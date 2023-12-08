{"article":{"id":"2224129","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<p>Hôm nay, <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/bong-da-viet-nam\" target=\"_blank\">bóng đá trong nước</a> có trận đấu đáng chú ý giữa LPBank Hoàng Anh Gia Lai tiếp đón Thể Công - Viettel, lúc 17h trên sân Pleiku, ở vòng 5 V-League.</p>

<p>Rạng sáng mai, bóng đá quốc tế có một vài trận đấu sớm ở vòng 16 La Liga, vòng 14 Bundesliga, vòng 15 Ligue 1 và vòng 15 Serie A, với tâm điểm là đại chiến <span>Juventus vs Napoli, lúc 02h45 ngày 9/12</span>.</p>

<table style=\"width: 83.9335%; height: 2661.87px;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%;\">

<h2>Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay</h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%;\">

<p><strong><span>V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 5</span></strong><strong><span></span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%;\">

<p>08/12</p>

<p>17:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%;\">

<p>Hoàng Anh Gia Lai vs Thể Công - Viettel</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%;\">

<p>FPT Play, HTV Thể thao</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Getafe - Valencia</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV 15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Juventus - Napoli</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Hoffenheim - Bochum</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Montpellier - Lens</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG HÀ LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Twente - Excelsior</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 13</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>22:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Vizela - Braga</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Benfica - Farense</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG NGA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>23:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Lokomotiv Moscow - Ural</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Galatasaray - Adana Demirspor</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 20</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Coventry - Birmingham</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Albacete - Villarreal B</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Espanyol - Zaragoza</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG 2 ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 147.167px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Hannover - Karlsruher</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Wehen Wiesbaden - Braunschweig</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG CHILE 2023/24 – VÒNG 30</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 102.375px;\">

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 249.542px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>04:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 102.375px;\">

<p><span>Curico Unido - Colo Colo</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 102.375px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Huachipato - Audax Italiano</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Union Espanola - Cobresal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 220.75px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Al Khaleej - Abha</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Al Taawon - Al Fayha FC</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Al Taee - Al Hilal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Al Nassr - Al Riyadh</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 7</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>15:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Central Coast - Western Utd</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>17:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Perth Glory - Melbourne City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

<table style=\"width: 84.2105%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p><strong>NGÀY GIỜ</strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p><strong>TRẬN ĐẤU</strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\">

<p><strong>TRỰC TIẾP</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100.11%;\">

<p><strong>NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p>08/12 <br>02:30</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Everton 3-0 Newcastle</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\">

<p>K+SPORT2</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p>08/12 <br>03:15</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Tottenham 1-2 West Ham</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\">

<p>K+SPORT1</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100.11%;\">

<p><strong>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 12</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p>08/12 <br>02:30</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Brestois 1-1 Strasbourg</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\">

<p>ON SPORTS NEWS</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100.11%;\">

<p><strong>VĐQG HÀ LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p>08/12 <br>00:45</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>PSV 2-0 Heerenveen</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p>08/12 <br>03:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Feyenoord 3-1 Volendam</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100.11%;\">

<p><strong>VĐQG MEXICO 2023/24 – PLAY OFF</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p>08/12 <br>10:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Pumas vs Tigres UANL</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 100.11%;\">

<p><strong>CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p>08/12 <br>01:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Arandina 2-1 Cadiz</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p>08/12 <br>02:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Linares Deportivo 1-3 Elche</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Racing de Ferrol 1-0 Leganes</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Melilla 1-1 Eibar (pen 1-4)</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 19.4292%;\">

<p>08/12 <br>03:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Cayon 0-3 Ath.Bilbao</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Orihuela CF 2-5 Girona</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9583%;\">

<p>Sestao 1-2 Celta Vigo</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.7223%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

500 triệu euro.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jon-rahm-tao-dia-chan-gia-nhap-liv-golf-nhan-500-trieu-euro-2224415.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/jon-rahm-tao-dia-chan-gia-nhap-liv-golf-nhan-500-trieu-euro-143.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T07:43:38","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224410","title":"Cầu thủ Newcastle giận dữ đòi 'xử' Jordan Pickford","description":"Bức xúc vì màn ăn mừng khiêu khích của Jordan Pickford, nhiều cầu thủ Newcastle muốn \"dạy cho thủ thành Everton một bài học\" khi kết thúc trận cầu trên sân Goodison Park.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cau-thu-newcastle-gian-du-doi-xu-jordan-pickford-2224410.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/cau-thu-newcastle-gian-du-doi-xu-jordan-pickford-103.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T07:01:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224408","title":"MU thanh trừng mạnh tay, 3 ngôi sao bị rao bán","description":"Man United đang lên kế hoạch thanh lý Casemiro, Jadon Sancho và Raphael Varane.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-united-thanh-trung-manh-tay-3-ngoi-sao-bi-rao-ban-2224408.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/man-united-thanh-trung-manh-tay-3-ngoi-sao-bi-rao-ban-97.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T06:34:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224296","title":"HAGL: Phía trước là cầu vồng hay miệng vực?","description":"HAGL tiếp tục khởi đầu bết bát tại V-League, nếu không cải thiện tình hình, đội bóng phố Núi có thể sẽ chứng kiến một cuộc đại phẫu lớn nhất trong vài năm trở lại đây.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hagl-phia-truoc-la-cau-vong-hay-mieng-vuc-2224296.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/hagl-phia-truoc-la-cau-vong-hay-mieng-vuc-1351.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T06:03:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224290","title":"Nhận định HAGL vs Thể Công - Viettel: Quân bầu Đức khát thắng","description":"Tiếp Thể Công-Viettel trên sân nhà Pleiku lúc 17h ngày 8/12, HAGL rất quyết tâm có chiến thắng đầu tiên ở V-League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-hagl-vs-the-cong-viettel-17h-ngay-8-12-2224290.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/nhan-dinh-hagl-dau-the-cong-viettel-quan-bau-duc-khat-thang-1347.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T06:03:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224406","title":"West Ham lội ngược dòng đánh bại Tottenham","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Bùng nổ ở hiệp hai với các bàn thắng của Bowen và Ward-Prowse, West Ham xuất sắc hạ chủ nhà Tottenham với tỷ số 2-1.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tottenham-1-2-west-ham-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2224406.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/west-ham-loi-nguoc-dong-danh-bai-tottenham-63.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T05:39:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224144","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023: Tottenham thua ngược, Newcastle thảm bại","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-8-12-2023-2224144.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-8122023-tottenham-thua-nguoc-newcastle-tham-bai-95.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T05:02:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224405","title":"Newcastle bất ngờ thua thảm trước Everton","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Những sai lầm liên tiếp của đội trưởng Trippier khiến Newcastle nhận thất bại nặng nề 0-3 trên sân của Everton.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-everton-3-0-newcastle-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2224405.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/newcastle-bat-ngo-thua-tham-truoc-everton-33.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T04:59:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224299","title":"Nam Định giành hat-trick giải thưởng tháng 10","description":"Với màn trình diễn ấn tượng tại V-League 2023/24, CLB Nam Định nhận 3 giải thưởng trong tháng 10.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nam-dinh-gianh-hat-trick-giai-thuong-thang-10-2224299.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/nam-dinh-gianh-hat-trick-giai-thuong-thang-10-1270.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T19:49:01","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224276","title":"MU được đề nghị đổi Jadon Sancho lấy ngôi sao 60 triệu bảng","description":"MU có thể chấm dứt ồn ào Erik ten Hag và Jadon Sancho khi Dortmund được cho sẵn sàng đổi chân sút Donyell Malen để đưa cầu thủ người Anh trở lại Bundesliga.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-duoc-de-nghi-doi-jadon-sancho-lay-ngoi-sao-60-trieu-bang-2224276.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/mu-duoc-de-nghi-doi-jadon-sancho-lay-ngoi-sao-60-trieu-bang-1159.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T18:15:35","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224268","title":"Varane bị loại khỏi đội hình MU, Evra thắc mắc lý do","description":"Cựu hậu vệ Patrice Evra khẳng định, có điều gì đó không ổn liên quan đến Raphael Varane, khiến HLV Ten Hag liên tiếp loại anh khỏi đội hình xuất phát MU.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-patrice-evra-thac-mac-ly-do-varane-bi-loai-khoi-doi-hinh-2224268.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/patrice-evra-thac-mac-ly-do-varane-bi-loai-khoi-doi-hinh-mu-1077.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T17:45:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224174","title":"V-League không phải màu hồng với HLV Gong Oh Kyun","description":"CAHN nhận trận thua toàn diện trước Hải Phòng ở vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24, và đây là cảnh báo rất có giá trị với tham vọng của HLV Gong Oh Kyun.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/v-league-khong-phai-mau-hong-voi-hlv-gong-oh-kyun-2224174.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/v-league-khong-phai-mau-hong-voi-hlv-gong-oh-kyun-1062.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T17:39:01","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224248","title":"Liverpool mất trụ cột hết mùa vì chấn thương nặng","description":"Trung vệ Joel Matip mới bị đứt dây chằng đầu gối, còn Mac Allister cũng dính chấn thương không thể đá trọn vẹn trận Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/liverpool-mat-tru-cot-het-mua-vi-chan-thuong-nang-2224248.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-mat-tru-cot-het-mua-vi-chan-thuong-nang-966.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T16:40:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224114","title":"Man City thua thảm Aston Villa: Sự bất lực của Pep Guardiola","description":"Man City thua toàn diện Aston Villa trong cuộc chiến mà Pep Guardiola hoàn toàn bất lực trước đối thủ Unai Emery, với chỉ 2 cú sút và không có nổi pha phạt góc nào.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-city-thua-tham-aston-villa-su-bat-luc-cua-pep-guardiola-2224114.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/man-city-thua-tham-aston-villa-su-bat-luc-cua-pep-guardiola-760.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:48:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2190710","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng bảng Champions League 2023-24 mới nhất","description":"Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng bảng UEFA Champions League 2023-24, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-cup-c1-mua-giai-2023-24-moi-nhat-2190710.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/9/17/lich-thi-dau-vong-bang-uefa-champions-league-2023-24-moi-nhat-636.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:36:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2176419","title":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Bundesliga 2023/24: Leverkusen bay cao cùng Alonso","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Bundesliga mùa giải 2023/24 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-bong-da-bundesliga-mua-giai-2023-24-2176419.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/11/bang-xep-hang-bong-da-bundesliga-mua-giai-202324-1190.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:33:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2176377","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ligue 1 mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ligue 1 mùa giải 2023/2024 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ligue-1-mua-giai-2023-24-moi-nhat-2176377.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/11/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ligue-1-mua-giai-202324-moi-nhat-923.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2176415","title":"Kết quả bóng đá Bundesliga mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhất","description":"Kết quả bóng đá Bundesliga mùa giải 2023/24 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-bundesliga-mua-giai-2023-24-2176415.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/11/ket-qua-bong-da-bundesliga-mua-giai-202324-1117.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:28:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2176409","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Bundesliga mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Bundesliga mùa giải 2023/2024 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-bundesliga-mua-giai-2023-24-moi-nhat-2176409.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/11/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-bundesliga-mua-giai-202324-moi-nhat-1039.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:24:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2172642","title":"Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhất","description":"Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-moi-nhat-2172642.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/2/ket-qua-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-mua-giai-202324-moi-nhat-654.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2172534","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-mua-giai-2023-24-2172534.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/2/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-mua-giai-202324-moi-nhat-595.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:14:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2176391","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá La Liga mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá La Liga mùa giải 2023/2024 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-la-liga-mua-giai-2023-24-moi-nhat-2176391.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/11/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-la-liga-mua-giai-202324-moi-nhat-1012.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224147","title":"MU chốt nhanh Thiago Almada, Chelsea tranh Todibo","description":"MU chốt thương vụ Thiago Almada, Chelsea vào cuộc đua giành Todibo, Newcastle muốn có Ferran Torres là những tin chuyển nhượng chính hôm nay, 7/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Tin chuyển nhượng","detailUrl":"/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tin-chuyen-nhuong-7-12-mu-ky-thiago-almada-chelsea-lay-todibo-2224147.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/mu-chot-nhanh-thiago-almada-chelsea-tranh-todibo-686.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:09:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224084","title":"McTominay đầy trăn trở sau khi giúp MU thắng Chelsea","description":"McTominay vẫn đầy trăn trở sau khi ghi cả 2 bàn trong trận MU 2-1 Chelsea, vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mctominay-day-tran-tro-sau-khi-giup-mu-thang-chelsea-2224084.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/mctominay-day-tran-tro-sau-khi-giup-mu-thang-chelsea-512.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T11:43:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223863","title":"Sắc đẹp hút hồn của Hoa khôi bóng chuyền Trần Việt Hương","description":"Mỗi khi xuất hiện, chân dài bóng chuyền Trần Việt Hương đều gây sốt bởi tài năng và sắc đẹp nổi bật của mình.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/sac-dep-hut-hon-cua-hoa-khoi-bong-chuyen-tran-viet-huong-2223863.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/sac-dep-hut-hon-cua-hoa-khoi-bong-chuyen-tran-viet-huong-404.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T11:05:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

