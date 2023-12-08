{"article":{"id":"2224694","title":"Xưng công an cầm súng vào tiệm game bắn cá cướp, khống chế người","description":"Hai đối tượng tự xưng là công an xông vào tiệm game bắn cá dùng súng cướp tài sản rồi khống chế con trai chủ tiệm đưa lên xe tẩu thoát.","contentObject":"<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Ngày 8/12, Công an tỉnh Vĩnh Long thông tin vụ 2 đối tượng tự xưng là công an xông vào tiệm game bắn cá dùng súng uy hiếp để cướp tài sản và khống chế con trai chủ tiệm đưa lên xe chở đi. </p>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Theo đó, khoảng 14h30 chiều 7/12, Công an xã Xuân Hiệp (huyện Trà Ôn) nhận tin báo về việc tại tiệm game bắn cá của ông Lê Văn Chữ (ngụ ấp Hồi Thọ, xã Xuân Hiệp) có 2 đối tượng đến xưng danh là công an và dùng súng uy hiếp 8 người trong tiệm game yêu cầu mang tài sản ra phía trước.</p>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Ngoài ra, 2 đối tượng này còn khống chế anh Lê Quốc Phong (42 tuổi, con trai ông Chữ) đưa lên xe máy cùng với <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/cuop-tai-san-tag3285709326032186902.html\">tài sản cướp </a>được rồi nhanh chóng tẩu thoát trên đường Tỉnh 901.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\" style=\"text-align: justify;\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/2-vinh-long-858.jpg?width=768&s=2aHzXzvRdfVD8AHba-5fKg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/2-vinh-long-858.jpg?width=1024&s=eZnUwLSsKwSqKzvALo7_6A\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/2-vinh-long-858.jpg?width=0&s=yOoNkXp2h65Ial2XC59ZfA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/2-vinh-long-858.jpg?width=768&s=2aHzXzvRdfVD8AHba-5fKg\" alt=\"2 vinh long.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/2-vinh-long-858.jpg?width=260&s=iEpHT8BWDwbqTxvhJFrH3g\"></picture>

<figcaption>Nghi can Phạm Thanh Quang tại cơ quan công an. Ảnh: Công an Vĩnh Long </figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Thiếu tá Nguyễn Việt Hùng, Trưởng Công an xã Xuân Hiệp chỉ đạo triển khai lực lượng chốt chặn trên đường Tỉnh 901 theo hướng tẩu thoát của 2 đối tượng để truy bắt. </p>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Đến 15h35 cùng ngày, công an xã đã bắt được 2 nghi phạm có liên quan đến vụ việc gồm: Phạm Thanh Quang (27 tuổi) và Nguyễn Phạm Văn Tài (24 tuổi), cùng ngụ quận Bình Tân, TP.HCM. </p>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Công an đã đảm bảo an toàn cho anh Lê Quốc Phong. </p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\" style=\"text-align: justify;\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/1-vinh-long-859.jpg?width=768&s=-dwPGstD1wTJRF4VE3izfg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/1-vinh-long-859.jpg?width=1024&s=kdorwVDN-A-FVcSZhpZKsw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/1-vinh-long-859.jpg?width=0&s=LdYZUbUAVrdy29sW4t1Fbg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/1-vinh-long-859.jpg?width=768&s=-dwPGstD1wTJRF4VE3izfg\" alt=\"1 vinh long.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/1-vinh-long-859.jpg?width=260&s=BwzoEANioixwiDjjoj0ovA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Khẩu súng của hai đối tượng dùng để uy hiếp nạn nhân. Ảnh: Công an Vĩnh Long </figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Qua làm việc, bước đầu 2 nghi phạm Quang và Tài thừa nhận hành vi phạm tội. Công an đã kiểm tra phương tiện của 2 đối tượng và thu giữ 46 triệu đồng, 6 điện thoại, 1 khẩu súng tự chế. </p>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Công an huyện Trà Ôn đang làm rõ vụ việc. </p>

<article class=\"ck-cms-wiki-news-full vnn-template-noneditable article-edit\" id=\"vnn-editor-1702027151862\" data-temp=\"template16\" data-id=\"2224490\"><a href=\"/cong-an-tra-vinh-doi-tuong-cuop-tiem-vang-rat-nguy-hiem-manh-dong-2224490.html\" class=\"summary__image\"><picture><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/cong-an-tra-vinh-doi-tuong-cuop-tiem-vang-rat-nguy-hiem-va-manh-dong-364.jpg?width=0&s=66U2O_uDPwjlPIwmDwcuSQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/cong-an-tra-vinh-doi-tuong-cuop-tiem-vang-rat-nguy-hiem-va-manh-dong-364.jpg?width=260&s=lXrrTo3t13aUK7bXeB9NVA\" alt=\"\"></picture></a>

<div class=\"summary__content\"><a class=\"summary__content-title\" href=\"/cong-an-tra-vinh-doi-tuong-cuop-tiem-vang-rat-nguy-hiem-manh-dong-2224490.html\">Công an Trà Vinh: Đối tượng cướp tiệm vàng rất nguy hiểm và manh động</a><span class=\"summary__content-desc\">Cơ quan CSĐT đã khởi tố, bắt giam thanh niên dùng súng cướp tiệm vàng ở Trà Vinh. Công an xác định đây là vụ án có tính chất rất nghiêm trọng, đối tượng thực hiện hành vi nguy hiểm, manh động, liều lĩnh, có sử dụng vũ khí để gây án.</span></div>

","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/xung-cong-an-cam-sung-vao-tiem-game-ban-ca-cuop-khong-che-nguoi-2224694.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/xung-cong-an-cam-sung-vao-tiem-game-ban-ca-cuop-khong-che-nguoi-856.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/xung-cong-an-cam-sung-vao-tiem-game-ban-ca-cuop-khong-che-nguoi-857.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-08T16:46:18","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"08/12/2023","hasCover":false} Công an xác định đây là vụ án có tính chất rất nghiêm trọng, đối tượng thực hiện hành vi nguy hiểm, manh động, liều lĩnh, có sử dụng vũ khí để gây án.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cong-an-tra-vinh-doi-tuong-cuop-tiem-vang-rat-nguy-hiem-manh-dong-2224490.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/cong-an-tra-vinh-doi-tuong-cuop-tiem-vang-rat-nguy-hiem-va-manh-dong-364.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T10:58:05","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224487","title":"Khởi tố tài xế lao thẳng xe đầu kéo vào tổ tuần tra","description":"Công an quận Ngũ Hành Sơn vừa khởi tố nam tài xế ở Đà Nẵng do điều khiển xe đầu kéo lao thẳng về tổ công tác đang làm nhiệm vụ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/khoi-to-tai-xe-lao-thang-xe-dau-keo-vao-to-tuan-tra-2224487.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/khoi-to-tai-xe-lao-thang-xe-dau-keo-vao-to-tuan-tra-335.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T10:43:42","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224414","title":"Bắt 'nữ quái' lừa đảo đầu tư bất động sản, chiếm đoạt 26 tỷ đồng ở Hà Nam","description":"Từ tháng 10/2020 đến tháng 11/2023, một số người dân đã nhiều lần chuyển cho Nhường tổng số tiền trên 26 tỷ đồng để đầu tư vào các dự án bất động sản do đối tượng tự “vẽ” ra.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-nu-quai-lua-dao-dau-tu-bat-dong-san-chiem-doat-26-ty-dong-o-ha-nam-2224414.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bat-nu-quai-lua-dao-dau-tu-bat-dong-san-chiem-doat-26-ty-dong-o-ha-nam-177.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T08:29:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224077","title":"Chuyện nữ sinh viên bán dâm và quy định gây tranh cãi của nhà trường","description":"Nhiều vụ mua bán dâm được công an điều tra làm rõ, trong đó có đối tượng bán dâm, môi giới mại dâm là những nữ sinh viên còn đang ngồi trên ghế giảng đường đại học.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/chuyen-nu-sinh-vien-ban-dam-va-quy-dinh-gay-tranh-cai-cua-nha-truong-2224077.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/chuyen-nu-sinh-vien-ban-dam-va-quy-dinh-gay-tranh-cai-cua-nha-truong-1163.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T05:40:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224292","title":"Bắt giữ 2 đối tượng trộm xe đầu kéo ở Hoà Bình","description":"Công an tỉnh Hoà Bình vừa bắt giữ 2 đối tượng trộm ô tô đầu kéo khi mang xe lên tỉnh Thái Nguyên tiêu thụ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-giu-2-doi-tuong-trom-xe-dau-keo-o-hoa-binh-2224292.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/bat-giu-2-doi-tuong-trom-xe-dau-keo-o-hoa-binh-1256.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T19:26:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224260","title":"Kiến nghị xử lý trách nhiệm cựu giám đốc Ban QLDA đầu tư xây dựng tỉnh Đắk Nông","description":"Công an tỉnh Đắk Nông đã kiến nghị xử lý trách nhiệm đối với ông Phạm Đình Tuấn (cựu giám đốc Ban QLDA đầu tư xây dựng tỉnh) vì có liên quan đến sai phạm tại Dự án cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật bên trong và bên ngoài hàng rào KCN Nhân Cơ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/kien-nghi-xu-ly-trach-nhiem-cuu-giam-doc-ban-qlda-dau-tu-xay-dung-tinh-dak-nong-2224260.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/kien-nghi-xu-ly-trach-nhiem-cuu-giam-doc-ban-qlda-dau-tu-xay-dung-tinh-dak-nong-1220.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T18:46:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224251","title":"‘Nữ quái’ mạo danh con nuôi lãnh đạo cấp cao, lừa tiền tỷ của 3 người đàn ông","description":"Mạo danh là con nuôi của nguyên lãnh đạo cấp cao ở Quốc hội, có “anh nuôi” là lãnh đạo cao cấp của Chính phủ, bị can Vũ Thị Thanh đã khiến 3 người đàn ông sập bẫy lừa, chiếm đoạt tiền tỷ của các nạn nhân.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nu-quai-mao-danh-con-nuoi-lanh-dao-cap-cao-lua-tien-ty-cua-3-nguoi-dan-ong-2224251.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/nu-quai-mao-danh-con-nuoi-lanh-dao-cap-cao-lua-tien-ty-cua-3-nguoi-dan-ong-1051.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T17:27:33","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224205","title":"Giấu ma túy bên trong bình rượu cần để che mắt cảnh sát","description":"Bị cáo Tây nhận của đối tượng Lan 20kg ma túy. Sau đó, mỗi lần giao cho khách, Tây giấu ma túy vào các bình rượu cần để ngụy trang.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giau-ma-tuy-ben-trong-binh-ruou-can-de-che-mat-canh-sat-2224205.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/giau-ma-tuy-ben-trong-binh-ruou-can-de-che-mat-canh-sat-893.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T16:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224194","title":"Bắt tạm giam ông Huỳnh Thế Năng, nguyên Tổng Giám đốc Vinafood 2","description":"Công an TP.HCM thay đổi biện pháp ngăn chặn từ cấm đi khỏi nơi cư trú sang bắt bị can để tạm giam đối với ông Huỳnh Thế Năng, nguyên Tổng Giám đốc Vinafood 2.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-tam-giam-ong-huynh-the-nang-nguyen-tong-giam-doc-vinafood-2-2224194.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/bat-tam-giam-ong-huynh-the-nang-nguyen-tong-giam-doc-vinafood-2-828.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T15:38:17","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224128","title":"Lừa đảo hàng trăm người để lấy tiền cá độ bóng đá","description":"Dù không có khả năng đưa người đi lao động xuất khẩu lao động tại Nhật nhưng Bình vẫn lập công ty 'ma', lừa đảo, chiếm đoạt tiền của hơn 100 người đem đi trả nợ, cá độ bóng đá và tiêu xài cá nhân.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Ký sự pháp đình","detailUrl":"/phap-luat/ky-su-phap-dinh","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat/ky-su-phap-dinh","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lua-dao-hang-tram-nguoi-de-lay-tien-ca-do-bong-da-2224128.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/lua-dao-hang-tram-nguoi-de-lay-tien-ca-do-bong-da-691.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T14:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224028","title":"Mâu thuẫn, anh đâm em tử vong rồi đến công an tự thú","description":"Nghĩ bị anh trai nói xấu khi vừa đi chơi với bạn về, người em đã cầm cây gỗ rượt đuổi đánh nhau với anh. Trong lúc ẩu đả, người anh đâm em tử vong.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mau-thuan-anh-dam-em-tu-vong-roi-den-cong-an-tu-thu-2224028.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/mau-thuan-anh-dam-em-tu-vong-roi-den-cong-an-tu-thu-448.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T11:19:47","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223959","title":"Nữ sinh lớp 6 sống lang thang, tụ tập lập nhóm trộm cắp tài sản","description":"Công an phường Ea Tam, TP. Buôn Ma Thuột (Đắk Lắk) đang điều tra, xử lý 4 thiếu niên, học sinh sống lang thang gây ra 10 vụ trộm cắp tài sản.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nu-sinh-lop-6-song-lang-thang-tu-tap-lap-nhom-trom-cap-tai-san-2223959.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/nu-sinh-lop-6-song-lang-thang-tu-tap-lap-nhom-trom-cap-tai-san-155.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T08:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223908","title":"Cảnh giác chiêu lừa đảo chị em phụ nữ dự tuyển thí sinh áo dài","description":"Nhóm đối tượng lừa đảo dụ dẫn chị em phụ nữ tuyển thí sinh để quảng bá về lễ hội áo dài xuân Giáp Thìn 2024 rồi yêu cầu truy cập vào website VTV giả mạo để đánh cắp thông tin, yêu cầu chuyển tiền.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/canh-giac-chieu-lua-dao-chi-em-phu-nu-du-tuyen-thi-sinh-ao-dai-2223908.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/canh-giac-chieu-lua-dao-chi-em-phu-nu-du-tuyen-thi-sinh-ao-dai-1492.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T22:20:31","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223848","title":"Tòa án xem xét đơn xin hoãn thi hành án vì mang thai của Trang 'Nemo'","description":"Sau khi bị TAND TP.HCM bác đơn kháng cáo, tuyên y án 9 tháng tù giam, Trang ‘Nemo’ đã có đơn xin hoãn thi hành án vì đang mang thai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Ký sự pháp đình","detailUrl":"/phap-luat/ky-su-phap-dinh","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat/ky-su-phap-dinh","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/toa-an-xem-xet-don-xin-hoan-thi-hanh-an-vi-mang-thai-cua-trang-nemo-2223848.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/toa-an-xem-xet-don-xin-hoan-thi-hanh-an-vi-mang-thai-cua-trang-nemo-1276.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T20:18:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223809","title":"Tạm giam tổng giám đốc lừa huy động vốn gần 60 tỷ","description":"Công an xác định, tài khoản của bị can Nguyễn Văn Hoành đã nhận gần 60 tỷ đồng từ nhà đầu tư. Số tiền trên, bị can đem đi đầu tư ngoại hối (forex) và sử dụng vào mục đích cá nhân khác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tam-giam-tong-giam-doc-lua-huy-dong-von-gan-60-ty-2223809.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/tam-giam-tong-giam-doc-lua-huy-dong-von-gan-60-ty-1106.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T17:56:52","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223787","title":"Chánh án tòa án Hà Nội xét xử vụ bắt cóc bé trai 7 tuổi đòi chuộc 15 tỷ","description":"Sáng 26/12, TAND TP Hà Nội sẽ đưa vụ bé trai ở Long Biên bị bắt cóc, đòi 15 tỷ đồng tiền chuộc ra xét xử.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/chanh-an-toa-an-ha-noi-xet-xu-vu-bat-coc-be-trai-7-tuoi-doi-chuoc-15-ty-2223787.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/chanh-an-toa-an-ha-noi-xet-xu-vu-bat-coc-be-trai-7-tuoi-doi-chuoc-15-ty-1031.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T17:01:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223734","title":"Bắt quả tang chủ nhà hàng ở TP.HCM cùng thác loạn ma tuý với khách","description":"Khi ập vào nhà hàng Pha Lê, quận Gò Vấp, lực lượng công an bắt quả tang một số người đang chơi ma tuý trong phòng, trong đó có chủ nhà hàng này.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-qua-tang-chu-nha-hang-o-tp-hcm-cung-thac-loan-ma-tuy-voi-khach-2223734.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bat-qua-tang-chu-nha-hang-o-tphcm-cung-thac-loan-ma-tuy-voi-khach-813.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T15:26:39","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223725","title":"Bắt đối tượng trốn nã, cạo lông mày lẩn vào đoàn công dân từ Myanmar về nước","description":"Hoàng Văn Yên (18 tuổi, quê huyện Tân Uyên, Lai Châu) cắt tóc, cạo lông mày lẩn vào đoàn hơn 300 công dân Việt Nam lên chuyến bay nhân đạo về nước và bị bắt giữ tại sân bay Nội Bài.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/doi-tuong-tron-na-cao-long-may-lan-vao-doan-cong-dan-tu-myanmar-ve-nuoc-2223725.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bat-doi-tuong-tron-na-cao-long-may-lan-vao-doan-cong-dan-tu-myanmar-ve-nuoc-802.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T15:20:14","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223661","title":"Trả giá bằng án tù vì chọc thủng hàng loạt lốp ô tô ở khu Linh Đàm, Hà Nội","description":"HĐXX cấp sơ thẩm tuyên phạt người chọc thủng hàng loạt lốp ô tô ở khu Linh Đàm mức án 30 tháng tù. Sau phiên tòa sơ thẩm, bị cáo kháng cáo xin giảm nhẹ hình phạt.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tra-gia-bang-an-tu-vi-choc-thung-hang-loat-lop-o-to-o-khu-linh-dam-ha-noi-2223661.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/tra-gia-bang-an-tu-vi-choc-thung-hang-loat-lop-o-to-o-khu-linh-dam-ha-noi-666.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T13:34:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223530","title":"Bắt đối tượng dùng liềm kề vào cổ chủ cây xăng để cướp tiền","description":"Công an tỉnh Quảng Nam đã bắt được đối tượng dùng liềm kề vào cổ chủ cây xăng ở xã Tiên Cảnh (huyện Tiên Phước) để cướp tiền.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-doi-tuong-dung-liem-ke-vao-co-chu-cay-xang-de-cuop-tien-2223530.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bat-doi-tuong-dung-liem-ke-vao-co-chu-cay-xang-de-cuop-tien-276.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T09:15:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223384","title":"4 thanh niên từ TP.HCM về Long An gây hàng loạt vụ cướp giật","description":"4 thanh niên ở TP.HCM vừa bị Cảnh sát hình sự Công an huyện Bến Lức (Long An) bắt giữ về hành vi cướp giật tài sản của người đi đường.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Pháp luật","detailUrl":"/phap-luat","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/phap-luat","relatedIds":["00001T","00001Y"],"subIds":["000008","00001T","00001U","00001Y"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/4-thanh-nien-tu-tp-hcm-ve-long-an-gay-hang-loat-vu-cuop-giat-2223384.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/4-thanh-nien-tu-tphcm-ve-long-an-gay-hang-loat-vu-cuop-giat-1214.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T20:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

