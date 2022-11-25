Thể thao World Cup

25/11/2022   09:51 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 25/11

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Xem các bài viết của tác giả
Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 25/11, với 4 cặp đấu thuộc lượt trận thứ 2 các bảng A và B.
LỊCH THI ĐẤU WORLD CUP 2022 HÔM NAY
NGÀY GIỜ BẢNG TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
25/11 17h00 B Xứ Wales vs Iran VTV5, VTV5 TNB
20h00 A Qatar vs Senegal VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
23h00 A Hà Lan vs Ecuador VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
26/11 02h00 B Anh vs Mỹ VTV3, VTVCần Thơ

1. Xứ Wales vs Iran 

Sân: Ahmed bin Ali

Thời gian: 17h00 ngày 25/11

Link xem trực tiếp: 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html 

Link trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

2. Qatar vs Senegal

Sân: Al Thumama

Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 25/11

Link xem trực tiếp: 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

3. Hà Lan vs Ecuador

Sân: Khalifa

Thời gian: 23h00 ngày 25/11

Link xem trực tiếp: 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html

Link trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

4.Anh vs Mỹ

Sân: Al Bayt

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 26/11

Link xem trực tiếp: 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html 

Link trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

tin nổi bật

Chuyên gia chọn kèo Anh vs Mỹ: Tam sư lấy vé sớm
World Cup

Chuyên gia chọn kèo Anh vs Mỹ: Tam sư lấy vé sớm

Tam sư vượt trội ở kèo Anh vs Mỹ, lượt trận thứ 2 bảng B World Cup 2022, khi Southgate lệnh học trò thắng để lấy vé sớm vòng 16 đội.
Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá  Anh vs Mỹ, 2h hôm nay 26/11
World Cup

Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá  Anh vs Mỹ, 2h hôm nay 26/11

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022  Anh vs Mỹ - VietNamNet cập nhật link xem trực tiếp bóng đá giữa Anh vs Mỹ, Bảng B World Cup 2022.
Kèo bóng đá Hà Lan vs Ecuador: Chờ tấm vé sớm
World Cup

Kèo bóng đá Hà Lan vs Ecuador: Chờ tấm vé sớm

Hà Lan với trái tim De Jong đứng trước cơ hội giành vé chiếc sớm vào vòng 1/8 nếu thắng Ecuador ở lượt trận thứ hai bảng A World Cup 2022.
Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Lan vs Ecuador, 23h hôm nay 25/11
World Cup

Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Lan vs Ecuador, 23h hôm nay 25/11

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022  Hà Lan vs Ecuador - VietNamNet cập nhật link xem trực tiếp bóng đá giữa Hà Lan vs Ecuador, Bảng A World Cup 2022.
Nhận định bóng đá Qatar vs Senegal: Tiếng gầm sư tử
World Cup

Nhận định bóng đá Qatar vs Senegal: Tiếng gầm sư tử

Cùng trắng tay lượt đầu tiên, Qatar vs Senegal chiến đấu để không bị loại sớm ở bảng A World Cup 2022, trong đó đội bóng châu Phi nhỉnh hơn về mọi mặt.
Chuyên gia chọn kèo Hà Lan vs Ecuador: Thắng kịch tính
World Cup

Chuyên gia chọn kèo Hà Lan vs Ecuador: Thắng kịch tính

Hà Lan vs Ecuador lúc 23h ngày 25/11 lượt trận thứ 2 bảng A World Cup 2022, một cặp đấu được chờ đợi với niềm tin nghiêng về sắc cam.
Kèo bóng đá Xứ Wales vs Iran: Giá trị ngôi sao
World Cup

Kèo bóng đá Xứ Wales vs Iran: Giá trị ngôi sao

Xứ Wales và Iran có sự chênh lệch không cao, nên trận đấu ở lượt 2 bảng B World Cup 2022 được dự báo cân bằng, là cuộc đọ sức Bale với Taremi.
Chuyên gia chọn kèo Qatar vs Senegal: Quên đi chủ nhà
World Cup

Chuyên gia chọn kèo Qatar vs Senegal: Quên đi chủ nhà

Qatar cực tệ trước Ecuador, dự đoán tiếp tục chịu thất bại khi đấu Senega, lượt trận thứ 2 bảng A World Cup 2022.
Ronaldo lập được kỷ lục ở World Cup là nhờ trọng tài
World Cup

Ronaldo lập được kỷ lục ở World Cup là nhờ trọng tài

Ronaldo trở thành cầu thủ đầu tiên lập kỷ lục ghi bàn ở 5 kỳ World Cup, sau khi làm tung lưới Ghana trong chiến thắng ra quân 3-2 của Bồ Đào Nha tại Qatar.
Neymar bật khóc, lo mất luôn World Cup vì chấn thương
World Cup

Neymar bật khóc, lo mất luôn World Cup vì chấn thương

Neymar rơi nước mắt, sợ mất luôn World Cup 2022 vì chấn thương gặp phải trong trận ra quân bảng B, Brazil thắng Serbia 2-0.

World Cup 2022: Vũ khí giúp Qatar tránh những sự cố đám đông trong sân vận động

Video clips
Vì sao đăng cai FIFA World Cup có thể là cơn ác mộng với nhiều quốc gia?

Vì sao đăng cai FIFA World Cup có thể là cơn ác mộng với nhiều quốc gia?

Công nghệ làm mát đặc biệt tại các sân vận động World Cup 2022 ở 'chảo lửa' Qatar

Công nghệ làm mát đặc biệt tại các sân vận động World Cup 2022 ở 'chảo lửa' Qatar

Hoa hậu Đỗ Mỹ Linh cùng ông xã Chủ tịch Hà Nội FC 'ẵm' cúp vô địch V-League

Hoa hậu Đỗ Mỹ Linh cùng ông xã Chủ tịch Hà Nội FC 'ẵm' cúp vô địch V-League

Vừa cùng Hà Nội vô địch V-League, Văn Hậu đặt mục tiêu cao tại ĐTVN

Vừa cùng Hà Nội vô địch V-League, Văn Hậu đặt mục tiêu cao tại ĐTVN

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 giờ Việt Nam mới nhất
World Cup

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 giờ Việt Nam mới nhất

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu vòng chung kết World Cup 2022, Lịch VCK giải vô địch bóng đá thế giới diễn ra tại Qatar, từ ngày 20/11 đến 18/12/2022 đầy đủ và chính xác.
Video bàn thắng World Cup 2022 Brazil 2-0 Serbia: Mãn nhãn siêu phẩm của Richarlison
World Cup

Video bàn thắng World Cup 2022 Brazil 2-0 Serbia: Mãn nhãn siêu phẩm của Richarlison

Richarlison tỏa sáng rực rỡ với cú đúp, đặc biệt là pha ngả người bắt vô-lê tuyệt đẹp mang về chiến thắng 2-0 cho Brazil trước Serbia, ở bảng G World Cup 2022.
Khoảnh khắc hiếm có: Messi tươi cười 'ăn mừng' Ronaldo lập kỷ lục
World Cup

Khoảnh khắc hiếm có: Messi tươi cười 'ăn mừng' Ronaldo lập kỷ lục

Cristiano Ronaldo trở thành cầu thủ đầu tiên trong lịch sử ghi bàn ở 5 kỳ World Cup khác nhau, sau bàn thắng vào lưới Ghana đêm qua. Vào thời khắc đặc biệt này có sự "chứng kiến" của kình địch Lionel Messi.
Chuyên gia chọn kèo Xứ Wales vs Iran: Cưa điểm có bàn thắng
World Cup

Chuyên gia chọn kèo Xứ Wales vs Iran: Cưa điểm có bàn thắng

Xứ Wales tự tin hơn Iran ở lượt đấu thứ 2 bảng B World Cup 2022 sau khi ngược dòng muộn trước Mỹ, trong khi đại diện châu Á thua tan nát Anh.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay 25/11
World Cup

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay 25/11

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay - VietNamNet cập nhật chi tiết lịch thi đấu giải vô địch bóng đá Thế giới 2022 hôm nay 25/11.

Các môn khác

Djokovic san bằng kỷ lục 6 lần vô địch ATP Finals của Federer

Djokovic san bằng kỷ lục 6 lần vô địch ATP Finals của Federer

Bóng đá quốc tế

Kèo bóng đá Hà Lan vs Ecuador: Chờ tấm vé sớm

Kèo bóng đá Hà Lan vs Ecuador: Chờ tấm vé sớm

Bóng đá Việt Nam

Dàn sao HAGL sắp tan đàn, xẻ nghé

Dàn sao HAGL sắp tan đàn, xẻ nghé

Hậu trường

Rái cá dự đoán chính xác Nhật Bản đả bại Đức

Rái cá dự đoán chính xác Nhật Bản đả bại Đức

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 25/11

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 25/11

Tin chuyển nhượng

MU mua gấp Cody Gakpo thay Ronaldo

MU mua gấp Cody Gakpo thay Ronaldo