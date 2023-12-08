Hôm nay, bóng đá trong nước có trận đấu đáng chú ý giữa LPBank Hoàng Anh Gia Lai tiếp đón Thể Công - Viettel, lúc 17h trên sân Pleiku, ở vòng 5 V-League.

Rạng sáng mai, bóng đá quốc tế có một vài trận đấu sớm ở vòng 16 La Liga, vòng 14 Bundesliga, vòng 15 Ligue 1 và vòng 15 Serie A, với tâm điểm là đại chiến Juventus vs Napoli, lúc 02h45 ngày 9/12.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 5

08/12

17:00

Hoàng Anh Gia Lai vs Thể Công - Viettel

FPT Play, HTV Thể thao

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12

03:00

Getafe - Valencia

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

02:45

Juventus - Napoli

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

02:30

Hoffenheim - Bochum

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

03:00

Montpellier - Lens

ON SPORTS

VĐQG HÀ LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

02:00

Twente - Excelsior

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

08/12

22:30

Vizela - Braga

09/12

01:00

Benfica - Farense

VĐQG NGA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

08/12

23:00

Lokomotiv Moscow - Ural

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

00:00

Galatasaray - Adana Demirspor

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 20

09/12

03:00

Coventry - Birmingham

HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

09/12

00:30

Albacete - Villarreal B

09/12

03:00

Espanyol - Zaragoza

HẠNG 2 ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12

00:30

Hannover - Karlsruher

Wehen Wiesbaden - Braunschweig

VĐQG CHILE 2023/24 – VÒNG 30

09/12

04:00

Curico Unido - Colo Colo

Huachipato - Audax Italiano

Union Espanola - Cobresal

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

08/12

22:00

Al Khaleej - Abha

Al Taawon - Al Fayha FC

Al Taee - Al Hilal

09/12

01:00

Al Nassr - Al Riyadh

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 7

08/12

15:45

Central Coast - Western Utd

08/12

17:45

Perth Glory - Melbourne City

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

08/12  
02:30

Everton 3-0 Newcastle

K+SPORT2

08/12  
03:15

Tottenham 1-2 West Ham

K+SPORT1

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 12

08/12  
02:30

Brestois 1-1 Strasbourg

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG HÀ LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

08/12  
00:45

PSV 2-0 Heerenveen

08/12  
03:00

Feyenoord 3-1 Volendam

VĐQG MEXICO 2023/24 – PLAY OFF

08/12  
10:00

Pumas vs Tigres UANL

CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

08/12  
01:00

Arandina 2-1 Cadiz

08/12  
02:00

Linares Deportivo 1-3 Elche

Racing de Ferrol 1-0 Leganes

Melilla 1-1 Eibar (pen 1-4)

08/12  
03:00

Cayon 0-3 Ath.Bilbao

Orihuela CF 2-5 Girona

Sestao 1-2 Celta Vigo