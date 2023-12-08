{"article":{"id":"2224624","title":"Thua ngược Thể Công Viettel, HAGL chôn chân ở đáy bảng","description":"HAGL thua ngược Thể Công Viettel 1-2 ở trận đấu sớm nhất vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24, chiều 8/12. Kết quả này khiến thầy trò HLV Kiatisuk xếp cuối bảng xếp hạng.","contentObject":{"content":"<p><strong>Ghi bàn:</strong></p>

<p>HAGL: Minh Vương (15')</p>

<p>Thể Công - Viettel: Bruno (17'), Văn Khang (20')</p>

<p><strong>Đội hình thi đấu</strong></p>

<p><strong>HAGL</strong>: Vũ Hải, Văn Sơn (A Sân, 79’), Ngọc Quang, Văn Triệu, Thanh Nhân (Bảo Toàn, 60’), Quang Nho, Jairo, Quốc Việt (Đình Lâm, 79’), Jhon Cley, Tuấn Anh (Đức Việt, 61’), Minh Vương, Ngọc Quang.</p>

<p><strong>Thể Công - Viettel:</strong> Văn Phong, Thanh Bình, Tiến Dũng, Ngọc Sơn (Tuấn Tài, 62’), Mạnh Cường, Đức Chiến, Hoàng Minh, Mạnh Dũng (Danh Trung, 62’-Essam, 90'), Văn Khang (Tiến Anh, 67’), Hoàng Đức (Hữu Thắng, 67’), Bruno. </p>

<p><strong>Ảnh: Mai Anh</strong></p>","conclusion":"","timelines":[{"id":"59aba6f6-4210-4576-9a9d-82496cbd5928","time":"2023-12-08T15:15:56","title":"Thông tin lực lượng","content":"<p>HAGL: Hai tiền đạo Thanh Bình và Martin bị chấn thương.</p>

</article>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"f70c88fe-c0c7-4a95-ac7b-3b7eec55b297","time":"2023-12-08T16:42:42","title":"Đội hình xuất phát HAGL vs Thể Công Viettel","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-855.jpg?width=768&s=CdEAOCBhCz7OIwzf2wTcnA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-855.jpg?width=1024&s=ZGZrq-fU8MX22Wu4ANI4xA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-855.jpg?width=0&s=ZW7FG7A8JuzIsBQKXqWX0w\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-855.jpg?width=768&s=CdEAOCBhCz7OIwzf2wTcnA\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-855.jpg?width=260&s=0IZQdIsOzloP9N2hNaMrbA\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"d0b23ae8-9fea-4fb7-ae0c-9a74a1b770e3","time":"2023-12-08T16:55:29","title":"16h55","content":"<p>Tổ trọng tài dẫn cầu thủ hai đội ra sân làm thủ tục chuẩn bị cho trận đấu.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"e8b6f45a-7489-42e2-aa80-246086c768a9","time":"2023-12-08T17:00:18","title":"17h00","content":"<p>Trọng tài chính Nguyễn Mạnh Hải thổi còi cho trận đấu được bắt đầu.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"d496b3cd-f6ea-4fa1-a5eb-bae49e6859ca","time":"2023-12-08T17:02:02","title":"2'","content":"<p>Hoàng Đức phạm lỗi với Jhon Cley ngoài vòng cấm, đích thân cựu tiền đạo của CA Hà Nội thực hiện cú đá phạt khá căng từ ngoài vòng cấm buộc thủ môn Văn Phong phải cứu thua.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"9c0e6a49-58c3-429b-8154-929d8fe67b08","time":"2023-12-08T17:09:10","title":"9'","content":"<p>Thể Công Viettel đáp trả cũng với pha sút phạt hàng rào. Đức Chiến là người thực hiện, anh đưa bóng đi chệch cột dọc khung thành HAGL.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-900.jpg?width=768&s=XU0rVv47JVWkuxBozrdJcQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-900.jpg?width=1024&s=DTj6jUpKBuD-MUHfA3XLAA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-900.jpg?width=0&s=Gx3OyFB_Hcj9t2hSXzqNNA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-900.jpg?width=768&s=XU0rVv47JVWkuxBozrdJcQ\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong 1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-900.jpg?width=260&s=gsH6qgjeF80odognKF1Euw\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"bb852c3a-1a36-45a7-a53f-c328d51ca3e3","time":"2023-12-08T17:12:12","title":"12'","content":"<p>Các học trò của HLV Thạch Bảo Khanh tổ chức pressing tầm cao khiến chủ nhà HAGL gặp khó khăn trong việc phát triển bóng lên phía trên.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"06fcc19a-5b0e-4b31-9ccb-a142a5add3b4","time":"2023-12-08T17:16:05","title":"16'","content":"<p><strong>HAGL 1-0 Thể Công Viettel: Minh Vương mở tỷ số</strong></p>

<p>Châu Ngọc Quang đi bóng rồi dứt điểm chéo góc, Minh Vương lẻn xuống đá nối vặn sườn thủ môn Văn Phong mở tỷ số cho HAGL.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-2-901.jpg?width=768&s=qvGGPr6jbisCkcn6snjXrA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-2-901.jpg?width=1024&s=s1anw6g7ixuJQdLNUAyWfQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-2-901.jpg?width=0&s=ZkpSjP6grn9TErV8uP7Low\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-2-901.jpg?width=768&s=qvGGPr6jbisCkcn6snjXrA\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong 2.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-2-901.jpg?width=260&s=OXFLsuZjDZZzt6OZ9tId-g\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"f1f30a37-f248-4a67-a568-8296a2523c92","time":"2023-12-08T17:18:06","title":"17'","content":"<p><strong>HAGL 1-1 Thể Công Viettel: Bruno gỡ hòa tức khắc</strong></p>

<p>Từ pha chọc khe của đồng đội, Hoàng Minh thoát xuống bên cánh phải rồi đẩy ngược ra để Bruno băng lên dứt điểm một chạm tung lưới HAGL.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-4-902.jpg?width=768&s=pR0XwRfsfXbQBeGhRZzp2w\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-4-902.jpg?width=1024&s=MzpqEUQTtEvW6cpdSwXEVw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-4-902.jpg?width=0&s=acHgG3BPqYEA5RMWIxUvqA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-4-902.jpg?width=768&s=pR0XwRfsfXbQBeGhRZzp2w\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong 4.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-4-902.jpg?width=260&s=IdalsimsKQjNgCnxuFfRgQ\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-3-903.jpg?width=768&s=qzzKBg9NWoYFGlVjqtdfWA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-3-903.jpg?width=1024&s=DFIQspSlL8bNv2GshTy73Q\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-3-903.jpg?width=0&s=5bc0ax7hMpDo3Abdsf_p1g\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-3-903.jpg?width=768&s=qzzKBg9NWoYFGlVjqtdfWA\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong 3.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-3-903.jpg?width=260&s=0SzFZ_YDEYvdz5WYG4e5nQ\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"f0af0554-533b-4d8c-9eab-4f4e58fd2f8b","time":"2023-12-08T17:20:12","title":"20'","content":"<p><strong>HAGL 1-2 Thể Công: Văn Khang lập công</strong></p>

<p>Đón đường chuyền của Đức Chiến, tiền vệ Văn Khang xâm nhập vòng cấm, anh khống chế một nhịp rồi tung cú sút về góc xa đưa Thể Công - Viettel vượt lên dẫn ngược 2-1.</p>

<p>Đây chính là pha lập công đầu tiên của Văn Khang cho Viettel ở đấu trường V-League.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"efc2ee94-0af4-4e9a-b40c-71d1b264a056","time":"2023-12-08T17:27:15","title":"27'","content":"<p>Trận đấu vẫn đang diễn ra sôi động và hấp dẫn trên sân Pleiku, khi các học trò của HLV Kiatisuk quyết tâm giành một kết quả khả quan ở vòng 5.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"212411c6-f739-430b-ac18-bfb73e637227","time":"2023-12-08T17:34:31","title":"36'","content":"<p>Quốc Việt khống chế một nhịp rồi thực hiện cú vuốt bóng sát vòng cấm đưa bóng đi hơi cao so với khung thành Thể Công Viettel.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"520750f4-7683-4483-a358-59de0db35b70","time":"2023-12-08T17:40:19","title":"41'","content":"<p>Các cầu thủ HAGL vẫn đang nỗ lực gây sức ép để tìm kiếm cơ hội ghi bàn quân bình tỷ số 2-2.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-922.jpg?width=768&s=XH-7LZSDHZoXu4X8R3V97g\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-922.jpg?width=1024&s=_ybDLii_PE-AmOAgh20hDw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-922.jpg?width=0&s=cCUfKFrC0cvzSNTmhtfdIw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-922.jpg?width=768&s=XH-7LZSDHZoXu4X8R3V97g\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-922.jpg?width=260&s=kxKLOi0oFKJ8UE3d2ZeUoA\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"215306fd-33c0-4538-a737-c96631bb099b","time":"2023-12-08T17:47:22","title":"Hết hiệp 1","content":"<p>Hiệp một kết thúc với tỷ số 2-1 tạm nghiêng về phía đội khách Thể Công - Viettel.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"dcc0aff7-2912-498d-9bd3-1616dfc57a97","time":"2023-12-08T18:03:03","title":"Hiệp 2","content":"<p>Hiệp hai trận đấu bắt đầu.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"f71c9417-b700-434d-9889-c38cd52b055f","time":"2023-12-08T18:09:12","title":"51'","content":"<p>Lối chơi pressing tầm cao của các cầu thủ Thể Công Viettel gây ra không ít khó khăn cho HAGL trong những phút đầu hiệp hai.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"22788944-c991-47ef-b9f1-6b99a92b61fd","time":"2023-12-08T18:13:51","title":"56'","content":"<p>Hoàng Đức quyết định đột phá nhưng không thể vượt qua hàng thủ của HAGL. Tuấn Anh sau đó bị đau sau pha va chạm với cầu thủ đội khách. Anh trở lại sân tiếp tục thi đấu với những bước chân tập tễnh.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"d2fec3c5-2dd9-4265-86f2-137929dd1c72","time":"2023-12-08T18:19:08","title":"61'","content":"<p>Tuấn Anh bị đau không thể tiếp tục thi đấu, HLV Kiatisuk rút anh ra và tung Đức Việt vào thế chỗ.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-986.jpg?width=768&s=Mq_s1pqoZ9QQKM9d7FIvig\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-986.jpg?width=1024&s=B_awOGE423EEOH6xQ_ZHWg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-986.jpg?width=0&s=KC_CcW84tyX2kp_OQNSnlA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-986.jpg?width=768&s=Mq_s1pqoZ9QQKM9d7FIvig\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-986.jpg?width=260&s=FnEiSLpZEbSf0e5mfFEOxQ\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"66948278-8a3c-44d4-87fe-feaa9cefee0b","time":"2023-12-08T18:21:34","title":"64'","content":"<p>Jhon Cley lần thứ hai đá phạt ngoài vòng cấm, và anh vẫn không thể đánh bại thủ thành Văn Phong.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-1034.jpg?width=768&s=J16Pi8dObacxfoli1Z2Eew\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-1034.jpg?width=1024&s=RobDYvCT3JDNDS2GpItXbg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-1034.jpg?width=0&s=6EH3JcKW1Qtdo6KJLdthbA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-1034.jpg?width=768&s=J16Pi8dObacxfoli1Z2Eew\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong 1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1-1034.jpg?width=260&s=UF4RqrrRezvFedH5zVdjqg\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"cc32a50a-e058-47b5-b103-e52327348072","time":"2023-12-08T18:33:11","title":"75'","content":"<p>Thủ môn Văn Phong bị đau cần tới sự chăm sóc của bác sĩ khiến trận đấu bị gián đoạn.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"ca1a82ee-15cd-4574-9196-d34699a03e4a","time":"2023-12-08T18:42:20","title":"85'","content":"<p>Các cầu thủ HAGL vẫn miệt mài tấn công, gây sức ép để tìm kiếm cơ hội ghi bàn giữ lại một điểm.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1035.jpg?width=768&s=nMZPQ2LYmpzmz2QjkDlk2w\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1035.jpg?width=1024&s=MECRpipBiwgNRW7Xy9nM5A\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1035.jpg?width=0&s=vsm-sBmktKYDEU23RlCqBw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1035.jpg?width=768&s=nMZPQ2LYmpzmz2QjkDlk2w\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/hagl-vs-the-cong-1035.jpg?width=260&s=SPC4a2dGEsQ9YMJjWO8oKA\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"8439de96-f675-4d01-98b1-3f00d06840f0","time":"2023-12-08T18:47:07","title":"90'","content":"<p>Hiệp hai có 6 phút bù giờ.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"ffb339e9-e47f-4116-a856-c60b1decc48f","time":"2023-12-08T18:50:01","title":"90'+2","content":"<p>Cầu thủ mới vào sân thay người Mohamed Essameldin có pha đột phá rồi dứt điểm buộc thủ môn Vũ Hải phải cản phá bằng những đầu ngón tay.</p>

<p>Sau đó vẫn là chân sút sinh năm 1994 người Ai Cập khiến CĐV HAGL hú vía với cú dứt điểm từ ngoài vòng cấm.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"de6b511c-6fe3-4569-885c-d8519ee6f0f7","time":"2023-12-08T18:54:46","title":"KẾT THÚC","content":"<p>Trận đấu kết thúc với chiến thắng 2-1 dành cho Thể Công Viettel ngay tại Pleiku. Kết quả này khiến thầy trò HLV Kiatisuk tiếp tục chôn chân ở cuối bảng xếp hạng.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-vleague-20232024-1049.jpg?width=768&s=WMlwoo07TMVF9ybPCc1UQw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-vleague-20232024-1049.jpg?width=1024&s=6viyiZICJilUE1950KhS5g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-vleague-20232024-1049.jpg?width=0&s=beMF6lJiFzqflIVDtsFaKA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-vleague-20232024-1049.jpg?width=768&s=WMlwoo07TMVF9ybPCc1UQw\" alt=\"bang xep hang vleague 20232024.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-vleague-20232024-1049.jpg?width=260&s=Rw6nSXHw1CKUss9vYvh9iA\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

