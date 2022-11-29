Thể thao World Cup

Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 29/11, với 4 trận đấu thuộc lượt trận cuối các bảng A và B.
NGÀY GIỜ BẢNG TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
29/11 22h00 A Hà Lan vs Qatar VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
22h00 A Ecuador vs Senegal VTV5
30/11 02h00 B Iran vs Mỹ VTV2
02h00 B Xứ Wales vs Anh VTV3, VTVCần Thơ

1. Hà Lan vs Qatar

Sân: Al Bayt 

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 29/11

Link xem trực tiếp: Xem trực tiếp Hà Lan vs Qatar tại đây

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html

Link video: 

2. Ecuador vs Senegal

Sân: Khalifa

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 29/11

Link xem trực tiếp: Xem trực tiếp Ecuador vs Senegal tại đây

Link VTV:  https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html 

Link video: 

3. Xứ Wales vs Anh

Sân: Ahmed bin Ali

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 30/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html 

Link video:  

4. Iran vs Mỹ

Sân: Al Thumama

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 30/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

