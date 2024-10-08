Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2024/25 – VÒNG 17

08/10
01:00

 Barracas Central 1-1 Independiente Rivadavia

08/10
04:00

 Banfield 1-2 Estudiantes

08/10
04:45

 Defensa y Justicia - Rosario Central

08/10
07:00

 Atletico Tucuman - Tigre

HẠNG NHÌ BRAZIL 2024 – VÒNG 29

08/10
07:00

Goias GO - Santos SP

Sport Club do Recife - Ceara CE

VĐQG COLOMBIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 13

08/10
06:00

 Fortaleza - Jaguares

08/10
08:00

 Deportivo Pereira - Deportes Tolima

CÚP FA 2024/25

09/10

01:45

Biggleswade - Alfreton

Chesham Utd - Bishops Cleeve

Lowestoft - Haringey

ENGLISH LEAGUE TROPHY 2024/25

09/10

01:00

Carlisle Utd - Wigan

Cheltenham - Reading

Fleetwood - Barrow

Leyton Orient - Colchester

MK Dons - Arsenal U21

Morecambe - Nottingham Forest U21

Notts County - Northampton

Peterborough Utd - Stevenage Borough

Rotherham Utd - Newcastle U21

Swindon - Bristol Rovers

Tranmere Rovers - Accrington

09/10

01:30

Grimsby - Lincoln City

Shrewsbury - Birmingham

Wrexham - Wolverhampton U21

09/10

01:45

Bolton - Aston Villa U21

Crawley - Wimbledon

Crewe - Harrogate Railway

Huddersfield - Barnsley