Australia’s donation of another 300,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Vietnam on Thursday, bringing the total from the country to 700,000, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne said in a tweet.

Australia'sconsignment of vaccine donationat Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. — Photo from Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne

It is part of the commitment for 1.5 million doses that the country intends to share with Viet Nam this year from out of its own stockpile.

Today's shipment also arrives with 600,000 medical masks and 40,000 medical gowns, she announced.

"We all know that vaccination is the best way through the pandemic and Australia is delighted to stand with Viet Nam and support their vaccine response as well as their move towards economic recovery," Australian ambassador to Viet Nam Robyn Mudie said as she oversaw the delivery of the Australia-manufactured vaccine batch at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi today.

"These vaccines are complemented by Australia’s AUD$40 million package of support for Viet Nam's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including support for cold chain upgrades and training healthcare workers. This package will support procurement of additional vaccines and vaccine delivery across the country," according to a statement from the embassy.

A consignment of the first 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine shared through COVAX reached Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City on August 26.

As of September 29, Viet Nam has administered 41.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of the 61 million doses it has received. 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. VNS

Source: Vietnamnet