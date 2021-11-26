Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wrapped up a three-day official trip to Japan, arriving in Hanoi on Thursday evening.

Handover ceremony for the Japan-donated 1.54 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the health ministry at Nội Bài International Airport on Thursday evening.

During the visit, the Japanese Government donated another 1.54 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam, and the handover ceremony for the vaccine batch has been held at Nội Bài International Airport.

On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang presented a symbolic token representing the donation to Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long.

The latest shipment brought the total donation from Japan to 5.6 million doses.

Giang also presented a token representing US$1 million as COVID-19 aid from Sumitomo Mitsui (SMBC) Bank to Deputy Minister of Finance Võ Thành Hưng.

Against the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine supplies and other support from the Japanese Government is very practical, contributing to adding more resources for the country in its efforts at flexible adaptation, safe and effective control of the pandemic, and socio-economic recovery. VNS