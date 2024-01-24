Trailer phim 'Poor Things'

Đường đua Oscar 2024 chính thức khởi động với danh sách đề cử vừa được công bố. Theo đó, Oppenheimer - bộ phim gây chấn động phòng vé năm qua về cha đẻ bom nguyên tử dẫn đầu cuộc đua giành tượng vàng khi có tên ở 13 hạng mục. 

Emma Stone trong 'Poor Things'. 

Poor Things - tác phẩm mới của đạo diễn Yorgos Lanthimos gây sốc với cảnh nóng táo bạo của Emma Stone từng nhận tràng pháo tay dài 8 phút ở LHP Venice 2023 và sau đó ẵm luôn giải Sư tử vàng gây bất ngờ khi về thứ 2 với 11 đề cử, trong đó hầu hết là những hạng mục quan trọng. 

Killers of the Flower Moon (Vầng trăng máu) - siêu phẩm trị giá 200 triệu USD của bộ ba Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro và Leonardo DiCaprio về thứ 3 với 10 đề cử. 

Trong khi đó, bộ phim doanh thu hơn 1,4 tỷ USD Barbie chỉ nhận 8 đề cử. American Fiction giành 5 đề cử. 

Cillian Murphy trong 'Oppenheimer'. 

Cillian Murphy và Emma Stone hẳn nhiên có tên ở đề cử Nam và Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất nhờ vai diễn ấn tượng của họ trong Oppenheimer Poor Things. 

Tất cả những tác phẩm này đều có tên ở đề cử hạng mục Phim hay nhất. Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất sẽ là cuộc đua của Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest). Christopher Nolan liệu có vượt qua được đạo diễn gạo cội Martin Scorsese để lặp lại thành tích ở Quả cầu vàng mới đây? 

Kết quả sẽ được công bố trong Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 86 diễn ra tại Nhà hát Dolby ở Hollywood ngày 10/3 tới với sự dẫn dắt của MC Jimmy Kimmel.

DANH SÁCH ĐỀ CỬ 2024

Phim hay nhất 

Cảnh trong phim 'Barbie'. 

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Nam diễn viên xuất sắc nhất

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Leonardo DiCaprio và Lily Gladstone trong ' Killers of the Flower Moon'. 

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Kịch bản gốc hay nhất

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Quay phim xuất sắc nhất

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Nhạc phim hay nhất 

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Ca khúc gốc hay nhất

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie

Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Phim 'Poor Things'. 

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất 

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Bradley Cooper trong 'Maestro'. 

Trang điểm & làm tóc tốt nhất 

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Âm thanh tốt nhất  

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Kỹ xảo tốt nhất  

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Phim quốc tế hay nhất

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Phim tài liệu hay nhất

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol