Đội hình dự kiến

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Pubill, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Baena; Lee, Alvarez.

MU: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Yoro; Tielemans, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
League Stage - 2
13/10/2026 23:45:00 Lens - Sporting CP
13/10/2026 23:45:00 Sabah FA - Slavia Praha
14/10/2026 02:00:00 RB Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Viking - Bayern Munich
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Villarreal - Napoli
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Inter - Club Brugge KV
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Galatasaray - Barcelona
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Arsenal - Lille
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Manchester United
14/10/2026 23:45:00 Feyenoord - como
14/10/2026 23:45:00 Lask Linz - Liverpool
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Aston Villa - Fenerbahce
15/10/2026 02:00:00 AS Roma - Real Madrid
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Real Betis - FC Porto
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Bodo/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Slovan Bratislava - VfB Stuttgart
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens FC
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Manchester City - Paris Saint Germain
13/10/2026 | 15:51

22h

Thông tin lực lượng

Atletico Madrid: Đầy đủ cầu thủ tốt nhất.

MU: Ugarte, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Dorgu và Sesko vắng mặt vì chấn thương.

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MU sẽ có chuyến làm khách khó khăn - Ảnh: Indpendent
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