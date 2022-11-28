Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 28/11

|NGÀY
|GIỜ
|BẢNG
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|28/11
|17h00
|G
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|VTV5, VTV5 TNB
|20h00
|H
|Hàn Quốc vs Ghana
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|23h00
|G
|Brazil vs Thụy Sĩ
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|29/11
|02h00
|H
|Bồ Đào Nha vs Uruguay
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
