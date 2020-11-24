Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Gapo

tin tức về Gapo mới nhất

Mạng xã hội Việt Nam đang ở đâu so với Facebook, Google?icon
Ứng dụng24/11/20200

Mạng xã hội Việt Nam đang ở đâu so với Facebook, Google?

Với sự ra đời của hàng loạt mạng xã hội, Việt Nam đang là một trong số ít các quốc gia trên thế giới có sản phẩm nội đủ sức cạnh tranh sòng phẳng với các nền tảng xuyên biên giới.

 
Mạng xã hội Made in Việt Nam cán mốc 6 triệu người dùng

Mạng xã hội Made in Việt Nam cán mốc 6 triệu người dùng

icon19/11/20200
Vietnamese social networks struggle to gain 60 million users

Vietnamese social networks struggle to gain 60 million users

icon06/10/20190
Vietnamese social networks: what do they need to do to succeed?icon

Vietnamese social networks: what do they need to do to succeed?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/10/2019

Gapo, Lotus and Astra, the three Vietnamese social networks, have debuted within a short time. But Facebook remains the favorite social network in Vietnam.

Homemade social media platform boom to inspire "Make in Vietnam" upbeat outlookicon

Homemade social media platform boom to inspire "Make in Vietnam" upbeat outlook

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/09/2019

New social media platform Lotus launched earlier this week, the third homegrown social media platform to go live in the last four months.

The launch of Lotus enhances the MIC's ambition of exceeding Facebookicon

The launch of Lotus enhances the MIC's ambition of exceeding Facebook

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/09/2019

The Ministry of Information and Communications’ (MIC) announcement of the launch five local social networks in 2019, including the latest Lotus, shows Vietnam’s desire of escaping Facebook's stranglehold.

Made-in-Vietnam Lotus network launched, aiming to have 60 million usersicon

Made-in-Vietnam Lotus network launched, aiming to have 60 million users

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/09/2019

The Vietnamese social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in Vietnam during its official launch in Hanoi last night.

Made-in-Vietnam social network Lotus to be launched this weekicon

Made-in-Vietnam social network Lotus to be launched this week

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/09/2019

VCCorp has announced that the pilot version of its VND700 billion ($30.1 million) Lotus social network will officially be launched on September 16.

Vietnamese social networks thrive amid Facebook dominanceicon

Vietnamese social networks thrive amid Facebook dominance

FEATURE
26/08/2019

Since the beginning of 2019, there have been three social networks established in Vietnam.

Made-in-Vietnam social network Lotus to make debuticon

Made-in-Vietnam social network Lotus to make debut

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/08/2019

Vietnamese group VCCorp has informed that the pilot version of its “Lotus” social network will officially be launched on September 16.

Is Vietnam challenging Facebook to single combat?icon

Is Vietnam challenging Facebook to single combat?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/08/2019

To build a Vietnamese social network and cement its position in Vietnam, the first thing that needs to be done is to defeat Facebook.

Vietnamese social network debuts, competes with Facebookicon

Vietnamese social network debuts, competes with Facebook

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/08/2019

A social network, called Gapo, created by Vietnamese and designed for Vietnamese youth, has been launched.

Does Zalo want to be a social network?icon

Does Zalo want to be a social network?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/08/2019

If it operates as a social network, Zalo will at a disadvantage compared with foreign social networks.

Hé lộ nguyên nhân sự cố khiến sập mạng xã hội Gapoicon

Hé lộ nguyên nhân sự cố khiến sập mạng xã hội Gapo

Ứng dụng
24/07/2019

 Ông Dương Vi Khoa - Giám đốc Chiến lược Gapo mới đây đã chia sẻ về nguyên nhân khiến ứng dụng này “sập mạng” chỉ ít giờ sau khi ra mắt. 

MXH Gapo tạm ngừng hoạt động để sửa lỗi ngay trong ngày ra mắticon

MXH Gapo tạm ngừng hoạt động để sửa lỗi ngay trong ngày ra mắt

Ứng dụng
23/07/2019

 Chưa đầy 12 tiếng đồng hồ sau khi ra mắt, người dùng Gapo đã không thể truy cập mạng xã hội này. Nhà phát triển Gapo đã phải tạm dừng hệ thống để sửa lỗi. 

Mạng xã hội Gapo ra mắt, hứa hẹn chia sẻ doanh thu với người dùngicon

Mạng xã hội Gapo ra mắt, hứa hẹn chia sẻ doanh thu với người dùng

Cộng đồng mạng
23/07/2019

 Gapo là một mạng xã hội hoàn toàn mới và được phát triển bởi người Việt Nam. Đây là một trong số nhiều mạng xã hội Made in Vietnam sẽ ra mắt từ nay cho đến hết năm 2019.

 
 
