{"article":{"id":"2222432","title":"Hiện trạng 2 tuyến đường thí điểm cho xe đạp ở Hà Nội","description":"Hai cung đường được đề xuất cải tạo để dành cho xe đạp là tuyến dọc sông Tô Lịch và vỉa hè quanh công viên Hòa Bình (Hà Nội). Thực tế, đây là những tuyến đường hằng ngày vắng người qua lại.","contentObject":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-19-1-1345.jpg?width=768&s=--RjUXBPvpoeNvg3syHgsg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-19-1-1345.jpg?width=1024&s=wEAQPnBv9jGARo229ocXpQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-19-1-1345.jpg?width=0&s=Tu8D12SKyM0prBpWzeOkiw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-19-1-1345.jpg?width=1280&s=jXcUPxRIytjQY1DkVxyD-w\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-19-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-19-1-1345.jpg?width=260&s=hClrxvMvbzgY9dJhUFEOJA\"></picture>

<p>Sở GTVT Hà Nội vừa đề xuất tổ chức xây dựng thí điểm hai tuyến đường dành cho xe đạp ở dọc sông Tô Lịch và vỉa hè quanh công viên Hòa Bình với kinh phí dự kiến gần 10 tỷ đồng từ ngân sách Nhà nước. </p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-5-1-1346.jpg?width=768&s=pY_ZiwNAs-vdLNSK4u-7yg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-5-1-1346.jpg?width=1024&s=ijXSMoqe4FUPQZiiSwbDtw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-5-1-1346.jpg?width=0&s=jXvI36fh3DVLhTU3oahqpQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-5-1-1346.jpg?width=1280&s=jXYI6dp4hWWJL5v3-x45uA\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-5-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-5-1-1346.jpg?width=260&s=Z4TzZg9N9E01wrDRq-7Zhg\"></picture>

<p>Tuyến đường dọc sông Tô Lịch đoạn từ Ngã Tư Sở (quận Đống Đa) đến quận Cầu Giấy dài 2,3km, rộng 4m, dự kiến được cải tạo thành đường dành cho xe đạp đi hai chiều rộng 3m và 1m dành cho người đi bộ.</p>

<p>Tuyến đường này kết nối với ga Láng của đường sắt trên cao Cát Linh - Hà Đông và ga số 8 của tuyến metro Nhổn - ga Hà Nội.</p>

<p>Ngoài ra, tuyến đường sẽ kết nối với các tuyến xe buýt trên đường Láng thông qua 6 trạm chờ. Các đơn vị liên quan sẽ bổ sung 6 trạm xe đạp công cộng dọc tuyến.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-10-1-1347.jpg?width=768&s=XjZiuhMtJ-K1lFer2aN6XA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-10-1-1347.jpg?width=1024&s=pQJXc0yyoM-NAjlqvkyNEw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-10-1-1347.jpg?width=0&s=i7RkUol37hp-NPaMQDyuYA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-10-1-1347.jpg?width=1280&s=Vlk_w2V00LIXngvi8v8_sA\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-10-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-10-1-1347.jpg?width=260&s=HjEvER7I-XeNYCJECQnVZg\"></picture>

<p>Kinh phí cho tuyến đường dành cho xe đạp dọc sông Tô Lịch là 970 triệu đồng. Hiện tại, đây là tuyến đường dành riêng cho người đi bộ và xe đạp, tuy nhiên con đường này thường vắng vẻ.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-1-1-1348.jpg?width=768&s=uXxPJIA_ILekxd6K-vjtlA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-1-1-1348.jpg?width=1024&s=E37SSTj_UO0Wd1g7aBqzBg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-1-1-1348.jpg?width=0&s=mxXslj_ysY415sRLl6aCPg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-1-1-1348.jpg?width=1280&s=9Tb_iuYmnfbvyHTpXR4seQ\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-1-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-1-1-1348.jpg?width=260&s=vuMLsJ2s8BxFJikKeQFVfA\"></picture>

<p>Đường đi bộ dọc sông Tô Lịch được Sở GTVT Hà Nội đầu tư xây dựng năm 2019 với kinh phí 64 tỷ đồng. Hiện nay, một số đoạn nền đường đã xuống cấp, bong tróc nhiều mảng.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-8-1-1349.jpg?width=768&s=5oc_2oqPZxGW6Nl0DynvEg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-8-1-1349.jpg?width=1024&s=TOg09_qfQwfw42wmBJwA-g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-8-1-1349.jpg?width=0&s=RPgKlM4YM7sBxWsv6S8HPw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-8-1-1349.jpg?width=1280&s=LJj3heSD1lqM4_8kP0XENg\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-8-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-8-1-1349.jpg?width=260&s=f4DYZwesrvczUAKoWJ1JRg\"></picture>

<p>Theo quan sát của phóng viên, ngay cả khung giờ tan tầm cũng rất ít người đi lại.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-9-1-1350.jpg?width=768&s=FsYWcL6sCm3wrMMAgOM4mA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-9-1-1350.jpg?width=1024&s=g7gi1wwlUMRi5Rpny_8agw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-9-1-1350.jpg?width=0&s=FbWVxXWxV5sc9y9uDPpVCQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-9-1-1350.jpg?width=1280&s=v9Gw-g6NVdFnt06e6_-LwA\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-9-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-9-1-1350.jpg?width=260&s=2a0w7JfrB3apsx7bq8DvIw\"></picture>

<p>Tại mỗi điểm giao đều có rào chắn và biển báo cấm xe máy, ô tô. Đây từng là dự án được kỳ vọng rất nhiều để thay đổi bộ mặt hai bên bờ sông Tô Lịch.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-11-1-1353.jpg?width=768&s=Zqh_q9RDPw4ngJM1Cc168w\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-11-1-1353.jpg?width=1024&s=I64HWriXwBbnAXiy1skNZw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-11-1-1353.jpg?width=0&s=C92kNA5Aslrkd77-GlN99Q\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-11-1-1353.jpg?width=1280&s=ghfrmLvoBg_0Ylxb1btr_Q\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-11-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-11-1-1353.jpg?width=260&s=4tEfFkLo7W9hquSYl460eA\"></picture>

<p>Các điểm đối diện số 818 đường Láng, 1384 đường Láng... trở thành điểm tập kết rác thải. Có đoạn được quây lại làm nơi thu gom rác thải, phế liệu gây mất mỹ quan.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-12-1-1354.jpg?width=768&s=M3yTDLguC3yEwPgBwNUbNg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-12-1-1354.jpg?width=1024&s=FoVJRL8TRBdyncqr5h_Ymg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-12-1-1354.jpg?width=0&s=jYw2mPcIizAxkn5yv5OCFQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-12-1-1354.jpg?width=1280&s=UAjzQf-11BSXeMH4tF2Q5A\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-12-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-12-1-1354.jpg?width=260&s=B5KC_4XlARubkzkxvcHsLQ\"></picture>

<p>Điểm thi công dự án đường cho xe đạp thứ hai nằm quanh công viên Hòa Bình và đường Hoàng Minh Thảo (quận Bắc Từ Liêm). </p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-13-1-1355.jpg?width=768&s=QCvXs1oBThm8lawGOmdRuA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-13-1-1355.jpg?width=1024&s=zPD5CxNvXJ0sLiEWekbqTw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-13-1-1355.jpg?width=0&s=PGFdvatvFxVhO-WsWGzKdA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-13-1-1355.jpg?width=1280&s=QmmhGUYHOhG75OnM0nt9GA\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-13-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-13-1-1355.jpg?width=260&s=8Da3d-45W88Wd8sA0oFm3w\"></picture>

<p>Tuyến đường cho xe đạp xung quanh công viên Hòa Bình và đường Hoàng Minh Thảo có kinh phí đầu tư là 8,8 tỷ đồng. Tổng tuyến đường dài khoảng 5,7km, trong đó đoạn đi trên vỉa hè quanh công viên Hòa Bình 1,8km, đi trên đường Hoàng Minh Thảo gần 4km.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-15-1-1356.jpg?width=768&s=EOlFwUwSk5H1zNnsrsl_Pg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-15-1-1356.jpg?width=1024&s=t3tdvzEEuP5SV7t8HHzSzA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-15-1-1356.jpg?width=0&s=oFrBweQ7K-yDhjb93BczqA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-15-1-1356.jpg?width=1280&s=PB-Cn8t9YdnvG_XpMfVWiA\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-15-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-15-1-1356.jpg?width=260&s=nRWWksAyUeJ8gMkIZd-RJw\"></picture>

<p>Đoạn vỉa hè xung quanh công viên Hòa Bình có hai hàng cây xanh mát.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-17-1-1357.jpg?width=768&s=dWWDUGdpPd2xRsAy35htmA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-17-1-1357.jpg?width=1024&s=Owl3B7RLTWelzzwmyawffQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-17-1-1357.jpg?width=0&s=JxRYxlWK5H1CzPhmI1bayQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-17-1-1357.jpg?width=1280&s=EIeG0EwbIjMj211Y3iUKNw\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-17-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-17-1-1357.jpg?width=260&s=YNGD3nMWx4ATq7ymkYzFtw\"></picture>

<p>Mặt đường tại khu vực này sạch đẹp, hiện đại, nhưng cũng không nhiều người lui tới.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-14-1-1358.jpg?width=768&s=Uat3eHmxu6ltBeSFfrLUsw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-14-1-1358.jpg?width=1024&s=M4zn1mmpOe9RXyqEyvEM6w\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-14-1-1358.jpg?width=0&s=_YWgeuueZ8WKOjvzx2VMMQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-14-1-1358.jpg?width=1280&s=ijnp-ULka2s05HzX4y5iIA\" alt=\"W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-14-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/w-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-14-1-1358.jpg?width=260&s=HWiXvA38sya7jWERecyWpA\"></picture>

<p>Theo kế hoạch, để xây dựng làn xe đạp tại khu vực công viên Hòa Bình, Hà Nội cần sửa chữa vỉa hè, tạo đường ưu tiên cho xe đi hai chiều, rộng 3m.</p>

<p>Với đường Hoàng Minh Thảo, sẽ tổ chức giao thông dành riêng cho xe đạp trên cơ sở làn xe hỗn hợp hiện có. Làn dành cho xe đạp mỗi chiều rộng 2m, phần 4,5m còn lại dành cho xe máy và xe thô sơ.</p>","displayType":19,"options":65536,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"/hien-trang-2-tuyen-duong-thi-diem-cho-xe-dap-o-ha-noi-2222432.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/hien-trang-2-tuyen-duong-thi-diem-cho-xe-dap-o-ha-noi-1343.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/hien-trang-2-tuyen-duong-thi-diem-cho-xe-dap-o-ha-noi-1344.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-04T17:05:31","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"05/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2222952","title":"Thị trường đồ trang trí Giáng sinh ảm đạm, khách xem nhiều nhưng mua 'nhỏ giọt'","description":"Thời điểm này mọi năm, thị trường đồ trang trí Giáng sinh đã vào vụ, bắt đầu sôi động nhưng năm nay không khí buôn bán vẫn ảm đạm, trầm lắng.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thi-truong-do-trang-tri-giang-sinh-am-dam-khach-xem-nhieu-nhung-mua-nho-giot-2222952.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/thi-truong-do-trang-tri-giang-sinh-am-dam-khach-xem-nhieu-nhung-mua-nho-giot-1755.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T06:36:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2219380","title":"Cơ sở pháp lý nào buộc chủ chung cư mini đảm bảo PCCC cho cư dân?","description":"Tại Hà Nội và TP.HCM hiện có hàng nghìn chung cư mini, trong đó có nhiều công trình vi phạm về xây dựng, PCCC. 