10/12/2022   09:36 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 10/12

Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 10/12, với 2 cặp đấu còn lại của vòng tứ kết của giải vô địch thế giới năm nay.

Lịch thi đấu vòng tứ kết World Cup 2022 hôm nay

10/12 22h00 TK 3 Maroc ?-? Bồ Đào Nha VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
11/12 02h00 TK 4 Anh ?-? Pháp  VTV3, VTVCần Thơ

Tứ kết 3: Maroc vs Bồ Đào Nha

Sân: Al Thumama, Doha

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 10/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

Tứ kết 4: Anh vs Pháp

Sân: Al Bayt, Al Khor

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 11/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html  

Link video: 

Video Bồ Đào Nah 6-1 Thụy Sĩ (nguồn: VTV)

Xem ngay lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 mới nhất tại đây!

Sao Argentina suýt trả giá đắt vì chơi xấu cầu thủ Hà Lan
World Cup

Sao Argentina suýt trả giá đắt vì chơi xấu cầu thủ Hà Lan

Không chỉ ăn mừng khiêu khích, cầu thủ Argentina còn để lại hình ảnh xấu trong trận thắng Hà Lan ở ở tứ kết World Cup 2022.
Khoảnh khắc đẹp World Cup 2022, Neymar được con trai Perisic an ủi
World Cup

Khoảnh khắc đẹp World Cup 2022, Neymar được con trai Perisic an ủi

Neymar khóc sau khi Brazil bị loại khỏi World Cup 2022 và anh đã nhận được sự an ủi ấm lòng từ cậu bé Leo – con trai của Perisic bên phía đội Croatia.
Dự đoán Anh vs Pháp: Ngôi sao tỏa sáng
World Cup

Dự đoán Anh vs Pháp: Ngôi sao tỏa sáng

Được đánh giá cân sức cân tài, trận chiến giữa Anh và Pháp có thể được quyết định bởi khoảnh khắc lóe sáng của một ngôi sao.
Lịch sử đối đầu Bồ Đào Nha vs Maroc: Cân tài, ngang sức
World Cup

Lịch sử đối đầu Bồ Đào Nha vs Maroc: Cân tài, ngang sức

Cập nhật những thông tin nóng trước trận tứ kết World Cup 2022 giữa Bồ Đào Nha vs Maroc, diễn ra vào lúc 22h ngày 10/12.
BLV Quang Huy: 'Maroc làm nên lịch sử, Kane đưa Anh vào bán kết'
World Cup

BLV Quang Huy: 'Maroc làm nên lịch sử, Kane đưa Anh vào bán kết'

BLV Quang Huy đánh giá Maroc hoàn toàn có thể tiếp tục gây bất ngờ để trở thành đội bóng đầu tiên của châu Phi vào bán kết World Cup.
Messi hung hăng gây hấn sau khi Argentina vào bán kết World Cup 2022
World Cup

Messi hung hăng gây hấn sau khi Argentina vào bán kết World Cup 2022

Một Messi vốn điềm tĩnh đã trừng mắt gây hấn lại HLV Van Gaal và cầu thủ Hà Lan sau khi Argentina thắng thót tim ở loạt đấu 11m, lấy vé bán kết World Cup 2022.
Dự đoán tỷ số World Cup 2022 hôm nay ngày 10/12
World Cup

Dự đoán tỷ số World Cup 2022 hôm nay ngày 10/12

Dự đoán tỷ số World Cup 2022 hôm nay ngày 10/12 mới nhất, dự đoán tỷ số các trận đấu hot nhất tại World Cup chính xác nhất.
Messi và đồng đội ăn mừng khiêu khích cầu thủ Hà Lan
World Cup

Messi và đồng đội ăn mừng khiêu khích cầu thủ Hà Lan

Lionel Messi, Otamendi hay Paredes... đều có những hành động ăn mừng không đẹp, mang tính khiêu khích đối thủ sau trận thắng Hà Lan trên chấm luân lưu.
Nhận định Maroc vs Bồ Đào Nha: Chấm dứt cuộc phiêu lưu
World Cup

Nhận định Maroc vs Bồ Đào Nha: Chấm dứt cuộc phiêu lưu

Maroc gây ấn tượng mạnh kể từ đầu giải, nhưng khi yếu tố bất ngờ không còn, nhiều khả năng họ sẽ phải dừng bước trước Bồ Đào Nha.
Messi nổi giận với trọng tài rút 17 thẻ vàng trận Argentina vs Hà Lan
World Cup

Messi nổi giận với trọng tài rút 17 thẻ vàng trận Argentina vs Hà Lan

Lionel Messi bức xúc cho rằng, trọng tài Mateu Lahoz không hoàn thành nhiệm vụ khi phạt số thẻ vàng kỷ lục trong trận cầu Argentina vs Hà Lan.

Công nghệ bắt việt vị bán tự động tại World Cup phức tạp như thế nào?

Văn Hậu tì đè 'lấn lướt' cầu thủ Dortmund, Văn Toản cứu thua xuất sắc

Văn Hậu tì đè 'lấn lướt' cầu thủ Dortmund, Văn Toản cứu thua xuất sắc

Văn Hậu, Khuất Văn Khang 'đeo bám' xin chữ kí, áo đấu của Marco Reus

Văn Hậu, Khuất Văn Khang 'đeo bám' xin chữ kí, áo đấu của Marco Reus

Khung thành gặp sự cố 'hiếm thấy', thủ thành Dortmund luống cuống, dân mạng xôn xao

Khung thành gặp sự cố 'hiếm thấy', thủ thành Dortmund luống cuống, dân mạng xôn xao

Bù giờ 1 phút khiến cầu thủ Dortmund ngỡ ngàng, HLV Park nói gì?

Bù giờ 1 phút khiến cầu thủ Dortmund ngỡ ngàng, HLV Park nói gì?

Chuyên gia dự đoán World Cup 2022 Maroc vs Bồ Đào Nha: Thắng đẹp 90 phút
World Cup

Chuyên gia dự đoán World Cup 2022 Maroc vs Bồ Đào Nha: Thắng đẹp 90 phút

Bồ Đào Nha được ưa thích hơn, nhưng Maroc có lý do để chuyên gia đặt niềm tin ở tứ kết World Cup 2022 lúc 22h ngày 10/12. Kẻ đi tiếp ở Qatar sẽ gặp đội thắng ở trận Anh vs Pháp.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay 10/12: Nóng bỏng vòng tứ kết
World Cup

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay 10/12: Nóng bỏng vòng tứ kết

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay 10/12 - VietNamNet cập nhật chi tiết lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay mới nhất.
HLV Tite từ chức sau trận thua đau của Brazil
World Cup

HLV Tite từ chức sau trận thua đau của Brazil

Ngay sau thất bại của Brazil trước Croatia, HLV Tite tuyên bố từ chức, khép lại quãng thời gian 6 năm dẫn dắt đoàn quân Selecao.
Video World Cup 2022 Hà Lan 2-2 Argentina (pen 3-4): Messi, E.Martinez tỏa sáng
World Cup

Video World Cup 2022 Hà Lan 2-2 Argentina (pen 3-4): Messi, E.Martinez tỏa sáng

Argentina giành chiến thắng 4-3 trên chấm luân lưu trước Hà Lan, sau khi hai đội hòa 2-2 trong 120 phút. Messi và các đồng đội tiến vào bán kết World Cup 2022, gặp Croatia.
Argentina vào bán kết World Cup 2022 sau trận cầu siêu kịch tính
World Cup

Argentina vào bán kết World Cup 2022 sau trận cầu siêu kịch tính

Hòa 2-2 sau 120 phút kịch tính, Argentina đánh bại Hà Lan 4-3 ở loạt luân lưu để giành vé vào bán kết World Cup 2022, gặp Croatia.

