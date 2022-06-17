Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23

BTC Ngoại hạng Anh mới công bố lịch thi đấu mùa giải 2022 - 2023. Theo đó, mùa giải mới sẽ bắt đầu từ ngày 6/8 và kết thúc vào ngày 28/5/2023. Như vậy mùa giải năm sau sẽ bắt đầu sớm hơn một tuần, kết thúc muộn hơn một tuần so với mùa giải trước.
Premier League mùa giải 2022/23 bao gồm 34 vòng thi đấu cuối tuần, 3 vòng vào giữa tuần và một vòng vào dịp lễ hội. VCK World Cup 2022 ảnh hưởng lớn đến lịch thi đấu mùa giải tới.
Dự kiến, Ngoại hạng Anh có kỳ nghỉ kéo dài 7 tuần (sau ngày 13/11) trong thời gian diễn ra ngày hội bóng đá lớn nhất hành tinh tại Qatar, với trận chung kết diễn ra vào ngày 18/12.
Lịch thi đấu chi tiết Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 -2023 đang được cập nhật.
Lịch thi đấu các CLB hàng đầu Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022/23:
Lịch thi đấu của MU
07/08 - Man Utd - Brighton
13/08 - Brentford - Man Utd
20/08 - Man Utd - Liverpool
27/08 - Southampton - Man Utd
30/08 - Leicester City - Man Utd
03/09 - Man Utd - Arsenal
10/09 - Crystal Palace - Man Utd
17/09 - Man Utd - Leeds United
01/10 - Manchester City - Man Utd
08/10 - Everton - Man Utd
15/10 - Man Utd - Newcastle United
19/10 - Man Utd - Tottenham Hotspur
22/10 - Chelsea - Man Utd
29/10 - Man Utd - West Ham United
05/11 - Aston Villa - Man Utd
12/11 - Fulham - Man Utd
26/12 - Man Utd - Nottingham Forest
31/12 - Wolverhampton - Man Utd
02/01 - Man Utd - A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/01 - Man Utd - Manchester City
21/01 - Arsenal - Man Utd
04/02 - Man Utd - Crystal Palace
11/02 - Leeds United - Man Utd
18/02 - Man Utd - Leicester City
25/02 - Man Utd - Brentford
04/03 - Liverpool - Man Utd
11/03 - Man Utd - Southampton
18/03 - Brighton - Man Utd
01/04 - Newcastle United - Man Utd
08/04 - Man Utd - Everton
15/04 - Nottingham Forest - Man Utd
22/04 - Man Utd - Chelsea
25/04 - Tottenham Hotspur - Man Utd
29/04 - Man Utd - Aston Villa
06/05 - West Ham United - Man Utd
13/05 - Man Utd - Wolverhampton
20/05 - A.F.C. Bournemouth - Man Utd
28/05 - Man Utd - Fulham
Lịch thi đấu của Man City
07/08 - West Ham United - Man City
13/08 - Man City - Bournemouth
20/08 - Newcastle United - Man City
27/08 - Man City - Crystal Palace
31/08 - Man City - Nottingham Forest
03/09 - Aston Villa - Man City
10/09 - Man City - Tottenham Hotspur
17/09 - Wolverhampton - Man City
01/10 - Man City - Manchester United
08/10 - Man City - Southampton
15/10 - Liverpool - Man City
18/10 - Arsenal - Man City
22/10 - Man City - Brighton
29/10 - Leicester City - Man City
05/11 - Man City - Fulham
12/11 - Man City - Brentford
26/12 - Leeds United - Man City
31/12 - Man City - Everton
02/01 - Chelsea - Man City
14/01 - Manchester United - Man City
21/01- Man City - Wolverhampton
04/02 - Tottenham Hotspur - Man City
11/02 - Man City - Aston Villa
18/02 - Nottingham Forest - Man City
25/02 - Bournemouth - Man City
04/03 - Man City - Newcastle United
11/03 - Crystal Palace - Man City
18/03 - Man City - West Ham United
01/04 - Man City - Liverpool
08/04 - Southampton - Man City
15/04 - Man City - Leicester City
22/04 - Brighton - Man City
26/04 - Man City - Arsenal
29/04 - Fulham - Man City
06/05 - Man City - Leeds United
13/05 - Everton - Man City
20/05 - Man City - Chelsea
28/05 - Brentford - Man City
Lịch thi đấu của Liverpool
6/08/2022: Fulham (sân khách)
13/08/2022: Crystal Palace (sân nhà)
20/08/2022: Manchester United (sân khách)
27/08/2022: A.F.C. Bournemouth (sân nhà)
31/08/2022: Newcastle United (sân nhà)
03/09/2022: Everton (sân khách)
10/09/2022: Wolverhampton (sân nhà)
17/09/2022: Chelsea (sân khách)
01/10/2022: Brighton (sân nhà)
08/10/2022: Arsenal (sân khách)
15/10/2022: Manchester City (sân nhà)
19/10/2022: West Ham United (sân nhà)
22/10/2022: Nottingham Forest (sân khách)
29/10/2022: Leeds United (sân nhà)
05/11/2022: Tottenham Hotspur (sân khách)
12/11/2022: Southampton (sân nhà)
26/12/2022: Aston Villa (sân khách)
31/12/2022: Leicester City (sân nhà)
02/01/2023: Brentford (sân khách)
14/01/2023: Brighton (sân khách)
21/01/2023: Chelsea (sân nhà)
04/02/2023: Wolverhampton (sân khách)
11/02/2023: Everton (sân nhà)
18/02/2023: Newcastle United (sân khách)
25/02/2023: Crystal Palace (sân khách)
04/03/2023: Manchester United (sân nhà)
11/03/2023: A.F.C. Bournemouth (sân khách)
18/03/2023: Fulham (sân nhà)
01/04/2023: Manchester City (sân khách)
08/04/2023: Arsenal (sân nhà)
15/04/2023: Leeds United (sân khách)
22/04/2023: Nottingham Forest (sân nhà)
25/04/2023: West Ham United (sân khách)
29/04/2023: Tottenham Hotspur (sân nhà)
06/05/2023: Brentford (sân nhà)
13/05/2023: Leicester City (sân khách)
20/05/2023: Aston Villa (sân nhà)
28/05/2023: Southampton (sân khách)
Lịch thi đấu của Chelsea
06/08 - Everton - Chelsea
13/08 - Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur
20/08 - Leeds United - Chelsea
27/08 - Chelsea - Leicester City
31/08 - Southampton - Chelsea
03/09 - Chelsea - West Ham United
10/09 - Fulham - Chelsea
17/09 - Chelsea - Liverpool
01/10 - Crystal Palace - Chelsea
08/10 - Chelsea - Wolves
15/10 - Aston Villa - Chelsea
18/10 - Brentford - Chelsea
22/10 - Chelsea - Manchester United
29/10 - Brighton - Chelsea
05/11 - Chelsea - Arsenal
12/11 - Newcastle United - Chelsea
26/12 - Chelsea - Bournemouth
31/12 - Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
02/01 - Chelsea - Manchester City
14/01 - Chelsea - Crystal Palace
21/01 - Liverpool - Chelsea
04/02 - Chelsea - Fulham
11/02 - West Ham United - Chelsea
18/02 - Chelsea - Southampton
25/02 - Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea
04/03 - Chelsea - Leeds United
11/03 - Leicester City - Chelsea
18/03 - Chelsea - Everton
01/04 - Chelsea - Aston Villa
08/04 - Wolverhampton - Chelsea
15/04 - Chelsea - Brighton
22/04 - Manchester United - Chelsea
26/04 - Chelsea - Brentford
29/04 - Arsenal - Chelsea
06/05 - Bournemouth - Chelsea
13/05 - Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
20/05 - Manchester City - Chelsea
28/05 - Chelsea - Newcastle United
Lịch thi đấu của Tottenham
06/08/2022 Tottenham - Southampton
13/08/2022 Chelsea - Tottenham
20/08/2022 Tottenham - Wolverhampton
27/08/2022 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
30/08/2022 West Ham United - Tottenham
03/09/2022 Tottenham - Fulham
10/09/2022 Manchester City - Tottenham
17/09/2022 Tottenham - Leicester City
01/10/2022 Arsenal - Tottenham
08/10/2022 Brighton - Tottenham
15/10/2022 Tottenham - Everton
19/10/2022 Manchester United - Tottenham
22/10/2022 Tottenham - Newcastle United
29/10/2022 A.F.C. Bournemouth - Tottenham
05/11/2022 Tottenham - Liverpool
12/11/2022 Tottenham - Leeds United
26/12/2022 Brentford - Tottenham
31/12/2022 Tottenham - Aston Villa
02/01/2023 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
14/01/2023 Tottenham - Arsenal
21/01/2023 Fulham - Tottenham
04/02/2023 Tottenham - Manchester City
11/02/2023 Leicester City - Tottenham
18/02/2023 Tottenham - West Ham United
25/02/2023 Tottenham - Chelsea
04/03/2023 Wolverhampton - Tottenham
11/03/2023 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
18/03/2023 Southampton - Tottenham
01/04/2023 Everton - Tottenham
08/04/2023 Tottenham - Brighton
15/04/2023 Tottenham - A.F.C. Bournemouth
22/04/2023 Newcastle United - Tottenham
25/04/2023 Tottenham - Manchester United
29/04/2023 Liverpool - Tottenham
06/05/2023 Tottenham - Crystal Palace
13/05/2023 Aston Villa - Tottenham
20/05/2023 Tottenham - Brentford
28/05/2023 Leeds United - Tottenham
Lịch thi đấu của Arsenal
05/08 - Crystal Palace - Arsenal
13/08 - Arsenal - Leicester
20/08 - Bournemouth - Arsenal
27/08 - Arsenal - Fulham
30/08 - Arsenal - Aston Villa
03/09 - Manchester United - Arsenal
10/09 - Arsenal - Everton
17/09 - Brentford - Arsenal
01/10 - Arsenal - Tottenham
08/10 - Arsenal - Liverpool
15/10 - Leeds - Arsenal
18/10 - Arsenal - Manchester City
22/10 - Southampton - Arsenal
29/10 - Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
05/11 - Chelsea - Arsenal
12/11 - Wolves - Arsenal
26/12 - Arsenal - West Ham
31/12 - Brighton - Arsenal
02/01 - Arsenal - Newcastle
14/01 - Tottenham - Arsenal
21/01 - Arsenal - Manchester United
04/02 - Everton - Arsenal
11/02 - Arsenal - Brentford
18/02 - Aston Villa - Arsenal
25/02 - Leicester - Arsenal
04/03 - Arsenal - Bournemouth
11/03 - Fulham - Arsenal
18/03 - Arsenal - Crystal Palace
01/04 - Arsenal - Leeds
08/04 - Liverpool - Arsenal
15/04 - West Ham - Arsenal
22/04 - Arsenal - Southampton
26/04 - Manchester City - Arsenal
29/04 - Arsenal - Chelsea
06/05 - Newcastle - Arsenal
13/05 - Arsenal - Brighton
20/05 - Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
28/05 - Arsenal - Wolves
Thiên Bình