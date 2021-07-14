The Ministry of Health has issued Decision No. 3400/QD-BYT on the allocation of more than 2 million doses of Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine to 53 cities and provinces nationwide as well as military, public security forces and 20 hospitals.

Accordingly, 28 northern localities will receive 870,240 doses of the vaccine, with Hanoi getting the largest number of 120,960 doses.

It is followed by Hai Duong with 43,680 doses, Quang Ninh 42,000 doses, Hai Phong, Bac Giang and Bac Ninh 40,320 doses each. The remaining localities will get 7,000-30,000 doses.

Meanwhile, 309,120 doses will be delivered to 10 central localities, and 80,640 doses will be sent to four the Central Highlands provinces – Kom Tum, Dak Nong, Gia Lai and Dak Lak.

At the same time, 505,680 doses will be allocated to 10 southern localities, with 235,200 doses coming to Ho Chi Minh City. Dong Nai and Binh Duong will get 65,520 doses each, while Long An will receive 31,920 doses.

Under the decision, the ministry will also allocate 42,000 doses to the military and 33,600 doses to the public security force.

Besides, 20 hospitals and universities will receive 158,760 doses, with Bach Mai Hospital receiving the largest amount of 15,120 doses.

The ministry asked relevant agencies to build their vaccination plans. Moderna vaccine that is stored at a temperature between 2-8 Celsius degrees must be used within 31 days.

They are also requested to coordinate closely with the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation and the programme in their region to design plans to receive the vaccine and implement fast vaccination to make full use of the vaccine doses.

The lot of over 2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is provided by the US through the Covax Facility./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)