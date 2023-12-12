{"article":{"id":"2226180","title":"Sập mái nhà đang thi công ở Thái Bình khiến 8 người thương vong","description":"Khi đang thi công xây dựng công trình nhà ở của một hộ dân ở Thái Bình, phần mái nhà bất ngờ đổ sập xuống khiến 8 người thương vong.","contentObject":"<p>Chiều ngày 12/12, ông Lê Xuân Quy, Chủ tịch UBND thị trấn Diêm Điền (huyện Thái Thuỵ, tỉnh Thái Bình) cho biết, cơ quan chức năng đang tích cực cứu nạn, cứu hộ trong vụ sập mái nhà dân đang thi công khiến nhiều người gặp nạn.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/400821614-339299118733677-9120572553822193837-n-1229.jpeg?width=768&s=sjl5FrKJtTJoMUoaAjJeZQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/400821614-339299118733677-9120572553822193837-n-1229.jpeg?width=1024&s=B50xRiDVJmZ1jdkYlScmYg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/400821614-339299118733677-9120572553822193837-n-1229.jpeg?width=0&s=e4KX5MhW9Wli8Pl_fLZlKA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/400821614-339299118733677-9120572553822193837-n-1229.jpeg?width=768&s=sjl5FrKJtTJoMUoaAjJeZQ\" alt=\"400821614 339299118733677 9120572553822193837 n.jpeg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/400821614-339299118733677-9120572553822193837-n-1229.jpeg?width=260&s=-Q9GM4EeDfg_IzVrKIbULQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Hiện trường vụ sập mái nhà (Ảnh: Đ.X)</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Vào khoảng 14h cùng ngày, trong lúc đang thi công xây dựng công trình nhà ở của gia đình ông N.V.Đ. (trú tại tổ dân phố Bao Trình, thị trấn Diêm Điền, huyện Thái Thuỵ), phần mái nhà bất ngờ đổ sập khiến nhiều thợ xây gặp nạn. Thời điểm này đang có 13 công nhân đang làm việc.</p>

<p>Ngay khi sự việc xảy ra, lực lượng chức năng cùng người dân đã tiến hành tìm kiếm, cấp cứu những người gặp nạn.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406462965-340829508687882-7995542543800503927-n-1230.jpeg?width=768&s=ciqm3l7OTZSIKbZYnLfs1Q\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406462965-340829508687882-7995542543800503927-n-1230.jpeg?width=1024&s=eq7QptNJfKzyO_Iflo64HA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406462965-340829508687882-7995542543800503927-n-1230.jpeg?width=0&s=vmqVx9OwnhMd_n0uysnPMg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406462965-340829508687882-7995542543800503927-n-1230.jpeg?width=768&s=ciqm3l7OTZSIKbZYnLfs1Q\" alt=\"406462965 340829508687882 7995542543800503927 n.jpeg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406462965-340829508687882-7995542543800503927-n-1230.jpeg?width=260&s=mBUN0qpIhEb20YO72SRloQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Nhiều người dân theo dõi tại hiện trường vụ việc. (Ảnh: Đ.X)</figcaption>

</figure>

