-he-kimmich-491.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T13:52:41","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222274","title":"MU thua bạc nhược Newcastle: Bệnh sao của Rashford","description":"MU trình diễn bộ mặt nhạt nhòa khi thua Newcastle 0-1, trận đấu mà Marcus Rashford gây thất vọng về cách thi đấu lẫn thái độ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-newcastle-1-0-mu-benh-sao-cua-rashford-2222274.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/mu-thua-bac-nhuoc-newcastle-benh-sao-cua-rashford-473.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T13:30:56","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222255","title":"‘LPBank - Run4Change’ - giải chạy lan tỏa lối sống tích cực","description":"Giải chạy LPBank - Run4Change được Ngân hàng Bưu điện Liên Việt - LPBank tổ chức sáng 2/12 tại Hà Nội nhằm lan toả phong cách sống tích cực, đem lại nhiều giá trị cho cộng đồng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Các môn khác","detailUrl":"/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00001S","00006T","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lpbank-run4change-giai-chay-lan-toa-loi-song-tich-cuc-2222255.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lpbank-run4change-giai-chay-lan-toa-loi-song-tich-cuc-361.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T10:45:00","option":4,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222246","title":"Erik ten Hag cãi nhau với sao MU trong trận thua Newcastle","description":"Erik ten Hag được phát hiện cãi nhau với Antony Martial trong trận MU 0-1 Newcastle, vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/erik-ten-hag-cai-nhau-voi-sao-mu-trong-tran-thua-newcastle-2222246.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/erik-ten-hag-cai-nhau-voi-sao-mu-trong-tran-thua-newcastle-316.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T09:53:36","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222237","title":"Bốc thăm VCK EURO 2024 bị gián đoạn vì tiếng động… phòng the","description":"Lễ bốc thăm VCK EURO 2024 tại Đức đã bị ngắt quãng bởi những tiếng động phòng the khiến BTC bối rối.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/boc-tham-vck-euro-2024-bi-gian-doan-vi-tieng-dong-phong-the-2222237.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/boc-tham-vck-euro-2024-bi-gian-doan-vi-tieng-dong-phong-the-259.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T09:07:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221925","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 15 được cập nhật liên tục, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-15-2221925.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/lich-thi-dau-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-202324-moi-nhat-151.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T08:48:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222190","title":"Man City vs Tottenham: Bắt nạt kẻ sa cơ","description":"Đoàn quân HLV Guardiola quyết tâm tìm lại niềm vui chiến thắng ở Ngoại hạng Anh, khi chạm trán Tottenham thiếu vắng loạt trụ cột vì chấn thương và treo giò.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-man-city-vs-tottenham-bat-nat-ke-sa-co-2222190.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/man-city-vs-tottenham-bat-nat-ke-sa-co-69.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T08:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222210","title":"Lịch thi đấu VCK EURO 2024 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu EURO 2024 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng chung kết EURO 2024, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác nhất.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-euro-2024-moi-nhat-2222210.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lich-thi-dau-vck-euro-2024-178.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T07:13:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221921","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 3/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 3/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-3-12-2023-2221921.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-3122023-147.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T07:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222003","title":"Nhận định Hà Nội đấu Bình Định: Thừa thắng xông lên","description":"Hà Nội FC hướng tới trận thắng thứ 2 liên tiếp ở đấu trường V-League 2023/24, trong cuộc tiếp đón Bình Định ở vòng 4, lúc 19h15 ngày 3/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-fc-vs-binh-dinh-19h15-ngay-3-12-2222003.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-dau-binh-dinh-thua-thang-xong-len-982.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T06:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa