|
NGÀY GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 29
|1/4 18:30
|Man City - Liverpool
|K+ Sport 1
|1/4 21:00
|Arsenal - Leeds Utd
|K+ Sport 1
|Bournemouth - Fulham
|Brighton - Brentford
|K+ Life
|Crystal Palace - Leicester City
|K+ Sport 2
|Nottingham - Wolverhampton
|1/4 23:30
|Chelsea - Aston Villa
|K+SPORT 1
Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!