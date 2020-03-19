Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwanicon
SOCIETY19/03/20200

Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan

Vietnam Airlines announced on March 18 that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and Russia, Taiwan (China) from March 19 until further notice from authorities, amid the worsening COVID-19 epidemic.

 
Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19

Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19

icon18/03/20200
COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines prepares two scenarios if Europe closes airspace

COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines prepares two scenarios if Europe closes airspace

icon18/03/20200
Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europeicon

Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Noi Bai prepares for influx of people returning from the EUicon

Noi Bai prepares for influx of people returning from the EU

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

Noi Bai International Airport has received a rising number of people returning from European countries.

Strict new rules on Vietnam Airlines flights from Europeicon

Strict new rules on Vietnam Airlines flights from Europe

TRAVEL
15/03/2020

Vietnam Airlines (VNA) will continue operating passenger flights from Europe to Vietnam from March 15, the flag carrier announced on Saturday evening.

200 pilots at Vietnam Airlines lose flight hoursicon

200 pilots at Vietnam Airlines lose flight hours

BUSINESS
14/03/2020

With 40 aircrafts left idle, about 200 pilots of Vietnam Airlines have had few flight hours.

VN real estate, travel firms optimistic about tourism recovery after Covid-19 epidemicicon

VN real estate, travel firms optimistic about tourism recovery after Covid-19 epidemic

TRAVEL
13/03/2020

Vietnam’s tourism industry was growing at lightening speed when it was hit by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Vietnam Airlines’ profit predicted to drop due to COVID-19 outbreakicon

Vietnam Airlines’ profit predicted to drop due to COVID-19 outbreak

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

The profit of Vietnam Airlines Corporation will be strongly affected by the spread of COVID-19 in countries around the world, according to the preliminary report of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC).

State-owned groups, general corporations report big losses due to Covid-19icon

State-owned groups, general corporations report big losses due to Covid-19

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

Enterprises in the transport sector have suffered the most from the epidemic.

All Vietnam Airlines aircraft disinfected for international flightsicon

All Vietnam Airlines aircraft disinfected for international flights

TRAVEL
10/03/2020

Vietnam Airlines has moved to thoroughly disinfect all aircraft that operate on international routes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure the safety of passengers, flight crews, and the wider community.

Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreakicon

Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreak

BUSINESS
10/03/2020

Airlines in Vietnam are looking at ways to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak after seeing declining passenger numbers.

Flights on Vietnam-South Korea suspended from March 5icon

Flights on Vietnam-South Korea suspended from March 5

VIDEO
05/03/2020

Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea from March 5, while low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between the two countries starting March 7.

Airlines struggle to survive coronavirus outbreakicon

Airlines struggle to survive coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Vietnamese airlines are having a hard time mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak which is threatening to erase the nascent air-travel boom in the country.

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights on Vietnam-South Korea routesicon

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights on Vietnam-South Korea routes

TRAVEL
03/03/2020

Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) from March 5, 2020, amid complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Vietnam Airlines supports RoK passengers amid COVID-19 outbreakicon

Vietnam Airlines supports RoK passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak

TRAVEL
29/02/2020

Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will exempt fees of changing flight itinerary or departure date for Korean passengers who are affected by the suspension of visa-free entry amid the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea.

Gặp khó, nhiều 'ông lớn' nhà nước xin tiếp sức gấpicon

Gặp khó, nhiều 'ông lớn' nhà nước xin tiếp sức gấp

Đầu tư
29/02/2020

Nhiều "ông lớn" Nhà nước mong muốn có những chính sách hỗ trợ nhằm giảm thiểu thiệt hại do dịch viêm phổi cấp Covid-19 gây ra.

Vietnam Airlines significantly hit by Covid-19 outbreakicon

Vietnam Airlines significantly hit by Covid-19 outbreak

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has severely hurt Vietnam Airlines, with 40% of its aircraft lying idle, senior executives’ salaries being cut by 40% and some representative offices being closed, stated general director Duong Tri Thanh.

Đối đầu Covid-19, đường nào cũng khó nhưng không thể dừng hoãnicon

Đối đầu Covid-19, đường nào cũng khó nhưng không thể dừng hoãn

Đầu tư
28/02/2020

 "Dịch bệnh khiến ngành hàng không thế giới gặp bước lùi khoảng 4-5 năm. Tích lũy của 4-5 năm vừa qua quay về con số 0”, đại diện Vietnam Airlines nhấn mạnh.

Vietnamese carriers suffer from coronavirus outbreakicon

Vietnamese carriers suffer from coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

Vietnamese carriers saw significant drops in the number of passengers in February due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 
 
