Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/4: MU sinh tử chiến

Lich thi đấu vòng 1/8 Cúp Quốc gia:
09/04 - 17:00: HAGL - Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh (On Football)
Lich thi đấu vòng 32 Ngoại hạng Anh:
09/04 02:00
Newcastle 1-0 Wolverhampton
K+Sport1
09/04 18:30
Everton - Man Utd
K+Sport1
09/04 21:00
Arsenal - Brighton
K+Cine HD
09/04 21:00
Southampton - Chelsea
K+Sport1
09/04 21:00
Watford - Leeds Utd
K+Life HD)
09/04 23:30
Aston Villa - Tottenham
K+Sport1
Lich thi đấu vòng 31 La Liga:
09/04 02:00
Sevilla 4-2 Granada
On Football
09/04 19:00
Cadiz - Betis
On Football
09/04 21:15
Mallorca - Atletico Madrid
On Football
09/04 23:30
Villarreal - Athletic Bilbao
On Football
10/04 02:00
Real Madrid - Getafe
On Football
Lich thi đấu vòng 31 Ligue 1:
09/04 02:00
Lorient 6-2 St.Etienne
On Sports+
09/04 22:00
Reims - Rennes
On Sports
10/04 02:00
Clermont - Paris SG
On Sports News
Lich thi đấu vòng 29 Bundesliga:
09/04 01:30
Stuttgart 0-2 Dortmund
On Sports News
09/04 20:30
Bayern Munchen - Augsburg
On Sports News
09/04 20:30
FC Koln - Mainz 05
ON
09/04 20:30
Greuther Furth - Gladbach
ON
09/04 20:30
Wolfsburg - Bielefeld
ON
09/04 23:30
Hertha Berlin - Union Berlin
On Sports News
Lịch thi đấu vòng 31 Serie A:
09/04 20:00
Empoli - Spezia
On Sports
09/04 23:00
Inter Milan - Hellas Verona
On Sports+
10/04 01:45
Cagliari - Juventus
On Sports+
