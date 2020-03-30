UNESCO
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the submission of a dossier on Dong Ho folk paintings to UNESCO to include the art in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.
03/03/2020
Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam recently approved to earmark VND253 billion ($10.91 million) for a Hoi An ancient town conservation project in the 2020-2025, with orientation to 2030.
24/02/2020
An image of artists performing ca tru (ceremonial singing) was featured on Google’s homepage on February 23, which was the ca tru founders commemoration day.
24/02/2020
Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.
19/02/2020
Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will continue to focus on researching and completing the dossiers to seek UNESCO’s recognition for more of Vietnam’s tangible and intangible cultural heritages.
10/02/2020
Rising next to Ha Long Bay, which has twice been included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.
30/01/2020
The Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off in Gia Vien district of the northern mountainous province of Ninh Binh on January 30, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.
29/01/2020
The Mua (Dancing) and Thien Ha (Galaxy) caves in the northern province of Ninh Binh were introduced in Battle Trip – a famous TV show of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
27/01/2020
Vietnam possesses an array of intangible cultural heritages that have been recognized by UNESCO.
26/01/2020
Quan Ho love duet singing has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. Bac Ninh province has made efforts to preserve the art to implement commitments to UNESCO on conservation and development of Quan Ho.
25/01/2020
It's a bright sunny day in Ho Village in the northern province of Bac Ninh, and locals awake to the sound of machines printing votive money for the dead as they set about their daily routines.
21/01/2020
The UNESCO has been accompanying Vietnam in protecting, preserving, and promoting the country’s cultural heritages. The goal is to create a future based on the bond between past and present.
18/01/2020
Ủy ban quốc gia UNESCO Việt Nam vừa báo cáo tình hình hoạt động của Ủy ban trong năm qua. Cùng với đó, các đại biểu tham dự đã trình bày các khó khăn, hạn chế để từ đó đưa ra trọng tâm công tác cho năm 2020.
11/01/2020
A ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ha Long Bay being recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO for a second time will take place at Sun Carnival Plaza Square, Ha Long on January 12.
03/01/2020
The preparation for the new general education program from the 2020-2021 academic year caught special attention from the public in 2019.
01/01/2020
UNESCO’s fourth Global Report on Adult Learning and Education (GRALE 4) has spotlighted the progress made by Vietnam for strengthening the education of its elderly people and promote their learning, health and well-being.
27/12/2019
Many cultural and natural heritage sites worldwide bear negative effects from climate change and development.
22/12/2019
2019 marked a milestone in Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy.