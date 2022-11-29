Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 29/11

|NGÀY
|GIỜ
|BẢNG
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|29/11
|22h00
|A
|Hà Lan vs Qatar
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|22h00
|A
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|VTV5
|30/11
|02h00
|B
|Iran vs Mỹ
|VTV2
|02h00
|B
|Xứ Wales vs Anh
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
1. Hà Lan vs Qatar
Sân: Al Bayt
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 29/11
Link xem trực tiếp: Xem trực tiếp Hà Lan vs Qatar tại đây
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video:
2. Ecuador vs Senegal
Sân: Khalifa
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 29/11
Link xem trực tiếp: Xem trực tiếp Ecuador vs Senegal tại đây
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html
Link video:
3. Xứ Wales vs Anh
Sân: Ahmed bin Ali
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 30/11
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video:
4. Iran vs Mỹ
Sân: Al Thumama
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 30/11
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video: