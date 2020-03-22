Samsung
tin tức về Samsung mới nhất
Samsung has been hit hard by Vietnam's restrictions on travel from South Korea, setting the production of the latest Galaxy Note smartphones behind schedule.
18/03/2020
Samsung Electronics has announced the temporary shutdown of its factory in Gumi, South Korea and has relocated the production line of some high-end smartphone models to Vietnam.
17/03/2020
Tính năng Đèn pin (Flashlight) của hệ điều hành Android 10 thật tiện dụng, nhưng nếu bạn mất hơn một giây để bật nó, nó không còn tiện dụng như nó vốn dĩ.
16/03/2020
Bài viết sẽ hướng dẫn bạn cách vô hiệu hóa hoàn toàn trợ lý ảo Bixby trên Galaxy S20.
16/03/2020
A plan to closely supervise 700 South Korean engineers sent to work at Samsung Display's factory in Bac Ninh had been set up, according to the director of the provincial health department To Thi Mai Hoa on Sunday.
14/03/2020
Khác với các dòng smartphone Android khác, thao tác nhấn và giữ nút Side (Nguồn) trên Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, và S20 Ultra sẽ khởi chạy trợ lý ảo Bixby, chứ không phải trình đơn Power Off (Tắt nguồn).
13/03/2020
Khi bạn vuốt lên trên hoặc xuống dưới từ vị trí ở giữa màn hình của Galaxy S20, S20 Plus hoặc S20 Ultra, nó sẽ mở danh sách tất cả ứng dụng (app drawer).
12/03/2020
Viện Công nghệ Tiên tiến Samsung vừa tiết lộ nghiên cứu của họ về công nghệ pin thể rắn toàn bộ mới với thời lượng sử dụng dài lần đầu tiên trên tạp chí Nature Energy, một trong những tạp chí khoa học hàng đầu thế giới.
11/03/2020
Samsung's plea to exempt 700 South Korean engineers from the mandatory quarantine would cause numerous hiccups in the containment of the epidemic.
10/03/2020
The spreading of Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam’s major trade partners including Japan and South Korea are causing problem for export-import activities.
09/03/2020
Samsung mới vừa ra mắt chiếc smartphone có cấu hình "quái vật" của dòng Galaxy. Chiếc Galaxy S20 Ultra là chiếc smartphone đắt nhất trong lịch sử của dòng S. Nhưng mức chi phí linh kiện cho chiếc smartphone này là bao nhiêu?
08/03/2020
Vietnamese mobile phone manufacturers face severe competition, and struggling to retain market share, from foreign players across segments, experts warn.
08/03/2020
Trên Android 10, Google đã giới thiệu hệ thống điều hướng bằng cử chỉ thay thế hệ thống ba nút bấm ảo trên màn hình.
08/03/2020
Mặc định, mỗi khi bạn nhấn và giữ nút Side (Nguồn), Galaxy S20, S20+ và S20 Ultra sẽ kích hoạt trợ lý ảo Bixby của Samsung.
06/03/2020
Galaxy S20 có giá bán tại Việt Nam là 21,49 triệu đồng với phiên bản cấu hình cơ bản. Với Galaxy S20+ và Galaxy S20 Ultra, giá bán của máy tại Việt Nam lần lượt là 23,99 triệu và 29,99 triệu đồng.
04/03/2020
Next week, the United States-based technology giant Qualcomm, the largest global supplier of smartphone chips, will launch its Hanoi office after over five years of presence in the country, showing its ambition to boost its footprint.
03/03/2020
Despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam’s foreign trade in the first two months of the year picked up by 2.4% year-on-year to reach US$74 billion as Samsung boosted the exports of its new products.
03/03/2020
Samsung is believed to have great advantages over its rivals as its production base is in Vietnam, not in China, where the Covid-2019 has forced a series of factories to close down.