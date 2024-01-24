Trailer phim 'Poor Things'
Đường đua Oscar 2024 chính thức khởi động với danh sách đề cử vừa được công bố. Theo đó, Oppenheimer - bộ phim gây chấn động phòng vé năm qua về cha đẻ bom nguyên tử dẫn đầu cuộc đua giành tượng vàng khi có tên ở 13 hạng mục.
Poor Things - tác phẩm mới của đạo diễn Yorgos Lanthimos gây sốc với cảnh nóng táo bạo của Emma Stone từng nhận tràng pháo tay dài 8 phút ở LHP Venice 2023 và sau đó ẵm luôn giải Sư tử vàng gây bất ngờ khi về thứ 2 với 11 đề cử, trong đó hầu hết là những hạng mục quan trọng.
Killers of the Flower Moon (Vầng trăng máu) - siêu phẩm trị giá 200 triệu USD của bộ ba Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro và Leonardo DiCaprio về thứ 3 với 10 đề cử.
Trong khi đó, bộ phim doanh thu hơn 1,4 tỷ USD Barbie chỉ nhận 8 đề cử. American Fiction giành 5 đề cử.
Cillian Murphy và Emma Stone hẳn nhiên có tên ở đề cử Nam và Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất nhờ vai diễn ấn tượng của họ trong Oppenheimer và Poor Things.
Tất cả những tác phẩm này đều có tên ở đề cử hạng mục Phim hay nhất. Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất sẽ là cuộc đua của Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest). Christopher Nolan liệu có vượt qua được đạo diễn gạo cội Martin Scorsese để lặp lại thành tích ở Quả cầu vàng mới đây?
Kết quả sẽ được công bố trong Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 86 diễn ra tại Nhà hát Dolby ở Hollywood ngày 10/3 tới với sự dẫn dắt của MC Jimmy Kimmel.
DANH SÁCH ĐỀ CỬ 2024
Phim hay nhất
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Nam diễn viên xuất sắc nhất
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Kịch bản gốc hay nhất
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Quay phim xuất sắc nhất
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Nhạc phim hay nhất
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Ca khúc gốc hay nhất
"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie
Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Trang điểm & làm tóc tốt nhất
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Âm thanh tốt nhất
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Kỹ xảo tốt nhất
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Phim quốc tế hay nhất
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Phim hoạt hình hay nhất
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Phim tài liệu hay nhất
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol