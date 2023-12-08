Ngày 8/12, Công an tỉnh Vĩnh Long thông tin vụ 2 đối tượng tự xưng là công an xông vào tiệm game bắn cá dùng súng uy hiếp để cướp tài sản và khống chế con trai chủ tiệm đưa lên xe chở đi. 

Theo đó, khoảng 14h30 chiều 7/12, Công an xã Xuân Hiệp (huyện Trà Ôn) nhận tin báo về việc tại tiệm game bắn cá của ông Lê Văn Chữ (ngụ ấp Hồi Thọ, xã Xuân Hiệp) có 2 đối tượng đến xưng danh là công an và dùng súng uy hiếp 8 người trong tiệm game yêu cầu mang tài sản ra phía trước.

Ngoài ra, 2 đối tượng này còn khống chế anh Lê Quốc Phong (42 tuổi, con trai ông Chữ) đưa lên xe máy cùng với tài sản cướp được rồi nhanh chóng tẩu thoát trên đường Tỉnh 901.

2 vinh long.jpg
Nghi can Phạm Thanh Quang tại cơ quan công an. Ảnh: Công an Vĩnh Long 

Thiếu tá Nguyễn Việt Hùng, Trưởng Công an xã Xuân Hiệp chỉ đạo triển khai lực lượng chốt chặn trên đường Tỉnh 901 theo hướng tẩu thoát của 2 đối tượng để truy bắt. 

Đến 15h35 cùng ngày, công an xã đã bắt được 2 nghi phạm có liên quan đến vụ việc gồm: Phạm Thanh Quang (27 tuổi) và Nguyễn Phạm Văn Tài (24 tuổi), cùng ngụ quận Bình Tân, TP.HCM. 

Công an đã đảm bảo an toàn cho anh Lê Quốc Phong. 

1 vinh long.jpg
Khẩu súng của hai đối tượng dùng để uy hiếp nạn nhân. Ảnh: Công an Vĩnh Long 

Qua làm việc, bước đầu 2 nghi phạm Quang và Tài thừa nhận hành vi phạm tội. Công an đã kiểm tra phương tiện của 2 đối tượng và thu giữ 46 triệu đồng, 6 điện thoại, 1 khẩu súng tự chế. 

Công an huyện Trà Ôn đang làm rõ vụ việc. 