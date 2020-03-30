Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
31/03/2020 16:24:32 (GMT +7)

UNESCO

PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the submission of a dossier on Dong Ho folk paintings to UNESCO to include the art in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

 
Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft

Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft

30/03/2020
UNESCO: Gần 400 triệu trẻ ở 49 quốc gia gián đoạn việc học vì Covid-19

UNESCO: Gần 400 triệu trẻ ở 49 quốc gia gián đoạn việc học vì Covid-19

13/03/2020
Nearly $11 million for Hoi An conservation

Nearly $11 million for Hoi An conservation

VIDEO
03/03/2020

Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam recently approved to earmark VND253 billion ($10.91 million) for a Hoi An ancient town conservation project in the 2020-2025, with orientation to 2030.

Google Doodles honours Vietnam's ca tru art

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s ca tru art

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/02/2020

An image of artists performing ca tru (ceremonial singing) was featured on Google’s homepage on February 23, which was the ca tru founders commemoration day.

Hoi An among world's most romantic places

Hoi An among world’s most romantic places

VIDEO
24/02/2020

Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.

Vietnam and UNESCO to boost co-operation in cultural preservation

Vietnam and UNESCO to boost co-operation in cultural preservation

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020

Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will continue to focus on researching and completing the dossiers to seek UNESCO’s recognition for more of Vietnam’s tangible and intangible cultural heritages.

Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritage

Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritage

TRAVEL
10/02/2020

Rising next to Ha Long Bay, which has twice been included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.

Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival opens in Ninh Binh

Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival opens in Ninh Binh

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/01/2020

The Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off in Gia Vien district of the northern mountainous province of Ninh Binh on January 30, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

Two Vietnamese landscapes aired on Korean television

Two Vietnamese landscapes aired on Korean television

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

The Mua (Dancing) and Thien Ha (Galaxy) caves in the northern province of Ninh Binh were introduced in Battle Trip – a famous TV show of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Vietnam's UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage

Vietnam’s UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage

FEATURE
27/01/2020

Vietnam possesses an array of intangible cultural heritages that have been recognized by UNESCO.

Bac Ninh preserves and develops Quan Ho folk songs

Bac Ninh preserves and develops Quan Ho folk songs

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/01/2020

Quan Ho love duet singing has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. Bac Ninh province has made efforts to preserve the art to implement commitments to UNESCO on conservation and development of Quan Ho.

Ancient painting genre revived with family tradition

Ancient painting genre revived with family tradition

FEATURE
25/01/2020

It's a bright sunny day in Ho Village in the northern province of Bac Ninh, and locals awake to the sound of machines printing votive money for the dead as they set about their daily routines.

UNESCO accompanies Vietnam in protecting cultural heritages

UNESCO accompanies Vietnam in protecting cultural heritages

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/01/2020

The UNESCO has been accompanying Vietnam in protecting, preserving, and promoting the country’s cultural heritages. The goal is to create a future based on the bond between past and present.

Tiếp tục nâng cao vị thế và vai trò của Việt Nam tại các diễn đàn của UNESCO

Tiếp tục nâng cao vị thế và vai trò của Việt Nam tại các diễn đàn của UNESCO

Tin tức - Sự kiện
18/01/2020

Ủy ban quốc gia UNESCO Việt Nam vừa báo cáo tình hình hoạt động của Ủy ban trong năm qua. Cùng với đó, các đại biểu tham dự đã trình bày các khó khăn, hạn chế để từ đó đưa ra trọng tâm công tác cho năm 2020.

Ceremony to honour Ha Long Bay's double UNESCO recognition

Ceremony to honour Ha Long Bay's double UNESCO recognition

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020

A ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ha Long Bay being recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO for a second time will take place at Sun Carnival Plaza Square, Ha Long on January 12.

Vietnam's educational highlights of 2019

Vietnam's educational highlights of 2019

SOCIETY
03/01/2020

The preparation for the new general education program from the 2020-2021 academic year caught special attention from the public in 2019.

UNESCO global report highlights VN's progress on adult learning & education

UNESCO global report highlights VN's progress on adult learning & education

SOCIETY
01/01/2020

UNESCO’s fourth Global Report on Adult Learning and Education (GRALE 4) has spotlighted the progress made by Vietnam for strengthening the education of its elderly people and promote their learning, health and well-being.

VN aims for balance between heritage conservation and development

VN aims for balance between heritage conservation and development

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/12/2019

Many cultural and natural heritage sites worldwide bear negative effects from climate change and development.

Vietnam's multilateral diplomacy in retrospect

Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy in retrospect

POLITICS
22/12/2019

2019 marked a milestone in Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy. 

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
