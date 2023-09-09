|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VÒNG LOẠI EURO 2024
|
09/09
20:00
|
Azerbaijan - Bỉ
|
09/09
23:00
|
Andorra - Belarus
|
Estonia - Thụy Điển
|
Ukraine - Anh
|
|
|
10/09
01:45
|
Kosovo - Thụy Sỹ
|
Bắc Macedonia - Italia
|
Romania - Israel
|
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
10/09
00:00
|
[10] Moreirense - Braga [9]
|
HẠNG NHÌ TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
09/09
21:15
|
[14] Burgos - Eibar [21]
|
09/09
23:30
|
[22] Real Oviedo - Sporting Gijon [7]
|
10/09
02:00
|
[3] Leganes - Huesca [19]
|
[4] Tenerife - Albacete [12]
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023
|
10/09
06:30
|
D.C. United - San Jose Earthquakes
|
Inter Miami CF - Sporting Kansas City
|
10/09
|
Minnesota United FC - New England Revolution
|
10/09
09:30
|
Portland Timbers - Los Angeles FC
|
GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2023
|
09/09
18:35
|
Trung Quốc - Malaysia
|
09/09
20:00
|
Nam Phi - Namibia
|
10/09
01:45
|
Đức - Nhật Bản
|
10/09
04:30
|
Mỹ - Uzbekistan
|
10/09
09:00
|
Mexico - Australia
|
VÒNG LOẠI VÔ ĐỊCH CHÂU PHI 2024
|
09/09
20:00
|
Malawi - Guinea
|
Mozambique - Benin
|
09/09
23:00
|
CH Congo - Sudan
|
Bờ Biển Ngà - Lesotho
|
Mauritania - Gabon
|
10/09
|
Comoros - Zambia
|
Morocco - Liberia
|
Senegal - Rwanda
|
VÒNG LOẠI VÔ ĐỊCH U23 CHÂU Á 2024
|
09/09
14:00
|
Qatar - Myanmar
|
09/09
|
Guam - Singapore
|
09/09
16:30
|
Philippines - Malaysia
|
09/09
18:00
|
Hàn Quốc - Kyrgyzstan
|
09/09
18:35
|
Trung Quốc - Ấn Độ
|
09/09
19:00
|
Afghanistan - Iran
|
Việt Nam - Yemen
|VTV5, FPT Play
|
Indonesia - Đài Loan
|
09/09
20:00
|
Mông Cổ - Campuchia
|
09/09
20:30
|
Thái Lan - Bangladesh
|
09/09
21:00
|
Uzbekistan - Hồng Kông
|
09/09
21:30
|
Brunei - Syria
|
09/09
22:00
|
Đông Timor - Iraq
|
09/09
22:30
|
Bahrain - Pakistan
|
Tajikistan - Lào
|
09/09
23:00
|
Saudi Arabia - Lebanon
|
10/09
00:00
|
Kuwait - Ma Cao
|
10/09
01:00
|
Jordan - Oman
|
10/09
01:30
|
Palestine - Nhật Bản
|
VÒNG LOẠI EURO 2024
|
08/09
23:00
|
Georgia 1-7 Tây Ban Nha
|
09/09
01:45
|
Croatia 5-0 Latvia
|
Slovakia 0-1 Bồ Đào Nha
|
Thổ Nhĩ kỳ 1-1 Armenia
|
Bosnia 2-1 Liechtenstein
|
Síp 0-3 Scotland
|
Luxembourg 3-1 Iceland
|
VÒNG LOẠI WORLD CUP 2026 – KHU VỰC NAM MỸ
|
09/09
06:00
|
Uruguay - Chile
|
09/09
07:45
|
Brazil - Bolivia
|
CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE A
|
09/09
03:00
|
Haiti 0-0 Cuba
|
09/09
06:00
|
Grenada - Surinam
|
09/09
08:10
|
Jamaica - Honduras
|
GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2023
|
08/09
18:00
|
Đài Loan Trung Quốc 1-1 Philippines
|
08/09
18:30
|
Singapore 0-2 Tajikistan
|
08/09
19:30
|
Indonesia 2-0 Turkmenistan
|
09/09
02:00
|
Saudi Arabia 1-3 Costa Rica