Sau 91 trận vòng loại ở các khu vực với 62 đại diện là các trường Đại học, Cao đẳng toàn quốc, 16 cái tên xuất sắc nhất từ ba miền Bắc, Trung, Nam hội tụ tại Đại học Nha Trang (Khánh Hoà) tranh tài ở VCK SV Cup 2023 diễn ra từ 16 đến 27/12.

16 đội bóng sinh viên hay nhất Việt Nam quy tụ tại Nha Trang so tài, tìm ra nhà vô địch

Trong lễ bốc thăm chiều nay, BTC SV Cup 2023 đã tiến hành chia 16 dự VCK vào 4 bảng, đá vòng tròn 1 lượt tìm ra những đội bóng đi tiếp, chinh phục thứ hạng cao. Phần thưởng cho nhà vô địch là quà tặng và tiền thưởng giá trị 150 triệu đồng. Ngoài ra một loạt giải thưởng tập thể cá nhân khác cũng được trao, giá trị lên đến 656 triệu đồng, con số mơ ước đối với các cầu thủ- sinh viên.

BTC giải tiến hành bốc thăm chia bảng

Vụ trưởng Vụ Giáo dục thể chất Bộ Giáo dục và Đào tạo Nguyễn Thanh Đề cho hay, SV Cup không chỉ là cuộc tranh tài trên sân cỏ mà còn nhấn mạnh thông điệp "Vì tương lai xanh", lần đầu tiên gắn liền giải bóng đá sinh viên với việc giáo dục, nâng cao nhận thức của thế hệ trẻ về bảo vệ môi trường. "Tinh thần xanh được xuyên suốt qua các hoạt động tập luyện, cổ vũ, các chương trình đồng hành của SV Cup 2023", ông Đề nói.

VCK SV Cup 2023 có 31 trận đấu và được liên tục cập nhật trên hệ thống kênh của Đài truyền hình Việt Nam, các ứng dụng TV360, Next Media, fapange SV Cup (@giaivodichbongdasinhvien), USports (@usports.vietnam)