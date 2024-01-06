Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 - VÒNG 19

06/01
18:30

 Inter Milan - Verona

ON FOOTBALL

06/01
21:00

 Frosinone - Monza

ON FOOTBALL

07/01
00:00

 Lecce - Cagliari

ON FOOTBALL

07/01
02:45

 Sassuolo - Fiorentina

ON FOOTBALL

CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 - VÒNG 3

06/01
19:30

Maidstone United - Stevenage

AFC Wimbledon - Ipswich Town

Coventry City - Oxford United

Millwall - Leicester

06/01
19:45

Sunderland - Newcastle

06/01
22:00

Southampton - Walsall

Newport County - Eastleigh

Norwich - Bristol Rovers

Blackburn Rovers - Cambridge United

Gillingham - Sheffield United

Hull City - Birmingham City

Plymouth Argyle - Sutton United

QPR - Bournemouth

Stoke City - Brighton

Watford - Chesterfield

07/01
00:30

Chelsea - Preston

Middlesbrough - Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday - Cardiff

Swansea - Morecambe

CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 - VÒNG 1/16

06/01
22:00

CD Lugo - Atletico Madrid

06/01
23:00

RCD Espanyol - Getafe

07/01
00:00

Elche - Girona

07/01
01:00

S.D. Huesca - Rayo Vallecano

07/01
02:00

Deportivo Alaves - Real Betis

07/01
03:30

Arandina - Real Madrid

CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN PHÁP 2023/24 - VÒNG 1/32

06/01
21:30

Olympique Ales - Paris FC

Stade Brestois - Angers

07/01
00:00

Vendee Les Herbiers - Chateauroux

Entente - Bordeaux

Amiens - Montpellier

Avoine OCC (N) - Strasbourg

Sochaux Montbeliard - Lorient

07/01
02:45

OGC Nice - AJ Auxerre

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 - VÒNG 16

06/01
22:30

 Farense - Gil Vicente

 Estrela - Vizela

07/01
01:00

 Arouca - Benfica

07/01
03:30

 Braga - Vitoria Guimaraes

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 - VÒNG 19

06/01
17:30

 Rizespor - Hatayspor

06/01
20:00

 Istanbul Basaksehir - Adana Demirspor

06/01
23:00

 Ankaragucu - Trabzonspor

 Samsunspor - Karagumruk

VĐQG ISRAEL 2023/24 - VÒNG 15

06/01
20:00

Hapoel Beer Sheva - Maccabi Bnei Raina

06/01
23:00

Bnei Sakhnin - Hapoel Petah Tikva

07/01
00:30

Maccabi Netanya - Hapoel Tel Aviv

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 - VÒNG 11

06/01
13:30

 Western Sydney - Central Coast

06/01
15:45

 Brisbane Roar - Sydney

06/01
17:45

 Perth Glory - Melbourne Victory

VĐQG THÁI LAN 2023/24 - VÒNG 15

06/01
19:00

Bangkok United - Buriram United

GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2024

06/01
20:00

Iraq - Hàn Quốc

06/01
21:00

Bahrain (N) - Australia

06/01
22:15

UAE - Oman

07/01
00:00

Bờ Biển Ngà - Sierra Leone

07/01
00:30

Tunisia - Mauritania

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

06/01

02:45

Bologna 1-1 Genoa

ON FOOTBALL

CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

06/01

02:15

Brentford 1-1 Wolverhampton

06/01

02:30

Fulham 1-0 Rotherham Utd

06/01

03:00

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/32

06/01

00:00

Challans 0-4 Rodez Aveyron

Chambly 1-2 Racing Club

Feignies 1-0 Quevilly

Pau FC 1-4 Nantes

Sarreguemines 0-2 Valenciennes

06/01

02:45

Metz 1-1 Clermont (pen 1-3)

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

06/01

01:45

Sporting Lisbon 5-1 Estoril

06/01

03:45

Boavista 1-1 FC Porto

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

05/01

21:00

Gaziantep 2-2 Pendikspor

06/01

00:00

Antalyaspor 0-0 Alanyaspor

Besiktas 1-3 Kasimpasa

HẠNG NHẤT SCOTLAND 2023/24 – VÒNG 20

06/01

02:45

Queens Park 2-1 Dunfermline

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 11

05/01

15:45

Macarthur 1-1 Newcastle Jets

GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2024

05/01

23:00

Qatar 1-2 Jordan

Syria 1-1 Kyrgyzstan

05/01

19:30

Indonesia 1-2 Libya

05/01

21:30

Iran 2-1 Burkina Faso

05/01

23:00

Togo 0-3 Algeria