Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 35: Nóng ngôi đầu, căng thẳng top 4

Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh:
30/04 - 18:30: Newcastle - Liverpool (K+Sport1)
30/04 - 21:00: Aston Villa - Norwich City (K+Life HD)
30/04 - 21:00: Southampton - Crystal Palace (K+Cine HD)
30/04 - 21:00: Watford - Burnley (K+Sport2)
30/04 - 21:00: Wolverhampton - Brighton (K+Sport1)
30/04 - 23:30: Leeds Utd - Man City (K+Sport1)
01/05 - 20:30: Everton - Chelsea (K+Sport1)
01/05 - 20:30: Tottenham - Leicester City (K+Sport2)
01/05 - 22:30: West Ham - Arsenal (K+Sport1)
03/05 - 02:00: Man Utd - Brentford (K+Sport1)
