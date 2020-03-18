Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19 drags Central Group down?icon
BUSINESS14 giờ trước0

COVID-19 drags Central Group down?

No emergency measures to deal with the health crisis by Central Group can balance out a compulsory temporary closure.

 
Vietnamese businesses led retailers’ game in 2019

Vietnamese businesses led retailers’ game in 2019

icon18/03/20200
Latest retail movements in Vietnam amidst escalating COVID-19 pandemic

Latest retail movements in Vietnam amidst escalating COVID-19 pandemic

icon17/03/20200
Virus rouses food safety awareness in Vietnamicon

Virus rouses food safety awareness in Vietnam

BUSINESS
15/02/2020

Supermarkets and retailers in Vietnam are making bank from the public rushing to stock up on indispensable food supplies, which could ultimately push forward an increase in awareness of food handling and safety.

Vietnamese products attract foreign distribution channelsicon

Vietnamese products attract foreign distribution channels

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

Vietnamese products are attractive to foreign distribution channels as lots of purchase departments of foreign distribution channels have arrived in Vietnam to speed up purchasing contracts with local enterprises.

Makers of Vietnamese goods seek foothold in Thailandicon

Makers of Vietnamese goods seek foothold in Thailand

BUSINESS
25/10/2019

Many Vietnamese products' availability at large supermarkets in Thailand will act as a springboard for Vietnamese goods to reach the regional market.

Vietnamese retail market is hot, but not for allicon

Vietnamese retail market is hot, but not for all

BUSINESS
24/09/2019

Foreign retailers started coming to Vietnam 20 years ago but many of them have had to leave.

The underground power of supermarketsicon

The underground power of supermarkets

BUSINESS
19/08/2019

Transporting goods to supermarkets is an arduous journey for manufacturing enterprises, especially small and medium ones.

Some foreign retailers leave Vietnam’s $180 billion market - Why?icon

Some foreign retailers leave Vietnam’s $180 billion market - Why?

BUSINESS
09/08/2019

Some foreign retail groups have left Vietnam recently. Is this because the retail market is no longer attractive?

Businesses need to improveicon

Businesses need to improve

BUSINESS
29/07/2019

Businesses have been told to make high-quality products to attract customers and use different distribution chains to optimize their profits.

Is it necessary to set regulations on discount rates at supermarkets?icon

Is it necessary to set regulations on discount rates at supermarkets?

BUSINESS
25/07/2019

There is no regulation about the discount rates suppliers have to pay to supermarkets or the the ratio of Vietnam-made goods that must be available at supermarkets.

Will a minimum proportion of Vietnamese goods be required at foreign supermarkets?icon

Will a minimum proportion of Vietnamese goods be required at foreign supermarkets?

BUSINESS
23/07/2019

Some experts, warning that foreign retailers will give priority to distribute goods from their home countries, have suggested taking serious measures to ensure the availability of Vietnamese goods at foreign supermarkets.

Vietnam manufacturers feel pressure from choosy distributorsicon

Vietnam manufacturers feel pressure from choosy distributors

BUSINESS
18/07/2019

The dispute between Big C Vietnam and 200 textile and garment suppliers has been settled, but the public is still upset about the behavior of the retailer from Thailand.

Will Vietnamese products be dislodged from foreign-owned supermarkets?icon

Will Vietnamese products be dislodged from foreign-owned supermarkets?

BUSINESS
12/07/2019

If Vietnamese products are absent from large retail chains, domestic production will lose advantages in the home market, experts warn.

Foreign retailers selling goods without permission in Vietnam?icon

Foreign retailers selling goods without permission in Vietnam?

BUSINESS
09/07/2019

Rice, one of the seven goods categories foreign retailers are not allowed to distribute without permission in Vietnam, is still on the shelves of Lotte Mart and MM Mega Market.

Tỷ phú ngoại đánh chiếm trụ cột kinh tế Việt Namicon

Tỷ phú ngoại đánh chiếm trụ cột kinh tế Việt Nam

Tài chính
09/07/2019

Các đại gia ngoại tiếp tục đổ tiền vào những lĩnh vực xương sống của nền kinh tế Việt Nam và tạo dựng một vị thế rất vững chắc khiến cộng đồng doanh nghiệp Việt lo ngại.

Chung cư không có phòng sinh hoạt cộng đồng, người nhà mất phải đưa ra ngoàiicon

Chung cư không có phòng sinh hoạt cộng đồng, người nhà mất phải đưa ra ngoài

Thị trường
08/07/2019

Nhiều cư dân tại chung cư cao cấp Oriental Plaza đang sống trong cảnh bức bí, thiếu phòng sinh hoạt cộng đồng do chủ đầu tư tự ý chuyển đổi công năng nhiều diện tích trong bản vẽ.

Big C hứa mở nhập hàng, DN Việt chưa vội mừngicon

Big C hứa mở nhập hàng, DN Việt chưa vội mừng

Thị trường
05/07/2019

Sau buổi làm việc với các cơ quan ban ngành, Central Group sẽ mở đơn hàng lần lượt với các nhà cung ứng, hứa hẹn sẽ đặt hàng trở lại.

Từ vụ Big C tạm dừng nhập hàng may mặc Việt Nam: Người tiêu dùng bị tổn thươngicon

Từ vụ Big C tạm dừng nhập hàng may mặc Việt Nam: Người tiêu dùng bị tổn thương

Điểm nóng
05/07/2019

Người tiêu dùng Việt ngoài sức tiêu dùng của cộng đồng đông đúc còn có tinh thần ủng hộ hàng Việt rất cao.

Ngoài Big C, Central Group còn đang chi phối những gì tại Việt Nam?icon

Ngoài Big C, Central Group còn đang chi phối những gì tại Việt Nam?

Thị trường
05/07/2019

Central Group chi hàng tỷ USD cho các thương vụ mua bán sáp nhập và Việt Nam là thị trường nước ngoài lớn nhất của hãng. Năm 2017, Việt Nam đóng góp 13% doanh thu toàn tập đoàn.

 
 
