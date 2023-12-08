XEM CLIP:

Ngày 8/12, UBND huyện Bắc Trà My cho biết, vừa phát hiện vết nứt lớn tại khu vực đồi đặt Trạm khí tượng Trà My (tổ Đồng Bàu, thị trấn Trà My, Bắc Trà My) tiềm ẩn nguy cơ sụt lún, sạt lở đất.

Đo đạc ban đầu, vết nứt hình vòng cung, móng ngựa theo hướng Đông Tây, kéo dài hơn 45m, độ sâu khoảng 2,5m, khe hở hơn 18cm, sụt lún mặt bằng khoảng 40cm và đang nới rộng thêm. Phần lớn vết nứt này nằm trong khuôn viên hàng rào Trạm khí tượng Trà My. Một hộ gia đình nằm trong vùng ảnh hưởng.

anh 1 nut.jpg
Vết nứt dài hơn 45m được phát hiện. Ảnh cắt từ clip.

Ngay dưới khu đồi này, công trình làm kè sông Trường đang san ủi, múc đất.

Ban Quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng các công trình NN&PTNT tỉnh Quảng Nam (chủ đầu tư công trình kè sông Trường) cho biết, đã phối hợp với các ngành chức năng địa phương đến kiểm tra, tìm nguyên nhân và phương án khắc phục.

anh 1 vet nut.jpg
Vết nứt xuất hiện tại khuôn viên Trạm khí tượng Trà My. Ảnh: S.X.
anh 2 vet nut.jpg
Dưới ngọn đồi là công trình làm kè sông Trường đang thi công. Ảnh: S.X.

Thông tin thêm về vết nứt, Ban Quản lý này cho biết, tổng cộng có 3 vệt nứt. Trong đó, 2 vết nứt trượt cũ trước đây dưới vị trí của trạm khí tượng, cây cối rậm rạp nên không nhìn thấy toàn bộ. Vệt thứ 3 đo đạc được ở cao hơn ngay khu đất của trạm khí tượng. Do nằm ngoài khu vực dự án nên ban đã giao tư vấn khảo sát bổ sung, đề xuất giải pháp đảm bảo an toàn cho công trình và khu vực.

Về hộ dân ảnh hưởng, ban đã đề nghị UBND thị trấn Trà My thông báo cho hộ dân này (chỉ có 1 người, không thường xuyên ở đây) không lưu trú tại nhà cho hết mùa mưa.