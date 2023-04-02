HLV Thomas Tuchel ra mắt, Bayern Munich thắng đậm DortmundHLV Thomas Tuchel có màn ra mắt ấn tượng khi Bayern Munich đánh bại Dortmund với tỉ số 4-2, ở vòng 26 Bundesliga. Chiến thắng này giúp "Hùm xám" chiếm ngôi số 1 từ chính đối thủ.
Video highlights Elche 0-4 Barcelona
Ghi bàn:
Barcelona: Lewandowski (20', 66'), Fati (56'), Ferran Torres (70')
Đội hình ra sân:
Elche: Badia; Palacios, Bigas, Lautaro; Carmona, Mascarell, Gumbau, Clerc; Morente, Milla, Fidel.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; Roberto, García, Gavi; Torres, Lewandowski, Fati.
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|27
|23
|2
|2
|44
|71
|2
|Real Madrid
|26
|17
|5
|4
|30
|56
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|26
|15
|6
|5
|23
|51
|4
|Real Sociedad
|26
|14
|6
|6
|11
|48
|5
|Real Betis
|26
|13
|6
|7
|8
|45
|6
|Villarreal
|26
|12
|5
|9
|8
|41
|7
|Athletic Club
|27
|10
|7
|10
|8
|37
|8
|Rayo Vallecano
|26
|9
|9
|8
|1
|36
|9
|Osasuna
|27
|9
|8
|10
|-5
|35
|10
|Girona
|27
|9
|7
|11
|0
|34
|11
|Celta Vigo
|26
|9
|7
|10
|-3
|34
|12
|Mallorca
|27
|9
|6
|12
|-5
|33
|13
|Sevilla
|27
|8
|7
|12
|-11
|31
|14
|Getafe
|27
|7
|9
|11
|-7
|30
|15
|Valladolid
|26
|8
|4
|14
|-18
|28
|16
|Cadiz
|27
|6
|10
|11
|-19
|28
|17
|Espanyol
|27
|6
|9
|12
|-11
|27
|18
|Valencia
|26
|7
|5
|14
|-3
|26
|19
|Almeria
|26
|7
|5
|14
|-15
|26
|20
|Elche
|27
|2
|7
|18
|-36
|13