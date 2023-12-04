Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay, với các trận đấu thuộc vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh mà tâm điểm là đại chiến Tottenham vs Man City. Kết quả chung cuộc hòa 3-3 sau màn rượt đuổi siêu kịch tính trên sân Etihad.

Trước đó, hai cặp đấu Chelsea 3-2 Brighton và Liverpool 4-3 Fulham cũng đều có những cơn mưa bàn thắng được cầu thủ đôi bên tạo ra.

Các trận đấu ở vòng 15 La Liga, vòng 13 Bundesliga, vòng 14 Serie A và vòng 14 Ligue 1.

Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay 

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

 V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 4

03/12
17:00

HAGL 1-1 Bình Dương

VTV5, VTV5TN, FPT Play

03/12
17:00

Hà Tĩnh 2-4 Nam Định

FPT Play

03/12
19:15

Hà Nội 0-1 Bình Định

FPT Play, HTV Keys

03/12
19:15

TP Hồ Chí Minh 2-0 Thể Công - Viettel

HTV Thể Thao, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

03/12
21:00

 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton

K+SPORT1

 Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

K+SPORT2

 Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa

K+ACTION

 West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

K+CINE

03/12
23:30

 Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham

K+SPORT1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

03/12
20:00

 Mallorca 0-0 Alaves

SCTV15

03/12 
22:15

 Almeria 0-0 Real Betis

SCTV15

04/12 
00:30

 Sevilla - Villarreal

SCTV15

04/12 
03:00

 Barcelona - Atl. Madrid

SCTV15

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

03/12 
21:30

 Mainz 0-1 Freiburg

ON SPORTS ACTION

03/12
23:30

 Leverkusen 1-1 Dortmund

ON SPORTS NEWS

04/12
01:30

 Augsburg - Frankfurt

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

03/12
18:30

 Lecce 1-1 Bologna

ON FOOTBALL

03/12
21:00

 Fiorentina 3-0 Salernitana

ON SPORTS+

 Udinese 3-3 Verona

VTVCab ON

04/12
00:00

 Sassuolo - Roma

ON FOOTBALL

04/12
02:45

 Napoli - Inter Milan

ON FOOTBALL

03/12
18:30

 Lecce - Bologna

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

03/12
19:00

 Le Havre 0-2 PSG

ON SPORTS NEWS

03/12
21:00

 Monaco 2-0 Montpellier

VTVCab ON

 Brestois 3-0 Clermont

 Toulouse 1-1 Lorient

03/12
23:05

 Lille 2-0 Metz

04/12
02:45

 Marseille - Rennes

ON SPORTS