Đội hình dự kiến
Burnley: Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix; Odobert, Berge, Brownhill, Bruun Larsen; Amdouni, Datro Fofana.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Trực tiếp bóng đá
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 25
|17/02/2024 19:30:00
|Brentford - Liverpool
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Arsenal
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham - Aston Villa
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Bournemouth
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - West Ham
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Wolves
|18/02/2024 00:30:00
|Manchester City - Chelsea
|18/02/2024 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Brighton
|18/02/2024 23:30:00
|Luton - Manchester United
|20/02/2024 03:00:00
|Everton - Crystal Palace
17/02/2024
20h
17/02/2024
19h
Thông tin lực lượng
Burnley: Koleosho, Redmond chấn thương.
Arsenal: Thomas Partey, Smith Rowe, Timber, Fabio Vieira chấn thương.
