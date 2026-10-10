Đội hình dự kiến

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

Leeds (3-4-2-1): Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 6
10/10/2026 18:30:00 Arsenal - Leeds
10/10/2026 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Brentford
10/10/2026 21:00:00 Chelsea - Bournemouth
10/10/2026 21:00:00 Ipswich - Fulham
10/10/2026 21:00:00 Sunderland - Brighton
10/10/2026 23:30:00 Manchester United - Tottenham
11/10/2026 20:00:00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
11/10/2026 20:00:00 Hull City - Everton
11/10/2026 22:30:00 Liverpool - Manchester City
13/10/2026 02:00:00 Coventry - Newcastle
10/10/2026 | 02:24

16h30

Thông tin lực lượng

Arsenal: William Saliba vắng mặt vì chấn thương. Kai Havertz và Tzolis cũng khó có thể thi đấu. Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Ben White và Cristhian Mosquera cần được đánh giá thêm về thể trạng. 

Leeds: Joe Rodon và Mateo Joseph chấn thương. 

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Arsenal được đánh giá cao hơn hẳn - Ảnh: Tod
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