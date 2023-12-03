Trong cuộc trò chuyện với ESPN mới đây, Messi thừa nhận có sự tức tối với Robert Lewandowski, người tố anh nói một đằng làm một nẻo.

messi lewandowski.jpg
Messi cố ý làm lơ Lewandowski hòng để anh... bẽ mặt

Xuất phát là từ bầu chọn ở 2 giải thưởng cá nhân lớn nhất năm (2021), trong đó Messi chiến thắng Quả bóng vàng lần thứ 7, danh hiệu mà nhiều người cho rằng Lewandowski xứng đáng hơn.

Phát biểu khi nhận giải, Messi nhắn gửi BTC, cho rằng chân sút Ba Lan lẽ ra phải có Quả bóng vàng của riêng mình, sau khi cuộc bầu chọn bị hủy vào 2020 do dịch Covid-19, năm mà Lewandowski không có đối thủ.

Không đánh bại Messi ở Quả bóng vàng, nhưng Lewandowski được vinh danh là Cầu thủ hay nhất năm 2021 của FIFA (The Best).

Ở The Best, với tư cách đội trưởng tuyển Ba Lan, Lewandowski không ngần ngại bầu chọn cho Messi nhưng ở chiều ngược lại, đội trưởng tuyển Argentina không làm vậy, thay vào đó chọn 2 đồng đội PSG khi ấy là Neymar, Mbappe và Benzema (Real Madrid).

messi lewandowski 2.jpg
Messi cùng vợ nói chuyện với Lewandowski trong một sự kiện 2023

Lewandowski sau đó huỵch toẹt ra luôn Messi nói một đằng nhưng làm một nẻo: “Anh ấy đã yêu cầu dành Quả bóng vàng cho tôi, nhưng đã không bỏ phiếu cho tôi…”.

Có lẽ vì điều này mà Messi ‘ghim’ Lewandowski, có sự hằn học anh khi Ba Lan đụng độ nhau tại World Cup 2022. Thậm chí trong một tình huống sau va chạm, Lewandowski chủ động làm hòa nhưng Messi đã phớt lờ.

Giờ đây Messi thừa nhận, anh đã cố ý làm thế vì muốn Lewandowski bị bẽ mặt: “Tôi khó chịu với những phát biểu của Robert Lewandowski.

Khi giành Quả bóng vàng, tôi đã nói những gì mình thực sự cảm thấy. Tôi tức giận và nghĩ anh ấy không nên nói như vậy. Vì thế mà tôi ‘phớt lờ’ Lewandowski trong suốt trận. Đúng là tôi đã cố ý làm cho anh ta quê độ đấy”.

Tuy nhiên, tất cả đã là quá khứ vì sau đó Messi và Lewandowski đã ‘làm hòa’, thống nhất mọi chuyện chỉ là… hiểu lầm!