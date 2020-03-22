Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Samsung Galaxy could be delayed by quarantine regulations of Vietnamicon
BUSINESS8 giờ trước0

Samsung Galaxy could be delayed by quarantine regulations of Vietnam

Samsung has been hit hard by Vietnam's restrictions on travel from South Korea, setting the production of the latest Galaxy Note smartphones behind schedule.

 
Người dùng Samsung Galaxy “biểu tình” vì smartphone chạy chậm

icon9 giờ trước0
Cách sử dụng tính năng chia đôi màn hình trên Galaxy S20

icon22/03/20200
What if Samsung relocates high-end production line to Vietnam?icon

What if Samsung relocates high-end production line to Vietnam?

BUSINESS
18/03/2020

Samsung Electronics has announced the temporary shutdown of its factory in Gumi, South Korea and has relocated the production line of some high-end smartphone models to Vietnam.

Cách bật nhanh đèn pin trên hệ điều hành Android 10icon

Ứng dụng
17/03/2020

Tính năng Đèn pin (Flashlight) của hệ điều hành Android 10 thật tiện dụng, nhưng nếu bạn mất hơn một giây để bật nó, nó không còn tiện dụng như nó vốn dĩ.

Cách vô hiệu hóa hoàn toàn trợ lý ảo Bixby trên smartphone Galaxyicon

Ứng dụng
16/03/2020

Bài viết sẽ hướng dẫn bạn cách vô hiệu hóa hoàn toàn trợ lý ảo Bixby trên Galaxy S20.

Samsung engineers to be put under close medical supervisionicon

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

A plan to closely supervise 700 South Korean engineers sent to work at Samsung Display's factory in Bac Ninh had been set up, according to the director of the provincial health department To Thi Mai Hoa on Sunday.

4 cách tắt máy hoặc khởi động lại Galaxy S20icon

Ứng dụng
14/03/2020

Khác với các dòng smartphone Android khác, thao tác nhấn và giữ nút Side (Nguồn) trên Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, và S20 Ultra sẽ khởi chạy trợ lý ảo Bixby, chứ không phải trình đơn Power Off (Tắt nguồn).

Cách mở nhanh trung tâm thông báo trên Galaxy S20icon

Ứng dụng
13/03/2020

Khi bạn vuốt lên trên hoặc xuống dưới từ vị trí ở giữa màn hình của Galaxy S20, S20 Plus hoặc S20 Ultra, nó sẽ mở danh sách tất cả ứng dụng (app drawer).

Samsung công bố sáng chế pin thể rắn mớiicon

Sản phẩm
12/03/2020

Viện Công nghệ Tiên tiến Samsung vừa tiết lộ nghiên cứu của họ về công nghệ pin thể rắn toàn bộ mới với thời lượng sử dụng dài lần đầu tiên trên tạp chí Nature Energy, một trong những tạp chí khoa học hàng đầu thế giới.

Samsung Display asks to not isolate 700 engineers from South Koreaicon

BUSINESS
11/03/2020

Samsung's plea to exempt 700 South Korean engineers from the mandatory quarantine would cause numerous hiccups in the containment of the epidemic.

Prolonged Covid-19 epidemic to take toll on Vietnam export growth target in 2020icon

BUSINESS
10/03/2020

The spreading of Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam’s major trade partners including Japan and South Korea are causing problem for export-import activities.

Galaxy S20 Ultra có chi phí linh kiện gây bất ngờ so với giá bánicon

Sản phẩm
09/03/2020

Samsung mới vừa ra mắt chiếc smartphone có cấu hình "quái vật" của dòng Galaxy. Chiếc Galaxy S20 Ultra là chiếc smartphone đắt nhất trong lịch sử của dòng S. Nhưng mức chi phí linh kiện cho chiếc smartphone này là bao nhiêu?

Vietnamese mobile phone companies unable to compete with foreign giantsicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/03/2020

Vietnamese mobile phone manufacturers face severe competition, and struggling to retain market share, from foreign players across segments, experts warn.

Cách kích hoạt hệ thống điều hướng bằng cử chỉ trên Galaxy S20icon

Ứng dụng
08/03/2020

Trên Android 10, Google đã giới thiệu hệ thống điều hướng bằng cử chỉ thay thế hệ thống ba nút bấm ảo trên màn hình.

Cách mở nhanh trình đơn tắt nguồn trên Galaxy S20icon

Ứng dụng
08/03/2020

Mặc định, mỗi khi bạn nhấn và giữ nút Side (Nguồn), Galaxy S20, S20+ và S20 Ultra sẽ kích hoạt trợ lý ảo Bixby của Samsung.

Xếp hàng nửa đêm chờ Galaxy S20 mở bán tại Việt Namicon

Sản phẩm
06/03/2020

 Galaxy S20 có giá bán tại Việt Nam là 21,49 triệu đồng với phiên bản cấu hình cơ bản. Với Galaxy S20+ và Galaxy S20 Ultra, giá bán của máy tại Việt Nam lần lượt là 23,99 triệu và 29,99 triệu đồng. 

Tech titans line up to seize 5G advantagesicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020

Next week, the United States-based technology giant Qualcomm, the largest global supplier of smartphone chips, will launch its Hanoi office after over five years of presence in the country, showing its ambition to boost its footprint.

Samsung exports spur Vietnam’s foreign tradeicon

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam’s foreign trade in the first two months of the year picked up by 2.4% year-on-year to reach US$74 billion as Samsung boosted the exports of its new products.

Will phone exports bounce back as Samsung’s production in China slows?icon

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Samsung is believed to have great advantages over its rivals as its production base is in Vietnam, not in China, where the Covid-2019 has forced a series of factories to close down.

 
 
