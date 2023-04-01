NGÀY GIỜ

 TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 29
1/4  18:30 Man City - Liverpool K+ Sport 1
1/4  21:00 Arsenal - Leeds Utd K+ Sport 1
Bournemouth - Fulham
Brighton - Brentford K+ Life
Crystal Palace - Leicester City K+ Sport 2
Nottingham - Wolverhampton
1/4  23:30 Chelsea - Aston Villa K+SPORT 1

1. Man City - Liverpool

Sân: Etihad

Thời gian: 18h30 ngày 1/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

2. Arsenal - Leeds Utd

Sân: Emirates

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 1/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

3. Bournemouth - Fulham

Sân: Vitality 

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 1/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

4. Brighton - Brentford

Sân: The American Express Community 

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 1/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

5. Crystal Palace - Leicester City

Sân: Selhurst Park

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 1/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

6. Nottingham - Wolverhampton

Sân: City Ground

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 1/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

7. Chelsea - Aston Villa

Sân: Stamford Bridge

Thời gian: 23h30 ngày 1/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!