|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2024/25 – VÒNG 17
|
08/10
|
Barracas Central 1-1 Independiente Rivadavia
|
08/10
|
Banfield 1-2 Estudiantes
|
08/10
|
Defensa y Justicia - Rosario Central
|
08/10
|
Atletico Tucuman - Tigre
|
HẠNG NHÌ BRAZIL 2024 – VÒNG 29
|
08/10
|
Goias GO - Santos SP
|
Sport Club do Recife - Ceara CE
|
VĐQG COLOMBIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 13
|
08/10
|
Fortaleza - Jaguares
|
08/10
|
Deportivo Pereira - Deportes Tolima
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
CÚP FA 2024/25
|
09/10
01:45
|
Biggleswade - Alfreton
|
Chesham Utd - Bishops Cleeve
|
Lowestoft - Haringey
|
ENGLISH LEAGUE TROPHY 2024/25
|
09/10
01:00
|
Carlisle Utd - Wigan
|
Cheltenham - Reading
|
Fleetwood - Barrow
|
Leyton Orient - Colchester
|
MK Dons - Arsenal U21
|
Morecambe - Nottingham Forest U21
|
Notts County - Northampton
|
Peterborough Utd - Stevenage Borough
|
Rotherham Utd - Newcastle U21
|
Swindon - Bristol Rovers
|
Tranmere Rovers - Accrington
|
09/10
01:30
|
Grimsby - Lincoln City
|
Shrewsbury - Birmingham
|
Wrexham - Wolverhampton U21
|
09/10
01:45
|
Bolton - Aston Villa U21
|
Crawley - Wimbledon
|
Crewe - Harrogate Railway
|
Huddersfield - Barnsley