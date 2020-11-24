Gapo
tin tức về Gapo mới nhất
Với sự ra đời của hàng loạt mạng xã hội, Việt Nam đang là một trong số ít các quốc gia trên thế giới có sản phẩm nội đủ sức cạnh tranh sòng phẳng với các nền tảng xuyên biên giới.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/10/2019
Gapo, Lotus and Astra, the three Vietnamese social networks, have debuted within a short time. But Facebook remains the favorite social network in Vietnam.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/09/2019
New social media platform Lotus launched earlier this week, the third homegrown social media platform to go live in the last four months.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/09/2019
The Ministry of Information and Communications’ (MIC) announcement of the launch five local social networks in 2019, including the latest Lotus, shows Vietnam’s desire of escaping Facebook's stranglehold.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/09/2019
The Vietnamese social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in Vietnam during its official launch in Hanoi last night.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/09/2019
VCCorp has announced that the pilot version of its VND700 billion ($30.1 million) Lotus social network will officially be launched on September 16.
FEATURE
26/08/2019
Since the beginning of 2019, there have been three social networks established in Vietnam.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/08/2019
Vietnamese group VCCorp has informed that the pilot version of its “Lotus” social network will officially be launched on September 16.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/08/2019
To build a Vietnamese social network and cement its position in Vietnam, the first thing that needs to be done is to defeat Facebook.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/08/2019
A social network, called Gapo, created by Vietnamese and designed for Vietnamese youth, has been launched.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/08/2019
If it operates as a social network, Zalo will at a disadvantage compared with foreign social networks.
Ứng dụng
24/07/2019
Ông Dương Vi Khoa - Giám đốc Chiến lược Gapo mới đây đã chia sẻ về nguyên nhân khiến ứng dụng này “sập mạng” chỉ ít giờ sau khi ra mắt.
Ứng dụng
23/07/2019
Chưa đầy 12 tiếng đồng hồ sau khi ra mắt, người dùng Gapo đã không thể truy cập mạng xã hội này. Nhà phát triển Gapo đã phải tạm dừng hệ thống để sửa lỗi.
Cộng đồng mạng
23/07/2019
Gapo là một mạng xã hội hoàn toàn mới và được phát triển bởi người Việt Nam. Đây là một trong số nhiều mạng xã hội Made in Vietnam sẽ ra mắt từ nay cho đến hết năm 2019.