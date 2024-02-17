Đội hình dự kiến

Burnley: Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix; Odobert, Berge, Brownhill, Bruun Larsen; Amdouni, Datro Fofana.

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 25
17/02/2024 19:30:00 Brentford - Liverpool
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Arsenal
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Fulham - Aston Villa
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle - Bournemouth
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - West Ham
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Tottenham - Wolves
18/02/2024 00:30:00 Manchester City - Chelsea
18/02/2024 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Brighton
18/02/2024 23:30:00 Luton - Manchester United
20/02/2024 03:00:00 Everton - Crystal Palace
Thông tin lực lượng

Burnley: Koleosho, Redmond chấn thương.

Arsenal: Thomas Partey, Smith Rowe, Timber, Fabio Vieira chấn thương.

