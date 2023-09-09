NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

VÒNG LOẠI EURO 2024

09/09

20:00

Azerbaijan - Bỉ

09/09

23:00

Andorra - Belarus

Estonia - Thụy Điển

Ukraine - Anh

Andorra - Belarus

10/09

01:45

Kosovo - Thụy Sỹ

Bắc Macedonia - Italia

Romania - Israel

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

10/09

00:00

[10] Moreirense - Braga [9]

HẠNG NHÌ TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

09/09

21:15

[14] Burgos - Eibar [21]

09/09

23:30

[22] Real Oviedo - Sporting Gijon [7]

10/09

02:00

[3] Leganes - Huesca [19]

[4] Tenerife - Albacete [12]

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023

10/09

06:30

D.C. United - San Jose Earthquakes

Inter Miami CF - Sporting Kansas City

10/09
07:30

Minnesota United FC - New England Revolution

10/09

09:30

Portland Timbers - Los Angeles FC

GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2023

09/09

18:35

Trung Quốc - Malaysia

09/09

20:00

Nam Phi - Namibia

10/09

01:45

Đức - Nhật Bản

10/09

04:30

Mỹ - Uzbekistan

10/09

09:00

Mexico - Australia

VÒNG LOẠI VÔ ĐỊCH CHÂU PHI 2024

09/09

20:00

Malawi - Guinea

Mozambique - Benin

09/09

23:00

CH Congo - Sudan

Bờ Biển Ngà - Lesotho

Mauritania - Gabon

10/09
02:00

Comoros - Zambia

Morocco - Liberia

Senegal - Rwanda

VÒNG LOẠI VÔ ĐỊCH U23 CHÂU Á 2024

09/09

14:00

Qatar - Myanmar

09/09
16:00

Guam - Singapore

09/09

16:30

Philippines - Malaysia

09/09

18:00

Hàn Quốc - Kyrgyzstan

09/09

18:35

Trung Quốc - Ấn Độ

09/09

19:00

Afghanistan - Iran

Việt Nam - Yemen

 VTV5, FPT Play

Indonesia - Đài Loan

09/09

20:00

Mông Cổ - Campuchia

09/09

20:30

Thái Lan - Bangladesh

09/09

21:00

Uzbekistan - Hồng Kông

09/09

21:30

Brunei - Syria

09/09

22:00

Đông Timor - Iraq

09/09

22:30

Bahrain - Pakistan

Tajikistan - Lào

09/09

23:00

Saudi Arabia - Lebanon

10/09

00:00

Kuwait - Ma Cao

10/09

01:00

Jordan - Oman

10/09

01:30

Palestine - Nhật Bản

VÒNG LOẠI EURO 2024

08/09

23:00

Georgia 1-7 Tây Ban Nha

09/09

01:45

Croatia 5-0 Latvia

Slovakia 0-1 Bồ Đào Nha

Thổ Nhĩ kỳ 1-1 Armenia

Bosnia 2-1 Liechtenstein

Síp 0-3 Scotland

Luxembourg 3-1 Iceland

VÒNG LOẠI WORLD CUP 2026 – KHU VỰC NAM MỸ

09/09

06:00

Uruguay - Chile

09/09

07:45

Brazil - Bolivia

CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE A

09/09

03:00

Haiti 0-0 Cuba

09/09

06:00

Grenada - Surinam

09/09

08:10

Jamaica - Honduras

GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2023

08/09

18:00

Đài Loan Trung Quốc 1-1 Philippines

08/09

18:30

Singapore 0-2 Tajikistan

08/09

19:30

Indonesia 2-0 Turkmenistan

09/09

02:00

Saudi Arabia 1-3 Costa Rica