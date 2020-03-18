Big C
tin tức về Big C mới nhất
No emergency measures to deal with the health crisis by Central Group can balance out a compulsory temporary closure.
BUSINESS
15/02/2020
Supermarkets and retailers in Vietnam are making bank from the public rushing to stock up on indispensable food supplies, which could ultimately push forward an increase in awareness of food handling and safety.
BUSINESS
12/11/2019
Vietnamese products are attractive to foreign distribution channels as lots of purchase departments of foreign distribution channels have arrived in Vietnam to speed up purchasing contracts with local enterprises.
BUSINESS
25/10/2019
Many Vietnamese products' availability at large supermarkets in Thailand will act as a springboard for Vietnamese goods to reach the regional market.
BUSINESS
24/09/2019
Foreign retailers started coming to Vietnam 20 years ago but many of them have had to leave.
BUSINESS
19/08/2019
Transporting goods to supermarkets is an arduous journey for manufacturing enterprises, especially small and medium ones.
BUSINESS
09/08/2019
Some foreign retail groups have left Vietnam recently. Is this because the retail market is no longer attractive?
BUSINESS
29/07/2019
Businesses have been told to make high-quality products to attract customers and use different distribution chains to optimize their profits.
BUSINESS
25/07/2019
There is no regulation about the discount rates suppliers have to pay to supermarkets or the the ratio of Vietnam-made goods that must be available at supermarkets.
BUSINESS
23/07/2019
Some experts, warning that foreign retailers will give priority to distribute goods from their home countries, have suggested taking serious measures to ensure the availability of Vietnamese goods at foreign supermarkets.
BUSINESS
18/07/2019
The dispute between Big C Vietnam and 200 textile and garment suppliers has been settled, but the public is still upset about the behavior of the retailer from Thailand.
BUSINESS
12/07/2019
If Vietnamese products are absent from large retail chains, domestic production will lose advantages in the home market, experts warn.
BUSINESS
09/07/2019
Rice, one of the seven goods categories foreign retailers are not allowed to distribute without permission in Vietnam, is still on the shelves of Lotte Mart and MM Mega Market.
Tài chính
09/07/2019
Các đại gia ngoại tiếp tục đổ tiền vào những lĩnh vực xương sống của nền kinh tế Việt Nam và tạo dựng một vị thế rất vững chắc khiến cộng đồng doanh nghiệp Việt lo ngại.
Thị trường
08/07/2019
Nhiều cư dân tại chung cư cao cấp Oriental Plaza đang sống trong cảnh bức bí, thiếu phòng sinh hoạt cộng đồng do chủ đầu tư tự ý chuyển đổi công năng nhiều diện tích trong bản vẽ.
Thị trường
05/07/2019
Sau buổi làm việc với các cơ quan ban ngành, Central Group sẽ mở đơn hàng lần lượt với các nhà cung ứng, hứa hẹn sẽ đặt hàng trở lại.
Điểm nóng
05/07/2019
Người tiêu dùng Việt ngoài sức tiêu dùng của cộng đồng đông đúc còn có tinh thần ủng hộ hàng Việt rất cao.
Thị trường
05/07/2019
Central Group chi hàng tỷ USD cho các thương vụ mua bán sáp nhập và Việt Nam là thị trường nước ngoài lớn nhất của hãng. Năm 2017, Việt Nam đóng góp 13% doanh thu toàn tập đoàn.