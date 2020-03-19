Vietnam Airlines
Vietnam Airlines announced on March 18 that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and Russia, Taiwan (China) from March 19 until further notice from authorities, amid the worsening COVID-19 epidemic.
icon SOCIETY
17/03/2020
Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
16/03/2020
Noi Bai International Airport has received a rising number of people returning from European countries.
icon TRAVEL
15/03/2020
Vietnam Airlines (VNA) will continue operating passenger flights from Europe to Vietnam from March 15, the flag carrier announced on Saturday evening.
icon BUSINESS
14/03/2020
With 40 aircrafts left idle, about 200 pilots of Vietnam Airlines have had few flight hours.
icon TRAVEL
13/03/2020
Vietnam’s tourism industry was growing at lightening speed when it was hit by the Covid-19 epidemic.
icon BUSINESS
12/03/2020
The profit of Vietnam Airlines Corporation will be strongly affected by the spread of COVID-19 in countries around the world, according to the preliminary report of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC).
icon BUSINESS
12/03/2020
Enterprises in the transport sector have suffered the most from the epidemic.
icon TRAVEL
10/03/2020
Vietnam Airlines has moved to thoroughly disinfect all aircraft that operate on international routes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure the safety of passengers, flight crews, and the wider community.
icon BUSINESS
10/03/2020
Airlines in Vietnam are looking at ways to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak after seeing declining passenger numbers.
icon VIDEO
05/03/2020
Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea from March 5, while low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between the two countries starting March 7.
icon BUSINESS
03/03/2020
Vietnamese airlines are having a hard time mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak which is threatening to erase the nascent air-travel boom in the country.
icon TRAVEL
03/03/2020
Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) from March 5, 2020, amid complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
icon TRAVEL
29/02/2020
Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will exempt fees of changing flight itinerary or departure date for Korean passengers who are affected by the suspension of visa-free entry amid the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea.
icon Đầu tư
29/02/2020
Nhiều "ông lớn" Nhà nước mong muốn có những chính sách hỗ trợ nhằm giảm thiểu thiệt hại do dịch viêm phổi cấp Covid-19 gây ra.
icon BUSINESS
29/02/2020
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has severely hurt Vietnam Airlines, with 40% of its aircraft lying idle, senior executives’ salaries being cut by 40% and some representative offices being closed, stated general director Duong Tri Thanh.
icon Đầu tư
28/02/2020
"Dịch bệnh khiến ngành hàng không thế giới gặp bước lùi khoảng 4-5 năm. Tích lũy của 4-5 năm vừa qua quay về con số 0”, đại diện Vietnam Airlines nhấn mạnh.
icon BUSINESS
26/02/2020
Vietnamese carriers saw significant drops in the number of passengers in February due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).