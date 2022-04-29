Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 35: Nóng ngôi đầu, căng thẳng top 4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mới nhất - Cập nhật lịch thi đấu và xem trực tiếp vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh trên K+ mới nhất.

Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh:

30/04 - 18:30: Newcastle - Liverpool (K+Sport1)
 
30/04 - 21:00: Aston Villa - Norwich City (K+Life HD)
 
30/04 - 21:00: Southampton - Crystal Palace (K+Cine HD)
 
30/04 - 21:00: Watford - Burnley (K+Sport2)
 
30/04 - 21:00: Wolverhampton - Brighton (K+Sport1)
 
30/04 - 23:30: Leeds Utd - Man City (K+Sport1)

01/05 - 20:30: Everton - Chelsea (K+Sport1)
 
01/05 - 20:30: Tottenham - Leicester City (K+Sport2)
 
01/05 - 22:30: West Ham - Arsenal (K+Sport1)
 
03/05 - 02:00: Man Utd - Brentford (K+Sport1)

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022: MU vào top 5Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2021-2022 nhanh và chính xác nhất.

HLV Koeman đau lòng với Barca của Xavi
Ronald Koeman cho rằng, Barca còn lâu mới đạt phong độ cao nhất dưới thời Xavi.
MU muốn lấy Osimhen, Barca mua Rashford
MU có kế hoạch lấy Osimhen, Inter đàm phán Dybala, Barca hỏi mua Rashford là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 29/4.
U23 Indonesia sang Việt Nam bằng chuyên cơ, tuyên bố lấy HCV SEA Games
U23 Indonesia có màn chạy đà không tốt cho SEA Games trong chuyến tập huấn tại Hàn Quốc, nhưng vẫn rất tự tin trước SEA Games 31.
U23 Myanmar sang Việt Nam dự SEA Games 31 sớm nhất
U23 Myanmar là đội có măt ở Việt Nam sớm nhất, chuẩn bị tham dự SEA Games 31, sẽ di chuyển trên 3 chuyến bay.
MU thoát thua Chelsea: Ronaldo và thông điệp cho Ten Hag
MU thoát thua Chelsea, trong trận đấu sớm vòng 37 Premier League trên sân nhà Old Trafford, nhờ khoảnh khắc Ronaldo tỏa sáng để gửi thông điệp cho HLV Erik ten Hag.
Rangnick phủ nhận đưa ‘hồ sơ đen’ cầu thủ MU cho Erik ten Hag
Chiến lược gia người Đức phủ nhận chuyện ông đưa ‘hồ sơ đen’ về các cầu thủ MU cho tân thuyền trưởng Erik ten Hag.
Rudiger ký 4 năm Real Madrid, lương 10 triệu euro/mùa
Trung vệ Chelsea được loan báo hoàn tất hợp đồng 4 năm với Real Madrid, lương 10 triệu euro/mùa, thuộc top 5 lương cao nhất ở Bernabeu.
Thầy trò HLV Mourinho đánh rơi chiến thắng trên đất Anh
Dù sớm có bàn dẫn trước nhưng Roma đã đánh mất lợi thế khi để chủ nhà Leicester gỡ hòa ở bán kết lượt đi UEFA Conference League 2021/22. Trong khi đó, Feyenoord thắng kịch tính Marrseille 3-2 ở cặp bán kết còn lại.
Pochettino tuyên bố 100% cùng Mbappe ở lại PSG mùa tới
HLV Pochettino cho biết, ông chắc chắn 100% sẽ cùng Kylian Mbappe ở lại PSG mùa tới.
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 29/4
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 29/4 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 34 La Liga, vòng 35 Ligue 1 và vòng 32 Bundesliga.

Bí mật không ngờ hé lộ từ xác ướp mỹ nhân Tân Cương gần 4.000 năm tuổi

Loạt hành động đáng yêu 'rụng tim' HLV Park Hang Seo dành cho học trò U23 Việt Nam

Loạt hành động đáng yêu 'rụng tim' HLV Park Hang Seo dành cho học trò U23 Việt Nam

Ukraine cáo buộc Nga không kích rung chuyển Kiev ngay sau chuyến thăm của Tổng thư ký LHQ

Ukraine cáo buộc Nga không kích rung chuyển Kiev ngay sau chuyến thăm của Tổng thư ký LHQ

Thèm nước đá - dấu hiệu cảnh báo cơ thể bị thiếu sắt

Thèm nước đá - dấu hiệu cảnh báo cơ thể bị thiếu sắt

Covid-19: Hàn Quốc bỏ đeo khẩu trang, Moderna xin cấp phép vắc-xin cho trẻ dưới 6 tuổi

Covid-19: Hàn Quốc bỏ đeo khẩu trang, Moderna xin cấp phép vắc-xin cho trẻ dưới 6 tuổi

Lê Quang Liêm giành ngôi Á quân, ẵm 32.500 USD tiền thưởng
Kỳ thủ số 1 Việt Nam Lê Quang Liêm đánh bại Van Foreest Jorden 3,5-2,5 ở ngày thi đấu cuối, giành ngôi Á quân giải cờ vua Oslo Esports Cup 2022.

Jurgen Klopp chính thức gia hạn Liverpool đến 2026
Thuyền trưởng người Đức vừa đặt bút ký gia hạn Liverpool thêm 2 năm mà sẽ giữ ông ở lại Anfield đến hè 2026.
Ronaldo lóe sáng, MU may mắn hòa Chelsea
Bàn thắng đẹp mắt của Cristiano Ronaldo giúp MU chia điểm 1-1 với Chelsea, trong trận cầu hấp dẫn ở Old Trafford.
Ralf Rangnick chạy khỏi MU, sang dẫn dắt tuyển Áo
Ralf Rangnick sẵn sàng từ bỏ công việc cố vấn 2 năm tới tại MU để trở thành HLV trưởng tuyển Áo.
MU được ưu tiên Ruben Neves, PSG chốt giá Neymar
MU được mời gọi ký Ruben Neves, PSG chốt giá bán Neymar, Jorginho rời Chelsea là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 29/4.

