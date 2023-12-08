MU của Ten Hag có thành tích toàn thắng ở Premier League trong tháng 11. Quỷ đỏ cũng là đội duy nhất không đánh rơi điểm nào.

Họ lần lượt đánh bại Fulham, Luton Town và Everton mà không để lọt lưới - thành tích tốt nhất so với các đội bóng khác tại Ngoại hạng Anh.

Ten Hag.jpg
Ten Hag lần thứ 3 đoạt danh hiệu HLV xuất sắc nhất tháng ở Ngoại hạng Anh

Thế nên, BTC Premier League quyết định trao danh hiệu HLV xuất sắc nhất tháng cho Erik ten Hag. Đây cũng là lần thứ 3 ông đoạt danh hiệu này (trước đó là tháng 9/2022 và tháng 2/2023).

Chỉ có nhà cầm quân huyền thoại Sir Alex Ferguson (27 lần) là có nhiều giải thưởng tháng hơn Ten Hag trên cương vị thuyền trưởng MU.

Trong khi đó, Harry Maguire được đông đảo người hâm mộ bầu chọn là Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất tháng nhờ phong độ hồi sinh trong màu áo Quỷ đỏ.

Từng có thời điểm bị hắt hủi, tước băng thủ quân và suýt gia nhập West Ham, nhưng Maguire vẫn thể hiện thái độ cầu tiến, tập luyện chăm chỉ chờ cơ hội.

Lúc hàng thủ MU khủng hoảng vì chấn thương, Harry Maguire tái xuất mạnh mẽ, góp phần giúp MU thi đấu vững vàng, không thủng lưới lần nào trong tháng 11.

Màn trình diễn xuất sắc giúp Maguire có tên trong đề cử. Anh nhận được nhiều phiếu bầu hơn Jeremy Doku (Man City) và Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) để được vinh danh.

Maguire.jpg
Maguire xứng đáng được vinh danh khi thi đấu ấn tượng thời gian gần đây

Harry Maguire trở thành hậu vệ thứ 3 trong lịch sử MU đoạt danh hiệu xuất sắc nhất tháng, sau hai huyền thoại Rio Ferdinand và Nemanja Vidic.