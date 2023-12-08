{"article":{"id":"2224657","title":"Xuất hiện vết nứt dài hơn 45m tại trạm khí tượng ở Quảng Nam","description":"Vết nứt dài hơn 45m, sâu khoảng 2,5m, khe hở hơn 18cm xuất hiện tại trạm khí tượng Trà My.","contentObject":"<p><strong><em>XEM CLIP</em>:</strong></p>

<figure class=\"vnn-resposive-video-embed-169\">

<figure class=\"vnn-resposive-video-embed-169\"><iframe width=\"560\" height=\"315\" src=\"https://embed.vietnamnet.vn/v/00UVTH.html\" allow=\"accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\" allowfullscreen=\"allowfullscreen\" data-mce-fragment=\"1\"></iframe></figure>

<p>Ngày 8/12, UBND huyện Bắc Trà My cho biết, vừa phát hiện <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-7-8-lo-dong-chay-ngam-duoi-vet-nut-lam-gay-doi-quoc-lo-14-2174698.html\">vết nứt lớn</a> tại khu vực đồi đặt Trạm khí tượng Trà My (tổ Đồng Bàu, thị trấn Trà My, Bắc Trà My) tiềm ẩn nguy cơ sụt lún, sạt lở đất.</p>

<p>Đo đạc ban đầu, vết nứt hình vòng cung, móng ngựa theo hướng Đông Tây, kéo dài hơn 45m, độ sâu khoảng 2,5m, khe hở hơn 18cm, sụt lún mặt bằng khoảng 40cm và đang nới rộng thêm. Phần lớn vết nứt này nằm trong khuôn viên hàng rào Trạm khí tượng Trà My. Một hộ gia đình nằm trong vùng ảnh hưởng.</p>

</figure>

<p></p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-nut-783.jpg?width=768&s=15XYoD1B-JFq0epo_5VjCg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-nut-783.jpg?width=1024&s=60hm6hWsj3MTxpGJb0NIZg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-nut-783.jpg?width=0&s=fmyQGzOf5kTi8xItqBTukw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-nut-783.jpg?width=768&s=15XYoD1B-JFq0epo_5VjCg\" alt=\"anh 1 nut.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-nut-783.jpg?width=260&s=pXCEwi3MzSoS2Od7f_LMdA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Vết nứt dài hơn 45m được phát hiện. Ảnh cắt từ clip.</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Ngay dưới khu đồi này, công trình làm kè sông Trường đang san ủi, múc đất.</p>

<p>Ban Quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng các công trình NN&PTNT tỉnh Quảng Nam (chủ đầu tư công trình kè sông Trường) cho biết, đã phối hợp với các ngành chức năng địa phương đến kiểm tra, tìm nguyên nhân và phương án khắc phục.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-vet-nut-784.jpg?width=768&s=qgjwia5ig1bK4jPsbVIanQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-vet-nut-784.jpg?width=1024&s=K5IjFOhd6N_KrMOnzf24MA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-vet-nut-784.jpg?width=0&s=xsAEh0ONnmq76iJcITDIZA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-vet-nut-784.jpg?width=768&s=qgjwia5ig1bK4jPsbVIanQ\" alt=\"anh 1 vet nut.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-1-vet-nut-784.jpg?width=260&s=-k9vtNLxTp9XbRll3ZC5ZQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Vết nứt xuất hiện tại khuôn viên Trạm khí tượng Trà My. Ảnh: S.X.</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-2-vet-nut-785.jpg?width=768&s=5VojgkD-QcOTPMjy93yuoA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-2-vet-nut-785.jpg?width=1024&s=LatTfxg3W1nxFgzRCIWiHg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-2-vet-nut-785.jpg?width=0&s=bZ7pdba1RKs89bxwbkNGkw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-2-vet-nut-785.jpg?width=768&s=5VojgkD-QcOTPMjy93yuoA\" alt=\"anh 2 vet nut.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/anh-2-vet-nut-785.jpg?width=260&s=CfPj3wHDDWIpf3AlxcWzaQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Dưới ngọn đồi là công trình làm kè sông Trường đang thi công. Ảnh: S.X.</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Thông tin thêm về vết nứt, Ban Quản lý này cho biết, tổng cộng có 3 vệt nứt. Trong đó, 2 vết nứt trượt cũ trước đây dưới vị trí của trạm khí tượng, cây cối rậm rạp nên không nhìn thấy toàn bộ. Vệt thứ 3 đo đạc được ở cao hơn ngay khu đất của trạm khí tượng. Do nằm ngoài khu vực dự án nên ban đã giao tư vấn khảo sát bổ sung, đề xuất giải pháp đảm bảo an toàn cho công trình và khu vực.</p>

<p>Về hộ dân ảnh hưởng, ban đã đề nghị UBND thị trấn Trà My thông báo cho hộ dân này (chỉ có 1 người, không thường xuyên ở đây) không lưu trú tại nhà cho hết mùa mưa.</p>","displayType":1,"options":65536,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/xuat-hien-vet-nut-dai-hon-45m-tai-tram-khi-tuong-o-quang-nam-2224657.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/xuat-hien-vet-nut-dai-hon-45m-tai-tram-khi-tuong-o-quang-nam-772.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/xuat-hien-vet-nut-dai-hon-45m-tai-tram-khi-tuong-o-quang-nam-773.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-08T16:04:37","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"08/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2224711","title":"TP.HCM: Bắt người đàn ông nghi ngáo đá, đốt nhà, dọa chém người","description":"Người đàn ông với nhiều biểu hiện bất thường, tự châm lửa đốt nhà, dọa chém mẹ và người dân trong hẻm đường Bà Hạt (P.9, Q.10, TP.HCM).","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tp-hcm-bat-nguoi-dan-ong-nghi-ngao-da-dot-nha-doa-chem-nguoi-2224711.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/tphcm-bat-nguoi-dan-ong-nghi-ngao-da-dot-nha-doa-chem-nguoi-896.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T17:24:41","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2221098","title":"Yêu cầu về PCCC&CNCH tại các đô thị trong tình hình mới","description":"Tại các đô thị thông minh, cần tích hợp bản đồ vệ tinh định vị của thành phố với các thiết bị, công nghệ hiện đại, phải thể hiện rõ vị trí nguồn nước, vị trí công trình bị hỏa hoạn.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/yeu-cau-ve-pccc-cnch-tai-cac-do-thi-trong-tinh-hinh-moi-2221098.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/yeu-cau-ve-pccccnch-tai-cac-do-thi-trong-tinh-hinh-moi-1316.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T17:09:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224708","title":"Chủ tịch Quốc hội mong muốn các tập đoàn Thái Lan mở rộng đầu tư tại Việt Nam","description":"Khẳng định luôn coi thành công của doanh nghiệp nước ngoài ở Việt Nam là thành công của chính Việt Nam, Chủ tịch Quốc hội mong muốn các tập đoàn Thái Lan tiếp tục mở rộng đầu tư, kinh doanh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Chính trị","detailUrl":"/chinh-tri","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/chinh-tri","relatedIds":["00087O","00087P","00087A","00087S"],"subIds":["000001","00087O","00087P","00087A","00087S"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/chu-tich-quoc-hoi-mong-muon-cac-tap-doan-thai-lan-mo-rong-dau-tu-tai-viet-nam-2224708.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/chu-tich-quoc-hoi-mong-muon-cac-tap-doan-thai-lan-mo-rong-dau-tu-tai-viet-nam-879.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T17:07:55","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224642","title":"Thiếu tá công an kể 20 giây cân não cứu cô gái định tự tử ở tòa nhà 27 tầng","description":"Chỉ trong thời gian rất ngắn, Thiếu tá Nguyễn Thế Song đã cố gắng thuyết phục, giải cứu cô gái trẻ có ý định tự tử ở tòa nhà dầu khí Nghệ An.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thieu-ta-cong-an-ke-20-giay-can-nao-cuu-co-gai-dinh-tu-tu-o-toa-nha-27-tang-2224642.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/thieu-ta-cong-an-ke-20-giay-can-nao-cuu-co-gai-dinh-tu-tu-o-toa-nha-27-tang-766.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T15:51:18","option":65536,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224632","title":"Lộ trình xây sân bay thứ 2 Vùng Thủ đô ở phía Nam Hà Nội","description":"TP Hà Nội dự kiến năm 2040 sẽ xây dựng sân bay thứ 2 Vùng Thủ đô ở khu vực phía Nam và đưa vào khai thác thương mại năm 2050.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lo-trinh-xay-san-bay-thu-2-vung-thu-do-o-phia-nam-ha-noi-2224632.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/lo-trinh-xay-san-bay-thu-2-vung-thu-do-o-phia-nam-ha-noi-713.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T15:08:14","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224591","title":"Bé gái sơ sinh 1 ngày tuổi bị mẹ bỏ rơi tại bệnh viện","description":"Ngay sau khi đẻ được 1 ngày, người mẹ đã trốn khỏi bệnh viện và bỏ rơi bé gái sơ sinh cùng một số vật dụng tại Trung tâm Y tế TP Móng Cái, Quảng Ninh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/be-gai-so-sinh-1-ngay-tuoi-bi-me-bo-roi-tai-benh-vien-2224591.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/be-gai-so-sinh-1-ngay-tuoi-bi-me-bo-roi-tai-benh-vien-637.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T14:05:10","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224569","title":"TP.HCM: Bắt tạm giam giám đốc và nhân viên trung tâm đăng kiểm 50-04V","description":"Ngày 8/12, Công an TP. Thủ Đức cho biết, Cơ quan Cảnh sát điều tra đã thực hiện lệnh bắt tạm giam ông Nguyễn Xuân Hải (giám đốc Trung tâm đăng kiểm 50-04V) cùng một số nhân viên để điều tra về các sai phạm xảy ra tại trung tâm này.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tp-hcm-bat-tam-giam-giam-doc-va-nhan-vien-trung-tam-dang-kiem-50-04v-2224569.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/tt-dang-kiem-00-00-00-00-00-30-605.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T13:24:02","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224541","title":"Hải Phòng miễn phí làm sổ đỏ từ năm 2024","description":"TP Hải Phòng sẽ được sẽ miễn lệ phí cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất (sổ đỏ), quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền trên đất và giảm nhiều phí khác, từ năm 2024.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nam-2024-hai-phong-mien-le-phi-lam-so-do-va-giam-1-loat-phi-khac-2224541.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hai-phong-mien-phi-lam-so-do-tu-nam-2024-547.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T12:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224535","title":"Hàng trăm chiến sĩ cùng chó nghiệp vụ truy bắt 2 phạm nhân trong rừng","description":"Liên quan đến vụ 2 phạm nhân bỏ trốn khỏi trại giam ở Hà Tĩnh, sáng 8/12, lực lượng chức năng tiếp tục triển khai các biện pháp, huy động hàng trăm cán bộ, chiến sĩ cùng 4 chú chó nghiệp vụ vào rừng truy bắt.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hang-tram-chien-si-cung-cho-nghiep-vu-truy-bat-2-pham-nhan-trong-rung-2224535.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hang-tram-chien-si-cung-cho-nghiep-vu-truy-bat-2-pham-nhan-trong-rung-545.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T12:29:22","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224520","title":"Cảnh sát Hải Phòng mật phục, đoàn xe quá tải bị tóm gọn","description":"Công an TP Hải Phòng đã xử phạt, hạ thành, thùng hàng loạt xe quá tải, quá khổ khi tuần tra, mật phục trên nhiều tuyến đường.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/canh-sat-hai-phong-mat-phuc-ra-quan-binh-doan-xe-qua-tai-bi-tom-gon-2224520.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/canh-sat-hai-phong-mat-phuc-doan-xe-qua-tai-bi-tom-gon-539.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T12:17:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224513","title":"Bắt Giám đốc Trung tâm đăng kiểm 50-04V ở Thủ Đức","description":"Công an TP.Thủ Đức đã khởi tố, bắt giam Giám đốc và một số lãnh đạo, nhân viên Trung tâm đăng kiểm 50-04V đóng trên địa bàn.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-giam-doc-trung-tam-dang-kiem-50-04v-o-thu-duc-2224513.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bat-giam-doc-trung-tam-dang-kiem-50-04v-o-thu-duc-490.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T12:03:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224517","title":"Huấn luyện viên yoga Ấn Độ lái xe phân khối lớn tông 1 người tử vong","description":"Sau khi gây ra vụ tai nạn chết người, huấn luyện viên yoga người Ấn Độ đã lái xe rời khỏi hiện trường.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/huan-luyen-vien-yoga-an-do-lai-xe-phan-khoi-lon-huc-mot-nguoi-dai-loan-tu-vong-2224517.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/huan-luyen-vien-yoga-an-do-lai-xe-phan-khoi-lon-tong-1-nguoi-tu-vong-438.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T11:30:17","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224493","title":"Công an Hà Nội huy động tối đa lực lượng chống ùn tắc dịp cuối năm","description":"Với quyết tâm không để xảy ra ùn tắc kéo dài, Phòng CSGT Hà Nội đã huy động tối đa lực lượng để bảo đảm trật tự an toàn giao thông, giúp cho người dân lưu thông an toàn.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cong-an-ha-noi-huy-dong-toi-da-luc-luong-chong-un-tac-dip-cuoi-nam-2224493.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/cong-an-ha-noi-huy-dong-toi-da-luc-luong-chong-un-tac-dip-cuoi-nam-397.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T11:10:54","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224499","title":"2 người chết trong vụ nổ ở Ninh Bình do chế tạo pháo, tạm giữ người thuê nhà","description":"Liên quan đến vụ nổ 2 người tử vong ở Ninh Bình, cơ quan chức năng đã tạm giữ Nguyễn Văn Linh, người thuê nhà để điều tra, làm rõ vụ việc.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/2-nguoi-chet-trong-vu-no-o-ninh-binh-do-che-tao-phao-tam-giu-nguoi-thue-nha-2224499.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/18d694fe-9f23-4e4f-96b6-4f999ff61ecf-1-389.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T11:03:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224460","title":"Huy động chó nghiệp vụ vào rừng truy bắt 2 phạm nhân bỏ trốn","description":"Sáng 8/12, lực lượng công an ở Hà Tĩnh tiếp tục triển khai các biện pháp, huy động chó nghiệp vụ vào rừng truy bắt 2 phạm nhân bỏ trốn khỏi trại giam Xuân Hà.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/huy-dong-cho-nghiep-vu-vao-rung-truy-bat-2-pham-nhan-bo-tron-o-ha-tinh-2224460.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/huy-dong-cho-nghiep-vu-vao-rung-truy-bat-2-pham-nhan-bo-tron-341.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T10:44:13","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224472","title":"Vụ nổ lớn ở Ninh Bình: Xác định 2 phụ nữ tử vong","description":"Cơ quan chức năng xác định đã có 2 nạn nhân nữ đã tử vong trong vụ nổ lớn ở Ninh Bình.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/vu-no-lon-o-ninh-binh-xac-dinh-2-phu-nu-tu-vong-2224472.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/vu-no-lon-o-ninh-binh-xac-dinh-2-phu-nu-tu-vong-275.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T10:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220016","title":"Nguy cơ cháy nổ từ thói quen tích trữ xăng dầu trong nhà","description":"Nhiều người có thói quen tích trữ xăng, dầu trong nhà, đây là việc làm vô cùng nguy hiểm, có nguy cơ cao về mất an toàn phòng cháy, chữa cháy.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Nội dung chuyên đề","detailUrl":"/noi-dung-chuyen-de","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/noi-dung-chuyen-de","subIds":["000041"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguy-co-chay-no-tu-thoi-quen-tich-tru-xang-dau-trong-nha-2220016.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/nguy-co-chay-no-tu-thoi-quen-tich-tru-xang-dau-trong-nha-1293.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T10:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224420","title":"2.000 cảnh sát xuyên đêm truy bắt 2 phạm nhân trốn trại ở Hà Tĩnh","description":"Trong đêm 7/12, trên các tuyến quốc lộ và tỉnh lộ qua địa bàn, cảnh sát dừng tất cả phương tiện để rà soát khoang ghế, gầm xe, truy tìm 2 phạm nhân trốn trại.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/2-000-canh-sat-xuyen-dem-truy-bat-hai-pham-nhan-vuot-nguc-o-ha-tinh-2224420.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/2000-canh-sat-xuyen-dem-truy-bat-2-pham-nhan-tron-trai-o-ha-tinh-201.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T09:17:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2219625","title":"Công an Hà Nội quyết liệt đôn đốc chủ nhà trọ khắc phục tồn tại PCCC","description":"Sau quá trình tổng kiểm tra, Công an Hà Nội hướng dẫn chủ cơ sở kinh doanh nhà trọ thực hiện ngay các giải pháp cấp bách đảm bảo an toàn phòng cháy chữa cháy (PCCC).","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cong-an-ha-noi-quyet-liet-don-doc-chu-nha-tro-khac-phuc-ton-tai-pccc-2219625.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/cong-an-ha-noi-quyet-liet-don-doc-chu-nha-tro-khac-phuc-ton-tai-pccc-1282.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T06:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224363","title":"Dự báo thời tiết 8/12/2023: Miền Bắc đêm hạ thấp nhất 11 độ, ngày nắng mạnh","description":"Dự báo thời tiết 8/12/2023, hầu khắp các vùng trên cả nước đều có nắng, riêng miền Bắc sáng sớm có sương mù, nền nhiệt đêm hạ sâu, có nơi dưới 11 độ. Trung Bộ còn mưa vài nơi.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/du-bao-thoi-tiet-8-12-2023-mien-bac-dem-ha-thap-nhat-11-do-ngay-nang-manh-2224363.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/du-bao-thoi-tiet-8122023-mien-bac-dem-ha-thap-nhat-11-do-ngay-nang-manh-1519.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T05:41:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223119","title":"Hiện trạng bất ngờ ở đường trăm tỷ dẫn vào di tích Sở Chỉ huy Điện Biên Phủ","description":"Tuyến đường Tà Lèng - Mường Phăng (TP Điện Biên Phủ, tỉnh Điện Biên) được đầu tư gần 170 tỷ đồng, mới được đưa vào sử dụng nhưng đang bị xuống cấp nghiêm trọng.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"An toàn giao thông","detailUrl":"/thoi-su/an-toan-giao-thong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su/an-toan-giao-thong","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hien-trang-bat-ngo-o-duong-tram-ty-dan-vao-di-tich-so-chi-huy-dien-bien-phu-2223119.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/hien-trang-bat-ngo-o-duong-tram-ty-dan-vao-di-tich-so-chi-huy-dien-bien-phu-1425.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T05:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2223760","title":"Hà Nội sẽ xây dựng hệ thống truyền tin báo cháy từ nhà dân","description":"UBND TP Hà Nội cho biết, thời gian tới sẽ xây dựng hệ thống tự động truyền tin báo cháy từ nhà dân đến lực lượng PCCC có thể chính xác đến từng vùng, từng khu vực.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ha-noi-se-xay-dung-he-thong-truyen-tin-bao-chay-tu-nha-dan-2223760.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/ha-noi-se-xay-dung-he-thong-truyen-tin-bao-chay-tu-nha-dan-1306.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T05:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224357","title":"Viện trưởng VKSND tỉnh Thái Bình thông tin vụ bắt ông Lưu Bình Nhưỡng","description":"Viện trưởng VKSND tỉnh Thái Bình thông tin, ông Lưu Bình Nhưỡng là đồng phạm có vai trò giúp sức cho đối tượng Phạm Minh Cường phạm tội.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/vien-truong-vksnd-tinh-thai-binh-thong-tin-vu-bat-ong-luu-binh-nhuong-2224357.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/vien-truong-vksnd-tinh-thai-binh-thong-tin-vu-bat-ong-luu-binh-nhuong-1503.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T22:49:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2219426","title":"Giải pháp đảm bảo an toàn PCCC tại các công ty sản xuất giấy, bột giấy","description":"Ngành công nghiệp sản xuất giấy, bột giấy được xem là một ngành đặc biệt, cần đặc biệt chú trọng tới công tác phòng cháy chữa cháy (PCCC).","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Nội dung chuyên đề","detailUrl":"/noi-dung-chuyen-de","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/noi-dung-chuyen-de","subIds":["000041"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giai-phap-dam-bao-an-toan-pccc-tai-cac-cong-ty-san-xuat-giay-bot-giay-2219426.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/giai-phap-dam-bao-an-toan-pccc-tai-cac-cong-ty-san-xuat-giay-bot-giay-1278.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T21:58:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224333","title":"Xe máy xúc tông tử vong nam thanh niên đi bộ ở Vĩnh Phúc","description":"Công an TP Phúc Yên (tỉnh Vĩnh Phúc) đang làm rõ vụ tai nạn giao thông xe máy xúc tông tử vong nam thanh niên đi bộ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/xe-may-xuc-tong-tu-vong-nam-thanh-nien-di-bo-o-vinh-phuc-2224333.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/xe-may-xuc-tong-tu-vong-nam-thanh-nien-di-bo-o-vinh-phuc-1375.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T21:12:51","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa