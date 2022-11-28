Thể thao World Cup

28/11/2022   08:36 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 28/11

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Xem các bài viết của tác giả
Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 28/11, với 4 cặp đấu thuộc lượt trận thứ 2 các bảng G và H.
NGÀY GIỜ BẢNG TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
28/11 17h00 G Cameroon vs Serbia VTV5, VTV5 TNB
20h00 H Hàn Quốc vs Ghana VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
23h00 G Brazil vs Thụy Sĩ VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
29/11 02h00 H Bồ Đào Nha vs Uruguay VTV3, VTVCần Thơ

1. Cameroon vs Serbia

Sân: Al Janoub

Thời gian: 17h00 ngày 28/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html 

Link video: 

2. Hàn Quốc vs Ghana

Sân: Education City

Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 28/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

3. Brazil vs Thụy Sĩ

Sân: 974

Thời gian: 23h00 ngày 28/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html

Link video: 

4. Bồ Đào Nha vs Uruguay

Sân: Lusail

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 29/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html 

Link video: 

Xem ngay lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay mới nhất tại đây!

tin nổi bật

Kết quả World Cup 2022: Pháp có vé vòng 1/8, 2 đội đầu tiên bị loại
World Cup

Kết quả World Cup 2022: Pháp có vé vòng 1/8, 2 đội đầu tiên bị loại

Kết quả bóng đá World Cup 2022 - VietNamNet cập nhật sớm và chính xác nhất kết quả bóng đá Giải vô địch bóng đá Thế giới 2022.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 giờ Việt Nam mới nhất
World Cup

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 giờ Việt Nam mới nhất

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu vòng chung kết World Cup 2022, Lịch VCK giải vô địch bóng đá thế giới diễn ra tại Qatar, từ ngày 20/11 đến 18/12/2022 đầy đủ và chính xác.
World Cup 2022: Đức nguy cơ vẫn bị loại, Bỉ căng như dây đàn
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Đức nguy cơ vẫn bị loại, Bỉ căng như dây đàn

Trận hòa nghẹt thở 1-1 trước Tây Ban Nha giúp Đức thắp lên hi vọng đi tiếp, trong khi Bỉ nguy cơ sớm phải chia tay World Cup 2022.
Thủ môn số 1 Maroc biến mất kỳ lạ trước trận thắng Bỉ
World Cup

Thủ môn số 1 Maroc biến mất kỳ lạ trước trận thắng Bỉ

Thủ thành số 1 của Maroc - Yassine Bounou bất ngờ được thay ra ngay trước giờ bóng lăn, dù anh đã hát quốc ca và bắt tay các cầu thủ Bỉ.
Bảng xếp hạng World Cup 2022 - Bảng F
World Cup

Bảng xếp hạng World Cup 2022 - Bảng F

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá World Cup 2022 bảng F được cập nhất mới nhất, liên tục trên báo VIetNamNet.
Bảng xếp hạng World Cup 2022 - Bảng E
World Cup

Bảng xếp hạng World Cup 2022 - Bảng E

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá World Cup 2022 bảng E được cập nhất mới nhất, liên tục trên báo VIetNamNet.
Bảng xếp hạng World Cup 2022 mới nhất: Xác định đội bóng thứ 2 bị loại
World Cup

Bảng xếp hạng World Cup 2022 mới nhất: Xác định đội bóng thứ 2 bị loại

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá World Cup 2022 được cập nhật liên tục, chính xác và đầy đủ trên báo VietNamNet.
Nhận định Brazil vs Thụy Sĩ: Không Neymar, Selecao vẫn thắng
World Cup

Nhận định Brazil vs Thụy Sĩ: Không Neymar, Selecao vẫn thắng

Mất Neymar nhưng sức mạnh Brazil không vì thế mà suy giảm. Với nguồn lực tấn công hùng hậu, Selecao sẽ giành chiến thắng sít sao trước Thụy Sĩ.
Kèo Bồ Đào Nha vs Uruguay: Khóa 'ngòi nổ' Ronaldo
World Cup

Kèo Bồ Đào Nha vs Uruguay: Khóa 'ngòi nổ' Ronaldo

Đương đầu Uruguay chơi phòng ngự phản công cực kỳ khó chịu, không dễ để Ronaldo và đồng đội thắng trận thứ hai liên tiếp.
Người Đức cổ vũ đội nhà náo động phố Tây Hà Nội lúc 2h
Ảnh

Người Đức cổ vũ đội nhà náo động phố Tây Hà Nội lúc 2h

Những vị khách người Đức và Tây Ban Nha hò hét náo động giữa đêm khuya khi cùng ngồi xem trận đấu có tính sống còn cho "cỗ xe tăng" qua màn hình tại phố Tây Tạ Hiện (Hà Nội), rạng sáng 28/11.

Bầu Hiển được cầu thủ 'tung hứng', Đỗ Mỹ Linh rạng ngời ăn mừng Hà Nội vô địch

Video clips
Văn Hậu chia sẻ về siêu phẩm từ cự ly gần 40m khiến Văn Lâm bó tay

Văn Hậu chia sẻ về siêu phẩm từ cự ly gần 40m khiến Văn Lâm bó tay

Thái Quý nói gì về 'bàn thắng để đời' ở khoảng cách hơn 70m khiến Văn Lâm sững sờ

Thái Quý nói gì về 'bàn thắng để đời' ở khoảng cách hơn 70m khiến Văn Lâm sững sờ

World Cup 2022: Vũ khí giúp Qatar tránh những sự cố đám đông trong sân vận động

World Cup 2022: Vũ khí giúp Qatar tránh những sự cố đám đông trong sân vận động

Vì sao đăng cai FIFA World Cup có thể là cơn ác mộng với nhiều quốc gia?

Vì sao đăng cai FIFA World Cup có thể là cơn ác mộng với nhiều quốc gia?

Kèo Hàn Quốc vs Ghana: Chờ Son Heung-min tỏa sáng
World Cup

Kèo Hàn Quốc vs Ghana: Chờ Son Heung-min tỏa sáng

Cuộc đấu Hàn Quốc vs Ghana hứa hẹn cởi mở và đó sẽ là cơ hội để tiền đạo ngôi sao như Son Heung-min lên tiếng.
Nhận định Cameroon vs Serbia: Tỉnh dậy sau cơn mê
World Cup

Nhận định Cameroon vs Serbia: Tỉnh dậy sau cơn mê

Đều trắng tay ngày ra quân, cả Serbia lẫn Cameroon khao khát giành điểm số đầu tiên tại World Cup 2022 để nuôi hy vọng đi tiếp.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay 28/11
World Cup

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay 28/11

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay - VietNamNet cập nhật chi tiết lịch thi đấu giải vô địch bóng đá Thế giới 2022 hôm nay 28/11.
Chuyên gia chọn kèo Cameroon vs Serbia: Sư tử thất thế
World Cup

Chuyên gia chọn kèo Cameroon vs Serbia: Sư tử thất thế

Serbia có thể ghi bàn vào lưới Cameroon để giành trận thắng quan trọng lượt trận thứ 2 bảng G World Cup 2022 lúc 17 ngày 28/11.
Video bàn thắng World Cup Tây Ban Nha 1-1 Đức: Die Mannschaft trở về từ cõi chết
World Cup

Video bàn thắng World Cup Tây Ban Nha 1-1 Đức: Die Mannschaft trở về từ cõi chết

Đức thoát thua Tây Ban Nha nhờ pha ghi bàn của Niclas Fullkrug ở cuối trận, qua đó thắp lên hi vọng đi tiếp ở World Cup 2022.

Các môn khác

Djokovic san bằng kỷ lục 6 lần vô địch ATP Finals của Federer

Djokovic san bằng kỷ lục 6 lần vô địch ATP Finals của Federer

Bóng đá quốc tế

World Cup 2022: Đức nguy cơ vẫn bị loại, Bỉ căng như dây đàn

World Cup 2022: Đức nguy cơ vẫn bị loại, Bỉ căng như dây đàn

Bóng đá Việt Nam

Xem Thái Quý tái hiện tuyệt phẩm của Beckham từ sân nhà

Xem Thái Quý tái hiện tuyệt phẩm của Beckham từ sân nhà

Hậu trường

Ronaldo mặc ồn ào MU, chơi trội với tuyển Bồ Đào Nha

Ronaldo mặc ồn ào MU, chơi trội với tuyển Bồ Đào Nha

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Thoát thua Tây Ban Nha, Đức thắp lên hi vọng đi tiếp

Thoát thua Tây Ban Nha, Đức thắp lên hi vọng đi tiếp

Tin chuyển nhượng

Ronaldo nhận đề nghị lương cực 'khủng' sau khi rời MU

Ronaldo nhận đề nghị lương cực 'khủng' sau khi rời MU