Thể thao

17/06/2022   10:35 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 - 2023, với cuộc đua đến ngôi vô địch hứa hẹn hấp dẫn và đầy khốc liệt.

BTC Ngoại hạng Anh mới công bố lịch thi đấu mùa giải 2022 - 2023. Theo đó, mùa giải mới sẽ bắt đầu từ ngày 6/8 và kết thúc vào ngày 28/5/2023. Như vậy mùa giải năm sau sẽ bắt đầu sớm hơn một tuần, kết thúc muộn hơn một tuần so với mùa giải trước.

Premier League mùa giải 2022/23 hứa hẹn hấp dẫn và khốc liệt

Premier League mùa giải 2022/23 bao gồm 34 vòng thi đấu cuối tuần, 3 vòng vào giữa tuần và một vòng vào dịp lễ hội. VCK World Cup 2022 ảnh hưởng lớn đến lịch thi đấu mùa giải tới.

Dự kiến, Ngoại hạng Anh có kỳ nghỉ kéo dài 7 tuần (sau ngày 13/11) trong thời gian diễn ra ngày hội bóng đá lớn nhất hành tinh tại Qatar, với trận chung kết diễn ra vào ngày 18/12.

Lịch thi đấu chi tiết Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 -2023 đang được cập nhật.

Lịch thi đấu vòng 1 Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 -2023

Lịch thi đấu các CLB hàng đầu Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23:

Lịch thi đấu của MU

07/08 - Man Utd - Brighton

13/08 - Brentford - Man Utd

20/08 - Man Utd - Liverpool

27/08 - Southampton - Man Utd

30/08 - Leicester City - Man Utd

03/09 - Man Utd - Arsenal

10/09 - Crystal Palace - Man Utd

17/09 - Man Utd - Leeds United

01/10 - Manchester City - Man Utd

08/10 - Everton - Man Utd

15/10 - Man Utd - Newcastle United

19/10 - Man Utd - Tottenham Hotspur

22/10 - Chelsea - Man Utd

29/10 - Man Utd - West Ham United

05/11 - Aston Villa - Man Utd

12/11 - Fulham - Man Utd

26/12 - Man Utd - Nottingham Forest

31/12 - Wolverhampton - Man Utd

02/01 - Man Utd - A.F.C. Bournemouth

14/01 - Man Utd - Manchester City

21/01 - Arsenal - Man Utd

04/02 - Man Utd - Crystal Palace

11/02 - Leeds United - Man Utd

18/02 - Man Utd - Leicester City

25/02 - Man Utd - Brentford

04/03 - Liverpool - Man Utd

11/03 - Man Utd - Southampton

18/03 - Brighton - Man Utd

01/04 - Newcastle United - Man Utd

08/04 - Man Utd - Everton

15/04 - Nottingham Forest - Man Utd

22/04 - Man Utd - Chelsea

25/04 - Tottenham Hotspur - Man Utd

29/04 - Man Utd - Aston Villa

06/05 - West Ham United - Man Utd

13/05 - Man Utd - Wolverhampton

20/05 - A.F.C. Bournemouth - Man Utd

28/05 - Man Utd - Fulham

Lịch thi đấu của Man City

07/08 - West Ham United - Man City

13/08 - Man City - Bournemouth

20/08 - Newcastle United - Man City

27/08 - Man City - Crystal Palace

31/08 - Man City - Nottingham Forest

03/09 - Aston Villa - Man City

10/09 - Man City - Tottenham Hotspur

17/09 - Wolverhampton - Man City

01/10 - Man City - Manchester United

08/10 - Man City - Southampton

15/10 - Liverpool - Man City

18/10 - Arsenal - Man City

22/10 - Man City - Brighton

29/10 - Leicester City - Man City

05/11 - Man City - Fulham

12/11 - Man City - Brentford

26/12 - Leeds United - Man City

31/12 - Man City - Everton

02/01 - Chelsea - Man City

14/01 - Manchester United - Man City

21/01- Man City - Wolverhampton

04/02 - Tottenham Hotspur - Man City

11/02 - Man City - Aston Villa

18/02 - Nottingham Forest - Man City

25/02 - Bournemouth - Man City

04/03 - Man City - Newcastle United

11/03 - Crystal Palace - Man City

18/03 - Man City - West Ham United

01/04 - Man City - Liverpool

08/04 - Southampton - Man City

15/04 - Man City - Leicester City

22/04 - Brighton - Man City

26/04 - Man City - Arsenal

29/04 - Fulham - Man City

06/05 - Man City - Leeds United

13/05 - Everton - Man City

20/05 - Man City - Chelsea

28/05 - Brentford - Man City

Lịch thi đấu của Liverpool

6/08/2022: Fulham (sân khách)

13/08/2022: Crystal Palace (sân nhà)

20/08/2022: Manchester United (sân khách)

27/08/2022: A.F.C. Bournemouth (sân nhà)

31/08/2022: Newcastle United (sân nhà)

03/09/2022: Everton (sân khách)

10/09/2022: Wolverhampton (sân nhà)

17/09/2022: Chelsea (sân khách)

01/10/2022: Brighton (sân nhà)

08/10/2022: Arsenal (sân khách)

15/10/2022: Manchester City (sân nhà)

19/10/2022: West Ham United (sân nhà)

22/10/2022: Nottingham Forest (sân khách)

29/10/2022: Leeds United (sân nhà)

05/11/2022: Tottenham Hotspur (sân khách)

12/11/2022: Southampton (sân nhà)

26/12/2022: Aston Villa (sân khách)

31/12/2022: Leicester City (sân nhà)

02/01/2023: Brentford (sân khách)

14/01/2023: Brighton (sân khách)

21/01/2023: Chelsea (sân nhà)

04/02/2023: Wolverhampton (sân khách)

11/02/2023: Everton (sân nhà)

18/02/2023: Newcastle United (sân khách)

25/02/2023: Crystal Palace (sân khách)

04/03/2023: Manchester United (sân nhà)

11/03/2023: A.F.C. Bournemouth (sân khách)

18/03/2023: Fulham (sân nhà)

01/04/2023: Manchester City (sân khách)

08/04/2023: Arsenal (sân nhà)

15/04/2023: Leeds United (sân khách)

22/04/2023: Nottingham Forest (sân nhà)

25/04/2023: West Ham United (sân khách)

29/04/2023: Tottenham Hotspur (sân nhà)

06/05/2023: Brentford (sân nhà)

13/05/2023: Leicester City (sân khách)

20/05/2023: Aston Villa (sân nhà)

28/05/2023: Southampton (sân khách)

Lịch thi đấu của Chelsea

06/08 - Everton - Chelsea

13/08 - Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur

20/08 - Leeds United - Chelsea

27/08 - Chelsea - Leicester City

31/08 - Southampton - Chelsea

03/09 - Chelsea - West Ham United

10/09 - Fulham - Chelsea

17/09 - Chelsea - Liverpool

01/10 - Crystal Palace - Chelsea

08/10 - Chelsea - Wolves

15/10 - Aston Villa - Chelsea

18/10 - Brentford - Chelsea

22/10 - Chelsea - Manchester United

29/10 - Brighton - Chelsea

05/11 - Chelsea - Arsenal

12/11 - Newcastle United - Chelsea

26/12 - Chelsea - Bournemouth

31/12 - Nottingham Forest - Chelsea

02/01 - Chelsea - Manchester City

14/01 - Chelsea - Crystal Palace

21/01 - Liverpool - Chelsea

04/02 - Chelsea - Fulham

11/02 - West Ham United - Chelsea

18/02 - Chelsea - Southampton

25/02 - Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea

04/03 - Chelsea - Leeds United

11/03 - Leicester City - Chelsea

18/03 - Chelsea - Everton

01/04 - Chelsea - Aston Villa

08/04 - Wolverhampton - Chelsea

15/04 - Chelsea - Brighton

22/04 - Manchester United - Chelsea

26/04 - Chelsea - Brentford

29/04 - Arsenal - Chelsea

06/05 - Bournemouth - Chelsea

13/05 - Chelsea - Nottingham Forest

20/05 - Manchester City - Chelsea

28/05 - Chelsea - Newcastle United

Lịch thi đấu của Tottenham

06/08/2022 Tottenham - Southampton

13/08/2022 Chelsea - Tottenham

20/08/2022 Tottenham - Wolverhampton

27/08/2022 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham

30/08/2022 West Ham United - Tottenham

03/09/2022 Tottenham - Fulham

10/09/2022 Manchester City - Tottenham

17/09/2022 Tottenham - Leicester City

01/10/2022 Arsenal - Tottenham

08/10/2022 Brighton - Tottenham

15/10/2022 Tottenham - Everton

19/10/2022 Manchester United - Tottenham

22/10/2022 Tottenham - Newcastle United

29/10/2022 A.F.C. Bournemouth - Tottenham

05/11/2022 Tottenham - Liverpool

12/11/2022 Tottenham - Leeds United

26/12/2022 Brentford - Tottenham

31/12/2022 Tottenham - Aston Villa

02/01/2023 Crystal Palace - Tottenham

14/01/2023 Tottenham - Arsenal

21/01/2023 Fulham - Tottenham

04/02/2023 Tottenham - Manchester City

11/02/2023 Leicester City - Tottenham

18/02/2023 Tottenham - West Ham United

25/02/2023 Tottenham - Chelsea

04/03/2023 Wolverhampton - Tottenham

11/03/2023 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest

18/03/2023 Southampton - Tottenham

01/04/2023 Everton - Tottenham

08/04/2023 Tottenham - Brighton

15/04/2023 Tottenham - A.F.C. Bournemouth

22/04/2023 Newcastle United - Tottenham

25/04/2023 Tottenham - Manchester United

29/04/2023 Liverpool - Tottenham

06/05/2023 Tottenham - Crystal Palace

13/05/2023 Aston Villa - Tottenham

20/05/2023 Tottenham - Brentford

28/05/2023 Leeds United - Tottenham

Lịch thi đấu của Arsenal

05/08 - Crystal Palace - Arsenal

13/08 - Arsenal - Leicester

20/08 - Bournemouth - Arsenal

27/08 - Arsenal - Fulham

30/08 - Arsenal - Aston Villa

03/09 - Manchester United - Arsenal

10/09 - Arsenal - Everton

17/09 - Brentford - Arsenal

01/10 - Arsenal - Tottenham

08/10 - Arsenal - Liverpool

15/10 - Leeds - Arsenal

18/10 - Arsenal - Manchester City

22/10 - Southampton - Arsenal

29/10 - Arsenal - Nottingham Forest

05/11 - Chelsea - Arsenal

12/11 - Wolves - Arsenal

26/12 - Arsenal - West Ham

31/12 - Brighton - Arsenal

02/01 - Arsenal - Newcastle

14/01 - Tottenham - Arsenal

21/01 - Arsenal - Manchester United

04/02 - Everton - Arsenal

11/02 - Arsenal - Brentford

18/02 - Aston Villa - Arsenal

25/02 - Leicester - Arsenal

04/03 - Arsenal - Bournemouth

11/03 - Fulham - Arsenal

18/03 - Arsenal - Crystal Palace

01/04 - Arsenal - Leeds

08/04 - Liverpool - Arsenal

15/04 - West Ham - Arsenal

22/04 - Arsenal - Southampton

26/04 - Manchester City - Arsenal

29/04 - Arsenal - Chelsea

06/05 - Newcastle - Arsenal

13/05 - Arsenal - Brighton

20/05 - Nottingham Forest - Arsenal

28/05 - Arsenal - Wolves

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu MU ở Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23: Chờ HLV Erik Ten Hag trổ tàiCung cấp lịch thi đấu của MU tại Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23, dưới triều đại của tân HLV Erik Ten Hag cùng nhiều kỳ vọng về cuộc cách mạng tại Old Trafford.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022Cung cấp lịch thi đấu vòng chung kết World Cup 2022, Lịch VCK giải vô địch bóng đá thế giới diễn ra tại Qatar, từ ngày 21/11 đến 18/12/2022 đầy đủ và chính xác.

tin nổi bật

Hé lộ thời điểm Quang Hải chốt hợp đồng sang Pháp
Thể thao

Hé lộ thời điểm Quang Hải chốt hợp đồng sang Pháp

Ông Nguyễn Đắc Văn - người đại diện của Quang Hải, tiết lộ thời điểm chốt hợp đồng giữa số 19 của tuyển Việt Nam với đội bóng ở Pháp.
Lịch thi đấu MU ở Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23: Chờ HLV Erik Ten Hag trổ tài
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu MU ở Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23: Chờ HLV Erik Ten Hag trổ tài

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu của MU tại Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23, dưới triều đại của tân HLV Erik Ten Hag cùng nhiều kỳ vọng về cuộc cách mạng tại Old Trafford.
HLV Gong Oh Kyun tiết lộ sự thật về vẻ lạnh lùng của thầy Park
Video

HLV Gong Oh Kyun tiết lộ sự thật về vẻ lạnh lùng của thầy Park

HLV Gong Oh Kyun đã có những chia sẻ về HLV Park Hang Seo. Ông đã được HLV Park rất ủng hộ và động viên khi tới Việt Nam tham gia huấn luyện đội tuyển trẻ, trong đó có U23 Việt Nam tại vòng chung kết U23 châu Á.
Phil Mickelson khởi đầu thảm hại ở US Open
Thể thao

Phil Mickelson khởi đầu thảm hại ở US Open

Phil Mickelson, golfer được chú ý nhất ở US Open 2022, có màn khởi đầu thảm họa khi đánh trên par 8 gậy với 2 double bogey.
Tchouameni khiến Real Madrid mát lòng vì… chê tiền của PSG
Thể thao

Tchouameni khiến Real Madrid mát lòng vì… chê tiền của PSG

Aurelien Tchouameni đã thẳng thừng từ chối lời đề nghị béo bở gấp đôi của PSG để được chơi cho Real Madrid.
Nguyên Chủ tịch VFF Lê Hùng Dũng qua đời
Thể thao

Nguyên Chủ tịch VFF Lê Hùng Dũng qua đời

Ông Lê Hùng Dũng - nguyên Chủ tịch VFF nhiệm kỳ VII, qua đời tại nhà riêng vào rạng sáng 17/6.
Lê Quang Liêm có cửa vô địch giải cờ vua Prague Masters
Thể thao

Lê Quang Liêm có cửa vô địch giải cờ vua Prague Masters

Kỳ thủ Lê Quang Liêm bước vào trận đấu cuối tại giải cờ vua Prague Masters 2022 với quyết tâm tranh ngôi vô địch.
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 17/6
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 17/6

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay (17/6), một số giải đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.
Arsenal nổ 'bom tấn' đầu tiên, CĐV té bật ngửa
Thể thao

Arsenal nổ 'bom tấn' đầu tiên, CĐV té bật ngửa

Arsenal vừa đạt được thỏa thuận chiêu mộ tiền vệ ít tiếng tăm Fabio Vieria từ Porto với mức phí 34 triệu bảng.
U23 Việt Nam và những gợi mở cho HLV Park Hang Seo
Thể thao

U23 Việt Nam và những gợi mở cho HLV Park Hang Seo

U23 Việt Nam với những gì thể hiện tại VCK U23 châu Á 2022 chắc chắn gợi mở cho HLV Park Hang Seo nhiều điều trong thời gian tới.

HLV Gong Oh Kyun tiết lộ sự thật về vẻ lạnh lùng của thầy Park

Video clips
Đại sứ quán Israel và Hoa hậu H’Hen Niê trao tặng thư viện cho học sinh Lai Châu

Đại sứ quán Israel và Hoa hậu H’Hen Niê trao tặng thư viện cho học sinh Lai Châu

Thương lái Trung Quốc mê vải thiều Lục Ngạn, mong hàng không bị 'mắc' ở cửa khẩu

Thương lái Trung Quốc mê vải thiều Lục Ngạn, mong hàng không bị 'mắc' ở cửa khẩu

Thủy điện Hòa Bình xả lũ, người Hà Nội khốn khổ đi đò vượt ngập sâu

Thủy điện Hòa Bình xả lũ, người Hà Nội khốn khổ đi đò vượt ngập sâu

Nắng nóng kỷ lục thế giới ở Pakistan, người dân ngồi trước quạt không chạy để cầu nguyện

Nắng nóng kỷ lục thế giới ở Pakistan, người dân ngồi trước quạt không chạy để cầu nguyện

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 17/6
Thể thao

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 17/6

Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay (17/6), một số giải đấu đáng chú ý đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.
MU gây hoang mang, Liverpool thêm hợp đồng mới
Thể thao

MU gây hoang mang, Liverpool thêm hợp đồng mới

MU gây hoang mang, Man City bổ sung tân binh hàng thủ, Liverpool ký thành công sao trẻ 18 tuổi là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 17/6.
Paul Pogba tuyên bố sẽ khiến MU hối hận vì không gia hạn
Thể thao

Paul Pogba tuyên bố sẽ khiến MU hối hận vì không gia hạn

Paul Pogba tuyên bố muốn cho MU thấy đã sai lầm thế nào khi không đề nghị hợp đồng mới với anh.
US Open khai mạc: Cuộc chiến PGA Tour vs LIV Golf
Thể thao

US Open khai mạc: Cuộc chiến PGA Tour vs LIV Golf

U.S. Open khai mạc đánh dấu cuộc đối đầu trực tiếp giữa PGA Tour với LIV Golf, mà nhà ĐKVĐ Jon Rahm là trung tâm cuộc chiến chống lại những kẻ nổi loạn.
Hoàng Đức, Nhâm Mạnh Dũng đá giải bóng đá 7 người vô địch toàn quốc 2022
Thể thao

Hoàng Đức, Nhâm Mạnh Dũng đá giải bóng đá 7 người vô địch toàn quốc 2022

Hai ngôi sao bóng đá Việt Nam Hoàng Đức và Nhâm Mạnh Dũng có tên trong danh sách đăng ký thi đấu của giải bóng đá 7 người vô địch toàn quốc 2022.

Các môn khác

Phil Mickelson khởi đầu thảm hại ở US Open

Phil Mickelson khởi đầu thảm hại ở US Open

Bóng đá quốc tế

Tchouameni khiến Real Madrid mát lòng vì… chê tiền của PSG

Tchouameni khiến Real Madrid mát lòng vì… chê tiền của PSG

Bóng đá Việt Nam

Hé lộ thời điểm Quang Hải chốt hợp đồng sang Pháp

Hé lộ thời điểm Quang Hải chốt hợp đồng sang Pháp

Hậu trường

Chân dài bốc lửa khiến ‘bom tấn’ Liverpool, Darwin Nunez say đắm

Chân dài bốc lửa khiến ‘bom tấn’ Liverpool, Darwin Nunez say đắm

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Xuất sắc hạ U23 Nhật Bản, Uzbekistan vào chung kết U23 châu Á

Xuất sắc hạ U23 Nhật Bản, Uzbekistan vào chung kết U23 châu Á

Tin chuyển nhượng

MU gây hoang mang, Liverpool thêm hợp đồng mới

MU gây hoang mang, Liverpool thêm hợp đồng mới