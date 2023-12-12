Chiều ngày 12/12, ông Lê Xuân Quy, Chủ tịch UBND thị trấn Diêm Điền (huyện Thái Thuỵ, tỉnh Thái Bình) cho biết, cơ quan chức năng đang tích cực cứu nạn, cứu hộ trong vụ sập mái nhà dân đang thi công khiến nhiều người gặp nạn.

Hiện trường vụ sập mái nhà (Ảnh: Đ.X)

Vào khoảng 14h cùng ngày, trong lúc đang thi công xây dựng công trình nhà ở của gia đình ông N.V.Đ. (trú tại tổ dân phố Bao Trình, thị trấn Diêm Điền, huyện Thái Thuỵ), phần mái nhà bất ngờ đổ sập khiến nhiều thợ xây gặp nạn. Thời điểm này đang có 13 công nhân đang làm việc.

Ngay khi sự việc xảy ra, lực lượng chức năng cùng người dân đã tiến hành tìm kiếm, cấp cứu những người gặp nạn.

Nhiều người dân theo dõi tại hiện trường vụ việc. (Ảnh: Đ.X)

Đến 17h30, cơ quan chức năng ban đầu xác định, vụ việc khiến 8 người thương vong, trong đó có 1 người tử vong, 1 người bị vùi lấp và 6 người được đưa đi cấp cứu tại bệnh viện. 