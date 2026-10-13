Đội hình dự kiến
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Pubill, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Baena; Lee, Alvarez.
MU: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Yoro; Tielemans, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|League Stage - 2
|13/10/2026 23:45:00
|Lens - Sporting CP
|13/10/2026 23:45:00
|Sabah FA - Slavia Praha
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|RB Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Viking - Bayern Munich
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Villarreal - Napoli
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Inter - Club Brugge KV
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Galatasaray - Barcelona
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Arsenal - Lille
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Manchester United
|14/10/2026 23:45:00
|Feyenoord - como
|14/10/2026 23:45:00
|Lask Linz - Liverpool
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Aston Villa - Fenerbahce
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|AS Roma - Real Madrid
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Real Betis - FC Porto
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Bodo/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Slovan Bratislava - VfB Stuttgart
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens FC
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Manchester City - Paris Saint Germain
13/10/2026 | 15:51
22h
Thông tin lực lượng
Atletico Madrid: Đầy đủ cầu thủ tốt nhất.
MU: Ugarte, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Dorgu và Sesko vắng mặt vì chấn thương.
Thu gọn