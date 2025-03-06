|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/8
|
07/03
|
AZ Alkmaar - Tottenham
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Steaua Bucharest - Lyon
|
ON SPORTS
|
Fenerbahce - G.Rangers
|
ON SPORTS +
|
Real Sociedad - Manchester Utd
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
07/03
|
Ajax - Frankfurt
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
AS Roma - Ath. Bilbao
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Bodo Glimt - Olympiacos
|
ON SPORTS +
|
Viktoria Plzen - Lazio
|
ON SPORTS
|
UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/8
|
07/03
|
FC Copenhagen - Chelsea
|
ON GOLF
|
Molde - Legia Warszawa
|
Panathinaikos - Fiorentina
|
Real Betis - Vitoria Guimaraes
|
07/03
|
FK Borac Banja Luka - Rapid Wien
|
Jagiellonia Bialystok - Cercle Brugge
|
Publikum Celje vs Lugano
|
AEP Paphos - Djurgardens
|
ON GOLF
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 24
|
07/03
|
Al Qadsiah - Al Ittihad
|
Al Kholood - Al Fateh
|
07/03
|
Al Wehda - Al Raed
