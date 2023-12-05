W-giao-thong-ha-noi-vnn-19-1.jpg

Sở GTVT Hà Nội vừa đề xuất tổ chức xây dựng thí điểm hai tuyến đường dành cho xe đạp ở dọc sông Tô Lịch và vỉa hè quanh công viên Hòa Bình với kinh phí dự kiến gần 10 tỷ đồng từ ngân sách Nhà nước. 

Tuyến đường dọc sông Tô Lịch đoạn từ Ngã Tư Sở (quận Đống Đa) đến quận Cầu Giấy dài 2,3km, rộng 4m, dự kiến được cải tạo thành đường dành cho xe đạp đi hai chiều rộng 3m và 1m dành cho người đi bộ.

Tuyến đường này kết nối với ga Láng của đường sắt trên cao Cát Linh - Hà Đông và ga số 8 của tuyến metro Nhổn - ga Hà Nội.

Ngoài ra, tuyến đường sẽ kết nối với các tuyến xe buýt trên đường Láng thông qua 6 trạm chờ. Các đơn vị liên quan sẽ bổ sung 6 trạm xe đạp công cộng dọc tuyến.

Kinh phí cho tuyến đường dành cho xe đạp dọc sông Tô Lịch là 970 triệu đồng. Hiện tại, đây là tuyến đường dành riêng cho người đi bộ và xe đạp, tuy nhiên con đường này thường vắng vẻ.

Đường đi bộ dọc sông Tô Lịch được Sở GTVT Hà Nội đầu tư xây dựng năm 2019 với kinh phí 64 tỷ đồng. Hiện nay, một số đoạn nền đường đã xuống cấp, bong tróc nhiều mảng.

Theo quan sát của phóng viên, ngay cả khung giờ tan tầm cũng rất ít người đi lại.

Tại mỗi điểm giao đều có rào chắn và biển báo cấm xe máy, ô tô. Đây từng là dự án được kỳ vọng rất nhiều để thay đổi bộ mặt hai bên bờ sông Tô Lịch.
Các điểm đối diện số 818 đường Láng, 1384 đường Láng... trở thành điểm tập kết rác thải. Có đoạn được quây lại làm nơi thu gom rác thải, phế liệu gây mất mỹ quan.

Điểm thi công dự án đường cho xe đạp thứ hai nằm quanh công viên Hòa Bình và đường Hoàng Minh Thảo (quận Bắc Từ Liêm). 

Tuyến đường cho xe đạp xung quanh công viên Hòa Bình và đường Hoàng Minh Thảo có kinh phí đầu tư là 8,8 tỷ đồng. Tổng tuyến đường dài khoảng 5,7km, trong đó đoạn đi trên vỉa hè quanh công viên Hòa Bình 1,8km, đi trên đường Hoàng Minh Thảo gần 4km.

Đoạn vỉa hè xung quanh công viên Hòa Bình có hai hàng cây xanh mát.

Mặt đường tại khu vực này sạch đẹp, hiện đại, nhưng cũng không nhiều người lui tới.

Theo kế hoạch, để xây dựng làn xe đạp tại khu vực công viên Hòa Bình, Hà Nội cần sửa chữa vỉa hè, tạo đường ưu tiên cho xe đi hai chiều, rộng 3m.

Với đường Hoàng Minh Thảo, sẽ tổ chức giao thông dành riêng cho xe đạp trên cơ sở làn xe hỗn hợp hiện có. Làn dành cho xe đạp mỗi chiều rộng 2m, phần 4,5m còn lại dành cho xe máy và xe thô sơ.