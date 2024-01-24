Trailer phim 'Poor Things'

Đường đua Oscar 2024 chính thức khởi động với danh sách đề cử vừa được công bố. Theo đó, Oppenheimer - bộ phim gây chấn động phòng vé năm qua về cha đẻ bom nguyên tử dẫn đầu cuộc đua giành tượng vàng khi có tên ở 13 hạng mục.

Poor Things - tác phẩm mới của đạo diễn Yorgos Lanthimos gây sốc với cảnh nóng táo bạo của Emma Stone từng nhận tràng pháo tay dài 8 phút ở LHP Venice 2023 và sau đó ẵm luôn giải Sư tử vàng gây bất ngờ khi về thứ 2 với 11 đề cử, trong đó hầu hết là những hạng mục quan trọng.

Killers of the Flower Moon (Vầng trăng máu) - siêu phẩm trị giá 200 triệu USD của bộ ba Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro và Leonardo DiCaprio về thứ 3 với 10 đề cử.

Trong khi đó, bộ phim doanh thu hơn 1,4 tỷ USD Barbie chỉ nhận 8 đề cử. American Fiction giành 5 đề cử.

Cillian Murphy trong 'Oppenheimer'.

Cillian Murphy và Emma Stone hẳn nhiên có tên ở đề cử Nam và Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất nhờ vai diễn ấn tượng của họ trong Oppenheimer và Poor Things.

Tất cả những tác phẩm này đều có tên ở đề cử hạng mục Phim hay nhất. Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất sẽ là cuộc đua của Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest). Christopher Nolan liệu có vượt qua được đạo diễn gạo cội Martin Scorsese để lặp lại thành tích ở Quả cầu vàng mới đây?

Kết quả sẽ được công bố trong Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 86 diễn ra tại Nhà hát Dolby ở Hollywood ngày 10/3 tới với sự dẫn dắt của MC Jimmy Kimmel.

DANH SÁCH ĐỀ CỬ 2024

Phim hay nhất

Cảnh trong phim 'Barbie'.

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Nam diễn viên xuất sắc nhất

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Leonardo DiCaprio và Lily Gladstone trong ' Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Kịch bản gốc hay nhất

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Quay phim xuất sắc nhất

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Nhạc phim hay nhất

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Ca khúc gốc hay nhất

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot

"I'm Just Ken," Barbie

"It Never Went Away," American Symphony

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon

"What Was I Made For?" Barbie

Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Phim 'Poor Things'.

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Bradley Cooper trong 'Maestro'.

Trang điểm & làm tóc tốt nhất

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Âm thanh tốt nhất

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Kỹ xảo tốt nhất

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Phim quốc tế hay nhất

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Phim tài liệu hay nhất

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol