Đội hình dự kiến
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.
Leeds (3-4-2-1): Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin.
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 6
|10/10/2026 18:30:00
|Arsenal - Leeds
|10/10/2026 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Brentford
|10/10/2026 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Bournemouth
|10/10/2026 21:00:00
|Ipswich - Fulham
|10/10/2026 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Brighton
|10/10/2026 23:30:00
|Manchester United - Tottenham
|11/10/2026 20:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
|11/10/2026 20:00:00
|Hull City - Everton
|11/10/2026 22:30:00
|Liverpool - Manchester City
|13/10/2026 02:00:00
|Coventry - Newcastle
16h30
Thông tin lực lượng
Arsenal: William Saliba vắng mặt vì chấn thương. Kai Havertz và Tzolis cũng khó có thể thi đấu. Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Ben White và Cristhian Mosquera cần được đánh giá thêm về thể trạng.
Leeds: Joe Rodon và Mateo Joseph chấn thương.