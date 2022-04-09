Thể thao

09/04/2022   07:30 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/4: MU sinh tử chiến

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/4 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 1/8 Cúp Quốc gia, vòng 32 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 31 La Liga, vòng 31 Ligue 1, vòng 32 Serie A và vòng 29 Bundesliga.

Lich thi đấu vòng 1/8 Cúp Quốc gia:

09/04 - 17:00: HAGL - Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh (On Football)

Lich thi đấu vòng 32 Ngoại hạng Anh:

09/04 02:00

Newcastle 1-0 Wolverhampton

K+Sport1

 

 

 

09/04 18:30

Everton - Man Utd

K+Sport1

 

 

 

09/04 21:00

Arsenal - Brighton

K+Cine HD

 

 

 

09/04 21:00

Southampton - Chelsea

K+Sport1

 

 

 

09/04 21:00

Watford - Leeds Utd

K+Life HD)

 

 

 

09/04 23:30

Aston Villa - Tottenham

K+Sport1

 

 

 

Lich thi đấu vòng 31 La Liga:

09/04 02:00

Sevilla 4-2 Granada

On Football

 

 

 

09/04 19:00

Cadiz - Betis

On Football

 

 

 

09/04 21:15

Mallorca - Atletico Madrid

On Football

 

 

 

09/04 23:30

Villarreal - Athletic Bilbao

On Football

 

 

 

10/04 02:00

Real Madrid - Getafe

On Football

 

 

 

Lich thi đấu vòng 31 Ligue 1:

09/04 02:00

Lorient 6-2 St.Etienne

On Sports+

 

 

 

09/04 22:00

Reims - Rennes

On Sports

 

 

 

10/04 02:00

Clermont - Paris SG

On Sports News

 

 

 

Lich thi đấu vòng 29 Bundesliga:

09/04 01:30

Stuttgart 0-2 Dortmund

On Sports News

 

  

09/04 20:30

Bayern Munchen - Augsburg

On Sports News

 

  

09/04 20:30

FC Koln - Mainz 05

ON

 

  

09/04 20:30

Greuther Furth - Gladbach

ON

 

  

09/04 20:30

Wolfsburg - Bielefeld

ON

 

  

09/04 23:30

Hertha Berlin - Union Berlin

On Sports News

 

  

Lịch thi đấu vòng 31 Serie A:

09/04 20:00

Empoli - Spezia

On Sports

 

 

 

09/04 23:00

Inter Milan - Hellas Verona

On Sports+

 

 

 

10/04 01:45

Cagliari - Juventus

On Sports+

 

 

 

Thiên Bình

