NGÀY GIỜ

 TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – ĐÁ VÒNG 7&8
05/04  01:45 Bournemouth - Brighton K+CINE
Leeds - Nottingham Forest K+LIFE
Leicester - Aston Villa K+SPORT 2
05/04  02:00 Chelsea - Liverpool K+SPORT 1

1. Bournemouth - Brighton

Sân: Vitality

Thời gian: 01h45 ngày 4/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

2. Leeds - Nottingham Forest

Sân: Elland Road

Thời gian: 01h45 ngày 4/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

3. Leicester - Aston Villa

Sân: King Power

Thời gian: 01h45 ngày 4/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

4. Chelsea - Liverpool

Sân: Stamford Bridge

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 4/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Oan gia ngõ hẹp

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Oan gia ngõ hẹp

Hai ông lớn gặp nhau trong hoàn cảnh chẳng ai mong muốn, khi vừa bại trận cay đắng ở Ngoại hạng Anh và biến động trên băng ghế huấn luyện.
Hòa Everton, Tottenham vẫn đánh bật MU khỏi top 4

Hòa Everton, Tottenham vẫn đánh bật MU khỏi top 4

Harry Kane ghi bàn trên chấm 11m, tuy nhiên siêu phẩm của Michael Keane ở phút 90 giúp Everton rời sân Tottenham với 1 điểm trong tay. Dù chỉ có 1 điểm nhưng Spurs vẫn qua mặt MU để chiếm vị trí thứ 4 sau vòng 29 Ngoại hạng Anh.