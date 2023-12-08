{"article":{"id":"2224781","title":"Maguire và HLV Ten Hag được Ngoại hạng Anh vinh danh","description":"Erik ten Hag nhận danh hiệu HLV xuất sắc nhất tháng 11 tại Ngoại hạng Anh, còn học trò Harry Maguire cũng được xướng tên là cầu thủ hay nhất tháng.","contentObject":"<p><a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-tag14758492395684540921.html\" target=\"_blank\">MU</a> của <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/ten-hag-tag5188229182727697154.html\" target=\"_blank\">Ten Hag</a> có thành tích toàn thắng ở Premier League trong tháng 11. Quỷ đỏ cũng là đội duy nhất không đánh rơi điểm nào.</p>

<p>Họ lần lượt đánh bại Fulham, Luton Town và Everton mà không để lọt lưới - thành tích tốt nhất so với các đội bóng khác tại Ngoại hạng Anh.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/ten-hag-1120.jpg?width=768&s=7IhgzZh5xl_znu-NXpbxzA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/ten-hag-1120.jpg?width=1024&s=NdIPJapcCLd1BqzBJbwaiw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/ten-hag-1120.jpg?width=0&s=bCRgtqu0MsTqD5UWy2cgTA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/ten-hag-1120.jpg?width=768&s=7IhgzZh5xl_znu-NXpbxzA\" alt=\"Ten Hag.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/ten-hag-1120.jpg?width=260&s=eZb14yXaT9DmWk91Gg_gfQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Ten Hag lần thứ 3 đoạt danh hiệu HLV xuất sắc nhất tháng ở Ngoại hạng Anh</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Thế nên, BTC Premier League quyết định trao danh hiệu HLV xuất sắc nhất tháng cho Erik ten Hag. Đây cũng là lần thứ 3 ông đoạt danh hiệu này (trước đó là tháng 9/2022 và tháng 2/2023).</p>

<p>Chỉ có nhà cầm quân huyền thoại Sir Alex Ferguson (27 lần) là có nhiều giải thưởng tháng hơn Ten Hag trên cương vị thuyền trưởng MU.</p>

<p>Trong khi đó, <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/harry-maguire-tag16474565887256778777.html\" target=\"_blank\">Harry Maguire</a> được đông đảo người hâm mộ bầu chọn là Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất tháng nhờ phong độ hồi sinh trong màu áo Quỷ đỏ.</p>

<p>Từng có thời điểm bị hắt hủi, tước băng thủ quân và suýt gia nhập West Ham, nhưng Maguire vẫn thể hiện thái độ cầu tiến, tập luyện chăm chỉ chờ cơ hội.</p>

<p>Lúc hàng thủ MU khủng hoảng vì chấn thương, Harry Maguire tái xuất mạnh mẽ, góp phần giúp MU thi đấu vững vàng, không thủng lưới lần nào trong tháng 11.</p>

<p>Màn trình diễn xuất sắc giúp Maguire có tên trong đề cử. Anh nhận được nhiều phiếu bầu hơn Jeremy Doku (Man City) và Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) để được vinh danh.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/maguire-1121.jpg?width=768&s=fgv5YpqqsytYtN8nFJRcsA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/maguire-1121.jpg?width=1024&s=op-4bn2rDJTwtm8rvm_GBA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/maguire-1121.jpg?width=0&s=AuMzpbkYUi9RrYDLoWXeKA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/maguire-1121.jpg?width=768&s=fgv5YpqqsytYtN8nFJRcsA\" alt=\"Maguire.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/maguire-1121.jpg?width=260&s=fKVMS0Gv_8Jqr51VFBDaQQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Maguire xứng đáng được vinh danh khi thi đấu ấn tượng thời gian gần đây</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Harry Maguire trở thành hậu vệ thứ 3 trong lịch sử MU đoạt danh hiệu xuất sắc nhất tháng, sau hai huyền thoại Rio Ferdinand và Nemanja Vidic.</p>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/maguire-va-hlv-ten-hag-duoc-ngoai-hang-anh-vinh-danh-2224781.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/maguire-va-hlv-ten-hag-duoc-ngoai-hang-anh-vinh-danh-1116.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/maguire-va-hlv-ten-hag-duoc-ngoai-hang-anh-vinh-danh-1117.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-08T20:33:47","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"08/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2224761","title":"150 triệu đồng tiền thưởng cho nhà vô địch SV Cup 2023","description":"Giải bóng đá sinh viên toàn quốc 2023 quy tụ 16 đội bóng so tài, diễn ra tại Nha Trang từ 16 đến 27-12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/150-trieu-dong-tien-thuong-cho-nha-vo-dich-sv-cup-2023-2224761.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/150-trieu-dong-tien-thuong-cho-nha-vo-dich-sv-cup-2023-1088.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T19:45:09","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224624","title":"Thua ngược Thể Công Viettel, HAGL chôn chân ở đáy bảng","description":"HAGL thua ngược Thể Công Viettel 1-2 ở trận đấu sớm nhất vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24, chiều 8/12. Kết quả này khiến thầy trò HLV Kiatisuk xếp cuối bảng xếp hạng.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hoang-anh-gia-lai-1-2-the-cong-vong-5-v-league-2023-24-2224624.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/thua-nguoc-the-cong-viettel-hagl-chan-chan-o-day-bang-1043.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T18:56:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224730","title":"Man City rệu rã: 3 vấn đề của Pep Guardiola","description":"Man City vừa trải qua chuỗi 4 trận liên tiếp không biết thắng ở Premier League, với 3 vấn đề đến từ sự lựa chọn của Pep Guardiola.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-city-khung-hoang-3-van-de-cua-pep-guardiola-2224730.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/man-city-reu-ra-3-van-de-cua-pep-guardiola-939.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T18:03:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222208","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 5 V-League 1 2023/24 hôm nay","description":"Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023/24 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 1 mùa giải 2023/2024 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-2222208.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lich-thi-dau-vong-5-v-league-1-202324-hom-nay-176.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T17:55:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224734","title":"Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24 vòng 5 mới nhất: Thể Công vào top 3","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League 1 2023/24 - Cập nhật vòng 5 bảng xếp hạng giải vô địch quốc gia V-League mùa giải 2023/2024, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-moi-nhat-2224734.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-v-league-202324-vong-5-moi-nhat-the-cong-vao-top-3-1047.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T17:53:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224693","title":"Arsenal tống khứ Thomas Partey, rước về Palhinha","description":"Arsenal đang xem xét khả năng bán Thomas Partey cho Juventus rồi tái đầu tư vào tiền vệ trung tâm của Fulham - Joao Palhinha.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/arsenal-tong-khu-thomas-partey-ruoc-ve-palhinha-2224693.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/arsenal-tong-khu-thomas-partey-ruoc-ve-palhinha-792.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T16:13:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224690","title":"Erik ten Hag bị bủa vây vẫn quyết không nhượng bộ dàn sao MU","description":"Erik ten Hag bất kể gặp sức ép lớn vẫn quyết không nhượng bộ dàn cầu thủ cấp cao MU yêu cầu có thêm ngày nghỉ, sau khi phàn nàn về khối lượng công việc là lịch tập của đội.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/erik-ten-hag-bi-bua-vay-van-quyet-khong-nhuong-bo-dan-sao-mu-2224690.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/erik-ten-hag-bi-bua-vay-van-quyet-khong-nhuong-bo-dan-sao-mu-786.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T16:08:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224615","title":"Santa Run 2023 - Sải bước yêu thương vì trẻ em có hoàn cảnh khó khăn","description":"Giải chạy thiện nguyện SantaRun 2023 vừa được phát động với mục tiêu toàn bộ tiền bán BIB và “virtual race” sẽ được dành tặng cho công tác thiện nguyện.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Các môn khác","detailUrl":"/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00001S","00006T","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/santarun-2023-chay-bo-gay-quy-ho-tro-tre-em-kho-khan-2224615.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/santarun-2023-chay-bo-gay-quy-ho-tro-tre-em-kho-khan-675.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T15:00:00","option":4,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224626","title":"MU chiêu mộ Pedro Neto, Chelsea quyết mua Kvaratskhelia","description":"MU muốn chiêu mộ Pedro Neto, Chelsea tăng tốc ký Kvaratskhelia, Milan liên hệ Muller là những tin chuyển nhượng chính hôm nay, 8/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Tin chuyển nhượng","detailUrl":"/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tin-chuyen-nhuong-8-12-mu-ky-pedro-neto-chelsea-mua-kvaratskhelia-2224626.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/mu-chieu-pedro-neto-malen-chelsea-quyet-mua-kvaratskhelia-696.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T14:56:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224510","title":"Bốc thăm Copa America 2024: Argentina hẹn Brazil ở chung kết","description":"Kết quả bốc thăm Copa America 2024 đưa Argentina vào bảng khá dễ, chờ tái ngộ Brazil trong trận chung kết trên đất Mỹ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/boc-tham-copa-america-2024-argentina-cho-brazil-o-chung-ket-2224510.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/boc-tham-copa-america-2024-argentina-hen-brazil-o-chung-ket-441.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T11:35:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224498","title":"Bất ngờ dự đoán Ngoại hạng Anh: MU trượt top 4, kịch tính Man City","description":"Man City sụt giảm cơ hội nhưng tạo kịch tính Ngoại hạng Anh mùa này sau 4 trận liên tiếp không biết thắng, trong khi MU có thể lỡ vé Cúp C1 mùa tới.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-ngo-du-doan-ngoai-hang-anh-mu-truot-top-4-kich-tinh-man-city-2224498.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bat-ngo-du-doan-ngoai-hang-anh-mu-truot-top-4-kich-tinh-man-city-351.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T10:46:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224477","title":"Arsenal dẫn đầu Ngoại hạng Anh: Giá trị Declan Rice","description":"Arsenal dẫn đầu bảng xếp hạng Premier League với phong độ bùng nổ thời gian gần đây, nổi bật là những đóng góp của bản hợp đồng lịch sử Declan Rice.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/arsenal-dau-bang-ngoai-hang-anh-gia-tri-declan-rice-2224477.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/arsenal-dan-dau-ngoai-hang-anh-gia-tri-declan-rice-305.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T10:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/bar-chart.svg","avatarIconPosition":4,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000E"},{"id":"2224451","title":"Tottenham lập kỷ lục tồi tệ Ngoại hạng Anh, Son Heung Min cạn lời","description":"Tottenham lập kỷ lục tồi tệ chưa từng có ở Ngoại hạng Anh sau khi để thua ngược West Ham 1-2 ngay trên sân nhà.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tottenham-lap-ky-luc-toi-te-ngoai-hang-anh-son-heung-min-can-loi-2224451.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/tottenham-lap-ky-luc-toi-te-ngoai-hang-anh-son-heung-min-can-loi-230.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T09:33:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224415","title":"Jon Rahm tạo địa chấn gia nhập LIV Golf, nhận 500 triệu euro","description":"Cơn động đất vừa diễn ra, khi Jon Rahm gia nhập LIV Golf của Saudi Arabia với hợp đồng kỷ lục có thể lên tới 500 triệu euro.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jon-rahm-tao-dia-chan-gia-nhap-liv-golf-nhan-500-trieu-euro-2224415.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/jon-rahm-tao-dia-chan-gia-nhap-liv-golf-nhan-500-trieu-euro-143.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T07:43:38","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224129","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-8-12-2023-2224129.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-8122023-677.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224410","title":"Cầu thủ Newcastle giận dữ đòi 'xử' Jordan Pickford","description":"Bức xúc vì màn ăn mừng khiêu khích của Jordan Pickford, nhiều cầu thủ Newcastle muốn \"dạy cho thủ thành Everton một bài học\" khi kết thúc trận cầu trên sân Goodison Park.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cau-thu-newcastle-gian-du-doi-xu-jordan-pickford-2224410.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/cau-thu-newcastle-gian-du-doi-xu-jordan-pickford-103.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T07:01:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224408","title":"MU thanh trừng mạnh tay, 3 ngôi sao bị rao bán","description":"Man United đang lên kế hoạch thanh lý Casemiro, Jadon Sancho và Raphael Varane.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-united-thanh-trung-manh-tay-3-ngoi-sao-bi-rao-ban-2224408.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/man-united-thanh-trung-manh-tay-3-ngoi-sao-bi-rao-ban-97.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T06:34:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224296","title":"HAGL: Phía trước là cầu vồng hay miệng vực?","description":"HAGL tiếp tục khởi đầu bết bát tại V-League, nếu không cải thiện tình hình, đội bóng phố Núi có thể sẽ chứng kiến một cuộc đại phẫu lớn nhất trong vài năm trở lại đây.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hagl-phia-truoc-la-cau-vong-hay-mieng-vuc-2224296.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/hagl-phia-truoc-la-cau-vong-hay-mieng-vuc-1351.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T06:03:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224290","title":"Nhận định HAGL vs Thể Công - Viettel: Quân bầu Đức khát thắng","description":"Tiếp Thể Công-Viettel trên sân nhà Pleiku lúc 17h ngày 8/12, HAGL rất quyết tâm có chiến thắng đầu tiên ở V-League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-hagl-vs-the-cong-viettel-17h-ngay-8-12-2224290.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/nhan-dinh-hagl-dau-the-cong-viettel-quan-bau-duc-khat-thang-1347.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T06:03:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224406","title":"West Ham lội ngược dòng đánh bại Tottenham","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Bùng nổ ở hiệp hai với các bàn thắng của Bowen và Ward-Prowse, West Ham xuất sắc hạ chủ nhà Tottenham với tỷ số 2-1.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tottenham-1-2-west-ham-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2224406.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/west-ham-loi-nguoc-dong-danh-bai-tottenham-63.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T05:39:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224144","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023: HAGL thua đau Thể Công Viettel","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-8-12-2023-2224144.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-8122023-hagl-thua-dau-the-cong-viettel-1045.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T05:02:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224405","title":"Newcastle bất ngờ thua thảm trước Everton","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Những sai lầm liên tiếp của đội trưởng Trippier khiến Newcastle nhận thất bại nặng nề 0-3 trên sân của Everton.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-everton-3-0-newcastle-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2224405.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/newcastle-bat-ngo-thua-tham-truoc-everton-33.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T04:59:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224299","title":"Nam Định giành hat-trick giải thưởng tháng 10","description":"Với màn trình diễn ấn tượng tại V-League 2023/24, CLB Nam Định nhận 3 giải thưởng trong tháng 10.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nam-dinh-gianh-hat-trick-giai-thuong-thang-10-2224299.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/nam-dinh-gianh-hat-trick-giai-thuong-thang-10-1270.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T19:49:01","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224276","title":"MU được đề nghị đổi Jadon Sancho lấy ngôi sao 60 triệu bảng","description":"MU có thể chấm dứt ồn ào Erik ten Hag và Jadon Sancho khi Dortmund được cho sẵn sàng đổi chân sút Donyell Malen để đưa cầu thủ người Anh trở lại Bundesliga.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-duoc-de-nghi-doi-jadon-sancho-lay-ngoi-sao-60-trieu-bang-2224276.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/mu-duoc-de-nghi-doi-jadon-sancho-lay-ngoi-sao-60-trieu-bang-1159.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T18:15:35","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224268","title":"Varane bị loại khỏi đội hình MU, Evra thắc mắc lý do","description":"Cựu hậu vệ Patrice Evra khẳng định, có điều gì đó không ổn liên quan đến Raphael Varane, khiến HLV Ten Hag liên tiếp loại anh khỏi đội hình xuất phát MU.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-patrice-evra-thac-mac-ly-do-varane-bi-loai-khoi-doi-hinh-2224268.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/patrice-evra-thac-mac-ly-do-varane-bi-loai-khoi-doi-hinh-mu-1077.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T17:45:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa