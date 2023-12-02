{"article":{"id":"2222083","title":"Bản tin chiều 2/12: Nhiều câu hỏi nghi vấn quanh vụ bé 2 tuổi ở Nghệ An mất tích","description":"Bản tin chiều 2/12: Nhiều câu hỏi nghi vấn quanh vụ bé 2 tuổi ở Nghệ An mất tích, Cửa ngõ Tân Sơn Nhất kẹt cứng như cao điểm Tết, Nữ sinh viên đòi đuổi giảng viên ra khỏi lớp: 'Khi em nói, cô nên cúi mặt xuống'","contentObject":[{"audioUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/7a83b731-163f-44ca-82f2-06f3eb7cc306_intro.mp3","duration":797,"versionName":"1","durationMinute":13}],"displayType":22,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"/ban-tin-chieu-2-12-nhieu-cau-hoi-nghi-van-quanh-vu-be-2-tuoi-o-nghe-an-mat-tich-2222083.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/ban-tin-chieu-212-nhieu-cau-hoi-nghi-van-quanh-vu-be-2-tuoi-o-nghe-an-mat-tich-683.png","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/ban-tin-chieu-212-nhieu-cau-hoi-nghi-van-quanh-vu-be-2-tuoi-o-nghe-an-mat-tich-684.png","updatedDate":"2023-12-02T17:46:36","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"02/12/2023","hasCover":false,"podcastCoverDesktop":"https://static.vnncdn.net/v1/icon/vnn/podcast-cv-dark-desktop.jpg","podcastCoverMobile":"https://static.vnncdn.net/v1/icon/vnn/podcast-cv-dark-mobile.jpg","podcastCoverType":1,"podcastContent":""},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2221989","title":"Bản tin trưa 2/12: Bé trai 2 tuổi mất tích ở Nghệ An: Bất ngờ tìm thấy ở gần nhà","description":"Bản tin trưa 2/12: Bé trai 2 tuổi mất tích ở Nghệ An: Bất ngờ tìm thấy ở gần nhà, Công đoàn kiến nghị nghỉ lễ Quốc khánh thêm 2 ngày, Xe bồn tông nhiều xe máy dừng đèn đỏ ở Bình Dương","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-2-12-be-trai-2-tuoi-mat-tich-o-nghe-an-bat-ngo-tim-thay-o-gan-nha-2221989.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/ban-tin-trua-212-be-trai-2-tuoi-mat-tich-o-nghe-an-bat-ngo-tim-thay-o-gan-nha-413.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-02T12:22:35","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221911","title":"Bản tin sáng 2/12: Cha mẹ cần làm gì nếu con lỡ ăn phải kẹo lạ?","description":"Bản tin sáng 2/12 gồm các tin chính: Cha mẹ cần làm gì nếu con lỡ ăn phải kẹo lạ? Đại gia Dương Tấn Trước đồng lõa với bà Trương Mỹ Lan tham ô hơn 4.000 tỷ đồng. Sinh viên Bách khoa bị đuổi khỏi ký túc xá vì xem phim đồi truỵ.

Bản tin cuối ngày 1/12: Hỗ trợ gần 200 triệu cho Đại uý bị đứt lìa 2 chân khi bắt cát tặc. Công an đề nghị các tỉnh, thành rà soát văn bản do ông Lưu Bình Nhưỡng ký. Nữ sinh bị buộc thôi học vì đòi đuổi giảng viên ra khỏi lớp.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-1-12-nu-sinh-bi-thoi-hoc-vi-doi-duoi-giang-vien-ra-khoi-lop-2221863.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/1/hoa-sen-1446.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-01T22:51:17","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221750","title":"Bản tin chiều 1/12: Tang lễ đẫm nước mắt tiễn biệt nhạc sĩ Xuân Phương","description":"Bản tin chiều 1/12: Tang lễ đẫm nước mắt tiễn biệt nhạc sĩ Xuân Phương, Cựu Giám đốc Bệnh viện TP Thủ Đức lãnh 21 năm tù, 11 học sinh Hà Nội đau đầu, buồn nôn sau khi ăn 'kẹo lạ'","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-1-12-tang-le-dam-nuoc-mat-tien-biet-nhac-si-xuan-phuong-2221750.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/1/ban-tin-chieu-112-tang-le-dam-nuoc-mat-tien-biet-nhac-si-xuan-phuong-1104.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-01T17:38:41","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221588","title":"Bản tin trưa 1/12: Kẹo nghi chứa ma túy bán ở cổng trường học, bác sĩ nói gì?","description":"Bản tin trưa 1/12: Kẹo nghi chứa ma túy bán ở cổng trường học, bác sĩ nói gì?, Lời khai chi tiết của nghi phạm vụ nổ súng cướp tiệm vàng ở Trà Vinh, Vụ bé trai 2 tuổi mất tích bí ẩn: Huy động chó nghiệp vụ tìm kiếm","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-1-12-keo-nghi-chua-ma-tuy-ban-o-cong-truong-hoc-bac-si-noi-gi-2221588.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/1/ban-tin-trua-112-keo-nghi-chua-ma-tuy-ban-o-cong-truong-hoc-bac-si-noi-gi-632.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-01T12:19:39","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221465","title":"Bản tin sáng 1/12: Diễn biến mới vụ nam sinh bị bạn thúc vùng nhạy cảm vào cột","description":"Bản tin sáng 1/12 gồm các tin chính: EVN có Tổng giám đốc mới. Vụ nam sinh Hà Nội bị nhóm bạn thúc vùng nhạy cảm vào cột: Phê bình hiệu trưởng. Cảnh sát lý giải nguyên nhân ma túy 'nước vui' hấp dẫn giới trẻ.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-1-12-dien-bien-moi-vu-nam-sinh-bi-ban-thuc-vung-nhay-cam-vao-cot-2221465.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/1/ban-tin-sang-112-dien-bien-moi-vu-nam-sinh-bi-ban-thuc-vung-nhay-cam-vao-cot-165.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-01T08:01:48","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221375","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 30/11: Thực khách chuyển nhầm 270 triệu cho bữa ăn 270 nghìn","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 30/11 gồm các nội dung chính: Bắc Ninh báo cáo Phó Thủ tướng về vụ việc nhiều cán bộ đi chơi golf. Cha 'dắt' con trai 16 tuổi đi trộm nhiều xe máy ở Đà Nẵng. Thực khách chuyển nhầm 270 triệu đồng cho bữa ăn 270 nghìn ở Thanh Hóa.

Bản tin chiều 30/11: Bé trai 2 tuổi ở Nghệ An mất tích bí đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-30-11-thuc-khach-chuyen-nham-270-trieu-cho-bua-an-270-nghin-2221375.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/h1hhhhhhhhhhhhh-1-1621.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T23:38:49","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221292","title":"Bản tin chiều 30/11: Bé trai 2 tuổi ở Nghệ An mất tích bí ẩn ngay trước cổng nhà

Bản tin chiều 30/11: Bé trai 2 tuổi ở Nghệ An mất tích bí ẩn ngay trước cổng nhà, Bắt phóng viên một tạp chí cưỡng đoạt tài sản, Cảnh sát PCCC kể lại phút cứu 2 bà cháu mắc kẹt trong ngôi nhà cháy

Bản tin trưa 30/11: Lý do diễn viên Thu Quỳnh nhận bằng khen của Bộ Quốc phòng, Giải cứu 2 người mắc kẹt trong ngôi nhà đang cháy ở Hà Nội, Nghệ An: Quốc lộ ùn ứ vì đám đông tụ tập xem đánh ghen

Bản đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-30-11-be-trai-2-tuoi-o-nghe-an-mat-tich-bi-an-ngay-truoc-cong-nha-2221292.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/ban-tin-chieu-3011-be-trai-2-tuoi-o-nghe-an-mat-tich-bi-an-ngay-truoc-cong-nha-1346.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T18:58:15","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221107","title":"Bản tin trưa 30/11: Lý do diễn viên Thu Quỳnh nhận bằng khen của Bộ Quốc phòng","description":"Bản tin trưa 30/11: Lý do diễn viên Thu Quỳnh nhận bằng khen của Bộ Quốc phòng, Giải cứu 2 người mắc kẹt trong ngôi nhà đang cháy ở Hà Nội, Nghệ An: Quốc lộ ùn ứ vì đám đông tụ tập xem đánh ghen","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-30-11-ly-do-dien-vien-thu-quynh-nhan-bang-khen-cua-bo-quoc-phong-2221107.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/ban-tin-trua-3011-ly-do-dien-vien-thu-quynh-nhan-bang-khen-cua-bo-quoc-phong-777.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T12:52:21","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2220965","title":"Bản tin sáng 30/11: Lý do dự báo giá vàng trong nước tăng lên 77 triệu/lượng

Bản tin sáng 30/11 gồm các tin chính: Lý do dự báo giá vàng trong nước có thể tăng lên 77 triệu đồng mỗi lượng. Độ tin cậy của nhận diện bằng mống mắt so với vân tay. 9 triệu chứng ung thư vòm họng giống cảm cúm.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-30-11-ly-do-du-bao-gia-vang-trong-nuoc-tang-len-77-trieu-luong-2220965.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/mua-vang-2-2-221.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T07:49:48","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2220925","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 29/11: Điều tra việc bảng led trường học xuất hiện dòng chữ lạ","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 29/11: Bắt tạm giam cô gái cầm đầu nhóm đua xe, dùng bình hơi cay tấn công cảnh sát. Công an điều tra việc bảng led một trường học xuất hiện dòng chữ lạ. Một công ty phải bồi thường 12 triệu đồng vì đốn cây không báo chủ nhà.

Bản đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-29-11-dieu-tra-viec-bang-led-truong-hoc-xuat-hien-dong-chu-la-2220925.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/29/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-2911-dieu-tra-viec-bang-led-truong-hoc-xuat-hien-dong-chu-la-1601.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-29T23:16:17","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2220815","title":"Bản tin chiều 29/11: Công an thông tin vụ nữ giáo viên tử vong tại nhà công vụ

Bản tin chiều 29/11: Công an thông tin vụ nữ giáo viên tử vong tại nhà công vụ, Thi tốt nghiệp THPT từ năm 2025 chỉ 4 môn, Người đàn ông 'ôm' 5,2 tỷ đi mua vàng lúc đỉnh giá, nhiều người đem vàng đi bán

Bản đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-29-11-cong-an-thong-tin-vu-nu-giao-vien-tu-vong-tai-nha-cong-vu-2220815.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/29/ban-tin-chieu-2911-cong-an-thong-tin-vu-nu-giao-vien-tu-vong-tai-nha-cong-vu-1190.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-29T17:58:42","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2220659","title":"Bản tin trưa 29/11: Nhạc sĩ Xuân Phương 'Mong ước kỷ niệm xưa' qua đời ở tuổi 50

Bản tin trưa 29/11: Nhạc sĩ Xuân Phương 'Mong ước kỷ niệm xưa' qua đời ở tuổi 50, 3 giờ giải cứu thanh niên rơi kẹt giữa 2 bức tường nhà dân ở TP.HCM, Giá xăng dầu trong nước ngày mai có thể tăng, giảm trái chiều

Bản đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-29-11-nhac-si-xuan-phuong-mong-uoc-ky-niem-xua-qua-doi-o-tuoi-50-2220659.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/29/ban-tin-trua-2911-nhac-si-xuan-phuong-mong-uoc-ky-niem-xua-qua-doi-o-tuoi-50-755.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-29T11:42:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2220522","title":"Bản tin sáng 29/11: 'Bán nhầm' cổ phiếu lúc giá cao vì... mắt kém

Bản tin sáng 29/11 gồm các tin chính: 'Bán nhầm' cổ phiếu lúc giá cao vì... mắt kém. Mỹ mua cà phê Việt Nam với giá cao kỷ lục. Báo Tây: Hà Nội là viên ngọc quý thu hút du khách khắp thế giới.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-29-11-ban-nham-co-phieu-luc-gia-cao-vi-mat-kem-2220522.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/29/ban-tin-sang-2911-ban-nham-co-phieu-luc-gia-cao-vi-mat-kem-309.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-29T07:45:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2220465","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 28/11: Nam sinh bị bạn khống chế, thúc vùng nhạy cảm vào cột","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 28/11 gồm các tin chính: TP.HCM xin bắn pháo hoa mừng Tết Dương lịch 2024. Nam sinh Hà Nội bị nhóm bạn khống chế, thúc vùng nhạy cảm vào cột. Phát hiện cụ bà 97 tuổi chết trên giường với nhiều vết bầm trên cơ thể.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h Bản tin chiều 28/11: Khởi tố phó trưởng công an vụ cháy karaoke 32 người tử vong

Bản tin chiều 28/11: Khởi tố phó trưởng công an vụ cháy karaoke 32 người tử vong, Xe tải lao vào nhà dân bên Quốc lộ 1A, cụ bà bị tường đè tử vong, Hà Nội khai trương hệ thống vé điện tử, tiến tới giảm gần 4.000 nhân viên xe bus

Bản đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-28-11-khoi-to-pho-truong-cong-an-vu-chay-karaoke-32-nguoi-tu-vong-2220379.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/28/ban-tin-chieu-2811-khoi-to-pho-truong-cong-an-vu-chay-karaoke-32-nguoi-tu-vong-1198.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-28T18:00:19","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2220206","title":"Bản tin trưa 28/11: Cháy nhà ở Hà Nội, 5 người trèo qua ban công thoát hiểm

Bản tin trưa 28/11: Cháy nhà ở Hà Nội, 5 người trèo qua ban công thoát hiểm, Chất lượng không khí Hà Nội sáng nay ở ngưỡng rất xấu, Giá vàng có thể tăng lên 74 triệu đồng/lượng: Nên mua vào hay bán ra lúc này?

Bản tin đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-28-11-chay-nha-o-ha-noi-5-nguoi-treo-qua-ban-cong-thoat-hiem-2220206.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/28/ban-tin-trua-2811-chay-nha-o-ha-noi-5-nguoi-treo-qua-ban-cong-thoat-hiem-617.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-28T12:01:27","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2220065","title":"Bản tin sáng 28/11: Thủ đoạn 'xe của Tạo', trục lợi mỗi tháng 1 tỷ đồng

Bản tin sáng 28/11 gồm các tin chính: Các trường đại học 'mạnh tay' rót tiền, trải thảm đỏ thu hút tiến sĩ, giáo sư. Thủ đoạn 'xe của Tạo', trục lợi mỗi tháng 1 tỷ đồng. Loại quả đặc sản Sơn La dân hái không kịp bán, ở Hà Nội đắt nhất giá 1 triệu/kg.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-28-11-thu-doan-xe-cua-tao-truc-loi-moi-thang-1-ty-dong-2220065.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/28/dai-ta-nguyen-hong-phong-giam-doc-cong-an-tinh-tham-van-doi-tuong-le-danh-tao-1-174.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-28T07:54:11","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2220003","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 27/11: Lợi dụng danh nghĩa báo chí 'bảo kê', trục lợi tiền tỷ","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 27/11 gồm các tin chính: Thống nhất phương án xây đường sắt tốc độ cao Bắc Nam 350km/h. Gửi con chữa bệnh nhận về hũ tro cốt, yêu cầu làm rõ giám định ADN. Bắt nhóm đối tượng lợi dụng danh nghĩa báo chí 'bảo kê' xe, trục lợi tiền tỷ","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h Bản tin chiều 27/11: Mẹ khóc ngất bên thi thể con trai 8 tuổi bị xe cán tử vong

Bản tin chiều 27/11: Mẹ khóc ngất bên thi thể con trai 8 tuổi bị xe tải cán tử vong, Giá vàng trong nước cao kỷ lục, giá thế giới thẳng tiến tới đỉnh lịch sử, Trao 100 triệu đồng hỗ trợ Đại úy Công an bị đứt lìa 2 chân khi bắt cát tặc

Bản đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-27-11-me-khoc-ngat-ben-thi-the-con-trai-8-tuoi-bi-xe-can-tu-vong-2219904.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/27/ban-tin-chieu-2711-me-khoc-ngat-ben-thi-the-con-trai-8-tuoi-bi-xe-can-tu-vong-1358.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-27T18:06:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2219695","title":"Bản tin trưa 27/11: Chính thức đổi tên thẻ căn cước công dân thành thẻ căn cước

Bản tin trưa 27/11: Chính thức đổi tên thẻ căn cước công dân thành thẻ căn cước, Cháy nhà ở Vĩnh Long, 2 cha con tử vong, Hà Nội nêu 8 lý do không sáp nhập quận Hoàn Kiếm

Bản đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-27-11-chinh-thuc-doi-ten-the-can-cuoc-cong-dan-thanh-the-can-cuoc-2219695.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/27/ban-tin-trua-2711-chinh-thuc-doi-ten-the-can-cuoc-cong-dan-thanh-the-can-cuoc-613.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-27T11:37:42","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2219573","title":"Bản tin sáng 27/11: Một doanh nghiệp công bố mức thưởng Tết cao nhất 200% lương

Bản tin sáng 27/11 gồm các tin chính: Vì sao 3 người giúp sức trong vụ Trần Quí Thanh không bị xử lý hình sự? Một doanh nghiệp công bố mức thưởng Tết cao nhất 200% lương. MC Lại Văn Sâm hồi trẻ là hotboy, được cô gái duy nhất trong lớp thích.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-27-11-mot-doanh-nghiep-cong-bo-muc-thuong-tet-cao-nhat-200-luong-2219573.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/27/fc0cd274-a195-4e18-ba36-1e1993457784-284.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-27T08:29:22","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2219499","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 26/11 Messi bị đồn \"lừa\" vợ, ngoại tình với nhà báo đồng hương","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 26/11 gồm các tin chính: Nghi án chồng tẩm xăng đốt vợ đang mang thai 33 tuần. Người đàn ông bị từ chối hẹn hò vì câu nói về 'con riêng, con ruột'. Messi bị đồn lừa dối vợ, ngoại tình với nữ nhà báo đồng hương

Bản tin chiều 26/11: Khởi tố 2 đối tượng cướp ngân hàng, đâm bảo vệ tử vong ở Đà Nẵng, Người phụ nữ đến trụ sở xã ở Hải Phòng 'quậy phá' vì không gặp được công an, Đâm vào đuôi xe đầu kéo, thanh niên đi xe máy tử vong

Bản tin trưa 26/11: Lý do 'Đất rừng phương Nam', 'Nhà bà Nữ' trắng tay ở LHP Việt Nam 2023, Nam diễn viên đình đám tiêu 100 triệu/tháng dù phải đi rửa xe kiếm sống, Hồ Ngọc Hà, Lệ Quyên cùng góp mặt trên sân khấu Hà Nội

