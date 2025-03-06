Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2024/25 –  VÒNG 1/8

07/03  
00:45

AZ Alkmaar - Tottenham

ON SPORTS NEWS

Steaua Bucharest - Lyon

ON SPORTS

Fenerbahce - G.Rangers

ON SPORTS +

Real Sociedad - Manchester Utd

ON FOOTBALL

07/03  
03:00

Ajax - Frankfurt

ON SPORTS NEWS

AS Roma - Ath. Bilbao

ON FOOTBALL

Bodo Glimt - Olympiacos

ON SPORTS +

Viktoria Plzen - Lazio

ON SPORTS

UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2024/25 –    VÒNG 1/8

07/03  
00:45

FC Copenhagen - Chelsea

ON GOLF

Molde - Legia Warszawa

Panathinaikos - Fiorentina

Real Betis - Vitoria Guimaraes

07/03  
03:00

FK Borac Banja Luka - Rapid Wien

Jagiellonia Bialystok - Cercle Brugge

Publikum Celje vs Lugano

AEP Paphos - Djurgardens

ON GOLF

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 24

07/03  
02:00

Al Qadsiah - Al Ittihad

Al Kholood - Al Fateh

07/03  
03:00

Al Wehda - Al Raed
Cúp C1 châu Âu 2024/2025 - Lượt đi vòng 1/8
6/3 0:45 Feyenoord 0-2 Inter Milan ON Sports News
6/3 3:00 PSG 0-1 Liverpool TV360+1
Bayern Munich 3-0 Leverkusen TV360+2
Benfica 0-1 Barcelona ON Football
Cúp C1 châu Á 2024/2025 - Lượt đi vòng 1/8
5/3 17:00 Vissel Kobe 2-0 Gwangju FPT Play
5/3 19:00 Shenhua 1-0 Kawasaki FPT Play
Cúp C2 châu Á 2024/2025 - Lượt đi vòng 1/8
5/3 17:00 Sanfrecce 6-1 Lion City FPT Play
5/3 23:00 Shabab Al Ahli 1-1 Sharjah FPT Play