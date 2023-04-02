Video highlights Elche 0-4 Barcelona

Ghi bàn: 

Barcelona: Lewandowski (20', 66'), Fati (56'), Ferran Torres (70')

Barcelona chơi áp đảo Elche và có bàn mở tỉ số ở phút 20, nhờ công của Lewandowski
Dù tiếp tục duy trì thế trận lấn lướt nhưng cũng phải mãi đầu hiệp hai Barca mới nhân đôi cách biệt. Ferran Torres kiến tạo để Fati điền tên mình lên bảng tỉ số
Niềm vui của tiền đạo người Tây Ban Nha
Lewandowski hoàn tất cú đúp ở phút 66, sau pha kiến tạo ủa Gavi
Trận đấu an bài ở phút 70 khi Ferran Torres làm rung mành lưới chủ nhà lần thứ 4
Thủ thành Marc-Andre ter Stegen cán mốc 150 trận giữ sạch lưới trong màu áo Barca
Niềm vui của các cầu thủ Barca
Chiến thắng 4-0 giúp Barcelona tiếp tục xây chắc ngôi đầu La Liga với 71 điểm sở hữu. Họ đã hơn đội xếp thứ hai Real Madrid tới 15 điểm, và thi đấu nhiều hơn 1 trận

Đội hình ra sân: 

Elche: Badia; Palacios, Bigas, Lautaro; Carmona, Mascarell, Gumbau, Clerc; Morente, Milla, Fidel. 

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; Roberto, García, Gavi; Torres, Lewandowski, Fati. 

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 27 23 2 2 44 71
2 Real Madrid 26 17 5 4 30 56
3 Atletico Madrid 26 15 6 5 23 51
4 Real Sociedad 26 14 6 6 11 48
5 Real Betis 26 13 6 7 8 45
6 Villarreal 26 12 5 9 8 41
7 Athletic Club 27 10 7 10 8 37
8 Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 1 36
9 Osasuna 27 9 8 10 -5 35
10 Girona 27 9 7 11 0 34
11 Celta Vigo 26 9 7 10 -3 34
12 Mallorca 27 9 6 12 -5 33
13 Sevilla 27 8 7 12 -11 31
14 Getafe 27 7 9 11 -7 30
15 Valladolid 26 8 4 14 -18 28
16 Cadiz 27 6 10 11 -19 28
17 Espanyol 27 6 9 12 -11 27
18 Valencia 26 7 5 14 -3 26
19 Almeria 26 7 5 14 -15 26
20 Elche 27 2 7 18 -36 13