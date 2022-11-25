Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 25/11

|LỊCH THI ĐẤU WORLD CUP 2022 HÔM NAY
1. Xứ Wales vs Iran
Sân: Ahmed bin Ali
Thời gian: 17h00 ngày 25/11
Link xem trực tiếp:
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html
Link trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
2. Qatar vs Senegal
Sân: Al Thumama
Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 25/11
Link xem trực tiếp:
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
3. Hà Lan vs Ecuador
Sân: Khalifa
Thời gian: 23h00 ngày 25/11
Link xem trực tiếp:
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
4.Anh vs Mỹ
Sân: Al Bayt
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 26/11
Link xem trực tiếp:
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da