|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – ĐÁ VÒNG 7&8
|05/04 01:45
|Bournemouth - Brighton
|K+CINE
|Leeds - Nottingham Forest
|K+LIFE
|Leicester - Aston Villa
|K+SPORT 2
|05/04 02:00
|Chelsea - Liverpool
|K+SPORT 1
1. Bournemouth - Brighton
Sân: Vitality
Thời gian: 01h45 ngày 4/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
2. Leeds - Nottingham Forest
Sân: Elland Road
Thời gian: 01h45 ngày 4/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
3. Leicester - Aston Villa
Sân: King Power
Thời gian: 01h45 ngày 4/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
4. Chelsea - Liverpool
Sân: Stamford Bridge
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 4/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
