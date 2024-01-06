|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 - VÒNG 19
|
06/01
|
Inter Milan - Verona
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
06/01
|
Frosinone - Monza
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
07/01
|
Lecce - Cagliari
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
07/01
|
Sassuolo - Fiorentina
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 - VÒNG 3
|
06/01
|
Maidstone United - Stevenage
|
AFC Wimbledon - Ipswich Town
|
Coventry City - Oxford United
|
Millwall - Leicester
|
06/01
|
Sunderland - Newcastle
|
06/01
|
Southampton - Walsall
|
Newport County - Eastleigh
|
Norwich - Bristol Rovers
|
Blackburn Rovers - Cambridge United
|
Gillingham - Sheffield United
|
Hull City - Birmingham City
|
Plymouth Argyle - Sutton United
|
QPR - Bournemouth
|
Stoke City - Brighton
|
Watford - Chesterfield
|
07/01
|
Chelsea - Preston
|
Middlesbrough - Aston Villa
|
Sheffield Wednesday - Cardiff
|
Swansea - Morecambe
|
CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 - VÒNG 1/16
|
06/01
|
CD Lugo - Atletico Madrid
|
06/01
|
RCD Espanyol - Getafe
|
07/01
|
Elche - Girona
|
07/01
|
S.D. Huesca - Rayo Vallecano
|
07/01
|
Deportivo Alaves - Real Betis
|
07/01
|
Arandina - Real Madrid
|
CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN PHÁP 2023/24 - VÒNG 1/32
|
06/01
|
Olympique Ales - Paris FC
|
Stade Brestois - Angers
|
07/01
|
Vendee Les Herbiers - Chateauroux
|
Entente - Bordeaux
|
Amiens - Montpellier
|
Avoine OCC (N) - Strasbourg
|
Sochaux Montbeliard - Lorient
|
07/01
|
OGC Nice - AJ Auxerre
|
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 - VÒNG 16
|
06/01
|
Farense - Gil Vicente
|
Estrela - Vizela
|
07/01
|
Arouca - Benfica
|
07/01
|
Braga - Vitoria Guimaraes
|
VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 - VÒNG 19
|
06/01
|
Rizespor - Hatayspor
|
06/01
|
Istanbul Basaksehir - Adana Demirspor
|
06/01
|
Ankaragucu - Trabzonspor
|
Samsunspor - Karagumruk
|
VĐQG ISRAEL 2023/24 - VÒNG 15
|
06/01
|
Hapoel Beer Sheva - Maccabi Bnei Raina
|
06/01
|
Bnei Sakhnin - Hapoel Petah Tikva
|
07/01
|
Maccabi Netanya - Hapoel Tel Aviv
|
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 - VÒNG 11
|
06/01
|
Western Sydney - Central Coast
|
06/01
|
Brisbane Roar - Sydney
|
06/01
|
Perth Glory - Melbourne Victory
|
VĐQG THÁI LAN 2023/24 - VÒNG 15
|
06/01
|
Bangkok United - Buriram United
|
GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2024
|
06/01
|
Iraq - Hàn Quốc
|
06/01
|
Bahrain (N) - Australia
|
06/01
|
UAE - Oman
|
07/01
|
Bờ Biển Ngà - Sierra Leone
|
07/01
|
Tunisia - Mauritania
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19
|
06/01
02:45
|
Bologna 1-1 Genoa
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
06/01
02:15
|
Brentford 1-1 Wolverhampton
|
06/01
02:30
|
Fulham 1-0 Rotherham Utd
|
06/01
03:00
|
Tottenham 1-0 Burnley
|
CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/32
|
06/01
00:00
|
Challans 0-4 Rodez Aveyron
|
Chambly 1-2 Racing Club
|
Feignies 1-0 Quevilly
|
Pau FC 1-4 Nantes
|
Sarreguemines 0-2 Valenciennes
|
06/01
02:45
|
Metz 1-1 Clermont (pen 1-3)
|
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16
|
06/01
01:45
|
Sporting Lisbon 5-1 Estoril
|
06/01
03:45
|
Boavista 1-1 FC Porto
|
VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 19
|
05/01
21:00
|
Gaziantep 2-2 Pendikspor
|
06/01
00:00
|
Antalyaspor 0-0 Alanyaspor
|
Besiktas 1-3 Kasimpasa
|
HẠNG NHẤT SCOTLAND 2023/24 – VÒNG 20
|
06/01
02:45
|
Queens Park 2-1 Dunfermline
|
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 11
|
05/01
15:45
|
Macarthur 1-1 Newcastle Jets
|
GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2024
|
05/01
23:00
|
Qatar 1-2 Jordan
|
Syria 1-1 Kyrgyzstan
|
05/01
19:30
|
Indonesia 1-2 Libya
|
05/01
21:30
|
Iran 2-1 Burkina Faso
|
05/01
23:00
|
Togo 0-3 Algeria