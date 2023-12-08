Ghi bàn:

HAGL: Minh Vương (15')

Thể Công - Viettel: Bruno (17'), Văn Khang (20')

Đội hình thi đấu

HAGL: Vũ Hải, Văn Sơn (A Sân, 79’), Ngọc Quang, Văn Triệu, Thanh Nhân (Bảo Toàn, 60’), Quang Nho, Jairo,  Quốc Việt (Đình Lâm, 79’), Jhon Cley, Tuấn Anh (Đức Việt, 61’), Minh Vương, Ngọc Quang.

Thể Công - Viettel: Văn Phong, Thanh Bình, Tiến Dũng, Ngọc Sơn (Tuấn Tài, 62’), Mạnh Cường, Đức Chiến, Hoàng Minh, Mạnh Dũng (Danh Trung, 62’-Essam, 90'), Văn Khang (Tiến Anh, 67’), Hoàng Đức (Hữu Thắng, 67’), Bruno. 

Ảnh: Mai Anh

08/12/2023 | 18:54

KẾT THÚC

Trận đấu kết thúc với chiến thắng 2-1 dành cho Thể Công Viettel ngay tại Pleiku. Kết quả này khiến thầy trò HLV Kiatisuk tiếp tục chôn chân ở cuối bảng xếp hạng.

bang xep hang vleague 20232024.jpg
08/12/2023 | 18:50

90'+2

Cầu thủ mới vào sân thay người Mohamed Essameldin có pha đột phá rồi dứt điểm buộc thủ môn Vũ Hải phải cản phá bằng những đầu ngón tay.

Sau đó vẫn là chân sút sinh năm 1994 người Ai Cập khiến CĐV HAGL hú vía với cú dứt điểm từ ngoài vòng cấm.

08/12/2023 | 18:47

90'

Hiệp hai có 6 phút bù giờ.

08/12/2023 | 18:42

85'

Các cầu thủ HAGL vẫn miệt mài tấn công, gây sức ép để tìm kiếm cơ hội ghi bàn giữ lại một điểm.

hagl vs the cong.jpg
08/12/2023 | 18:33

75'

Thủ môn Văn Phong bị đau cần tới sự chăm sóc của bác sĩ khiến trận đấu bị gián đoạn.

08/12/2023 | 18:21

64'

Jhon Cley lần thứ hai đá phạt ngoài vòng cấm, và anh vẫn không thể đánh bại thủ thành Văn Phong.

hagl vs the cong 1.jpg
08/12/2023 | 18:19

61'

Tuấn Anh bị đau không thể tiếp tục thi đấu, HLV Kiatisuk rút anh ra và tung Đức Việt vào thế chỗ.

hagl vs the cong.jpg
08/12/2023 | 18:13

56'

Hoàng Đức quyết định đột phá nhưng không thể vượt qua hàng thủ của HAGL. Tuấn Anh sau đó bị đau sau pha va chạm với cầu thủ đội khách. Anh trở lại sân tiếp tục thi đấu với những bước chân tập tễnh.

08/12/2023 | 18:09

51'

Lối chơi pressing tầm cao của các cầu thủ Thể Công Viettel gây ra không ít khó khăn cho HAGL trong những phút đầu hiệp hai.

08/12/2023 | 18:03

Hiệp 2

Hiệp hai trận đấu bắt đầu.

08/12/2023 | 17:47

Hết hiệp 1

Hiệp một kết thúc với tỷ số 2-1 tạm nghiêng về phía đội khách Thể Công - Viettel.

08/12/2023 | 17:40

41'

Các cầu thủ HAGL vẫn đang nỗ lực gây sức ép để tìm kiếm cơ hội ghi bàn quân bình tỷ số 2-2.

hagl vs the cong.jpg
08/12/2023 | 17:34

36'

Quốc Việt khống chế một nhịp rồi thực hiện cú vuốt bóng sát vòng cấm đưa bóng đi hơi cao so với khung thành Thể Công Viettel.

08/12/2023 | 17:27

27'

Trận đấu vẫn đang diễn ra sôi động và hấp dẫn trên sân Pleiku, khi các học trò của HLV Kiatisuk quyết tâm giành một kết quả khả quan ở vòng 5.

08/12/2023 | 17:20

20'

HAGL 1-2 Thể Công: Văn Khang lập công

Đón đường chuyền của Đức Chiến, tiền vệ Văn Khang xâm nhập vòng cấm, anh khống chế một nhịp rồi tung cú sút về góc xa đưa Thể Công - Viettel vượt lên dẫn ngược 2-1.

Đây chính là pha lập công đầu tiên của Văn Khang cho Viettel ở đấu trường V-League.

08/12/2023 | 17:18

17'

HAGL 1-1 Thể Công Viettel: Bruno gỡ hòa tức khắc

Từ pha chọc khe của đồng đội, Hoàng Minh thoát xuống bên cánh phải rồi đẩy ngược ra để Bruno băng lên dứt điểm một chạm tung lưới HAGL.

hagl vs the cong 4.jpg
hagl vs the cong 3.jpg
08/12/2023 | 17:16

16'

HAGL 1-0 Thể Công Viettel: Minh Vương mở tỷ số

Châu Ngọc Quang đi bóng rồi dứt điểm chéo góc, Minh Vương lẻn xuống đá nối vặn sườn thủ môn Văn Phong mở tỷ số cho HAGL.

hagl vs the cong 2.jpg
08/12/2023 | 17:12

12'

Các học trò của HLV Thạch Bảo Khanh tổ chức pressing tầm cao khiến chủ nhà HAGL gặp khó khăn trong việc phát triển bóng lên phía trên.

08/12/2023 | 17:09

9'

Thể Công Viettel đáp trả cũng với pha sút phạt hàng rào. Đức Chiến là người thực hiện, anh đưa bóng đi chệch cột dọc khung thành HAGL.

hagl vs the cong 1.jpg
08/12/2023 | 17:02

2'

Hoàng Đức phạm lỗi với Jhon Cley ngoài vòng cấm, đích thân cựu tiền đạo của CA Hà Nội thực hiện cú đá phạt khá căng từ ngoài vòng cấm buộc thủ môn Văn Phong phải cứu thua.

08/12/2023 | 17:00

17h00

Trọng tài chính Nguyễn Mạnh Hải thổi còi cho trận đấu được bắt đầu.

08/12/2023 | 16:55

16h55

Tổ trọng tài dẫn cầu thủ hai đội ra sân làm thủ tục chuẩn bị cho trận đấu.

08/12/2023 | 16:42

Đội hình xuất phát HAGL vs Thể Công Viettel

hagl vs the cong.jpg
08/12/2023 | 15:26

Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24

08/12/2023 | 15:25

Nhận định HAGL vs Thể Công Viettel

08/12/2023 | 15:15

Thông tin lực lượng

HAGL: Hai tiền đạo Thanh Bình và Martin bị chấn thương.

Thể Công - Viettel: Tiền vệ Jaha cũng gặp vấn đề tương tự.

